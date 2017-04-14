Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, Zoe Stephenson, Matt Tabak, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified February 9, 2017

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at Wizards.com/CustomerService.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Amonkhet set contains 269 cards (20 basic land, 101 common, 80 uncommon, 53 rare, and 15 mythic rare) that appear in booster packs, plus 18 cards available only in Amonkhet Planeswalker Decks and the Amonkhet Deck Builder's Toolkit. Some Amonkhet booster packs contain a Masterpiece Series card (see below).

Prerelease events: April 22–23, 2017

Draft Weekend: April 28–30, 2017

Game Day: May 20–21, 2017

The Amonkhet set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, April 28, 2017. At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Battle for Zendikar, Oath of the Gatewatch, Shadows over Innistrad, Eldritch Moon, Kaladesh, Aether Revolt, and Amonkhet.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules for a complete list of formats and permitted card sets.

Go to Wizards.com/Locator to find an event or store near you.

Masterpiece Series: Amonkhet Invocations

When God-Pharaoh Bolas departed Amonkhet, he left behind five gods to steward the plane until his fateful return. Physically exemplary and magically unparalleled, these gods are whom the citizens of Naktamun beseech in their time of need. With the Amonkhet Invocations, you can bring their might to your battles, casting age-old spells of awesome power!

There are 54 cards in the Amonkhet Invocations set. The first 30 of these cards appear in Amonkhet booster packs. The remaining 24 cards will appear in Hour of Devastation booster packs. Amonkhet Invocations cards have their own expansion symbol.

set. The first 30 of these cards appear in booster packs. The remaining 24 cards will appear in booster packs. cards have their own expansion symbol. Amonkhet Invocations cards appearing in booster packs are playable in any Limited event using those booster packs. In a Sealed Deck tournament, those cards are part of your card pool. In a Booster Draft tournament, you must draft those cards for them to be included in your card pool.

cards appearing in booster packs are playable in any Limited event using those booster packs. In a Sealed Deck tournament, those cards are part of your card pool. In a Booster Draft tournament, you must draft those cards for them to be included in your card pool. However, Amonkhet Invocations cards are not legal in any Constructed format the cards weren't legal in before. Appearing in Amonkhet or Hour of Devastation booster packs does not make them legal in Standard.

cards are not legal in any Constructed format the cards weren't legal in before. Appearing in or booster packs does not make them legal in Standard. Premium foil English Amonkhet Invocations cards appear in booster packs of all languages.

cards appear in booster packs of all languages. Amonkhet Invocations cards are extremely rare. If you happen to open one, consider yourself quite fortunate!

Amonkhet Story Spotlight Cards

There are many important moments in the Amonkhet story, but the five most crucial—called "story spotlights"—are shown on cards. You can read more about these events in the official Magic Story at mtgstory.com.

Story spotlight 1: Renewed Faith

Story spotlight 2: Cruel Reality

Story spotlight 3: Anointed Procession

Story spotlight 4: By Force

Story spotlight 5: Gideon's Intervention

The story spotlight cards in this set feature a Planeswalker symbol icon in their text boxes. The icon has no effect on gameplay. The printed cards also include the mtgstory.com URL and a number indicating the sequence of the cards in the story.

New Keyword Ability: Embalm

The God-Pharaoh has ensured that death on Amonkhet doesn't stop you from serving him. The new embalm ability allows the dead to continue serving you as mummies.

Sacred Cat

W

Creature — Cat

1/1

Lifelink

Embalm W (W, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a white Zombie Cat with no mana cost. Embalm only as a sorcery.)

The official rules for embalm are as follows:

702.127. Embalm

702.127a Embalm is an activated ability that functions while the card with embalm is in a graveyard. "Embalm [cost]" means "[Cost], Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of this card, except it's white, it has no mana cost, and it's a Zombie in addition to its other types. Activate this ability only any time you could cast a sorcery."

702.127b A token is "embalmed" if it's created by a resolving embalm ability.

For each card with embalm, a corresponding game play supplement token can be found in some Amonkhet booster packs. These supplements are not required to play with cards with embalm; you can use the same items to represent an embalmed token as you would any other token.

booster packs. These supplements are not required to play with cards with embalm; you can use the same items to represent an embalmed token as you would any other token. The token copies exactly what was printed on the original card and nothing else. It doesn't copy any information about the object the card was before it was put into your graveyard.

The token is a Zombie in addition to its other types and is white instead of its other colors. It has no mana cost, and thus its converted mana cost is 0. These are copiable values of the token that other effects may copy.

If the card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters the battlefield" abilities, then the token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

New Keyword Action: Exert

To stand apart from other initiates and seize the glory before them, Amonkhet's hardiest warriors simply try harder. To reflect this fighting spirit, some creatures have an ability that lets you exert them as they attack.

Glory-Bound Initiate

1W

Creature — Human Warrior

3/1

You may exert Glory-Bound Initiate as it attacks. When you do, it gets +1/+3 and gains lifelink until end of turn. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

The official rules for exert are as follows:

701.37. Exert

701.37a To exert a permanent, you choose to have it not untap during your next untap step.

701.37b A permanent can be exerted even if it's not tapped or has already been exerted in a turn. If you exert a permanent more than once before your next untap step, each effect causing it not to untap expires during the same untap step.

701.37c An object that isn't on the battlefield can't be exerted.

All cards in the Amonkhet set that let you exert a creature let you do so as you declare it as an attacking creature. You can't do so later in combat, and creatures put onto the battlefield attacking can't be exerted. Any abilities that trigger on exerting an attacking creature will resolve before blockers are declared.

set that let you exert a creature let you do so as you declare it as an attacking creature. You can't do so later in combat, and creatures put onto the battlefield attacking can't be exerted. Any abilities that trigger on exerting an attacking creature will resolve before blockers are declared. If a creature has a targeted triggered ability that triggers when you exert it, you can exert it even if there isn't a legal target for that triggered ability.

Some cards have abilities that trigger whenever you exert any creature. These abilities trigger when you exert that creature or any other creature you control.

You can't exert a creature unless an effect allows you to do so. Similar effects that "tap and freeze" a creature (such as that of Decision Paralysis) don't exert that creature.

If an exerted creature is already untapped during your next untap step (most likely because it had vigilance or an effect untapped it), exert's effect preventing it from untapping expires without having done anything.

If you gain control of another player's creature until end of turn and exert it, it will untap during that player's untap step.

New Mechanic: Aftermath Split Cards

Cards with aftermath are split cards with a new twist. Start with the top half that you can cast from your hand like normal. Follow up with the bottom half that you can cast only from your graveyard. You don't have to cast both halves on the same turn, but doing so will frequently be awesome.

Destined

1B

Instant

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn.

///

Lead

3G

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

All creatures able to block target creature this turn do so.

The official rules for aftermath are as follows:

702.126. Aftermath

702.126a Aftermath is an ability found on some split cards (see rule 708, "Split Cards"). It represents three static abilities. "Aftermath" means "You may cast this half of this split card from your graveyard," "This half of this split card can't be cast from any zone other than a graveyard," and "If this spell was cast from a graveyard, exile it instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

Split cards with aftermath have a new frame treatment—the half you can cast from your hand is oriented the same as other cards you'd cast from your hand, while the half you can cast from your graveyard is a traditional split card half. This frame treatment is for your convenience and has no rules significance.

All split cards have two card faces on a single card, and you put a split card onto the stack with only the half you're casting. The characteristics of the half of the card you didn't cast are ignored while the spell is on the stack. For example, if an effect prevents you from casting green spells, you can cast Destined.

Each split card is a single card. For example, if you discard one, you've discarded one card, not two. If an effect counts the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard, Destined /// Lead counts once, not twice.

Each split card has two names. If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose one, but not both.

While not on the stack, the characteristics of a split card are the combination of its two halves. For example, Destined /// Lead is a green and black card, it is both an instant card and a sorcery card, and its converted mana cost is 6. This means that if an effect allows you to cast a card with converted mana cost 2 from your hand, you can't cast Destined. This is a change from the previous rules for split cards.

If you cast the first half of a split card with aftermath during your turn, you'll have priority immediately after it resolves. You can cast the half with aftermath from your graveyard before any player can take any other action if it's legal for you to do so.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from any zone other than a graveyard, you can't cast the half with aftermath.

If another effect allows you to cast a split card with aftermath from a graveyard, you may cast either half. If you cast the half that has aftermath, you'll exile the card if it would leave the stack.

A spell with aftermath cast from a graveyard will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, it's countered, or it leaves the stack in some other way.

Returning Keyword Ability: Cycling

Ask initiates on Amonkhet about being ready for battle, and they'll say you need the right weapon at the right time. Magic games are no different. You need the right card at the right time, and cycling is an activated ability that can help you a lot.

