Compiled by Eli Shiffrin, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Carsten Haese, Nathan Long, Cai Terry, and Thijs van Ommen.

Document last modified March 1, 2018.

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at https://magic-support.wizards.com.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Battlebond set contains 254 cards (5 basic land, 101 common, 80 uncommon, 53 rare, and 15 mythic rare).

Prerelease Weekend: June 2–3, 2018

Release date: June 8, 2018

Go to Wizards.com/Locator to find an event or store near you.

New Cards and Format Legality

There are 85 cards in the Battlebond set that are completely new to Magic. These cards are legal for play in the Commander, Vintage, and Legacy formats. They aren't legal for play in the Standard or Modern formats.

The other cards in this set are legal for play in any format that already allows those cards. That is, appearing in this set doesn't change a card's legality in any format.

For more information about Magic formats, please visit Magic.Wizards.com/Rules. For information about the format legality of a specific card, please visit Gatherer.Wizards.com, search for the card, and check the "Sets & Legality" tab.

What Is Two-Headed Giant?

Two-Headed Giant is a multiplayer format that lets you team up with a partner to play against another team of two players. Each player needs their own deck—Battlebond is designed to excel in Limited formats (Sealed Deck or Booster Draft), but players can also bring their favorite decks to play Two-Headed Giant Constructed games. For Sealed Deck play, the team opens six booster packs of Battlebond and adds basic lands to build two decks of at least 40 cards each. Note that this is unlike most sets, which recommend eight booster packs for Two-Headed Giant Sealed Deck. For more information on drafting Battlebond, see below.

Once each player has a deck, two teams sit down across from each other, each player next to their partner. Each team starts with 30 life rather than 20. Players randomly decide which team chooses to play or draw first, and the team that plays first skips their draw step on their first turn. Each player draws an opening hand of seven cards and chooses whether or not to mulligan. Teammates can talk to each other, share information, and give advice at any time. For example, teammates may look at each other's hands and confer during the mulligan process. Each player's first mulligan has them draw seven cards; players only begin to draw one fewer card with the second mulligan, where they draw six cards.

Once each player has kept their opening hand, the game begins. A team shares all steps and phases of their turn; each teammate untaps their permanents at the same time, draws a card during their draw steps, and may play a land during their main phases. However, players never share resources—you can't tap your teammate's land for mana to cast a spell or sacrifice their creatures to activate an ability. Keep in mind that any effect referring to "you" refers to only you, not your teammate.

At some point in a Two-Headed Giant game, you'll probably want to attack the other team! Each player on the active team chooses which creatures to attack with at the same time and chooses which opponent or planeswalker each of those creatures attacks. Both players on the defending team can block any creatures attacking any player or planeswalker on that team. Unblocked attacking creatures deal their combat damage to the player or planeswalker they're attacking, and a defending player losing life causes the team's life total to decrease.

If one team's life total decreases all the way to 0, that team loses and the players on the remaining team are the celebrated victors. A team can also lose if one of its players tries to draw a card from their library but can't. Other sets may have cards that say that one player wins or loses the game; in a Two-Headed Giant game, that player's teammate shares the thrill of success or the sting of defeat. You'll never be in a Two-Headed Giant game without your partner.

Drafting for Two-Headed Giant

A Two-Headed Giant booster draft is similar to a normal booster draft. Each team has a number of booster packs and opens one pack at a time. For most sets, a team should have six booster packs to draft; for Battlebond, each team needs only four booster packs. The team picks two cards from the pack rather than just one, and then passes it in one direction. Repeat this process until the final card in the pack is drafted, then draft the next pack in the opposite direction, and so on until all the packs have been opened. All the drafted cards are in the team's pool—you don't need to choose which player will play with which cards until you build decks. Add enough basic lands to make each deck a minimum of 40 cards and you're ready to go.

