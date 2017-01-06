Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, Zoe Stephenson, Matt Tabak, and Thijs van Ommen

Document last modified November 28, 2016

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set’s cards. It’s intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can’t find the answer you’re looking for here, please contact us at Wizards.com/CustomerService.

The “General Notes” section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The “Card-Specific Notes” section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the “Card-Specific Notes” section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Aether Revolt set contains 184 cards (70 common, 60 uncommon, 42 rare, and 12 mythic rare) that appear in booster packs, plus 10 cards available only in Aether Revolt Planeswalker Decks. Some Aether Revolt booster packs contain a Masterpiece series card (see below).

Prerelease events: January 14–15, 2017

Launch Weekend: January 20–22, 2017

Game Day: February 11–12, 2017

The Aether Revolt set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, January 20, 2017. At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Battle for Zendikar, Oath of the Gatewatch, Shadows over Innistrad, Eldritch Moon, Kaladesh, and Aether Revolt.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules for a complete list of formats and permitted card sets.

Go to Wizards.com/Locator to find an event or store near you.

Masterpiece Series: Kaladesh Inventions

The best and brightest of Kaladesh have gathered at the Inventors’ Fair to show off their innovations—only to have them confiscated by the Consulate and turned against their makers. These Kaladesh Inventions are sure to command attention, featuring exciting artifacts from Magic history in a unique filigree frame.

There are 54 cards in the Kaladesh Inventions set. The first 30 of these cards appear in Kaladesh booster packs. The remaining 24 cards appear in Aether Revolt booster packs. Kaladesh Inventions cards have their own expansion symbol.

set. The first 30 of these cards appear in booster packs. The remaining 24 cards appear in booster packs. cards have their own expansion symbol. Kaladesh Inventions cards appearing in booster packs are playable in any Limited event using those booster packs. In a Sealed Deck tournament, those cards are part of your card pool. In a Booster Draft tournament, you must draft those cards for them to be included in your card pool.

cards appearing in booster packs are playable in any Limited event using those booster packs. In a Sealed Deck tournament, those cards are part of your card pool. In a Booster Draft tournament, you must draft those cards for them to be included in your card pool. However, Kaladesh Inventions cards are not legal in any Constructed format the cards weren’t legal in before. Appearing in Kaladesh or Aether Revolt booster packs does not make them legal in Standard.

cards are not legal in any Constructed format the cards weren’t legal in before. Appearing in or booster packs does not make them legal in Standard. Premium foil English Kaladesh Inventions cards appear in booster packs of all languages.

cards appear in booster packs of all languages. Kaladesh Inventions cards are extremely rare. If you happen to open one, consider yourself quite fortunate!

New Keyword Ability: Improvise

The artificers of Kaladesh once worked without a care in the world other than making brilliant inventions. Now, they’ve been mobilized for the revolution. The improvise keyword shows off these inventors’ ability to craft increasingly powerful weapons and gadgets using whatever artifacts they have around.

Reverse Engineer (AER)

Reverse Engineer

3UU

Sorcery

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you’re done activating mana abilities pays for 1.)

Draw three cards.

The official rules for improvise are as follows:

702.125. Improvise

702.125a Improvise is a static ability that functions while the spell with improvise is on the stack. “Improvise” means “For each generic mana in this spell’s total cost, you may tap an untapped artifact you control rather than pay that mana.”

702.125b The improvise ability isn’t an additional or alternative cost and applies only after the total cost of the spell with improvise is determined.

702.125c Multiple instances of improvise on the same spell are redundant.

Improvise doesn’t change a spell’s mana cost or converted mana cost.

When calculating a spell’s total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Improvise applies after the total cost is calculated.

Because improvise isn’t an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Improvise can’t pay for W, U, B, R, G, or C mana symbols in a spell’s total cost.

Improvise can’t be used to pay for anything other than the cost of casting the spell. For example, it can’t be used during the resolution of an ability that says “Counter target spell unless its controller pays 3.”

If an artifact you control has a mana ability with T in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with improvise will result in the artifact being tapped when you pay the spell’s costs. You won’t be able to tap it again for improvise. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with improvise, that artifact won’t be on the battlefield when you pay the spell’s costs, so you won’t be able to tap it for improvise.

When using improvise to cast a spell with X in its mana cost, first choose the value for X. That choice, plus any cost increases or decreases, will determine the spell’s total cost. Then you can tap artifacts you control to help pay that cost. For example, if you cast Whir of Invention (a spell with improvise and mana cost XUUU) and choose X to be 3, the total cost is 3UUU. If you tap two artifacts, you’ll have to pay 1UUU.

Tapping an artifact won’t cause its abilities to stop applying unless those abilities say so.

Equipment attached to a creature doesn’t become tapped when that creature becomes tapped, and tapping that Equipment doesn’t cause the creature to become tapped.

New Ability Word: Revolt

Abilities that begin with the “revolt” ability word check whether if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn. An ability word appears in italics and has no rules meaning. Cards with revolt abilities represent the people of Kaladesh joining the revolution: if you take or break their inventions and imprison their friends and family, they will grow stronger and more determined.

Call for Unity

Call for Unity

3WW

Enchantment

Revolt — At the beginning of your end step, if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn, put a unity counter on Call for Unity.

Creatures you control get +1/+1 for each unity counter on Call for Unity.

Revolt abilities check only whether a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn or not. They don’t apply multiple times if more than one permanent you controlled left the battlefield. They don’t check whether the permanent that left the battlefield is still in the zone it moved to.

Revolt abilities don’t care why the permanent left the battlefield, who caused it to move, or where it moved to. They’re equally satisfied by an artifact you sacrificed to pay a cost, a creature you controlled that was destroyed by Murder, or an enchantment you returned to your hand with Leave in the Dust.

Tokens that leave the battlefield will satisfy a revolt ability.

Energy counters aren’t permanents. Paying E won’t satisfy a revolt ability.

All cards in the Aether Revolt set with triggered revolt abilities use an intervening “if” clause. A permanent you controlled must have left the battlefield earlier in the turn in order for these abilities to trigger; otherwise they do nothing. In other words, there’s no way to have the ability trigger if no permanent you controlled has left the battlefield that turn, even if you intend to have one do so in response to the triggered ability.

Cycle: Expertise

The Expertise cycle consists of five sorcery spells named after legendary creature cards in the set. Each has an effect and then lets you cast a card from your hand for free.

Kari Zev's Expertise

Kari Zev’s Expertise

1RR

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature or Vehicle until end of turn. Untap it. It gains haste until end of turn.

You may cast a card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

If the Expertise spell you cast has any targets, and those targets become illegal before the spell resolves, the spell is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t get to cast a free spell.

A card’s converted mana cost is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner. The converted mana cost is the total amount of mana in that cost, regardless of color. For example, a card with mana cost 1UU has converted mana cost 3. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions that could apply to it. A card with no mana cost has a converted mana cost of 0.

If the card has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Effects that allow you to “cast” a card don’t allow you to play a land card.

If you cast a card “without paying its mana cost,” you can’t pay any alternative costs, such as emerge costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Cathartic Reunion, you must pay those to cast the card.

While you’re casting your free spell, the Expertise spell is still on the stack. It will be put into its owner’s graveyard after the free spell is cast. The free spell can’t target the Expertise card in your graveyard. It can target the Expertise spell on the stack, but the Expertise spell will become an illegal target before the free spell resolves.

Any triggered abilities that trigger while performing the Expertise spell’s first effect won’t be put onto the stack until after you’re done casting your free spell. They’re put onto the stack at the same time as any abilities that triggered while casting that spell regardless of the order in which those abilities triggered.