Deem Worthy

4R

Instant

Deem Worthy deals 7 damage to target creature.

Cycling 3R (3R, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

When you cycle Deem Worthy, you may have it deal 2 damage to target creature.

Some cards with cycling have an ability that triggers when you cycle them, and some cards have an ability that triggers whenever you cycle any card. These triggered abilities resolve before you draw from the cycling ability.

Triggered abilities from cycling a card and the cycling ability itself aren't spells. Effects that interact with spells (such as that of Cancel) won't affect them.

You can cycle a card even if it has a triggered ability from cycling that won't have a legal target. This is because the cycling ability and the triggered ability are separate. This also means that if either ability is countered (with Disallow, for example, or if the triggered ability's targets have become illegal), the other ability will still resolve.

Returning Theme: -1/-1 Counters

While most sets feature +1/+1 counters to build creatures up, the Amonkhet set features -1/-1 counters to wear creatures down. Several cards in the set even reward you for putting these counters on your own creatures.

Channeler Initiate

1G

Creature — Human Druid

3/4

When Channeler Initiate enters the battlefield, put three -1/-1 counters on target creature you control.

T, Remove a -1/-1 counter from Channeler Initiate: Add one mana of any color to your mana pool.

Some creatures have an enters-the-battlefield ability that has you put -1/-1 counters on "target creature you control." These abilities can target the creature itself.

A creature with -1/-1 counters on it may have 0 or less toughness. That creature is put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action. This happens even if the creature has indestructible.

A creature with -1/-1 counters on it may have 0 or less power. If so, it deals no damage in combat. If the effect of a spell or ability would change that creature's power, its actual negative power is used in the calculation. For example, a -2/2 creature that gets +3/+3 will end up as a 1/5 creature.

If an effect of a spell or ability would do something else based on the power of a creature with 0 or less power (such as allow a player to draw that many cards), the effect will use 0 instead.

If a permanent has at least one +1/+1 counter and at least one -1/-1 counter on it, remove as many pairs of +1/+1 and -1/-1 counters from it as you can. This is done as a state-based action.

If an effect raises a creature's toughness, -1/-1 counters on that creature may cause it to have 0 or less toughness during a player's cleanup step when that effect expires. If this happens, the creature is put into its owner's graveyard and players receive priority in that cleanup step to cast spells or activate abilities (normally, no players may take actions during a cleanup step). Another cleanup step is created following that one.

Some effects care about which player puts counters on an object. Most spells and abilities instruct their controller to put those counters with an implied "you," such as the ability of Channeler Initiate does. For an object entering the battlefield with counters, its controller puts those counters on it.

Set Theme: Discard Triggers

Several cards in the Amonkhet set have abilities that care about you discarding other cards. They'll benefit you if an opponent makes you discard your cards, or if you discard them yourself.

Hekma Sentinels

2U

Creature — Human Cleric

2/3

Whenever you cycle or discard a card, Hekma Sentinels gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

An ability that triggers whenever you discard a card doesn't give you permission to discard cards. You'll need another effect that instructs or allows you to discard them.

An ability that triggers whenever you "cycle or discard" a card triggers only once if you cycle a card. The ability "Whenever you discard a card" is functionally identical to this ability; cycling is mentioned for clarity.

If a player discards a card during his or her cleanup step due to having too many cards in hand, any appropriate abilities that trigger on discarding that card trigger. If this happens, those triggered abilities are put onto the stack and players receive priority in that cleanup step to cast spells or activate abilities (normally, no players may take actions during a cleanup step). Another cleanup step is created following that one.

Set Theme: Deserts

Inhabitants of the lush, fertile city of Naktamun are protected from Amonkhet's howling dunes and marauding dead by the magic of the Hekma, while dissidents face exile and certain death.

Sunscorched Desert

Land — Desert

When Sunscorched Desert enters the battlefield, it deals 1 damage to target player.

T: Add C to your mana pool.

Desert is a land subtype with no special meaning. It doesn't grant the land an intrinsic mana ability. Other cards may care about which lands are Deserts.

Cycle: The Monuments of the Gods

The horrors of the deserts are kept at bay by the barrier known as the Hekma, but also by the gods who devotedly shepherd the people of Naktamun to their final reward. With their monuments, you can get a small boon from the gods each time you cast a creature spell.

Oketra's Monument

3

Legendary Artifact

White creature spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token with vigilance.

Each Monument has one ability that reduces the cost of creature spells of a certain color, and a triggered ability that triggers whenever you cast any creature spell—not just a creature spell of that color.

A creature spell that's multiple colors is each of those colors. For example, Ahn-Crop Champion is a white creature and a green creature, so it can benefit from either Oketra's Monument or Rhonas's Monument—or both at once.

To determine the total cost of a creature spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The converted mana cost of the creature remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Each Monument's triggered ability triggers as the creature spell is cast and resolves before that creature spell resolves. The ability will resolve even if that creature spell is countered.

Cycle: The Trials of the Five Gods

Initiates will face the five Trials that test the five aspects of worthiness: solidarity, knowledge, strength, ambition, and zeal. For each Trial passed, initiates earn a cartouche, an amulet inlaid with shimmering blue lazotep and imbued with the magic of the God-Pharaoh.

Trial of Solidarity

2W

Enchantment

When Trial of Solidarity enters the battlefield, creatures you control get +2/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

When a Cartouche enters the battlefield under your control, return Trial of Solidarity to its owner's hand.

Cartouche of Solidarity

W

Enchantment — Aura Cartouche

Enchant creature you control

When Cartouche of Solidarity enters the battlefield, create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token with vigilance.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has first strike.

Cartouche is an enchantment subtype with no special meaning. Other cards may care about which enchantments are Cartouches.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target before a Cartouche spell resolves, the spell is countered. It doesn't enter the battlefield.

Each Cartouche is an Aura with "Enchant creature you control." If another player gains control of either the Cartouche or the enchanted creature (but not both), then the Cartouche will be enchanting an illegal permanent and be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action.

Each Trial has an ability to return to your hand when a Cartouche enters the battlefield under your control. The Trial is returned to its owner's hand only if it's on the battlefield as the ability resolves.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Ahn-Crop Champion

2GW

Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

You may exert Ahn-Crop Champion as it attacks. When you do, untap all other creatures you control. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

All attackers are chosen at once. You can't attack with Ahn-Crop Champion, untap a tapped creature, and then attack with that creature.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

If you attack with two Ahn-Crop Champions and exert both, each will untap the other.

Angel of Sanctions

3WW

Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying

When Angel of Sanctions enters the battlefield, you may exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Angel of Sanctions leaves the battlefield.

Embalm 5W (5W, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a white Zombie Angel with no mana cost. Embalm only as a sorcery.)

If Angel of Sanctions leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

The exiled card returns to the battlefield immediately after Angel of Sanctions leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions.

In a multiplayer game, if Angel of Sanctions's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Anointed Procession

3W

Enchantment

If an effect would create one or more tokens under your control, it creates twice that many of those tokens instead.

All of the tokens enter the battlefield simultaneously. They'll be created with the same name, color, type and subtype, abilities, power, toughness, and so on.

If the token you create has any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities, first determine how many tokens are being created, then apply those abilities individually for each one. For example, if a token with "You may have [this permanent] enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield" would be created (such as an embalmed Vizier of Many Faces), the resulting two tokens can each copy a different creature.

If an effect creates more than one kind of token, it'll create twice as many of each kind. For example, if you cast Bestial Menace while controlling Anointed Procession, you'll create two Snake tokens, two Wolf tokens, and two Elephant tokens.

If you control two Anointed Processions, then the number of tokens created is four times the original number. If you control three, then the number of tokens created is eight times the original number, and so on.

If the effect creating the tokens instructs you to do something with those tokens at a later time, like exiling them at the end of combat, you'll do that for all the tokens.

Anointer Priest

1W

Creature — Human Cleric

1/3

Whenever a creature token enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

Embalm 3W (3W, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a white Zombie Human Cleric with no mana cost. Embalm only as a sorcery.)

If Anointer Priest is a token, most likely because it's embalmed, it will cause its own ability to trigger when it enters the battlefield.

If Anointer Priest enters the battlefield at the same time as a creature token, its ability triggers for that other creature. For example, if you control Anointed Procession and embalm Anointer Priest, the triggered ability of each one triggers twice and you gain a total of 4 life.

Approach of the Second Sun

6W

Sorcery

If Approach of the Second Sun was cast from your hand and you've cast another spell named Approach of the Second Sun this game, you win the game. Otherwise, put Approach of the Second Sun into its owner's library seventh from the top and you gain 7 life.

A card that changes zones is considered a new object, so casting the same Approach of the Second Sun card on a later turn is "another spell" named Approach of the Second Sun.