New Keyword Variant: Partner with [name]

In some Battlebond booster packs, you'll find the stars of Valor's Reach, the teams that draw crowds from across Kylem with their skill and showmanship. These cards have a partner with [name] ability, a variant of the partner keyword.

Chakram Retriever

Chakram Retriever

4U

Creature — Elemental Hound

2/4

Partner with Chakram Slinger (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Chakram Slinger into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Whenever you cast a spell during your turn, untap target creature.

Chakram Slinger

Chakram Slinger

4R

Creature — Human Warrior

2/4

Partner with Chakram Retriever (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Chakram Retriever into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

R, T: Chakram Slinger deals 2 damage to target player or planeswalker.

"Partner with [name]" represents two abilities. The first is a triggered ability: "When this permanent enters the battlefield, target player may search their library for a card named [name], reveal it, put it into their hand, then shuffle their library."

Note that the target player searches their library (which may be affected by effects such as that of Stranglehold) and that the card they find is revealed, even though these words aren't included in the ability's reminder text.

The second ability represented by the "partner with [name]" keyword modifies the rules for deck construction in the Commander variant and has no function outside of that variant. If a legendary creature card with "partner with [name]" is designated as your commander, the named legendary creature card can also be designated as your commander. For more information on the Commander variant, please visit Wizards.com/Commander.

A nonlegendary creature can't be your commander, even if it has a "partner with" ability (such as Chakram Slinger and Chakram Retriever).

Khorvath Brightflame

Khorvath Brightflame

5R

Legendary Creature — Dragon

3/4

Partner with Sylvia Brightspear (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Sylvia into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Flying, haste

Knights your team controls have flying and haste.

Sylvia Brightspear

Sylvia Brightspear

2W

Legendary Creature — Human Knight

2/2

Partner with Khorvath Brightflame (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Khorvath into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Double strike

Dragons your team controls have double strike.

If your Commander deck has two commanders, you can only include cards whose own color identities are also found in your commanders' combined color identities. If Khorvath and Sylvia are your commanders, your deck may contain cards with red and/or white in their color identity, but not blue, black, or green.

Both commanders start in the command zone, and the remaining 98 cards of your deck are shuffled to become your library.

To have two commanders, both must have the partner ability (featured in the Magic: The Gathering—Commander (2016 Edition) set) or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander.

set) or corresponding "partner with" abilities as the game begins. A creature with a "partner with" ability can't partner with any creature other than its designated partner. Losing a partner ability during the game doesn't cause either to cease to be your commander. Once the game begins, your two commanders are tracked separately. If you cast one, you won't have to pay an additional 2 the first time you cast the other. A player loses the game after having been dealt 21 damage from one of them, not from both of them combined. Command Beacon's effect puts one into your hand from the command zone, not both.

An effect that checks whether you control your commander is satisfied if you control one or both of your two commanders.

The triggered ability of the "partner with" keyword still triggers in a Commander game. If your other commander has somehow ended up in your library, you can find it. You can also target another player who might have that card in their library.

New Keyword: Assist

Teams that work together draw the most cheers from the stadium. With the assist keyword, you and your teammate can combine your mana into one massive display!

Charging Binox

Charging Binox

7G

Creature — Beast

7/5

Assist (Another player can pay up to 7 of this spell's cost.)

Trample

The official rules for assist are as follows:

702.131. Assist

702.131a Assist is a static ability that modifies the rules of paying for the spell with assist (see rules 601.2g-h). If the total cost to cast a spell with assist includes generic mana, before you activate mana abilities while casting it, you may choose another player. That player has a chance to activate mana abilities. Once that player chooses not to activate any more mana abilities, you have a chance to activate mana abilities. Before you begin to pay the total cost of the spell, the player you chose may pay for any amount of the generic mana in the spell's total cost.

You may reveal a card with assist and discuss how to pay for it before you begin to cast the spell. Targets are chosen for that spell before you choose another player to help you pay for it and before that player has committed any mana to doing so.