Cycle: Implements

What would an engineer do without a selection of finely-crafted tools? The Aether Revolt set provides you with a cycle of five artifacts with colored mana in their activation costs, and you get a new card to replace them when they break.

Implement of Combustion

Implement of Combustion

1

Artifact

R, Sacrifice Implement of Combustion: It deals 1 damage to target player.

When Implement of Combustion is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, draw a card.

An Implement’s last ability triggers no matter why it’s put into a graveyard from the battlefield. You don’t have to activate its first ability.

If you activate an Implement’s first ability, you’ll draw a card from its second ability before the first ability resolves. If the first ability has a target, you need a legal target to activate that ability, and you choose that target before seeing what card you’ll draw.

Aether Revolt Story Spotlight Cards

There are many important moments in the Aether Revolt story, but the five most crucial—called “story spotlights”—are shown on cards. You can read more about these events in the official Magic fiction at mtgstory.com.

Story spotlight 1: Consulate Crackdown

Story spotlight 2: Pia’s Revolution

Story spotlight 3: Disallow

Story spotlight 4: Battle at the Bridge

Story spotlight 5: Dark Intimations

The story spotlight cards in this set feature a Planeswalker symbol icon in their text boxes. The icon has no effect on game play. The printed cards also include the mtgstory.com URL and a number indicating the sequence of the cards in the story.

Returning Kaladesh Themes and Mechanics

Aether Revolt features a number of returning mechanics from the Kaladesh set. For more information on energy, Vehicles, and crew, please see the Kaladesh Release Notes.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Aerial Modification

4W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or Vehicle

As long as enchanted permanent is a Vehicle, it’s a creature in addition to its other types.

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has flying.

If Aerial Modification becomes unattached from a Vehicle that’s attacking or blocking, that Vehicle will be removed from combat unless another effect (such as its crew ability) is also making it a creature.

Aethergeode Miner

1W

Creature — Dwarf Scout

3/1

Whenever Aethergeode Miner attacks, you get EE (two energy counters).

Pay EE: Exile Aethergeode Miner, then return it to the battlefield under its owner’s control.

After Aethergeode Miner returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the creature that was exiled. It won’t be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any +1/+1 counters on it or Auras attached to it are removed, and any Equipment will no longer be attached.

Aethersphere Harvester

3

Artifact — Vehicle

3/5

Flying

When Aethersphere Harvester enters the battlefield, you get EE (two energy counters).

Pay E: Aethersphere Harvester gains lifelink until end of turn.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant.

Aetherwind Basker

4GGG

Creature — Lizard

7/7

Trample

Whenever Aetherwind Basker enters the battlefield or attacks, you get E (an energy counter) for each creature you control.

Pay E: Aetherwind Basker gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

The triggered ability triggers both when Aetherwind Basker enters the battlefield and whenever it attacks. You don’t have to choose only one.

Abilities that trigger “whenever you get one or more E,” such as that of Fabrication Module from the Kaladesh set, trigger only once as Aetherwind Basker’s triggered ability resolves.

Aid from the Cowl

3GG

Enchantment

Revolt — At the beginning of your end step, if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn, reveal the top card of your library. If it’s a permanent card, you may put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, you may put it on the bottom of your library.

If the revealed card is not a permanent card or if you choose not to put it onto the battlefield, you may put it on the bottom of your library. If you don’t, it remains on top of your library.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

If a permanent put onto the battlefield this way has an ability that triggers at the beginning of your end step, it won’t trigger during this end step.

Ajani Unyielding

4GW

Planeswalker — Ajani

4

+2: Reveal the top three cards of your library. Put all nonland permanent cards revealed this way into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

−2: Exile target creature. Its controller gains life equal to its power.

−9: Put five +1/+1 counters on each creature you control and five loyalty counters on each other planeswalker you control.

A nonland permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, or planeswalker card.

The amount of life gained from Ajani’s second ability is equal to power of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield.

Ajani, Valiant Protector (Planeswalker Deck only)

4GW

Planeswalker — Ajani

4

+2: Put two +1/+1 counters on up to one target creature.

+1: Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

−11: Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is your life total. That creature gains trample until end of turn.

If you don’t have a creature card in your library while resolving Ajani’s second ability, you’ll reveal your library and then randomize it.

The value of X for Ajani’s third ability is determined only as it resolves. The number of +1/+1 counters on the creature won’t change later if your life total changes.

Ajani’s Aid (Planeswalker Deck only)

2GW

Enchantment

When Ajani’s Aid enters the battlefield, you may search your library and/or graveyard for a card named Ajani, Valiant Protector, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle it.

Sacrifice Ajani’s Aid: Prevent all combat damage a creature of your choice would deal this turn.

The last ability of Ajani’s Aid doesn’t target anything. You choose a source of damage as the ability resolves.

You can activate the last ability even if there is no creature about to deal combat damage, or even no creature at all. No damage will be prevented, but it will enable your revolt abilities.

Baral, Chief of Compliance

1U

Legendary Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Whenever a spell or ability you control counters a spell, you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card.

Baral’s first ability doesn’t affect the colored mana requirements of instant and sorcery spells.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, such as a kicker cost or a cost imposed by another effect (such as Thalia, Guardian of Thraben’s ability, for example), apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

A spell or ability counters a spell only if it specifically contains the word “counter” in its text. If a spell or ability you control causes all the targets of a spell to become illegal, that spell is considered to be countered by the game rules, not by the spell or ability you control, and Baral’s ability won’t trigger.

Baral’s Expertise

3UU

Sorcery

Return up to three target artifacts and/or creatures to their owners’ hands.

You may cast a card with converted mana cost 4 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

The card that you cast may be an artifact or creature that was returned to your hand by this spell.

Barricade Breaker

7

Artifact Creature — Juggernaut

7/5

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you’re done activating mana abilities pays for 1.)

Barricade Breaker attacks each combat if able.

If, during your declare attackers step, Barricade Breaker is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can’t attack, then it doesn’t attack. If there’s a cost associated with having it attack, you aren’t forced to pay that cost, so it doesn’t have to attack in that case either.

Battle at the Bridge

XB

Sorcery

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you’re done activating mana abilities pays for 1.)

Target creature gets -X/-X until end of turn. You gain X life.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, Battle at the Bridge is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t gain life.

Caught in the Brights

2W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can’t attack or block.

When a Vehicle you control attacks, exile enchanted creature.

After the enchanted creature is exiled, Caught in the Brights is put into its owner’s graveyard.

If Caught in the Brights leaves the battlefield in response to its triggered ability, the resolving ability will exile the creature Caught in the Brights was enchanting as it left the battlefield.

Chandra’s Revolution

3R

Sorcery

Chandra’s Revolution deals 4 damage to target creature. Tap target land. That land doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Chandra’s Revolution can target a land that’s already tapped. That land won’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Cogwork Assembler

3

Artifact Creature — Assembly-Worker

2/3

7: Create a token that’s a copy of target artifact. That token gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact and nothing else (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn’t copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied artifact has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied artifact is copying something else (for example, if the copied artifact is a Sculpting Steel), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that artifact copied.

If the copied artifact is a token, the token created with Cogwork Assembler copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that that created that token.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied artifact will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any “as [this artifact] enters the battlefield” or “[this artifact] enters the battlefield with” abilities of the chosen artifact will also work.

Consulate Crackdown

3WW

Enchantment

When Consulate Crackdown enters the battlefield, exile all artifacts your opponents control until Consulate Crackdown leaves the battlefield.

If Consulate Crackdown leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, no artifacts will be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled artifacts will be put into their owners’ graveyards. Any counters on the exiled artifacts will cease to exist.

If an artifact token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won’t be returned to the battlefield.

The exiled cards return to the battlefield immediately after Consulate Crackdown leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions. If Consulate Crackdown exiles multiple artifacts, those cards all return to the battlefield at the same time.