If you have fewer than six cards in your library, you'll put Approach of the Second Sun on the bottom of your library. Otherwise, you'll lift up the top six cards without looking at them and place Approach of the Second Sun just under them.

The second Approach of the Second Sun that you cast must be cast from your hand, but first may have been cast from anywhere.

A copy of a spell isn't cast, so it won't count as the first nor as the second Approach of the Second Sun.

As your second Approach of the Second Sun resolves, it checks only whether the first one was cast, not whether the first one resolved. If your first Approach of the Second Sun was countered, you'll still win the game as your second one resolves.

As Foretold

2U

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, put a time counter on As Foretold.

Once each turn, you may pay 0 rather than pay the mana cost for a spell you cast with converted mana cost X or less, where X is the number of time counters on As Foretold.

If you cast a card for an alternative cost of 0, you can't pay any other alternative costs, such as emerge costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Tormenting Voice, you must pay those to cast the card.

A card's converted mana cost is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner. The converted mana cost is the total amount of mana in that cost, regardless of color. For example, a card with mana cost 1UU has converted mana cost 3. Ignore any alternative costs, additional costs, cost increases, or cost reductions that could apply to it. A card with no mana cost has a converted mana cost of 0.

If you're casting a split card, only the converted mana cost of the half you're casting is compared to the number of time counters on As Foretold.

If the card has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it for another cost that doesn't include X. For example, if there are five time counters on As Foretold and you choose to use its effect to cast Pull from Tomorrow, X must be 0. X can't be 2, even though the spell's converted mana cost would be 4.

If you control multiple As Foretolds, you may cast one spell for each of them paying 0.

All counters with the same name are indistinguishable from other counters with that name. Cards from the Time Spiral block that interact with time counters will interact with As Foretold.

Aven Mindcensor

2W

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/1

Flash

Flying

If an opponent would search a library, that player searches the top four cards of that library instead.

Each search works exactly the same as normal except that the opponent doing the searching sees only the top four cards of that library. He or she can't look at the other cards in that library at all. Cards not in the top four cards of the library can't be found in the search, even if they're identifiable in some manner.

For effects that check whether a player searched a library, searching the top four cards of that library counts as searching that library.

If an effect uses the word "search" once but allows an opponent to search for multiple cards, the top four cards remain the same throughout the entire search. Finding one card won't cause the fifth card to be included in the search.

After the search is complete, the entire library is shuffled.

Benefaction of Rhonas

2G

Sorcery

Reveal the top five cards of your library. You may put a creature card and/or an enchantment card from among them into your hand. Put the rest into your graveyard.

While resolving Benefaction of Rhonas, you could put no cards, a creature card, an enchantment card, or a creature card and an enchantment card into your hand.

Bloodrage Brawler

1R

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

4/3

When Bloodrage Brawler enters the battlefield, discard a card.

You can cast Bloodrage Brawler even if you have no other cards in your hand. If you have no cards in hand as its ability resolves, nothing happens.

Bone Picker

3B

Creature — Bird

3/2

Bone Picker costs 3 less to cast if a creature died this turn.

Flying, deathtouch

The creature that died doesn't have to still be in its owner's graveyard as you cast Bone Picker for the first ability to apply.

Creature tokens that die are put into your graveyard as normal (and cease to exist soon after). If one died this turn, Bone Picker's first ability applies.

In a multiplayer game, a player may lose the game at the same time that his or her creatures die. If so, Bone Picker's first ability applies.

Bontu the Glorified

2B

Legendary Creature — God

4/6

Menace, indestructible

Bontu the Glorified can't attack or block unless a creature died under your control this turn.

1B, Sacrifice another creature: Scry 1. Each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

The creature that died doesn't have to still be in its owner's graveyard to satisfy Bontu's combat restriction.

Creature tokens that die are put into your graveyard as normal (and cease to exist soon after). If one died this turn, it satisfies Bontu's combat restriction.

All attackers are chosen at once. You can't attack with one, sacrifice it to satisfy Bontu's combat restriction, and then attack with Bontu.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Bontu's activated ability causes the opposing team to lose 2 life and you gain 1 life.

Bontu's Monument

3

Legendary Artifact

Black creature spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Bontu's Monument causes the opposing team to lose 2 life and you gain 1 life.

Bounty of the Luxa

2GU

Enchantment

At the beginning of your precombat main phase, remove all flood counters from Bounty of the Luxa. If no counters were removed this way, put a flood counter on Bounty of the Luxa and draw a card. Otherwise, add CGU to your mana pool.

If Bounty of the Luxa somehow has multiple flood counters on it, you'll still get only CGU when you remove them all.

If Bounty of the Luxa leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, you can't remove any flood counters from it, even if it had one before it left the battlefield. You won't put one on it as the ability resolves, but you will draw a card.

Cartouche of Ambition

2B

Enchantment — Aura Cartouche

Enchant creature you control

When Cartouche of Ambition enters the battlefield, you may put a -1/-1 counter on target creature.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has lifelink.

The target creature for the triggered ability of Cartouche of Ambition doesn't have to be the creature it enchants.

Cartouche of Strength

2G

Enchantment — Aura Cartouche

Enchant creature you control

When Cartouche of Strength enters the battlefield, you may have enchanted creature fight target creature an opponent controls. (Each deals damage equal to its power to the other.)

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has trample.

If the triggered ability's target is illegal when it tries to resolve, or if the enchanted creature has left the battlefield, no creature will deal or be dealt damage.

The enchanted creature has +1/+1 and trample while it's fighting. However, trample doesn't apply during a fight.

If Cartouche of Strength leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the creature it last enchanted will fight the target creature if it's still on the battlefield at that time. However, it won't have +1/+1 from Cartouche of Strength anymore.

Cast Out

3W

Enchantment

Flash

When Cast Out enters the battlefield, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until Cast Out leaves the battlefield.

Cycling W (W, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

If Cast Out leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

The exiled card returns to the battlefield immediately after Cast Out leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions.

In a multiplayer game, if Cast Out's owner leaves the game, the exiled card will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the card isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

Champion of Rhonas

3G

Creature — Jackal Warrior

3/3

You may exert Champion of Rhonas as it attacks. When you do, you may put a creature card from your hand onto the battlefield. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

All attackers are chosen at once. You can't attack with Champion of Rhonas, put a creature card onto the battlefield, and then attack with that creature.

If the creature put onto the battlefield has any abilities that trigger when creatures attack or when you exert creatures, those abilities won't trigger.

Combat Celebrant

2R

Creature — Human Warrior

4/1

If Combat Celebrant hasn't been exerted this turn, you may exert it as it attacks. When you do, untap all other creatures you control and after this phase, there is an additional combat phase. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

Combat Celebrant's ability untaps all of your creatures, not just the ones that are attacking.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

There's no main phase between your combat phases, so you'll have no opportunity to cast spells or activate abilities that could only be cast any time you could cast a sorcery. For example, you won't be able to cast another creature or equip Equipment between combats.

If you exert Combat Celebrant, you get an additional combat phase even if Combat Celebrant doesn't survive the first combat phase.

If you exert multiple Combat Celebrants in one combat phase, you'll have that many additional combat phases, but all of your creatures are untapped only during the current combat phase. You'll need to exert the Combat Celebrants one at a time, in multiple combat phases, to untap your attacking creatures and attack with them in each combat step.

Commit

3U

Instant

Put target spell or nonland permanent into its owner's library second from the top.

///

Memory

4UU

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Each player shuffles his or her hand and graveyard into his or her library, then draws seven cards.

If the target's owner's library contains no cards, the target spell or permanent will be put into that player's library as the only card.

If a spell is put into its owner's library, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell or a token is put into its owner's library, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action.

Companion of the Trials (Planeswalker Deck only)

2W

Creature — Bird Soldier

2/2

Flying

1W: Untap target creature. Activate this ability only if you control a Gideon planeswalker.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

Compulsory Rest

1W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature can't attack or block.

Enchanted creature has "2, Sacrifice this creature: You gain 2 life."

Compulsory Rest grants the activated ability to the enchanted creature. That creature's controller (not the controller of Compulsory Rest) may activate the ability and gain 2 life.

Consuming Fervor

R

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +3/+3 and has "At the beginning of your upkeep, put a -1/-1 counter on this creature."

If Consuming Fervor is removed, the enchanted creature keeps the -1/-1 counters but loses the +3/+3 bonus.

If one creature is enchanted with two Consuming Fervors, it has the triggered ability twice and it gets two -1/-1 counters at the beginning of your upkeep.

Cruel Reality

5BB

Enchantment — Aura Curse

Enchant player

At the beginning of enchanted player's upkeep, that player sacrifices a creature or planeswalker. If the player can't, he or she loses 5 life.

The enchanted player chooses a permanent to sacrifice from among the creatures and planeswalkers that player controls. You don't choose which type of permanent the player has to sacrifice.