Only the generic mana portion of a spell's cost can be paid with assist. Any colored mana costs must be paid by the spell's controller, even if the assisting player paid mana of that color.

If an effect allows a player to cast a spell spending mana "as though it were mana of any color" or "of any type," that player must still pay for the colored mana in that spell's total cost. That cost doesn't become generic.

Assist allows another player to pay for any amount of generic mana. If an effect changes the cost of the spell, the amount that player may pay will be more or less than the amount in the spell's reminder text.

Returning Keyword: Support

In the continued spirit of cooperation, the support keyword returns to let your spells and permanents lend a hand.

Generous Patron

Generous Patron

2G

Creature — Elf Advisor

1/4

When Generous Patron enters the battlefield, support 2. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures.)

Whenever you put one or more counters on a creature you don't control, draw a card.

The rules for support haven't changed since its previous appearance in the Oath of the Gatewatch set:

701.33. Support

701.33a "Support N" on a permanent means "Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to N other target creatures." "Support N" on an instant or sorcery spell means "Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to N target creatures."

You can't put more than one +1/+1 counter on any one target using the support action.

Support can target a creature another player controls.

If a spell with support has other abilities that target creatures, those abilities and the support ability can target the same creature.

If some, but not all, targets for a spell become illegal, the remaining targets are affected as appropriate. If all of a spell's targets become illegal, that spell doesn't resolve.

New Term: Your Team

Among the new goodies for team play, the Battlebond set even includes a new game term! Some effects refer to "your team." This term simply means "you or a teammate."

Aurora Champion

Aurora Champion

2W

Creature — Elf Warrior

3/2

Whenever Aurora Champion attacks, if your team controls another Warrior, tap target creature.

In a game not using teams, "your team" is simply yourself. Other players are never your teammates, even if you're working together.

Cycle: Friend or Foe

Some cards in the Battlebond set can even bring the fun of teams to your other multiplayer Magic games, letting you reward your friends and punish your foes.

Regna's Sanction

Regna's Sanction

3W

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend puts a +1/+1 counter on each creature they control. Each foe chooses one untapped creature they control, then taps the rest.

You make this choice for yourself as well as each other player. In some rare cases, you may wish to call yourself (or your teammate in a Two-Headed Giant game) a foe. You can do that.

The designation of friend or foe is only relevant to the spell that asks you to choose. A player you call your friend doesn't become your teammate, and the next "friend or foe" spell you cast could name that player your foe.

You may call a player a friend or a foe even if that player will be instructed to perform an impossible action. For example, for Regna's Sanction, a foe may control no untapped creatures.

Friends perform their specified actions before foes. This means that a friend's action may cause a triggered ability of a foe's permanent to trigger before that foe's action causes that permanent to leave the battlefield.

Players can't take actions in between the time that friends perform their actions and the time that foes perform theirs. If any abilities trigger from friends performing actions, those triggers won't be put onto the stack until the foes perform their actions and the spell finishes resolving.

Friends perform their actions simultaneously with other friends, and foes with other foes. However, if choices have to be made, these are made in turn order before those actions are performed. Rather than leave this as an exercise for the reader, what this means for each card is detailed more fully in the "Card-Specific Notes" section.

Cycle: "Multiplayer Lands"

The Battlebond set features a cycle of new lands that are better in multiplayer games than in two-player games.

Morphic Pool

Morphic Pool

Land

Morphic Pool enters the battlefield tapped unless you have two or more opponents.

T: Add U or B.

If you began the game with two or more opponents but now only have one opponent left, these lands enter the battlefield tapped.

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Will Kenrith

Will Kenrith

4UU

Legendary Planeswalker — Will

4

+2: Until your next turn, up to two target creatures each have base power and toughness 0/3 and lose all abilities.

−2: Target player draws two cards. Until your next turn, instant, sorcery, and planeswalker spells that player casts cost 2 less to cast.

−8: Target player gets an emblem with "Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy."