In a multiplayer game, if Consulate Crackdown’s owner leaves the game, the exiled cards will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the cards isn’t an ability that goes on the stack, it won’t cease to exist along with the leaving player’s spells and abilities on the stack.

Conviction

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +1/+3.

W: Return Conviction to its owner’s hand.

Players don’t have priority to cast spells and activate abilities between combat damage being assigned and being dealt. This means that if you want to return Conviction to its owner’s hand before combat damage is dealt, you must do so before combat damage is assigned (and the creature will no longer get +1/+3).

Crackdown Construct

4

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/2

Whenever you activate an ability of an artifact or creature that isn’t a mana ability, Crackdown Construct gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Activated abilities are written in the form “Cost: Effect.” Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

An activated mana ability is one that adds mana to a player’s mana pool as it resolves, doesn’t have a target, and isn’t a loyalty ability.

Crackdown Construct’s ability doesn’t trigger if you activate an ability of an artifact or creature card not on the battlefield.

An ability whose cost is simply 0 can be activated as many times as you’d like. Each activation causes Crackdown Construct’s ability to trigger.

Cruel Finality

2B

Instant

Target creature gets -2/-2 until end of turn. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, Cruel Finality is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t scry 1.

Daredevil Dragster

3

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

At end of combat, if Daredevil Dragster attacked or blocked this combat, put a velocity counter on it. Then if it has two or more velocity counters on it, sacrifice it and draw two cards.

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

If Daredevil Dragster doesn’t survive the combat damage step, its ability won’t trigger.

If a second velocity counter is put on Daredevil Dragster by something other than the resolution of its triggered ability, you won’t sacrifice it yet.

If Daredevil Dragster has one velocity counter on it and leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, it won’t get a second velocity counter and you won’t draw cards.

If Daredevil Dragster somehow has two velocity counters on it and leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, you’ll draw two cards even though you can’t sacrifice it.

Dark Intimations

2UBR

Sorcery

Each opponent sacrifices a creature or planeswalker, then discards a card. You return a creature or planeswalker card from your graveyard to your hand, then draw a card.

When you cast a Bolas planeswalker spell, exile Dark Intimations from your graveyard. That planeswalker enters the battlefield with an additional loyalty counter on it.

When Dark Intimations resolves, first the player whose turn it is (if that player is an opponent) chooses which creature or planeswalker he or she will sacrifice, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, then all chosen permanents are sacrificed at the same time. Then each opponent in the same order chooses a card in his or her hand without revealing it, then all chosen cards are discarded at the same time.

Each opponent chooses a permanent to sacrifice from among the creatures and planeswalkers that player controls. You don’t choose which type of permanent the player has to sacrifice.

If an opponent can’t sacrifice a creature or planeswalker, that player still discards a card if able. You still return a creature or planeswalker card to your hand if able, even if no opponent sacrifices a permanent and/or discards a card. You still draw a card even if you can’t return a card to your hand.

You choose the creature or planeswalker card to return to your hand while Dark Intimations is resolving. No player may take actions between the time you choose one and the time you put it into your hand.

If two or more Dark Intimations are in your graveyard when you cast a Bolas planeswalker spell, you’ll exile each of them and that planeswalker will enter the battlefield with that many additional loyalty counters.

The draconic Planeswalker Nicol Bolas is not featured in the Aether Revolt set. He must be up to something nefarious elsewhere.

Dawnfeather Eagle

4W

Creature — Bird

3/3

Flying

When Dawnfeather Eagle enters the battlefield, creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

The set of creatures affected by Dawnfeather Eagle’s triggered ability is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and permanents you control that become creatures later in the turn won’t get +1/+1 or gain vigilance.

Dawnfeather Eagle’s triggered ability affects itself.

Decommission

2W

Instant

Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Revolt — If a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn, you gain 3 life.

If Decommission destroys a permanent you control, it will enable its own revolt ability and you’ll gain 3 life.

If the target artifact or enchantment becomes an illegal target, Decommission is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t gain life.

Defiant Salvager

2B

Creature — Aetherborn Artificer

2/2

Sacrifice an artifact or creature: Put a +1/+1 counter on Defiant Salvager. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery.

You can sacrifice Defiant Salvager to activate its own ability. It won’t receive a counter, but it will enable your revolt abilities.

If you sacrifice an artifact creature to activate Defiant Salvager’s ability, you put one +1/+1 counter on Defiant Salvager, not two.

Deft Dismissal

3W

Instant

Deft Dismissal deals 3 damage divided as you choose among one, two, or three target attacking or blocking creatures.

You choose how many targets Deft Dismissal has and how the damage is divided as you cast the spell. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some (but not all) of the targets become illegal, the original division of damage still applies, but no damage is dealt to illegal targets. If all targets become illegal, Deft Dismissal is countered.

Destructive Tampering

2R

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Destroy target artifact.

• Creatures without flying can’t block this turn.

You choose which mode you’re using as you cast Destructive Tampering. Once this choice is made, it can’t be changed.

Because the effect of Destructive Tampering’s second mode doesn’t change the characteristics of any permanents, the set of creatures affected by it is constantly updated. Creatures without flying that enter the battlefield later in the turn won’t be able to block.

Disallow

1UU

Instant

Counter target spell, activated ability, or triggered ability. (Mana abilities can’t be targeted.)

Activated abilities are written in the form “Cost: Effect.” Some keyword abilities, such as equip and crew, are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder texts.

Triggered abilities use the word “when,” “whenever,” or “at.” They’re often written as “[Trigger condition], [effect].” Some abilities, such as prowess and fabricate, are triggered abilities and will have “when,” “whenever,” or “at” in their reminder text.

If you counter a delayed triggered ability that triggers at the beginning of the “next” occurrence of a specified step or phase, that ability won’t trigger again the following time that phase or step occurs.

An activated mana ability is one that adds mana to a player’s mana pool as it resolves, doesn’t have a target, and isn’t a loyalty ability. A triggered mana ability is one that adds mana to a player’s mana pool and triggers on an activated mana ability.

Abilities that create replacement effects, such as a permanent entering the battlefield tapped or with counters on it, can’t be targeted. Abilities that apply “as [this creature] enters the battlefield” are also replacement effects and can’t be targeted.

Efficient Construction

3U

Enchantment

Whenever you cast an artifact spell, create a 1/1 colorless Thopter artifact creature token with flying.

Efficient Construction’s triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Embraal Gear-Smasher

2R

Creature — Human Warrior

2/3

T, Sacrifice an artifact: Embraal Gear-Smasher deals 2 damage to each opponent.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Embraal Gear-Smasher’s ability causes 4 damage total to be dealt to the opposing team.

Exquisite Archangel

5WW

Creature — Angel

5/5

Flying

If you would lose the game, instead exile Exquisite Archangel and your life total becomes equal to your starting life total.

If Exquisite Archangel is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you’re dealt damage that brings your life total to 0 or less, its effect applies and your life total becomes equal to your starting life total. You choose whether Exquisite Archangel is moved to exile or to your graveyard.

If an effect says that you can’t lose the game, Exquisite Archangel’s effect doesn’t apply.

If you control two Exquisite Archangels, you choose which one’s effect applies. The other’s effect won’t be applicable after that.

Exquisite Archangel’s effect applies any time you would lose the game, even if you’re not losing due to your life total being 0 or less. If you would have lost the game because you tried to draw from an empty library, you won’t lose again until you try to draw again and still can’t do so.

Exquisite Archangel’s effect does nothing if you concede the game. A player who concedes leaves the game.

For your life total to become your starting life total (normally 20), you gain or lose the appropriate amount of life. For example, if your life total is -4 when Exquisite Archangel’s ability applies, it will cause you to gain 24 life; alternatively, if your life total is 40 when it applies, it will cause you to lose 20 life. Other cards that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly.

