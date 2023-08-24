Wilds of Eldraine Art Cards
Wilds of Eldraine Set Boosters, available for preorder from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon, include a special art card depicting 1 of 81 pieces of artwork from the set. In addition, 1 in 10 art cards opened may be gold stamped with the artist's signature or a Planeswalker symbol.
You can learn more about Set Boosters and the other amazing products from Wilds of Eldraine in our Collecting Wilds of Eldraine article and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).
Preorder Now
ART CARDS
Cooped Up Art Card 1/81
Discerning Financier Art Card 2/81
Dutiful Griffin Art Card 3/81
Eerie Interference Art Card 4/81
Moonshaker Cavalry Art Card 5/81
Horned Loch-Whale Art Card 6/81
Into the Fae Court Art Card 7/81
Sleep-Cursed Faerie Art Card 8/81
Splashy Spellcaster Art Card 9/81
Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator Art Card 10/81
Conceited Witch Art Card 11/81
Ego Drain Art Card 12/81
Rowan's Grim Search Art Card 13/81
Shatter the Oath Art Card 14/81
Spiteful Hexmage Art Card 15/81
Frantic Firebolt Art Card 16/81
Gnawing Crescendo Art Card 17/81
Imodane, the Pyrohammer Art Card 18/81
Realm-Scorcher Hellkite Art Card 19/81
Tattered Ratter Art Card 20/81
Witch's Mark Art Card 21/81
Agatha's Champion Art Card 22/81
Beanstalk Wurm Art Card 23/81
Blossoming Tortoise Art Card 24/81
Brave the Wilds Art Card 25/81
Leaping Ambush Art Card 26/81
Skybeast Tracker Art Card 27/81
Verdant Outrider Art Card 28/81
The Goose Mother Art Card 29/81
Neva, Stalked by Nightmares Art Card 30/81
Rowan, Scion of War Art Card 31/81
Sharae of Numbing Depths Art Card 32/81
Totentanz, Swarm Piper Art Card 33/81
Will, Scion of Peace Art Card 34/81
Yenna, Redtooth Regent Art Card 35/81
Beluna Grandsquall Art Card 36/81
Elusive Otter Art Card 37/81
Heartflame Duelist Art Card 38/81
Kellan, the Fae-Blooded Art Card 39/81
Mosswood Dreadknight Art Card 40/81
Scalding Viper Art Card 41/81
Agatha's Soul Cauldron Art Card 42/81
Hylda's Crown of Winter Art Card 43/81
The Irencrag Art Card 44/81
Prophetic Prism Art Card 45/81
Edgewall Inn Art Card 46/81
Evolving Wilds Art Card 47/81
Tegwyll, Duke of Splendor Art Card 48/81
Ellivere of the Wild Court Art Card 49/81
Knickknack Ouphe Art Card 50/81
Court of Ardenvale Art Card 51/81
Court of Vantress Art Card 52/81
Court of Locthwain Art Card 53/81
Court of Garenbrig Art Card 54/81
Throne of Eldraine Art Card 55/81
Beast Token Art Card 56/81
Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator Art Card 57/81
Eriette of the Charmed Apple Art Card 58/81
Rowan, Scion of War Art Card 59/81
Talion, the Kindly Lord Art Card 60/81
Greater Auramancy Art Card 61/81
Karmic Justice Art Card 62/81
Knightly Valor Art Card 63/81
As Foretold Art Card 64/81
Curiosity Art Card 65/81
Hatching Plans Art Card 66/81
Kindred Discovery Art Card 67/81
Omniscience Art Card 68/81
Stab Wound Art Card 69/81
Waste Not Art Card 70/81
Doubling Season Art Card 71/81
Garruk's Uprising Art Card 72/81
Leyline of Abundance Art Card 73/81
Primal Vigor Art Card 74/81
Unnatural Growth Art Card 75/81
Greater Auramancy Anime Art Card 76/81
Karmic Justice Anime Art Card 77/81
Omniscience Anime Art Card 78/81
Rhystic Study Art Card 79/81
Necropotence Art Card 80/81
Defense of the Heart Art Card 81/81