Partner with Rowan Kenrith

Will Kenrith can be your commander.

Rowan Kenrith

Rowan Kenrith

4RR

Legendary Planeswalker — Rowan

4

+2: During target player's next turn, each creature that player controls attacks if able.

−2: Rowan Kenrith deals 3 damage to each tapped creature target player controls.

−8: Target player gets an emblem with "Whenever you activate an ability that isn't a mana ability, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy."

Partner with Will Kenrith

Rowan Kenrith can be your commander.

Notes on Will Kenrith:

Will's first ability overwrites all previous effects that set a creature's base power and toughness to specific values. Any power- or toughness-setting effects that start to apply after that ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

If an affected creature gains an ability after Will's first ability resolves, it will keep that ability.

Effects that raise or lower a creature's power and/or toughness, such as the effect of Titanic Growth, will apply to the creature no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for any counters that change its power and/or toughness and effects that switch its power and toughness.

Notes on Rowan Kenrith:

If a creature affected by Rowan's first ability can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under that player's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Rowan's second ability targets only the player. Tapped creatures with hexproof that player controls will be dealt damage as that ability resolves.

Notes on Will and Rowan:

The ability of Will's emblem can copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets. Similarly, the ability of Rowan's emblem can copy any activated ability that isn't a mana ability. A mana ability is an ability that produces mana, not an ability that costs mana.

The copy of the spell created by Will's emblem resolves before the original spell. The same is true of the copy of the activated ability created by Rowan's emblem.

If you have two of Will's emblems, perhaps because Rowan's emblem copied Will's last ability, each one will copy a spell you cast. The same is true of Rowan's emblem in regard to abilities you activate.

The ability of either Kenrith's emblem can copy the spell or ability even if that spell or ability is countered before the emblem's triggered ability resolves.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast" or "activated." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell or activates an ability (such as either emblem's own ability) won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell or ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell or ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the spell or ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast or activated (like Blaze does), the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell or ability has damage divided as it was cast or activated (like Chandra's Pyrohelix), the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can).

The controller of a copied spell can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy. Similarly, for Rowan's emblem, effects based on non-mana costs that were paid for the original ability are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

The last abilities of Will and Rowan apply to Commander games only. They have no effect in other games.

Regna, the Redeemer

Regna, the Redeemer

5W

Legendary Creature — Angel

4/4

Partner with Krav, the Unredeemed (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Krav into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Flying

At the beginning of each end step, if your team gained life this turn, create two 1/1 white Warrior creature tokens.

Krav, the Unredeemed

Krav, the Unredeemed

4B

Legendary Creature — Demon

3/3

Partner with Regna, the Redeemer (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Regna into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

B, Sacrifice X creatures: Target player draws X cards and gains X life. Put X +1/+1 counters on Krav, the Unredeemed.

Regna's last ability checks if any player on your team gained life at any point during the turn. It doesn't matter if the player also lost life or whether the team's life total is greater than it was at the beginning of the turn. It also doesn't matter whether Regna was on the battlefield when the life gain happened.

Regna's last ability has you create two tokens, regardless of which player on your team gained life, how many players on your team gained life, or how much life was gained.

If your team didn't gain life during the turn before the end step begins, Regna's last ability won't trigger at all. Gaining life during the end step won't cause the ability to trigger.

Krav can be sacrificed to pay the cost for its own ability. The +1/+1 counters won't be put on anything.

Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom

Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom

4U

Legendary Creature — Homunculus

1/4

Partner with Okaun, Eye of Chaos (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Okaun into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, flip a coin until you lose a flip.

Whenever a player wins a coin flip, draw a card.

Okaun, Eye of Chaos

Okaun, Eye of Chaos

4R

Legendary Creature — Cyclops Berserker

3/3

Partner with Zndrsplt, Eye of Wisdom (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Zndrsplt into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

At the beginning of combat on your turn, flip a coin until you lose a flip.