The enchanted player can't choose to lose 5 life if he or she has a creature or planeswalker that can be sacrificed.

Cryptic Serpent

5UU

Creature — Serpent

6/5

Cryptic Serpent costs 1 less to cast for each instant and sorcery card in your graveyard.

Cryptic Serpent's ability doesn't change its mana cost or converted mana cost. It just reduces the cost to cast the spell.

A split card only counts once for Cryptic Serpent's ability, even if it's both an instant and a sorcery.

Cryptic Serpent's ability can't reduce its cost to less than UU.

Cut

1R

Sorcery

Cut deals 4 damage to target creature.

///

Ribbons

XBB

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Each opponent loses X life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Ribbons causes the opposing team to lose two times X life.

Decimator Beetle

3BG

Creature — Insect

4/5

When Decimator Beetle enters the battlefield, put a -1/-1 counter on target creature you control.

Whenever Decimator Beetle attacks, remove a -1/-1 counter from target creature you control and put a -1/-1 counter on up to one target creature defending player controls.

Decimator Beetle's second ability can target any creature you control, not just one with a -1/-1 counter on it. It'll put a -1/-1 counter on the opponent's creature even if there isn't one to remove from your creature.

If one target of Decimator Beetle's second ability becomes illegal, the other will still be affected.

Defiant Greatmaw

2G

Creature — Hippo

4/5

When Defiant Greatmaw enters the battlefield, put two -1/-1 counters on target creature you control.

Whenever you put one or more -1/-1 counters on Defiant Greatmaw, remove a -1/-1 counter from another target creature you control.

If you put enough -1/-1 counters on Defiant Greatmaw so that its toughness is 0 or less, its last ability triggers.

Destined

1B

Instant

Target creature gets +1/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn.

///

Lead

3G

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

All creatures able to block target creature this turn do so.

Lead doesn't give any creatures the ability to block the target creature. It just forces those creatures that are already able to block the creature to do so.

As blockers are declared, any creature that's tapped or affected by a spell or ability that says it can't block doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having the creature block, no player is forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't block if that cost isn't paid.

If there are multiple combat phases, creatures that blocked the creature targeted by Lead in the first combat aren't required to block it again in subsequent combats. This is because Lead's effect looks at this turn, not at each combat.

Devoted Crop-Mate

2W

Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

You may exert Devoted Crop-Mate as it attacks. When you do, return target creature card with converted mana cost 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield. (An exerted creature won't untap during your next untap step.)

The converted mana cost of a card in your graveyard is determined solely by the mana symbols printed in its upper right corner. The converted mana cost is the total amount of mana in that cost, regardless of color. For example, a card with mana cost 1UU has converted mana cost 3.

If the mana cost of a card in your graveyard includes X, X is considered to be 0.

All attackers are chosen at once. You can't attack with Devoted Crop-Mate, return a creature card to the battlefield, and then attack with that creature.

If the creature returned to the battlefield has any abilities that trigger when creatures attack or when you exert creatures, those abilities won't trigger.

Djeru's Resolve

W

Instant

Untap target creature. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to it this turn.

Cycling 2 (2, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

Djeru's Resolve can target an untapped creature. Its prevention effect will still be applied.

Drake Haven

2U

Enchantment

Whenever you cycle or discard a card, you may pay 1. If you do, create a 2/2 blue Drake creature token with flying.

While resolving Drake Haven's triggered ability, you can't pay 1 multiple times to get multiple Drakes.

Edifice of Authority

3

Artifact

1, T: Target creature can't attack this turn. Put a brick counter on Edifice of Authority.

1, T: Until your next turn, target creature can't attack or block and its activated abilities can't be activated. Activate this ability only if there are three or more brick counters on Edifice of Authority.

Edifice of Authority can't be used to undo an attack or block once it has been declared. Its abilities must be activated no later than the beginning of combat step to stop a creature from attacking, and no later than the declare attackers step to stop a creature from blocking.

Once a player has announced that he or she is activating the ability of a creature, Edifice of Authority can't be used to undo it. Its last ability must be activated before the player activates that creature's ability. The player may respond to Edifice of Authority's ability with the target creature's ability if able.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. Triggered abilities (starting with "when," "whenever," or "at") are unaffected by the last ability of Edifice of Authority. Notably, exerting a creature isn't an activated ability.

Embalmer's Tools

2

Artifact

Activated abilities of creature cards in your graveyard cost 1 less to activate.

Tap an untapped Zombie you control: Target player puts the top card of his or her library into his or her graveyard.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as embalm) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

You can't normally activate abilities of cards in graveyards. Those that you can activate are those that instruct you to move the card out of a graveyard, or those that specifically say that you can activate them if the card is in your graveyard.

Any untapped Zombie you control can be tapped to pay the second ability's activation cost, even one that just came under your control.

Enigma Drake

1UR

Creature — Drake

*/4

Flying

Enigma Drake's power is equal to the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

A split card only counts once for Enigma Drake's ability, even if it's both an instant and a sorcery.

The ability that defines Enigma Drake's power works in all zones.

Exemplar of Strength

1G

Creature — Human Warrior

4/4

When Exemplar of Strength enters the battlefield, put three -1/-1 counters on target creature you control.

Whenever Exemplar of Strength attacks, remove a -1/-1 counter from it. If you do, you gain 1 life.

If Exemplar of Strength leaves the battlefield in response to its second triggered ability, you won't be able to remove a counter from it, and you won't gain 1 life.

Failure

1U

Instant

Return target spell to its owner's hand.

///

Comply

W

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Choose a card name. Until your next turn, your opponents can't cast spells with the chosen name.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action.

You choose a card name as Comply resolves, not as you cast it. Players can't cast spells with that name after you've chosen it.

You may choose the name of a land card. Cards with that name can still be played since lands are never cast.

If you choose the name of a split card, you choose one name, not both. For example, you could name Failure or Comply, but not Failure /// Comply. Opponents are still allowed to cast the half you didn't choose.

Faith of the Devoted

2B

Enchantment

Whenever you cycle or discard a card, you may pay 1. If you do, each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

While resolving the triggered ability of Faith of the Devoted, you can't pay 1 multiple times to multiply the effect.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Faith of the Devoted causes the opposing team to lose 4 life and you gain 2 life.

Fling

1R

Instant

As an additional cost to cast Fling, sacrifice a creature.

Fling deals damage equal to the sacrificed creature's power to target creature or player.

The sacrificed creature's last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

If you sacrifice an attacking or blocking creature during the declare blockers step, it won't deal combat damage. If you wait until the combat damage step, but that creature is dealt lethal damage, it'll be destroyed before you get a chance to sacrifice it.

You must sacrifice exactly one creature to cast Fling; you can't cast it without sacrificing a creature, and you can't sacrifice additional creatures.

Players can only respond once this spell has been cast and all its costs have been paid. No one can try to destroy the creature you sacrificed to prevent you from casting this spell.

Galestrike

2U

Instant

Return target tapped creature to its owner's hand.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Galestrike resolves, the entire spell is countered. You won't draw a card.

Gate to the Afterlife

3

Artifact

Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, you gain 1 life. Then you may draw a card. If you do, discard a card.

2, T, Sacrifice Gate to the Afterlife: Search your graveyard, hand, and/or library for a card named God-Pharaoh's Gift and put it onto the battlefield. If you search your library this way, shuffle it. Activate this ability only if there are six or more creature cards in your graveyard.

If Gate to the Afterlife is put into a graveyard at the same time a nontoken creature you control dies, its first ability triggers for that creature.

There is no card named God-Pharaoh's Gift in this set. During the upcoming Hour of Devastation set, you may prove worthy of receiving it.

Gideon of the Trials

1WW

Planeswalker — Gideon

3

+1: Until your next turn, prevent all damage target permanent would deal.

0: Until end of turn, Gideon of the Trials becomes a 4/4 Human Soldier creature with indestructible that's still a planeswalker. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to him this turn.

0: You get an emblem with "As long as you control a Gideon planeswalker, you can't lose the game and your opponents can't win the game."

Gideon's first ability will continue to prevent damage dealt by the target permanent even if Gideon leaves the battlefield before your next turn.

Gideon's second ability doesn't count as a creature entering the battlefield. Gideon was already on the battlefield; he only changed his types.

If Gideon becomes a creature the same turn he enters the battlefield, you can't attack with him or use any of his T abilities (if he gains any).

Gideon's second ability causes him to become a creature with the creature types Human and Soldier. He remains a planeswalker with the planeswalker type Gideon. (He also retains any other card types or subtypes he may have had.) Each subtype is correlated to the proper card type: planeswalker is only a type (not a creature type), and Human and Soldier are just creature types (not planeswalker types).