In a game with two players or two teams, if an effect states that an opponent wins the game, Exquisite Archangel’s ability doesn’t apply.

In a multiplayer game that isn’t between two teams, if an effect states that an opponent wins the game, each player other than that opponent loses the game instead, and Exquisite Archangel’s ability does apply.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Exquisite Archangel’s ability causes the team’s life total to become the team’s starting life total (normally 30), but only you actually gain or lose life.

Fatal Push

B

Instant

Destroy target creature if it has converted mana cost 2 or less.

Revolt — Destroy that creature if it has converted mana cost 4 or less instead if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn.

Fatal Push can target any creature, even one with converted mana cost 5 or greater. The creature’s converted mana cost is checked only as Fatal Push resolves.

If the mana cost of a creature on the battlefield includes X, X is considered to be 0.

Felidar Guardian

3W

Creature — Cat Beast

1/4

When Felidar Guardian enters the battlefield, you may exile another target permanent you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner’s control.

If a creature token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and will not return to the battlefield.

After the permanent returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the permanent that was exiled. It won’t have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any +1/+1 counters on it or Auras attached to it are removed, and any Equipment will no longer be attached.

Foundry Hornet

3B

Creature — Insect

2/3

Flying

When Foundry Hornet enters the battlefield, if you control a creature with a +1/+1 counter on it, creatures your opponents control get -1/-1 until end of turn.

The set of creatures affected by Foundry Hornet’s triggered ability is determined as the ability resolves. Creatures opponents begin to control later in the turn and permanents opponents control that become creatures later in the turn won’t get -1/-1. The effect continues until end of turn even if you stop controlling a creature with a +1/+1 counter on it.

If you don’t control a creature with a +1/+1 counter as Foundry Hornet enters the battlefield, its ability doesn’t trigger, even if you can give a +1/+1 counter to a creature right away. If you control no creatures with a +1/+1 counter as the ability resolves, nothing happens.

If an effect causes Foundry Hornet to enter the battlefield with a +1/+1 counter on it, it satisfies its own triggered ability.

Fourth Bridge Prowler

B

Creature — Human Rogue

1/1

When Fourth Bridge Prowler enters the battlefield, you may have target creature get -1/-1 until end of turn.

Fourth Bridge Prowler can be the target of its own ability.

Frontline Rebel

2R

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Frontline Rebel attacks each combat if able.

If, during your declare attackers step, Frontline Rebel is tapped or is affected by a spell or ability that says it can’t attack, then it doesn’t attack. If there’s a cost associated with having it attack, you aren’t forced to pay that cost, so it doesn’t have to attack in that case either.

Glint-Sleeve Siphoner

1B

Creature — Human Rogue

2/1

Menace

Whenever Glint-Sleeve Siphoner enters the battlefield or attacks, you get E (an energy counter).

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may pay EE. If you do, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

The first triggered ability triggers both when Glint-Sleeve Siphoner enters the battlefield and whenever it attacks. You don’t have to choose only one.

Gonti’s Machinations

B

Enchantment

Whenever you lose life for the first time each turn, you get E. (You get an energy counter. Damage causes loss of life.)

Pay EE, Sacrifice Gonti’s Machinations: Each opponent loses 3 life. You gain life equal to the life lost this way.

The triggered ability gives you at most one energy counter each turn, regardless of how much life you lost.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, damage and life loss happen to individual players, and the result affects the team’s life total. Combat damage is assigned and dealt to specific players. If your teammate is dealt damage or otherwise loses life, Gonti’s Machinations doesn’t trigger, even though your life total went down.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Gonti’s Machinations’s second ability causes the opposing team to lose a total of 6 life.

Greenbelt Rampager

G

Creature — Elephant

3/4

When Greenbelt Rampager enters the battlefield, pay EE (two energy counters). If you can’t, return Greenbelt Rampager to its owner’s hand and you get E.

If you have only one E, you can’t pay it even if you want to.

If you have EE, you have to pay it, even if you don’t want to.

Gremlin Infestation

3R

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact

At the beginning of your end step, Gremlin Infestation deals 2 damage to enchanted artifact’s controller.

When enchanted artifact is put into a graveyard, create a 2/2 red Gremlin creature token.

When the enchanted artifact is put into a graveyard, Gremlin Infestation’s controller creates the Gremlin token.

Heart of Kiran

2

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Flying, vigilance

Crew 3 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 3 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

You may remove a loyalty counter from a planeswalker you control rather than pay Heart of Kiran’s crew cost.

Paying Heart of Kiran’s alternative crew cost isn’t a loyalty ability. It can be done even if you’ve already activated a loyalty ability of the planeswalker this turn, and it can be done any time you could activate Heart of Kiran’s crew ability.

Heroic Intervention

1G

Instant

Permanents you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

The set of permanents affected by Heroic Intervention is determined as the spell resolves. Permanents you begin to control later in the turn won’t gain hexproof and indestructible.

Highspire Infusion

1G

Instant

Target creature gets +3/+3 until end of turn. You get EE (two energy counters).

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, the spell is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t get EE.

Hope of Ghirapur

1

Legendary Artifact Creature — Thopter

1/1

Flying

Sacrifice Hope of Ghirapur: Until your next turn, target player who was dealt combat damage by Hope of Ghirapur this turn can’t cast noncreature spells.

The affected player won’t be able to cast any noncreature spells until after the time that your “beginning of upkeep” triggered abilities are put onto the stack on your next turn.

The affected player may still activate abilities, play lands, and cast creature spells.

The target player (and any other player) may cast spells in response to the activated ability of Hope of Ghirapur. The ability won’t affect those spells and it won’t affect spells that the target player cast before you activated it. (In other words, the ability can’t be used to counter a spell.)

If you skip your turn, the affected player will be unable to cast noncreature spells until you actually start a turn.

When a player leaves a multiplayer game, any continuous effects with durations that last until that player’s next turn will last until that turn would have begun. They neither expire immediately nor last indefinitely.

Hungry Flames

2R

Instant

Hungry Flames deals 3 damage to target creature and 2 damage to target player.

You can’t cast Hungry Flames unless you target both a creature and a player. If one target is illegal as Hungry Flames resolves, the spell deals damage to the remaining legal target.

Ice Over

1U

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact or creature

Enchanted permanent doesn’t untap during its controller’s untap step.

Ice Over may target and may enchant an untapped artifact or creature.

Illusionist’s Stratagem

3U

Instant

Exile up to two target creatures you control, then return those cards to the battlefield under their owner’s control.

Draw a card.

If a creature token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and will not return to the battlefield.

Each card that returns to the battlefield will be a new object with no connection to the creature that was exiled. It won’t be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any +1/+1 counters on it or Auras attached to it are removed, and any Equipment will no longer be attached.

If you choose two target creatures and one is an illegal target as Illusionist’s Stratagem resolves, you’ll exile the other, return it, and draw a card.

If each target creature is an illegal target as Illusionist’s Stratagem resolves, the spell is countered. You won’t draw a card.

You may cast Illusionist’s Stratagem without any targets if you wish to just draw a card.

Indomitable Creativity

XRRR

Sorcery

Destroy X target artifacts and/or creatures. For each permanent destroyed this way, its controller reveals cards from the top of his or her library until an artifact or creature card is revealed and exiles that card. Those players put the exiled cards onto the battlefield, then shuffle their libraries.

If a player controls no permanents destroyed this way, that player reveals no cards from his or her library and doesn’t shuffle it.

If an artifact or creature is targeted but not destroyed (perhaps because it gained indestructible or became an illegal target), it doesn’t count as one of the artifacts or creatures destroyed this way. An artifact or creature that’s destroyed but put into a zone other than a graveyard (such as a player’s commander in the Commander variant) does count.