Whenever a player wins a coin flip, double Okaun's power and toughness until end of turn.

If an effect has a player flip a coin but refers to whether the flip came up heads or tails, that flip has no winner or loser.

If an effect instructs you to "double" a creature's power, that creature gets +X/+0, where X is its power. The same is true for its toughness.

If a creature's power is less than 0 when it's doubled, instead that creature gets -X/-0, where X is how much less than 0 its power is. The same is true for its toughness. For example, if an effect has given Okaun -7/-0 so that its power and toughness are -4/3, doubling its power and toughness gives it -4/+3 and it's -8/6 until end of turn.

Virtus the Veiled

Virtus the Veiled

2B

Legendary Creature — Azra Assassin

1/1

Partner with Gorm the Great (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Gorm into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Deathtouch

Whenever Virtus the Veiled deals combat damage to a player, that player loses half their life, rounded up.

Gorm the Great

Gorm the Great

3G

Legendary Creature — Giant Warrior

2/7

Partner with Virtus the Veiled (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Virtus into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Vigilance

Gorm the Great must be blocked if able, and Gorm must be blocked by two or more creatures if able.

Virtus's last ability triggers and resolves after combat damage is dealt. For example, if Virtus deals 1 combat damage to a player with 10 life, combat damage will reduce that player's life total to 9. Then its ability will cause the player to lose 5 life, leaving the player at 4.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, a player's life total is the same as their team's life total.

If only one creature can block Gorm the Great, that creature does so.

If a creature can't block Gorm for any reason (such as being tapped), then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having it block Gorm, the player isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to block in that case either. If this means that no creatures block Gorm, Gorm isn't blocked.

Pir, Imaginative Rascal

Pir, Imaginative Rascal

2G

Legendary Creature — Human

1/1

Partner with Toothy, Imaginary Friend (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Toothy into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

If one or more counters would be put on a permanent your team controls, that many plus one of each of those kinds of counters are put on that permanent instead.

Toothy, Imaginary Friend

Toothy, Imaginary Friend

3U

Legendary Creature — Illusion

1/1

Partner with Pir, Imaginative Rascal (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Pir into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Toothy, Imaginary Friend.

When Toothy leaves the battlefield, draw a card for each +1/+1 counter on it.

If a permanent your team controls would enter the battlefield with one or more counters of any kind on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

If an effect includes multiple instructions to put one or more counters on a permanent, such as Lifecrafter's Gift does, Pir's effect applies to each of those instructions.

Pir's effect can't apply to itself as it's entering the battlefield or to any other permanent entering the battlefield at the same time as it.

If a spell or ability causes you to put cards in your hand without specifically using the word "draw," Toothy's middle ability won't trigger.

If you draw multiple cards, Toothy's middle ability triggers that many times. If your team also controls Pir, each of those resolving triggered abilities puts two +1/+1 counters on Toothy.

If enough -1/-1 counters are put on Toothy at the same time to make its toughness 0 or less, the number of +1/+1 counters on it before it got any -1/-1 counters will be used to determine how many cards you draw. For example, if there are two +1/+1 counters on Toothy and it gets three -1/-1 counters, you'll draw two cards.

Chakram Retriever

Chakram Retriever

4U

Creature — Elemental Hound

2/4

Partner with Chakram Slinger (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Chakram Slinger into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Whenever you cast a spell during your turn, untap target creature.

Chakram Slinger

Chakram Slinger

4R

Creature — Human Warrior

2/4

Partner with Chakram Retriever (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Chakram Retriever into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

R, T: Chakram Slinger deals 2 damage to target player or planeswalker.

Chakram Retriever's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger.

Players can cast spells and activate abilities after Chakram Retriever's last ability resolves but before the spell that caused it to trigger does.