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Gideon after his second ability has resolved, that damage will have all applicable results: specifically, the damage is marked on Gideon (since he's a creature) and that damage causes that many loyalty counters to be removed from him (since he's a planeswalker). Even though he has indestructible, if Gideon has no loyalty counters on him, he's put into his owner's graveyard.

If Gideon leaves the battlefield after giving you his emblem, you'll keep the emblem. Its effect will apply again later if another Gideon comes under your control.

No game effect can cause you to lose the game or cause any opponent to win the game while Gideon's emblem is in effect. It doesn't matter whether you have 0 or less life, you're forced to draw a card while your library is empty, you have ten or more poison counters, you're at your Glorious End, your opponent casts a second Approach of the Second Sun, or so on. You keep playing.

Other circumstances can still cause you to lose the game. You will lose a game if you concede, if you're penalized with a Game Loss or a Match Loss during a sanctioned tournament due to a DCI rules infraction, or if your Magic Online game clock runs out of time.

game clock runs out of time. If you have Gideon's emblem in a Two-Headed Giant game and control a Gideon planeswalker, your team can't lose the game and the opposing team can't win the game. If your teammate controls a Gideon planeswalker but you do not, your emblem's effect doesn't apply.

Gideon, Martial Paragon (Planeswalker Deck only)

4W

Planeswalker — Gideon

5

+2: Untap all creatures you control. Those creatures get +1/+1 until end of turn.

0: Until end of turn, Gideon, Martial Paragon becomes a 5/5 Human Soldier creature with indestructible that's still a planeswalker. Prevent all damage that would be dealt to him this turn.

−10: Creatures you control get +2/+2 until end of turn. Tap all creatures your opponents control.

All creatures you control get +1/+1 from Gideon's first ability, not just the ones that it untapped.

The set of creatures affected by Gideon's first and third abilities is determined as the abilities resolve. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn and permanents you control that become creatures later in the turn won't get +1/+1 or +2/+2.

Gideon's second ability doesn't count as a creature entering the battlefield. Gideon was already on the battlefield; he only changed his types.

If Gideon becomes a creature the same turn he enters the battlefield, you can't attack with him or use any of his T abilities (if he gains any).

Gideon's second ability causes him to become a creature with the creature types Human and Soldier. He remains a planeswalker with the planeswalker type Gideon. (He also retains any other card types or subtypes he may have had.) Each subtype is correlated to the proper card type: planeswalker is only a type (not a creature type), and Human and Soldier are just creature types (not planeswalker types).

If damage that can't be prevented is dealt to Gideon after his second ability has resolved, that damage will have all applicable results: specifically, the damage is marked on Gideon (since he's a creature) and that damage causes that many loyalty counters to be removed from him (since he's a planeswalker). Even though he has indestructible, if Gideon has no loyalty counters on him, he's put into his owner's graveyard.

Gideon's Intervention

2WW

Enchantment

As Gideon's Intervention enters the battlefield, choose a card name.

Your opponents can't cast spells with the chosen name.

Prevent all damage that would be dealt to you and permanents you control by sources with the chosen name.

You may choose the name of a land card. Cards with that name can still be played (since lands are never cast), but damage they would deal to you and your permanents will be prevented.

If you choose the name of a split card, you choose one name, not both. For example, you could name Failure or Comply, but not Failure /// Comply. Opponents are still allowed to cast the half you didn't choose.

You must choose the name of a card, not the name of a token. For example, you can't choose "Zombie" or "Ragavan." However, if a token happens to have the same name as a card (such as an embalmed creature token), you can choose it.

Glorious End

2R

Instant

End the turn. (Exile all spells and abilities on the stack, including this card. The player whose turn it is discards down to his or her maximum hand size. Damage wears off, and "this turn" and "until end of turn" effects end.)

At the beginning of your next end step, you lose the game.

Ending the turn this way means the following things happen in order: 1) All spells and abilities on the stack are exiled. This includes spells and abilities that can't be countered. 2) If there are any attacking and blocking creatures, they're removed from combat. 3) State-based actions are checked. No player gets priority, and no triggered abilities are put onto the stack. 4) The current phase and/or step ends. The game skips straight to the cleanup step. 5) The cleanup step happens in its entirety.

If any triggered abilities do trigger during this process, they're put onto the stack during the cleanup step. If this happens, players will have a chance to cast spells and activate abilities, then there will be another cleanup step before the turn is over.

Though other spells and abilities that are exiled won't get a chance to resolve, they don't count as being countered.

Any "at the beginning of the next end step" triggered abilities won't get the chance to trigger that turn because the end step is skipped. Those abilities will trigger at the beginning of the end step of the next turn.

If Glorious End's delayed triggered ability is countered, it won't trigger again. The same is true if it's removed from the stack in any other way (such as by a second even more Glorious End) or if it resolves and you don't lose the game (perhaps because of the emblem of Gideon of the Trials).

Greater Sandwurm

5GG

Creature — Wurm

7/7

Greater Sandwurm can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Cycling 2 (2, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Once a creature with power 3 or greater has blocked Greater Sandwurm, changing the power of the blocking creature won't cause Greater Sandwurm to become unblocked.

Grim Strider

3B

Creature — Horror

6/6

Grim Strider gets -1/-1 for each card in your hand.

If a spell or ability causes you to draw cards and then has you remove some from hand (such as by discarding them or putting them on top of your library), Grim Strider may briefly have 0 toughness or less. As long as its toughness is 1 or greater again after the spell or ability is finished resolving, it will remain on the battlefield.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until it's removed as the turn ends, the damage a Grim Strider takes during combat may become lethal if you draw cards later in the turn.

Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons

BG

Legendary Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Whenever Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons deals combat damage to a player, you may put a -1/-1 counter on target creature.

Whenever you put one or more -1/-1 counters on a creature, create a 1/1 green Snake creature token with deathtouch.

If you put any number of -1/-1 counters on more than one creature at once, Hapatra's last ability triggers once for each of those creatures.

If you put enough -1/-1 counters on Hapatra so that its toughness is 0 or less, its last ability triggers.

Hapatra's Mark

G

Instant

Target creature you control gains hexproof until end of turn. Remove all -1/-1 counters from it. (A creature with hexproof can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

You can target a creature with no -1/-1 counters on it. It will still gain hexproof.

Harsh Mentor

1R

Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Whenever an opponent activates an ability of an artifact, creature, or land on the battlefield, if it isn't a mana ability, Harsh Mentor deals 2 damage to that player.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text. An activated mana ability is one that produces mana as it resolves, not one that costs mana to activate. Notably, exerting a creature isn't an activated ability.

Harsh Mentor's ability doesn't trigger when an opponent activates an ability of a card in hand (such as cycling) or a card in a graveyard (such as embalm), even if that causes a card to be put onto the battlefield.

Harsh Mentor's ability resolves before the ability that caused it to trigger.

Hazoret the Fervent

3R

Legendary Creature — God

5/4

Indestructible, haste

Hazoret the Fervent can't attack or block unless you have one or fewer cards in hand.

2R, Discard a card: Hazoret deals 2 damage to each opponent.

Once Hazoret has attacked or blocked, it will remain in combat even if the number of cards in your hand becomes two or greater.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, Hazoret's activated ability causes 2 damage to be dealt to each opponent, which is 4 damage to the opposing team.

Heart-Piercer Manticore

2RR

Creature — Manticore

4/3

When Heart-Piercer Manticore enters the battlefield, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, Heart-Piercer Manticore deals damage equal to that creature's power to target creature or player.

Embalm 5R (5R, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a white Zombie Manticore with no mana cost. Embalm only as a sorcery.)

The sacrificed creature's last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

You can't sacrifice multiple creatures to deal damage multiple times.

Heart-Piercer Manticore features a new style of triggered ability. When it enters the battlefield, its triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may sacrifice a creature. If you do, a second ability triggers and you pick a target creature or player that will be dealt damage. This is different from other abilities that say "If you do . . ." in that players may cast spells and activate abilities before a creature is sacrificed and then again after the creature is sacrificed but before damage is dealt.

Heart-Piercer Manticore's damage-dealing ability triggers only when you sacrifice a creature as a result of the instruction of its triggered ability. It won't trigger if you sacrifice a creature for any other reason.

Heaven

XG

Instant

Heaven deals X damage to each creature with flying.

///

Earth

XRR

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Earth deals X damage to each creature without flying.

You don't have to choose the same value for X while casting Earth as you did while casting Heaven.

Illusory Wrappings

2U

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has base power and toughness 0/2.

Illusory Wrappings overwrites all previous effects that set the creature's base power and toughness to specific values, including those that define a * such as that of Enigma Drake. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply to a creature after Illusory Wrappings becomes attached to it will overwrite this effect.

Any power- or toughness-modifying effects (those that give +N/+N, for example) and counters will apply to the creature's new base power and toughness, even if they started to apply before Illusory Wrappings became attached.