While revealing cards, a player stops as soon as he or she reveals a card that’s an artifact or a creature (or both). That player doesn’t choose one type.

If a player’s library no longer contains an artifact or creature card when instructed to reveal cards, that player reveals the entire library, exiles no cards, and then shuffles it.

All of the exiled cards are put onto the battlefield at the same time.

Inspiring Statuary

3

Artifact

Nonartifact spells you cast have improvise. (Your artifacts can help cast those spells. Each artifact you tap after you’re done activating mana abilities pays for 1.)

Multiple instances of improvise are redundant.

If you cast a nonartifact spell that requires you to sacrifice a permanent as an additional cost, you may tap that permanent (if it’s an artifact) for the spell’s improvise ability before you sacrifice it to pay that cost.

Invigorated Rampage

1R

Instant

Choose one —

• Target creature gets +4/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.

• Two target creatures each get +2/+0 and gain trample until end of turn.

If you choose Invigorated Rampage’s second mode and one target becomes an illegal target, the remaining target gets +2/+0 and gains trample. It doesn’t get +4/+0.

Ironclad Revolutionary

4BB

Creature — Aetherborn Artificer

4/4

When Ironclad Revolutionary enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice an artifact. If you do, put two +1/+1 counters on Ironclad Revolutionary and each opponent loses 2 life.

You choose whether to sacrifice an artifact or not as Ironclad Revolutionary’s ability resolves. No player may take actions between the time you choose whether to sacrifice an artifact and, if you do so, the time that counters are added and life is lost.

You can sacrifice an artifact only once when Ironclad Revolutionary’s triggered ability resolves. You can’t sacrifice more to get more counters or more life loss.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Ironclad Revolutionary’s ability causes the opposing team to lose a total of 4 life.

Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

1R

Legendary Creature — Human Pirate

1/3

First strike, menace

Whenever Kari Zev, Skyship Raider attacks, create a legendary 2/1 red Monkey creature token named Ragavan that’s tapped and attacking. Exile that token at end of combat.

You choose which opponent or opposing planeswalker Ragavan is attacking as you create the token. It doesn’t have to be the same player or planeswalker Kari Zev is attacking.

Although Ragavan is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

The delayed triggered ability that exiles Ragavan triggers at end of combat even if Kari Zev is no longer on the battlefield.

Kari Zev’s Expertise

1RR

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature or Vehicle until end of turn. Untap it. It gains haste until end of turn.

You may cast a card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

Kari Zev’s Expertise can target any creature or Vehicle, even one that you already control or that is already untapped.

Leave in the Dust

3U

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner’s hand.

Draw a card.

If the target permanent becomes an illegal target, Leave in the Dust is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t draw a card.

Lifecraft Awakening

XG

Instant

Put X +1/+1 counters on target artifact you control. If it isn’t a creature or Vehicle, it becomes a 0/0 Construct artifact creature.

You can cast Lifecraft Awakening declaring X as 0. If the artifact isn’t a creature or Vehicle, it’ll become a 0/0 creature and, unless another effect modifies its toughness, be put into your graveyard soon after.

You can put +1/+1 counters on a noncreature Vehicle this way. They’ll be put there, apply if the Vehicle becomes a creature, and remain there when it stops being a creature.

If the artifact isn’t a creature or Vehicle as Lifecraft Awakening resolves, the artifact becomes a creature indefinitely.

If an Equipment becomes a creature, it becomes unattached and it can’t be attached to a creature.

Lifecrafter’s Bestiary

3

Artifact

At the beginning of your upkeep, scry 1.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, you may pay G. If you do, draw a card.

The draw step is after the upkeep step, so you’ll scry 1 before you draw for the turn.

Lifecrafter’s Bestiary’s second triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

While resolving Lifecrafter’s Bestiary’s second triggered ability, you can’t pay G multiple times to draw multiple cards.

Lifecrafter’s Gift

3G

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature, then put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control with a +1/+1 counter on it.

The target creature will receive a second +1/+1 counter shortly after the first.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target, Lifecrafter’s Gift is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t put any counters on other creatures.

If there is a +1/+1 counter on a noncreature permanent you control, such as a Vehicle that isn’t crewed, it won’t get another one from Lifecrafter’s Gift.

Lightning Runner

3RR

Creature — Human Warrior

2/2

Double strike, haste

Whenever Lightning Runner attacks, you get EE (two energy counters), then you may pay EEEEEEEE. If you pay, untap all creatures you control, and after this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

You untap all creatures you control, including ones that aren’t attacking.

Maulfist Revolutionary

1GG

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Trample

When Maulfist Revolutionary enters the battlefield or dies, for each kind of counter on target permanent or player, give that permanent or player another counter of that kind.

The triggered ability triggers both when Maulfist Revolutionary enters the battlefield and when it dies. You don’t have to choose only one.

Maulfist Revolutionary’s triggered ability gives only one counter of each kind. It doesn’t double the number of each kind of counter. For example, if a creature has two +1/+1 counters and a charge counter on it, it gets one +1/+1 counter and one charge counter.

To give a counter is to put a counter on a permanent or to have a player get a counter. Effects that interact with a player getting counters or counters being placed on permanents interact with Maulfist Revolutionary’s triggered ability.

Mechanized Production

2UU

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact you control

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a token that’s a copy of enchanted artifact. Then if you control eight or more artifacts with the same name as one another, you win the game.

Any abilities that trigger on the token being created won’t resolve until after Mechanized Production’s triggered ability has finished resolving entirely and performed its check for eight artifacts with the same name.

The eight artifacts with the same name don’t have to have the same name as the enchanted artifact. For example, you win the game if you control eight Thopter artifact creature tokens as Mechanized Production’s ability resolves, even if Mechanized Production isn’t attached to a Thopter.

All eight of the permanents sharing a name must be artifacts. If you control only seven artifacts with the same name and a nonartifact permanent with that same name, you won’t win the game.

If you control eight or more artifacts that share a name while you control Mechanized Production, you won’t win the game yet. You’ll win the game while resolving its triggered ability during your upkeep.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact and nothing else (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn’t copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

If the copied artifact has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be zero.

If the copied artifact is copying something else (for example, if the copied artifact is a Sculpting Steel), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that artifact copied.

If the copied artifact is a token, the token that’s created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied artifact trigger when the artifact token enters the battlefield. The artifact token also has any “this enters the battlefield with” or “as this enters the battlefield” abilities that the copied artifact has.

If Mechanized Production and the enchanted artifact leave the battlefield simultaneously in response to the triggered ability, then the effect creates a token that’s a copy of the artifact as it last existed on the battlefield.

If the enchanted artifact leaves the battlefield in response to Mechanized Production’s triggered ability but Mechanized Production does not, Mechanized Production is put into its owner’s graveyard as a state-based action with no enchanted artifact. The triggered ability creates no token, but you can still win the game if you control enough artifacts with the same name.

Merchant’s Dockhand

1

Artifact Creature — Construct

1/2

3U, T, Tap X untapped artifacts you control: Look at the top X cards of your library. Put one of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Merchant’s Dockhand is tapped to pay the T cost. It can’t also be one of the X untapped artifacts you tap.

If the value of X is greater than or equal to the number of cards in your library, you can order your library as you wish.

If the value of X is 0, you don’t look at or move any cards.

Metallic Mimic

2

Artifact Creature — Shapeshifter

2/1

As Metallic Mimic enters the battlefield, choose a creature type.

Metallic Mimic is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

Each other creature you control of the chosen type enters the battlefield with an additional +1/+1 counter on it.