Soulblade Corrupter

Soulblade Corrupter

4B

Creature — Human Warrior

3/3

Partner with Soulblade Renewer (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Soulblade Renewer into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Deathtouch

Whenever a creature with a +1/+1 counter on it attacks one of your opponents, that creature gains deathtouch until end of turn.

Soulblade Renewer

Soulblade Renewer

4G

Creature — Elf Warrior

2/2

Partner with Soulblade Corrupter (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Soulblade Corrupter into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

When Soulblade Renewer enters the battlefield, support 2. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures.)

Soulblade Corrupter's last ability won't trigger if a creature attacks a planeswalker.

Soulblade Corrupter's last ability won't trigger if a creature without any +1/+1 counters on it attacks and receives a +1/+1 counter any time after attacking.

Soulblade Corrupter's last ability will trigger if a creature an opponent controls with a +1/+1 counter on it attacks another player who's also your opponent.

Impetuous Protege

Impetuous Protégé

2R

Creature — Human Warrior

0/4

Partner with Proud Mentor (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Proud Mentor into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

Whenever Impetuous Protege attacks, it gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is the greatest power among tapped creatures your opponents control.

Proud Mentor

Proud Mentor

2W

Creature — Human Warrior

1/1

Partner with Impetuous Protege (When this creature enters the battlefield, target player may put Impetuous Protege into their hand from their library, then shuffle.)

W, T: Tap target creature.

The value of X is determined only as Impetuous Protege's last ability resolves. Once that happens, the value of X won't change later in the turn even if the greatest power among your opponents' tapped creatures changes.

If the greatest power among tapped creatures your opponents control is negative, X is considered to be 0. The same is true if your opponents control no tapped creatures.

Arcane Artisan

Arcane Artisan

2U

Creature — Human Wizard

0/3

2U, T: Target player draws a card, then exiles a card from their hand. If a creature card is exiled this way, that player creates a token that's a copy of that card.

When Arcane Artisan leaves the battlefield, exile all tokens created with it at the beginning of the next end step.

If a card in exile has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the card copied by the token had any "when [this permanent] enters the battlefield" abilities, then the token also has those abilities and will trigger them when it's created. Similarly, any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities that the token has copied will also work.

If Arcane Artisan leaves the battlefield before its activated ability has resolved, the token that ability creates will still be exiled at the beginning of the next end step.

If an effect such as that of Doubling Season causes Arcane Artisan's first ability to create two tokens, its last ability will exile both of those tokens. However, if something becomes a copy of the token or creates a copy of that token later (such as Evil Twin or Cackling Counterpart), that copy won't be exiled.

If multiple Arcane Artisans are creating tokens, each will exile only the ones it created.

If any of those tokens have an ability that triggers at the beginning of the end step, that ability will trigger and resolve even if the token is exiled during the end step before that ability resolves.

Archfiend of Despair

Archfiend of Despair

6BB

Creature — Demon

6/6

Flying

Your opponents can't gain life.

At the beginning of each end step, each opponent loses life equal to the life that player lost this turn. (Damage causes loss of life.)

Archfiend of Despair's last ability counts only how much life was lost. It doesn't care whether a player also gained life.

The amount of life to lose is determined only as Archfiend of Despair's triggered ability resolves. For example, if you control two of them and an opponent lost 3 life earlier in the turn, the first ability to resolve would have that player lose 3 life, and the second would have that player lose 6 life.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, damage and life loss happen to each player individually. If each player on a team is dealt 2 damage, each of those players loses 2 life and the team's life total goes down by 4. When Archfiend of Despair's ability resolves, each of those players again loses 2 life and the team's life total goes down again by 4; they don't each lose 4 life.

Archon of Valor's Reach

Archon of Valor's Reach

4GW

Creature — Archon

5/6

Flying, vigilance, trample

As Archon of Valor's Reach enters the battlefield, choose artifact, enchantment, instant, sorcery, or planeswalker.

Players can't cast spells of the chosen type.