In Oketra's Name

1W

Instant

Zombies you control get +2/+1 until end of turn. Other creatures you control get +1/+1 until end of turn.

The set of creatures affected by In Oketra's Name and how those creatures are affected is locked in as In Oketra's Name resolves. Creatures you begin to control later in the turn won't get any bonus, and creatures that start or stop being Zombies later in the turn won't have their bonus changed.

Insult

2R

Sorcery

Damage can't be prevented this turn. If a source you control would deal damage this turn, it deals double that damage instead.

///

Injury

2R

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Injury deals 2 damage to target creature and 2 damage to target player.

If a creature with trample you control would deal combat damage to a blocking creature this turn, you must assign its unmodified damage. For example, a 3/3 creature with trample blocked by a 2/2 creature can only have 1 damage assigned to the defending player. It will then deal 4 damage to the blocking creature and 2 to the defending player.

If an effect such as that of Chandra's Pyrohelix asks you to divide damage among targets, you must divide the unmodified damage before doubling it.

If you cast two Insults in one turn, damage dealt by sources you control this turn will be multiplied by 4. If you cast three Insults, it will be multiplied by 8, and so on. How rude.

You can't cast Injury unless you target both a creature and a player. If one target is illegal as Injury resolves, the spell deals damage to the remaining legal target.

Kefnet the Mindful

2U

Legendary Creature — God

5/5

Flying, indestructible

Kefnet the Mindful can't attack or block unless you have seven or more cards in hand.

3U: Draw a card, then you may return a land you control to its owner's hand.

Once Kefnet has attacked or blocked, it will remain in combat even if the number of cards in your hand becomes six or fewer.

While resolving Kefnet's activated ability, you don't choose which land to return to its owner's hand (or whether you'll return one at all) until you see the card you draw.

Kefnet's Monument

3

Legendary Artifact

Blue creature spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, target creature an opponent controls doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

The triggered ability of Kefnet's Monument doesn't tap the creature. It can target any creature, tapped or untapped. If that creature is already untapped at the beginning of its controller's next untap step, the effect won't do anything.

Labyrinth Guardian

1U

Creature — Illusion Warrior

2/3

When Labyrinth Guardian becomes the target of a spell, sacrifice it.

Embalm 3U (3U, Exile this card from your graveyard: Create a token that's a copy of it, except it's a white Zombie Illusion Warrior with no mana cost. Embalm only as a sorcery.)

You'll sacrifice Labyrinth Guardian even if you counter the spell that targets it. If that spell has no other targets, it'll be countered when it tries to resolve.

Aura spells you cast target the permanent they will enchant.

Lay Claim

5UU

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant permanent

You control enchanted permanent.

Cycling 2 (2, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. They'll remain attached, but an Aura's effect that affects "you" still affects its controller rather than you, the controller of an Equipment can move it during his or her next main phase, and so on.

Liliana, Death's Majesty

3BB

Planeswalker — Liliana

5

+1: Create a 2/2 black Zombie creature token. Put the top two cards of your library into your graveyard.

−3: Return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield. That creature is a black Zombie in addition to its other colors and types.

−7: Destroy all non-Zombie creatures.

A creature that is a Zombie and has other types, such as a Zombie Jackal, isn't a non-Zombie creature.

Magma Spray

R

Instant

Magma Spray deals 2 damage to target creature. If that creature would die this turn, exile it instead.

Magma Spray's replacement effect will exile the target creature if it would die this turn for any reason, not just due to lethal damage. It applies to the target creature even if Magma Spray deals no damage to it (due to a prevention effect) or Magma Spray deals damage to a different creature (due to a redirection effect).

Manglehorn

2G

Creature — Beast

2/2

When Manglehorn enters the battlefield, you may destroy target artifact.

Artifacts your opponents control enter the battlefield tapped.

If an artifact enters the battlefield under an opponent's control at the same time that Manglehorn enters the battlefield under your control, that artifact won't enter tapped.

Manticore of the Gauntlet

4R

Creature — Manticore

5/4

When Manticore of the Gauntlet enters the battlefield, put a -1/-1 counter on target creature you control. Manticore of the Gauntlet deals 3 damage to target opponent.

If you can't choose a target opponent when you put Manticore of the Gauntlet's triggered ability on the stack (most likely because your opponents have hexproof), the ability is removed from the stack and you won't put a -1/-1 counter on any creature.

If either target becomes illegal after Manticore of the Gauntlet's triggered ability is put onto the stack but before it resolves, the other is still affected as appropriate.

Merciless Javelineer

2BR

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

4/2

2, Discard a card: Put a -1/-1 counter on target creature. That creature can't block this turn.

Once a creature has blocked, Merciless Javelineer's ability can't undo that block.

The target creature won't be able to block even if the -1/-1 counter is removed from it or if the -1/-1 counter can't be put on it.

Miasmic Mummy

1B

Creature — Zombie Jackal

2/2

When Miasmic Mummy enters the battlefield, each player discards a card.

When Miasmic Mummy's triggered ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a card to discard, then each other player in turn order chooses a card to discard, then all of those cards are discarded simultaneously. No one sees what the other players are discarding before deciding which card to discard.

Mighty Leap

1W

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+2 and gains flying until end of turn.

Giving a creature flying after it's already been blocked won't change or undo that block. If you want to affect what can block the creature, you must cast Mighty Leap during the declare attackers step at the latest.

Naga Vitalist

1G

Creature — Naga Druid

1/2

T: Add to your mana pool one mana of any type that a land you control could produce.

The types of mana are white, blue, black, red, green, and colorless.

Any change to a land's type or abilities gained by a land can affect the types of mana a land can produce.

Naga Vitalist checks the effects of all mana-producing abilities of lands you control, but it doesn't check their costs or legality. For example, Spire of Industry says "T, Pay 1 life: Add one mana of any color to your mana pool. Activate this ability only if you control an artifact." If you control Spire of Industry and Naga Vitalist, you can tap Naga Vitalist for any color of mana. It doesn't matter whether you control an artifact, whether you can pay 1 life, or whether Spire of Industry is untapped.

Naga Vitalist doesn't care about any restrictions or riders your lands put on the mana they produce, such as the one Cavern of Souls has. It just cares about types of mana.

Neheb, the Worthy

1BR

Legendary Creature — Minotaur Warrior

2/2

First strike

Other Minotaurs you control have first strike.

As long as you have one or fewer cards in hand, Minotaurs you control get +2/+0.

Whenever Neheb, the Worthy deals combat damage to a player, each player discards a card.

Neheb is affected by its own power-modifying ability once you have one or zero cards in hand.

When Neheb's triggered ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is chooses a card to discard, then each other player in turn order chooses a card to discard, then all of those cards are discarded simultaneously. No one sees what the other players are discarding before deciding which card to discard.

Nest of Scarabs

2B

Enchantment

Whenever you put one or more -1/-1 counters on a creature, create that many 1/1 black Insect creature tokens.

If an effect has you put more -1/-1 counters on a creature than it has toughness, you'll put all of those counters on it and create that many Insects, even if that makes its toughness a negative number.

New Perspectives

5U

Enchantment

When New Perspectives enters the battlefield, draw three cards.

As long as you have seven or more cards in hand, you may pay 0 rather than pay cycling costs.

If you choose to pay New Perspectives's alternate activation cost, you still discard the card with cycling to activate the ability.

The card you wish to cycle counts when determining whether you have seven or more cards in hand.

Nissa, Steward of Elements

XGU

Planeswalker — Nissa

X

+2: Scry 2.

0: Look at the top card of your library. If it's a land card or a creature card with converted mana cost less than or equal to the number of loyalty counters on Nissa, Steward of Elements, you may put that card onto the battlefield.

−6: Untap up to two target lands you control. They become 5/5 Elemental creatures with flying and haste until end of turn. They're still lands.

If X is 0, Nissa enters the battlefield with no loyalty and is put into her owner's graveyard before you can activate her abilities.

While resolving Nissa's second ability, if you can't or don't put the card onto the battlefield, it remains on top of your library.

Once Nissa's second ability begins to resolve, no player may take actions until it's done. Notably, players can't try to change Nissa's loyalty once you look at the card or choose to put it onto the battlefield.

If Nissa leaves the battlefield while her second ability is on the stack, use her last known loyalty to determine whether you may put the top card of your library onto the battlefield. If Nissa left the battlefield because she took enough damage to reduce her loyalty to 0, then her last known loyalty is 0.

Nissa's last ability sets the base power and toughness of the lands to 5/5. Any +1/+1 or -1/-1 counters that were on those lands will apply to those values.

Oketra the True

3W

Legendary Creature — God

3/6

Double strike, indestructible

Oketra the True can't attack or block unless you control at least three other creatures.

3W: Create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token with vigilance.