The choice of creature type is made as Metallic Mimic enters the battlefield. Players can’t respond to this choice. Metallic Mimic’s second ability starts applying immediately.

You must choose an existing creature type. “Artifact” and “Vehicle” aren’t creature types.

Even though Metallic Mimic is a Shapeshifter, other Shapeshifter creatures you control won’t get a +1/+1 counter (unless you chose Shapeshifter as Metallic Mimic entered the battlefield).

Creatures of the chosen type that enter the battlefield at the same time as Metallic Mimic won’t enter with an additional +1/+1 counter.

If a creature entering the battlefield won’t have the chosen type until another card’s effect gives it that type after it has entered the battlefield, it won’t enter with a +1/+1 counter. Creatures that have the chosen type due to their own abilities, such as a second Metallic Mimic with the same creature type chosen, will enter with a +1/+1 counter.

Midnight Entourage

2BB

Creature — Aetherborn Rogue

3/3

Other Aetherborn you control get +1/+1.

Whenever Midnight Entourage or another Aetherborn you control dies, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Midnight Entourage’s triggered ability is mandatory. You draw a card and lose 1 life even if you don’t want to.

If Midnight Entourage and another Aetherborn you control die at the same time, its ability triggers once for each of them.

If a creature has been dealt damage, that damage remains marked on it until the cleanup step. If Midnight Entourage leaves the battlefield and another Aetherborn creature you control has been dealt damage, that creature will be destroyed if the damage is now lethal. The same is true if an Aetherborn’s toughness becomes 0 this way.

Mobile Garrison

3

Artifact — Vehicle

3/4

Whenever Mobile Garrison attacks, untap another target artifact or creature you control.

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

All attackers are chosen at once. You can’t attack with Mobile Garrison, untap a tapped creature, and then attack with that creature.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn’t remove it from combat.

Monstrous Onslaught

3GG

Sorcery

Monstrous Onslaught deals X damage divided as you choose among any number of target creatures, where X is the greatest power among creatures you control as you cast Monstrous Onslaught.

You divide the damage among the target creatures as you cast Monstrous Onslaught. Each target must be assigned at least 1 damage.

The value of X is determined at the time you divide damage. It won’t change later, even if the highest power among creatures you control changes.

If some (but not all) of the targets become illegal, the original division of damage still applies, but no damage is dealt to illegal targets. If all targets become illegal, Monstrous Onslaught will be countered.

The damage is dealt by Monstrous Onslaught, not by the creature with the greatest power among creatures you control.

Outland Boar

2RG

Creature — Boar

4/4

Outland Boar can’t be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked Outland Boar, changing the power of the blocking creature won’t cause Outland Boar to become unblocked.

Pacification Array

1

Artifact

2, T: Tap target artifact or creature.

Players may respond to Pacification Array’s ability by activating an ability of the target permanent if that ability’s timing permissions allow it. Players may also respond by activating abilities or casting spells whose costs include tapping the target permanent.

Once a player has activated an ability with T in its cost, Pacification Array can’t be used to prevent or counter that ability.

If you want to stop someone from attacking with a creature by using Pacification Array’s ability, you must do so before attackers are declared. You can’t wait until after attackers are declared and then try to use it to make a creature stop attacking. Note that your opponent can’t start declaring attackers without letting you use your Pacification Array.

Paradox Engine

5

Legendary Artifact

Whenever you cast a spell, untap all nonland permanents you control.

Paradox Engine’s triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Peema Aether-Seer

3G

Creature — Elf Druid

3/2

When Peema Aether-Seer enters the battlefield, you get an amount of E (energy counters) equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

Pay EEE: Target creature blocks this turn if able.

The amount of E you get is determined as Peema Aether-Seer’s first ability resolves. If the greatest power among creatures you control is somehow negative, you don’t get or lose any E.

The target creature blocks only if it’s able to do so as the declare blockers step begins. If, at that time, the creature is tapped, it’s affected by a spell or ability that says it can’t block, or no creatures are attacking its controller or a planeswalker controlled by that player, then it doesn’t block. If there’s a cost associated with having the creature block, the player isn’t forced to pay that cost. If that cost isn’t paid, the creature won’t block.

The controller of the target creature chooses which attacking creature that creature blocks.

If there are multiple combat phases in a turn, the target creature must block only in the first one in which it’s able to.

Perilous Predicament

4B

Instant

Each opponent sacrifices an artifact creature and a nonartifact creature.

When Perilous Predicament resolves, first the player whose turn it is (if that player is an opponent) chooses which creatures he or she will sacrifice, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, then all chosen creatures are sacrificed at the same time.

If each creature an opponent controls is an artifact creature, that player sacrifices only one creature. Similarly, if each creature an opponent controls is a nonartifact creature, that player sacrifices only one creature. If an opponent controls no creatures, that player doesn’t sacrifice anything.

Pia’s Revolution

2R

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken artifact is put into your graveyard from the battlefield, return that card to your hand unless target opponent has Pia’s Revolution deal 3 damage to him or her.

If a nontoken artifact is put into your graveyard at the same time as Pia’s Revolution, Pia’s Revolution’s ability triggers.

It doesn’t matter who controlled the artifact when it was put into your graveyard. Pia’s Revolution’s ability will trigger if you own that artifact.

The target opponent chooses whether to have Pia’s Revolution deal 3 damage to him or her as its ability resolves. You won’t return the card to your hand if that player chooses to be dealt damage or if the card leaves the graveyard before the ability resolves.

If there are no legal targets for Pia’s Revolution’s ability (perhaps because each of your opponents has hexproof), it will be removed from the stack with no effect. No one may choose to be dealt damage and you won’t return the artifact card to your hand.

Planar Bridge

6

Legendary Artifact

8, T: Search your library for a permanent card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

Prey Upon

G

Sorcery

Target creature you control fights target creature you don’t control. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

If either or both targets are illegal when Prey Upon tries to resolve, no creature will deal or be dealt damage.

Quicksmith Rebel

3R

Creature — Human Artificer

3/2

When Quicksmith Rebel enters the battlefield, target artifact you control gains “T: This artifact deals 2 damage to target creature or player” for as long as you control Quicksmith Rebel.

If Quicksmith Rebel leaves the battlefield, you no longer control it.

If another player gains control of Quicksmith Rebel, the artifact will no longer have the damage-dealing ability, even if you regain control of Quicksmith Rebel.

If Quicksmith Rebel leaves the battlefield while its ability is on the stack, the artifact never gains the damage-dealing ability.

If Quicksmith Rebel or the artifact leaves the battlefield while the damage-dealing ability is on the stack, that ability resolves as normal.

Quicksmith Spy

3U

Creature — Human Artificer

2/3

When Quicksmith Spy enters the battlefield, target artifact you control gains “T: Draw a card” for as long as you control Quicksmith Spy.

If Quicksmith Spy leaves the battlefield, you no longer control it.

If another player gains control of Quicksmith Spy, the artifact will no longer have the card-drawing ability, even if you regain control of Quicksmith Spy.

If Quicksmith Spy leaves the battlefield while its ability is on the stack, the artifact never gains the card-drawing ability.

If Quicksmith Spy or the artifact leaves the battlefield while the card-drawing ability is on the stack, that ability resolves as normal.

Reckless Racer

2R

Creature — Human Pilot

2/3

First strike

Whenever Reckless Racer becomes tapped, you may discard a card. If you do, draw a card.

This is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn’t allow you to tap Reckless Racer whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of tapping it, such as by attacking or crewing a Vehicle.

For the ability to trigger, Reckless Racer has to actually change from untapped to tapped. If an effect attempts to tap it, but it was already tapped at the time, this ability won’t trigger.

Release the Gremlins

XXR

Sorcery

Destroy X target artifacts. Create X 2/2 red Gremlin creature tokens.