The enters-the-battlefield effect of Archon of Valor's Reach is a replacement effect that doesn't use the stack. No player can cast spells or activate abilities after it has entered the battlefield but before you choose a card type.

Whether it's legal to cast a spell is determined before its costs are paid. This means that if Archon of Valor's Reach has sorcery as the chosen type, you can't cast Morbid Curiosity, even if you wish to sacrifice Archon of Valor's Reach to do so.

Arena Rector

Arena Rector

3W

Creature — Human Cleric

1/2

When Arena Rector dies, you may exile it. If you do, search your library for a planeswalker card, put it onto the battlefield, then shuffle your library.

If Arena Rector leaves your graveyard before its triggered ability resolves, perhaps because it's a token and ceased to exist, you can't exile it and won't be able to search your library for a planeswalker card.

Azra Bladeseeker

Azra Bladeseeker

2R

Creature — Azra Warrior

3/2

When Azra Bladeseeker enters the battlefield, each player on your team may discard a card, then each player who discarded a card this way draws a card.

The choice of whether to discard a card is made by each player on your team individually. You don't need to all make the same choice.

Bonus Round

Bonus Round

1RR

Sorcery

Until end of turn, whenever a player casts an instant or sorcery spell, that player copies it and may choose new targets for the copy.

Bonus Round's ability will copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

The controller of the spell that caused Bonus Round's ability to trigger also controls the copy.

A copy is created even if the spell that caused Bonus Round's ability to trigger has been countered by the time that ability resolves. The copy resolves before the original spell.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless its controller chooses new ones. That player may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. Its controller can't choose a different one.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy has the same value of X.

The controller of the copy can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy that Bonus Round's ability creates is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell (like Bonus Round's ability itself) won't trigger.

Bramble Sovereign

Bramble Sovereign

2GG

Creature — Dryad

4/4

Whenever another nontoken creature enters the battlefield, you may pay 1G. If you do, that creature's controller creates a token that's a copy of that creature.

While resolving the triggered ability of Bramble Sovereign, you can't pay 1G multiple times to have a player create more tokens.

The token copies exactly what is printed on the creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and/or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is copying something else, the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature is copying.

If the copied creature has X in its mana cost, X is 0.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "As [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[This creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If the entering creature leaves the battlefield before Bramble Sovereign's ability resolves, use that creature's last known existence on the battlefield to determine the token's characteristics.

Brightling

Brightling

1WW

Creature — Shapeshifter

3/3

W: Brightling gains vigilance until end of turn.

W: Brightling gains lifelink until end of turn.

W: Return Brightling to its owner's hand.

1: Brightling gets +1/-1 or -1/+1 until end of turn.

Multiple instances of lifelink on the same creature are redundant.

If you activate Brightling's last ability, you don't choose whether Brightling gets +1/-1 or -1/+1 until that ability resolves.

Bull-Rush Bruiser

Bull-Rush Bruiser

3R

Creature — Minotaur Warrior

4/3

Whenever Bull-Rush Bruiser attacks, if your team controls another Warrior, Bull-Rush Bruiser gains first strike until end of turn.

Whether your team controls another Warrior is checked as Bull-Rush Bruiser's triggered ability triggers and again as it resolves. Once it gains first strike this way, it won't lose it, even if your team loses its other Warriors.

Cheering Fanatic

Cheering Fanatic

1R

Creature — Goblin

2/2

Whenever Cheering Fanatic attacks, choose a card name. Spells with the chosen name cost 1 less to cast this turn.

Effects that reduce the generic mana cost of a spell can't reduce that spell's colored mana requirements.

You don't need to choose the name of a card anyone intends to cast this turn. You also don't need to choose the name of a card that can have its cost reduced. For example, some Cheering Fanatics are enthusiastic about Shock or Mountain.

Combo Attack

Combo Attack

2G

Sorcery

Two target creatures your team controls each deal damage equal to their power to target creature.