Once Oketra has attacked or blocked, it will remain in combat even if the number of other creatures you control becomes two or fewer.

You don't have to attack with three other creatures for Oketra to be able to attack. The same is true of blocking.

Onward

2R

Instant

Target creature gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is its power.

///

Victory

2W

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Target creature gains double strike until end of turn.

The value of X is determined only as Onward resolves. It won't change later in the turn if other effects modify the creature's power.

Oracle's Vault

4

Artifact

2, T: Exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card. Put a brick counter on Oracle's Vault.

T: Exile the top card of your library. Until end of turn, you may play that card without paying its mana cost. Activate this ability only if there are three or more brick counters on Oracle's Vault.

The cards exiled by Oracle's Vault are exiled face up.

You may play the exiled card this turn even if Oracle's Vault is no longer on the battlefield or under your control.

Playing a card exiled with Oracle's Vault follows the normal timing rules for playing that card. For example, if the card is a creature card, you can cast that card only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only if you have an available land play this turn.

If you don't play the card, it will remain exiled.

The first ability of Oracle's Vault puts a brick counter on it even if you can't or don't play the card.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay any alternative costs, such as emerge costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Tormenting Voice, those must be paid to cast the card.

If the card has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

Pathmaker Initiate

1R

Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

T: Target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the creature's power is greater than 2 as the activated ability tries to resolve, the ability will be countered and none of its effects will happen. However, if instead the creature's power is raised above 2 after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

Plague Belcher

2B

Creature — Zombie Beast

5/4

Menace

When Plague Belcher enters the battlefield, put two -1/-1 counters on target creature you control.

Whenever another Zombie you control dies, each opponent loses 1 life.

If another Zombie you control dies at the same time as Plague Belcher, Plague Belcher's last ability will trigger for that Zombie.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Plague Belcher causes the opposing team to lose 2 life.

Prepare

1W

Instant

Untap target creature. It gets +2/+2 and gains lifelink until end of turn.

///

Fight

3G

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls.

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant.

If either or both targets are illegal when Fight tries to resolve, no creature will deal or be dealt damage.

Any damage dealt by a creature you control with lifelink causes you to gain that much life, not just combat damage.

Protection of the Hekma

4W

Enchantment

If a source an opponent controls would deal damage to you, prevent 1 of that damage.

If multiple sources would deal damage to you at once (for example, several attacking creatures), 1 damage from each of those sources is prevented.

Damage that would be dealt to creatures you control is unaffected.

If a prevention effect applies to noncombat damage that would be dealt to you while you control a planeswalker, you choose whether to apply that prevention effect before or after the planeswalker redirection effect. If you apply Protection of the Hekma's prevention effect first, the planeswalker redirection effect still applies to the remaining damage. If you apply the planeswalker redirection effect and your opponent chooses to have the damage dealt to a planeswalker you control, none of that damage is prevented.

Prowling Serpopard

1GG

Creature — Cat Snake

4/3

Prowling Serpopard can't be countered.

Creature spells you control can't be countered.

A spell or ability that counters spells can still target a creature spell you control. When that spell or ability resolves, the creature spell won't be countered, but any additional effects of that spell or ability will still happen.

Quarry Hauler

3G

Creature — Camel

4/3

When Quarry Hauler enters the battlefield, for each kind of counter on target permanent, put another counter of that kind on it or remove one from it.

You don't have to make the same choice for each kind of counter. For example, if a Gideon planeswalker has two loyalty counters and three -1/-1 counters on it, you can put another loyalty counter on it and remove a -1/-1 counter from it.

Rags

2BB

Sorcery

All creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

///

Riches

5UU

Sorcery

Aftermath (Cast this spell only from your graveyard. Then exile it.)

Each opponent chooses a creature he or she controls. You gain control of those creatures.

Rags affects only creatures on the battlefield at the time it resolves. It won't affect creatures that enter the battlefield or noncreature permanents that become creatures later in the turn.

Riches's effect doesn't target. Creatures with hexproof may be lured away this way.

Riches's effect lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step.

Once Riches begins to resolve, no player may take other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove a creature after choosing it but before you gain control of it.

In a multiplayer game, each opponent in turn order chooses a creature he or she controls, if he or she controls any creatures. After each opponent has done so, you gain control of each chosen creature simultaneously.

Regal Caracal

3WW

Creature — Cat

3/3

Other Cats you control get +1/+1 and have lifelink.

When Regal Caracal enters the battlefield, create two 1/1 white Cat creature tokens with lifelink.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant.

All other Cats you control get +1/+1 and have lifelink, not just those created by Regal Caracal's last ability.

Rhonas the Indomitable

2G

Legendary Creature — God

5/5

Deathtouch, indestructible

Rhonas the Indomitable can't attack or block unless you control another creature with power 4 or greater.

2G: Another target creature gets +2/+0 and gains trample until end of turn.

Once Rhonas has attacked or blocked, it will remain in combat even if you no longer control another creature with power 4 or greater.

You don't have to attack with another creature with power 4 or greater for Rhonas to be able to attack. The same is true of blocking.

Rhonas's Monument

3

Legendary Artifact

Green creature spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, target creature you control gets +2/+2 and gains trample until end of turn.

The triggered ability of Rhonas's Monument can't target the creature spell that caused it to trigger.

River Serpent

5U

Creature — Serpent

5/5

River Serpent can't attack unless there are five or more cards in your graveyard.

Cycling U (U, Discard this card: Draw a card.)

Once River Serpent has attacked, it will remain in combat even if the number of cards in your graveyard becomes four or fewer.

Ruthless Sniper

B

Creature — Human Archer

1/2

Whenever you cycle or discard a card, you may pay 1. If you do, put a -1/-1 counter on target creature.

While resolving Ruthless Sniper's triggered ability, you can't pay 1 multiple times to put more counters on creatures.

Sandwurm Convergence

6GG

Enchantment

Creatures with flying can't attack you or planeswalkers you control.

At the beginning of your end step, create a 5/5 green Wurm creature token.

Once a creature has attacked you or a planeswalker you control, it will remain in combat even if it gains flying. Similarly, if a creature with flying enters the battlefield attacking, Sandwurm Convergence's first ability can't undo that attack.

Seeker of Insight

1U

Creature — Human Wizard

1/3

T: Draw a card, then discard a card. Activate this ability only if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn.

It doesn't matter whether the noncreature spell has resolved or was countered, as long as it was cast. That spell may even still be on the stack when you activate Seeker of Insight's ability.

Shadow of the Grave

1B

Instant

Return to your hand all cards in your graveyard that you cycled or discarded this turn.

Shadow of the Grave returns to your hand all cards that you discarded for any reason—a card you cycled, cards you discarded to an opponent's Unburden, and a card you discarded to cast Tormenting Voice all count.

If you discard a card with madness but don't cast it, Shadow of the Grave can find it in your graveyard. If you do cast that card, Shadow of the Grave can't find it in your graveyard.

Soul-Scar Mage

R

Creature — Human Wizard

1/2

Prowess

If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to a creature an opponent controls, put that many -1/-1 counters on that creature instead.

If an effect causes a creature you control to fight a creature an opponent controls, the damage is dealt simultaneously. For instance, if your 2/2 creature fights an opponent's 4/4 creature, your creature will be dealt 4 damage and your opponent's creature will have two -1/-1 counters put on it.

If a spell or ability an opponent controls causes a source you control to deal noncombat damage to a creature an opponent controls, that damage will be replaced with -1/-1 counters.

Soul-Scar Mage's effect isn't a prevention effect. Damage that can't be prevented will be replaced with -1/-1 counters.

If multiple prevention and/or replacement effects are trying to apply to the same damage, the controller of the creature that would be dealt damage chooses the order in which to apply them. As examples, an opponent could choose to apply the effect of Djeru's Resolve and prevent the damage rather than put -1/-1 counters on it; or an opponent could choose to convert the damage to -1/-1 counters before Insult could double it, and then Insult's effect won't apply anymore.

Soulstinger

3B

Creature — Scorpion Demon

4/5

When Soulstinger enters the battlefield, put two -1/-1 counters on target creature you control.

When Soulstinger dies, you may put a -1/-1 counter on target creature for each -1/-1 counter on Soulstinger.

Soulstinger's second ability targets one creature to get all the counters. You can't distribute the counters among multiple creatures.

Splendid Agony

2B

Instant

Distribute two -1/-1 counters among one or two target creatures.

You choose how the counters will be distributed as you cast Splendid Agony. Each target creature must be assigned at least one counter.

If one of two target creatures becomes an illegal target in response to Splendid Agony, the -1/-1 counter that would have been put on that creature is lost. It can't be put on the legal target.

Supernatural Stamina

B

Instant

Until end of turn, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains "When this creature dies, return it to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control."