The value of X is limited by the number of artifacts that you can target. You can’t target the same artifact more than once.

You can target an artifact with indestructible. It won’t be destroyed, and you’ll still create X Gremlin tokens.

If an artifact becomes an illegal target for Release the Gremlins, it won’t change the number of tokens created. However, if every target artifact becomes an illegal target, Release the Gremlins is countered and no tokens are created.

Renegade Rallier

1GW

Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Revolt — When Renegade Rallier enters the battlefield, if a permanent you controlled left the battlefield this turn, return target permanent card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

A permanent card is an artifact, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker card.

The converted mana cost of a card in your graveyard is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner. The converted mana cost is the total amount of mana in that cost, regardless of color. For example, a card with mana cost 1UU has converted mana cost 3.

If a card in your graveyard has no mana symbols in its upper right corner (because it’s a land card, for example), its converted mana cost is 0.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes X, X is considered to be 0.

You can target any permanent card in your graveyard with converted mana cost 2 or less, not just one that was put there from the battlefield this turn.

Renegade Wheelsmith

1RW

Creature — Dwarf Pilot

3/2

Whenever Renegade Wheelsmith becomes tapped, target creature can’t block this turn.

This is a triggered ability, not an activated ability. It doesn’t allow you to tap Renegade Wheelsmith whenever you want; rather, you need some other way of tapping it, such as by attacking or crewing a Vehicle.

For the ability to trigger, Renegade Wheelsmith has to actually change from untapped to tapped. If an effect attempts to tap it, but it was already tapped at the time, this ability won’t trigger.

Renegade’s Getaway

2B

Instant

Target permanent gains indestructible until end of turn. Create a 1/1 colorless Servo artifact creature token. (Effects that say “destroy” don’t destroy a permanent with indestructible, and if it’s a creature, it can’t be destroyed by damage.)

There’s no way to have Renegade’s Getaway’s effect create a Servo token and give that token indestructible.

If the target permanent becomes an illegal target, Renegade’s Getaway is countered and none of its effects happen. You won’t create a Servo token.

Resourceful Return

1B

Sorcery

Return target creature card from your graveyard to your hand. If you control an artifact, draw a card.

You can’t cast Resourceful Return without a target creature card in your graveyard.

Whether or not you control an artifact is checked as Resourceful Return resolves.

Restoration Specialist

1W

Creature — Dwarf Artificer

2/1

W, Sacrifice Restoration Specialist: Return up to one target artifact card and up to one target enchantment card from your graveyard to your hand.

You can activate Restoration Specialist’s ability choosing no targets at all if you wish.

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

2G

Legendary Creature — Elf Druid

2/2

When Rishkar, Peema Renegade enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.

Each creature you control with a counter on it has “T: Add G to your mana pool.”

Rishkar can be a target of its own triggered ability.

You can’t target the same creature twice to have one recipient get two +1/+1 counters.

Each creature you control has Rishkar’s mana ability as long as that creature has any kind of counter on it. The effect isn’t limited to those with +1/+1 counters.

Rishkar’s Expertise

4GG

Sorcery

Draw cards equal to the greatest power among creatures you control.

You may cast a card with converted mana cost 5 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

The greatest power among creatures you control is determined as Rishkar’s Expertise resolves.

If you control no creatures with power greater than 0 as Rishkar’s Expertise resolves, you draw no cards, but you may cast a card with converted mana cost 5 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

You may cast one of the cards drawn by Rishkar’s Expertise’s first effect while performing its second effect.

Salvage Scuttler

4U

Creature — Crab

4/4

Whenever Salvage Scuttler attacks, return an artifact you control to its owner’s hand.

If you control no artifacts, you won’t return anything to your hand. There’s no penalty for being unable to do so.

Scrap Trawler

3

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/2

Whenever Scrap Trawler or another artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return to your hand target artifact card in your graveyard with lesser converted mana cost.

If Scrap Trawler and another artifact you control are put into a graveyard at the same time, Scrap Trawler’s ability triggers for each of them.

The target artifact card must have a lesser converted mana cost than the artifact that caused Scrap Trawler’s ability to trigger by being put into a graveyard. Use the artifact’s converted mana cost as it last existed on the battlefield to determine what may be returned.

While on the battlefield or in a graveyard, X in an object’s mana cost is 0.

If an artifact is a copy of another artifact with greater converted mana cost, such as Sculpting Steel copying an artifact with converted mana cost 4, Scrap Trawler’s ability can target that artifact card in your graveyard when that artifact is put into your graveyard.

Scrounging Bandar

1G

Creature — Cat Monkey

0/0

Scrounging Bandar enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

At the beginning of your upkeep, you may move any number of +1/+1 counters from Scrounging Bandar onto another target creature.

You choose a target creature as Scrounging Bandar’s triggered ability is put onto the stack. You choose how many counters to move (if any) as that ability resolves. If that creature becomes an illegal target or if Scrounging Bandar has left the battlefield, you can’t move any counters.

To move a counter from one creature to another, the counter is removed from the first creature and put on the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or placed on a creature will apply.

Servo Schematic

2

Artifact

When Servo Schematic enters the battlefield or is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create a 1/1 colorless Servo artifact creature token.

Servo Schematic’s ability doesn’t allow you to sacrifice it whenever you’d like. You must find another way to get Servo Schematic into the graveyard.

Shielded Aether Thief

1U

Creature — Vedalken Rogue

0/4

Flash (You may cast this spell any time you could cast an instant.)

Whenever Shielded Aether Thief blocks, you get E (an energy counter).

T, Pay EEE: Draw a card.

If Shielded Aether Thief somehow blocks more than one creature at once, you get only one E.

Siege Modification

1RR

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature or Vehicle

As long as enchanted permanent is a Vehicle, it’s a creature in addition to its other types.

Enchanted creature gets +3/+0 and has first strike.

If Siege Modification becomes unattached from a Vehicle that’s attacking or blocking, that Vehicle will be removed from combat unless another effect (such as its crew ability) is also making it a creature.

Skyship Plunderer

1U

Creature — Human Pirate

2/1

Flying

Whenever Skyship Plunderer deals combat damage to a player, for each kind of counter on target permanent or player, give that permanent or player another counter of that kind.

Skyship Plunderer’s triggered ability can target any permanent or player, regardless of which player was dealt combat damage.

Skyship Plunderer’s triggered ability gives only one counter of each kind. It doesn’t double the number of each kind of counter. For example, if a creature has two +1/+1 counters and a charge counter on it, it gets one +1/+1 counter and one charge counter.

To give a counter is to put a counter on a permanent or to have a player get a counter. Effects that interact with a player getting counters or counters being placed on permanents interact with Skyship Plunderer’s triggered ability.

Sly Requisitioner

4B

Creature — Human Artificer

2/2

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you’re done activating mana abilities pays for 1.)

Whenever a nontoken artifact you control is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, create a 1/1 colorless Servo artifact creature token.

If Sly Requisitioner is put into a graveyard at the same time as a nontoken artifact you control, its ability triggers.

Spire Patrol

2WU

Creature — Human Soldier

3/2

Flying

When Spire Patrol enters the battlefield, tap target creature an opponent controls. That creature doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Spire Patrol’s ability can target a creature that’s already tapped. That creature won’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Sram, Senior Edificer

1W

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Advisor

2/2

Whenever you cast an Aura, Equipment, or Vehicle spell, draw a card.

Sram’s triggered ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. The ability will resolve even if that spell is countered.

Take into Custody

U

Instant

Tap target creature. It doesn’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Take into Custody can target a creature that’s already tapped. That creature won’t untap during its controller’s next untap step.

Tezzeret the Schemer

2UB

Planeswalker — Tezzeret

5

+1: Create a colorless artifact token named Etherium Cell with “T, Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color to your mana pool.”

