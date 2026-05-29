It's almost time for the debut of Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes! Take command of your favorite Marvel characters and build a super-powered deck that captures the history of the Marvel Universe. We've brought all the epic cards, now you get to assemble the pieces for your Magic experience.

We're heralding the arrival of this massive release with the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on June 2, 2026. We'll broadcast the reveals on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/magic, followed by the WeeklyMTG aftershow (Blake is very excited to talk about his favorite characters).

After the set's debut, you can soar straight into previews with plenty of reveals from your favorite Magic content creators and beyond. Bookmark this page and check back each day for a list of where you can find all the previews from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Summer Game Fest attendees can look forward to experiencing the action at our Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes play event. Join us in Hollywood, California, for a chance to be among the first to play with the set's cards. Check out the official Summer Game Fest website for more details.

We'll reveal all the cards from the main set by June 8, 2026. That will pave the way for some exciting Commander cards to be revealed on June 8–11. We'll also update the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery every weekday morning once previews begin, with the complete card image gallery available on June 12.

Welcome, True Believers, to the next chapter of Magic's team-up with the Marvel Universe! Tune in to the debut of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes on June 2, 2026, then follow the previews as we approach the set's global tabletop release on June 26. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Previews

June 2

June 3

June 4

June 5

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander Previews

June 2

June 8

June 9

WeeklyMTG (The Fantastic Four)

June 10

June 11

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart, Beginner Box, and Scene Box Previews

June 2

June 5

Summer Game Fest

June 12

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Source Material Previews

June 2

June 5