Supernatural Stamina's effect works only once. If the targeted creature dies and is then returned to the battlefield, it's considered to be a new creature. If that new creature dies, it won't come back a second time.

Supply Caravan

4W

Creature — Camel

3/5

When Supply Caravan enters the battlefield, if you control a tapped creature, create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token with vigilance.

If you don't control a tapped creature as Supply Caravan enters the battlefield, its ability doesn't trigger, even if you can tap a creature right away. If you control no tapped creatures as the ability resolves, nothing happens.

If an effect causes Supply Caravan to enter the battlefield tapped, it will satisfy its own triggered ability.

Synchronized Strike

2G

Instant

Untap up to two target creatures. They each get +2/+2 until end of turn.

You can cast Synchronized Strike with two, one, or zero targets.

Synchronized Strike can target an untapped creature. It will still get +2/+2.

If Synchronized Strike targets two creatures and one becomes an illegal target before it resolves, the remaining target creature will still be untapped and get +2/+2.

You can't target the same creature twice to have it get +4/+4.

Tattered Mummy (Planeswalker Deck only)

1B

Creature — Zombie Jackal

1/2

When Tattered Mummy dies, each opponent loses 2 life.

If your life total is brought to 0 or less at the same time that Tattered Mummy is dealt lethal damage, you lose the game before its triggered ability goes on the stack.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Tattered Mummy causes the opposing team to lose 4 life.

Thresher Lizard

2R

Creature — Lizard

3/2

Thresher Lizard gets +1/+2 as long as you have one or fewer cards in hand.

If a creature has been dealt damage, that damage remains marked on it until the cleanup step. If Thresher Lizard has been dealt 2 or 3 damage while you have zero or one card in hand, and later in the turn two cards are in your hand after a spell or ability has finished resolving, Thresher Lizard will be destroyed. Similarly, if that causes it to have 0 toughness, it's put into its owner's graveyard.

Throne of the God-Pharaoh

2

Legendary Artifact

At the beginning of your end step, each opponent loses life equal to the number of tapped creatures you control.

Throne of the God-Pharaoh's ability triggers at the beginning of each of your end steps, even if you control no tapped creatures. The number of tapped creatures you control is checked as the ability resolves.

If other abilities trigger at the beginning of your end step, first those controlled by your opponents resolve, then yours resolve. Each player orders his or her triggers in any order.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Throne of the God-Pharaoh causes the opposing team to lose life equal to twice the number of tapped creatures you control. Tapped creatures your teammate controls aren't counted.

Time to Reflect

W

Instant

Exile target creature that blocked or was blocked by a Zombie this turn.

Time to Reflect can target a creature that's currently blocking or being blocked by a Zombie, or one that blocked or was blocked by a Zombie earlier in the turn.

Time to Reflect only cares that the second creature was a Zombie at the moment it blocked or became blocked by the target creature. If that Zombie has become a non-Zombie creature or left the battlefield, Time to Reflect can still target the first creature.

Trespasser's Curse

1B

Enchantment — Aura Curse

Enchant player

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under enchanted player's control, that player loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If a creature enters the battlefield under enchanted player's control and causes an ability controlled by that player to trigger, the triggered ability of Trespasser's Curse resolves first if it's that player's turn, and resolves last if it's your turn.

Trial of Solidarity

2W

Enchantment

When Trial of Solidarity enters the battlefield, creatures you control get +2/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

When a Cartouche enters the battlefield under your control, return Trial of Solidarity to its owner's hand.

Trial of Solidarity's triggered ability affects only creatures you control at the time it resolves. It won't affect creatures that come under your control later in the turn.

If an effect allows you to exert a creature as it attacks, you may do so even if it has vigilance. It won't be tapped.

Vizier of Deferment

2W

Creature — Human Cleric

2/2

Flash

When Vizier of Deferment enters the battlefield, you may exile target creature if it attacked or blocked this turn. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Vizier of Deferment's triggered ability can target any creature, but it will affect a creature only if that creature was declared as an attacker or blocker this turn, whether you cast Vizier of Deferment during combat or later in the turn. Notably, the ability won't affect a creature that entered the battlefield attacking or blocking.

After the target creature returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the creature that was exiled. It won't be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any counters on it or Auras attached to it are removed, and any Equipment will no longer be attached.

A token creature exiled this way won't return to the battlefield.

Vizier of Many Faces

2UU

Creature — Shapeshifter Cleric

0/0

You may have Vizier of Many Faces enter the battlefield as a copy of any creature on the battlefield, except if Vizier of Many Faces was embalmed, the token has no mana cost, it's white, and it's a Zombie in addition to its other types.

Embalm 3UU

Vizier of Many Faces copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

The characteristics Vizier of Many Faces gains as part of its copy effect are copiable values that other effects may copy.

If the chosen creature has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the chosen creature is copying something else (for example, if the chosen creature is another Vizier of Many Faces), then Vizier of Many Faces enters the battlefield as whatever the chosen creature copied.

If the chosen creature is a token, Vizier of Many Faces copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token. Vizier of Many Faces is not a token in this case unless it's embalmed.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when Vizier of Many Faces enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

If Vizier of Many Faces somehow enters the battlefield at the same time as another creature, Vizier of Many Faces can't become a copy of that creature. You may only choose a creature that's already on the battlefield.

Vizier of Remedies

1W

Creature — Human Cleric

2/1

If one or more -1/-1 counters would be put on a creature you control, that many -1/-1 counters minus one are put on it instead.

"Put on a creature you control" includes that creature entering the battlefield with -1/-1 counters on it. If a creature would enter the battlefield with a number of -1/-1 counters on it while you control Vizier of Remedies, it enters with that many counters minus one.

If an effect puts Vizier of Remedies onto the battlefield with one or more -1/-1 counters on it, its effect won't apply. This is because you must control Vizier of Remedies before the creature begins to enter the battlefield for its effect to apply. The same is true of any creatures entering the battlefield with -1/-1 counters on them at the same time as Vizier of Remedies enters the battlefield.

Each additional Vizier of Remedies you control will decrease the number of -1/-1 counters put on a creature by one.

Vizier of the Menagerie

3G

Creature — Naga Cleric

3/4

You may look at the top card of your library. (You may do this at any time.)

You may cast the top card of your library if it's a creature card.

You may spend mana as though it were mana of any type to cast creature spells.

Vizier of the Menagerie lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell or activating an ability, you can't look at the new top card until you finish casting that spell or activating that ability. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

Normally, Vizier of the Menagerie allows you to cast the top card of your library if it's a creature card, it's your main phase, and the stack is empty. If that creature card has flash, you'll be able to cast it any time you could cast an instant, even on an opponent's turn.

You may spend mana as though it were mana of any type to cast any creature spell, not just creature spells that you cast from the top of your library.

You'll still pay all costs for that spell, including additional costs. You may also pay alternative costs such as emerge or that of As Foretold.

The top card of your library isn't in your hand, so you can't cycle it, discard it, or activate any of its activated abilities.

Warfire Javelineer

3R

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

2/3

When Warfire Javelineer enters the battlefield, it deals X damage to target creature an opponent controls, where X is the number of instant and sorcery cards in your graveyard.

A split card only counts once for Warfire Javelineer's ability, even if it's both an instant and a sorcery.

Watchers of the Dead

2

Artifact Creature — Cat

2/2

Exile Watchers of the Dead: Each opponent chooses two cards in his or her graveyard and exiles the rest.

An opponent with one or two cards in his or her graveyard won't exile any cards.

When this ability resolves, first the player whose turn it is (if that player is an opponent) chooses two cards in his or her graveyard, then each other opponent in turn order does the same, then all of the other cards in their graveyards are exiled simultaneously. Each player will know the choices made by the players who chose before them.

Wayward Servant

WB

Creature — Zombie

2/2

Whenever another Zombie enters the battlefield under your control, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

If Wayward Servant enters the battlefield at the same time as another Zombie creature, its ability triggers for that Zombie.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, the triggered ability of Wayward Servant causes the opposing team to lose 2 life and you gain 1 life.

Winds of Rebuke

1U

Instant

Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand. Each player puts the top two cards of his or her library into his or her graveyard.

If the target nonland permanent is an illegal target by the time Winds of Rebuke resolves, the entire spell is countered. No player loses cards from the top of his or her library.

Zenith Seeker

3U

Creature — Bird Wizard

2/2

Flying

Whenever you cycle or discard a card, target creature gains flying until end of turn.

Giving a creature flying after it's already been blocked won't change or undo that block. If you want the flying to affect what can block the creature, you must cycle or discard a card during the declare attackers step at the latest.

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Amonkhet, Battle for Zendikar, Oath of the Gatewatch, Shadows over Innistrad, Eldritch Moon, Kaladesh, Aether Revolt, and Time Spiral are trademarks of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2017 Wizards.