−2: Target creature gets +X/-X until end of turn, where X is the number of artifacts you control.

−7: You get an emblem with “At the beginning of combat on your turn, target artifact you control becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 5/5.”

The value of X for Tezzeret’s second ability is determined only as the ability resolves. It won’t change later in the turn if the number of artifacts you control changes.

The effect of the emblem’s triggered ability lasts indefinitely.

An artifact that becomes a creature due to the emblem’s ability can’t attack unless you’ve controlled it continuously since your turn began. It doesn’t matter whether or not it was a creature at that time.

An artifact creature targeted by the emblem’s ability becomes 5/5 instead of its normal power and toughness.

A Vehicle targeted by the emblem’s ability becomes a 5/5 creature. Crewing it won’t change its power and toughness.

If an Equipment becomes a creature, it becomes unattached and it can’t be attached to a creature.

Tezzeret, Master of Metal (Planeswalker Deck only)

4UB

Planeswalker — Tezzeret

5

+1: Reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal an artifact card. Put that card into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

−3: Target opponent loses life equal to the number of artifacts you control.

−8: Gain control of all artifacts and creatures target opponent controls.

If you don’t have an artifact card in your library while resolving Tezzeret’s first ability, you’ll reveal your library and then randomize it.

The effect of Tezzeret’s third ability lasts indefinitely.

Tezzeret’s Betrayal (Planeswalker Deck only)

3UB

Sorcery

Destroy target creature. You may search your library and/or graveyard for a card named Tezzeret, Master of Metal, reveal it, and put it into your hand. If you search your library this way, shuffle it.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target for Tezzeret’s Betrayal, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won’t search for Tezzeret, Master of Metal.

Tezzeret’s Touch

1UB

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact

Enchanted artifact is a creature with base power and toughness 5/5 in addition to its other types.

When enchanted artifact is put into a graveyard, return that card to its owner’s hand.

An artifact that becomes a creature due to Tezzeret’s Touch can’t attack unless you’ve controlled it continuously since your turn began. It doesn’t matter whether or not it was a creature at that time.

An artifact creature enchanted by Tezzeret’s Touch becomes 5/5 instead of its normal power and toughness.

A Vehicle enchanted by Tezzeret’s Touch becomes a 5/5 creature. Crewing it won’t change its power and toughness.

If the enchanted artifact is an Equipment, it becomes unattached and it can’t be attached to anything for as long as it remains a creature.

If Tezzeret’s Touch becomes unattached from an artifact that’s attacking or blocking, that artifact will be removed from combat unless it’s normally a creature or another effect such as a crew ability is also making it a creature.

Thopter Arrest

2W

Enchantment

When Thopter Arrest enters the battlefield, exile target artifact or creature an opponent controls until Thopter Arrest leaves the battlefield.

If Thopter Arrest leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won’t be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners’ graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won’t return to the battlefield.

The exiled card returns to the battlefield immediately after Thopter Arrest leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions.

In a multiplayer game, if Thopter Arrest’s owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn’t an ability that goes on the stack, it won’t cease to exist along with the leaving player’s spells and abilities on the stack.

Treasure Keeper

4

Artifact Creature — Construct

3/3

When Treasure Keeper dies, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a nonland card with converted mana cost 3 or less. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost. Put all revealed cards not cast this way on the bottom of your library in a random order.

If you don’t cast the nonland card with converted mana cost 3 or less, it’ll be put on the bottom of your library in a random order with the other cards.

If you cast a card “without paying its mana cost,” you can’t pay any alternative costs, such as emerge costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Cathartic Reunion, those must be paid to cast the card.

If the card has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Trophy Mage

2U

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

When Trophy Mage enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an artifact card with converted mana cost 3, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

Trophy Mage’s ability finds an artifact card with converted mana cost exactly 3.

Untethered Express

4

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Trample

Whenever Untethered Express attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Crew 1 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 1 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Any +1/+1 counters on Untethered Express remain on it when it stops being a creature.

Walking Ballista

XX

Artifact Creature — Construct

0/0

Walking Ballista enters the battlefield with X +1/+1 counters on it.

4: Put a +1/+1 counter on Walking Ballista.

Remove a +1/+1 counter from Walking Ballista: It deals 1 damage to target creature or player.

The value of each X in Walking Ballista’s mana cost must be equal. For example, if X is 2, you’ll pay 4 to cast Walking Ballista and it will enter the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

If Walking Ballista has been dealt damage or had its toughness reduced by an effect, this limits how many times you’ll be able to remove +1/+1 counters from it in a single turn. For example, if it has three +1/+1 counters on it and has been dealt 1 damage this turn, it will be destroyed immediately after you activate the ability a second time and you won’t be able to activate it a third time.

Watchful Automaton

3

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/2

2U: Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If you activate Watchful Automaton’s ability more than once, you’ll scry 1 each time. You won’t be able to look at multiple cards at once.

Welder Automaton

2

Artifact Creature — Construct

2/1

3R: Welder Automaton deals 1 damage to each opponent.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Welder Automaton’s ability causes 2 damage total to be dealt to the opposing team.

Winding Constrictor

BG

Creature — Snake

2/3

If one or more counters would be placed on an artifact or creature you control, that many plus one of each of those kinds of counters are placed on that permanent instead.

If you would get one or more counters, you get that many plus one of each of those kinds of counters instead.

Winding Constrictor has received minor errata to clarify its functionality. The corrected Oracle wording appears above.

If an artifact or creature you control would enter the battlefield with a number of any kind of counters on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

If an effect includes multiple instructions to put one or more counters on an artifact or creature, such as Lifecrafter’s Gift does, Winding Constrictor’s effect applies to each of those instructions.

If you control two Winding Constrictors, the number of counters placed on the artifact or creature is the original number plus two. Three Winding Constrictors adds three to the original number, and so on.

If you would get counters of multiple kinds at the same time, Winding Constrictor increases the number of each of those kinds of counters by one. The same is true if counters of multiple kinds would be placed on an artifact or creature you control.

Winding Constrictor’s effect can’t apply to itself as it’s entering the battlefield or to any other permanent entering the battlefield at the same time as it.

If a nonartifact, noncreature permanent (such as a planeswalker) would enter the battlefield with counters on it and become an artifact or a creature on the battlefield due to another card’s effect (such as that of Mycosynth Lattice), Winding Constrictor’s effect doesn’t apply to that permanent.

Wrangle

1R

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature with power 4 or less until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

Wrangle can target any creature with power 4 or less, even one that you already control or that is already untapped.

If the target creature’s power becomes 5 or greater as you gain control of it (perhaps because an enchantment gives creatures you control +1/+1), Wrangle will continue to resolve as normal. The creature will still be untapped and gain haste until end of turn, and you’ll still control it until end of turn.

Yahenni, Undying Partisan

2B

Legendary Creature — Aetherborn Vampire

2/2

Haste

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, put a +1/+1 counter on Yahenni, Undying Partisan.

Sacrifice another creature: Yahenni gains indestructible until end of turn.

If Yahenni and a creature an opponent controls die simultaneously (perhaps because they fought or were in combat together), Yahenni won’t be on the battlefield as its triggered ability resolves. It can’t be saved by the +1/+1 counter that would have been put on it.

Yahenni’s Expertise

2BB

Sorcery

All creatures get -3/-3 until end of turn.

You may cast a card with converted mana cost 3 or less from your hand without paying its mana cost.

If a creature’s toughness is reduced to 0 or less by Yahenni’s Expertise, that creature is still on the battlefield as you cast your free spell. It can be the target of that spell, although it will become an illegal target before that spell resolves. If it has any abilities that trigger on the spell being cast, those abilities will trigger.

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