You can't cast Combo Attack without targeting two creatures your team controls. If one of those creatures is an illegal target as Combo Attack resolves, the other will still deal damage equal to its power.

The Crowd Goes Wild

The Crowd Goes Wild

XG

Sorcery

Assist (Another player can pay up to X of this spell's cost. You choose the value of X.)

Support X. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to X target creatures.)

Each creature with a +1/+1 counter on it gains trample until end of turn.

You can cast The Crowd Goes Wild with 0 as the value of X. The spell won't target any creatures, and creatures with +1/+1 counters on them will gain trample.

The final ability of The Crowd Goes Wild affects only creatures with a +1/+1 counter on them at the time it's applied. Creatures that get a +1/+1 counter later in the turn won't gain trample, and creatures that lose their +1/+1 counters later in the turn won't lose trample.

If The Crowd Goes Wild has any targets and each of those targets is illegal as it tries to resolve, the spell doesn't resolve. No creatures gain trample. The crowd falls silent.

Dwarven Lightsmith

Dwarven Lightsmith

5W

Creature — Dwarf Cleric

3/4

Assist (Another player can pay up to 5 of this spell's cost.)

When Dwarven Lightsmith enters the battlefield, creatures your team controls get +1/+1 until end of turn.

Dwarven Lightsmith's ability affects only creatures your team controls at the time it resolves. Creatures that come under your team's control later in the turn won't get +1/+1.

Fumble

Fumble

1U

Instant

Return target creature to its owner's hand. Gain control of all Auras and Equipment that were attached to it, then attach them to another creature.

The Auras and Equipment that you gain control of must all be attached to one creature that they can all legally be attached to. If they can't all legally be attached to one creature, they all remain on the battlefield unattached (and Auras among them will be put into their owners' graveyards).

Fumble doesn't target the creature that it attaches Auras and Equipment to. You can attach Auras and Equipment to creatures you can't target, such as an opponent's creature with hexproof.

The Auras and Equipment must be attached to a creature if possible, even if the only creature they can all be attached to is an opponent's creature.

Generous Patron

Generous Patron

2G

Creature — Elf Advisor

1/4

When Generous Patron enters the battlefield, support 2. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures.)

Whenever you put one or more counters on a creature you don't control, draw a card.

If a creature enters the battlefield with counters under another player's control, that player is the player who puts those counters on it, even if you control the spell or ability putting that creature onto the battlefield.

If you put one or more counters on multiple creatures you don't control at the same time, such as by supporting two different creatures you don't control, Generous Patron's last ability triggers for each of those creatures.

Generous Patron's last ability triggers even if the counters you put on another player's creatures aren't +1/+1 counters.

Grothama, All-Devouring

Grothama, All-Devouring

3GG

Legendary Creature — Wurm

10/8

Other creatures have "Whenever this creature attacks, you may have it fight Grothama, All-Devouring."

When Grothama leaves the battlefield, each player draws cards equal to the amount of damage dealt to Grothama this turn by sources they controlled.

The controller of the attacking creature chooses whether that creature fights Grothama.

If multiple creatures attack, each desired fight happens individually in the order the attacking players choose. Once Grothama has been defeated, any remaining attacking creatures can't fight it.

Creatures fight Grothama before blockers are declared. Any creatures that die in the fight can't be blocked. Any attacking creatures that survive the fight will still be attacking, may be blocked as normal, and will deal damage to the player or planeswalker they're attacking if unblocked.

Grothama's last ability triggers even if it dies without being fought by attacking creatures. For example, if you use Blaze to deal 10 damage to Grothama, you draw ten cards.

Huddle Up

Huddle Up

2U

Sorcery

Assist (Another player can pay up to 2 of this spell's cost.)

Two target players each draw a card.

You can't target the same player twice to have them draw two cards.

Inner Demon

Inner Demon

2BB

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2, has flying, and is a Demon in addition to its other types.

When Inner Demon enters the battlefield, all non-Demon creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn.

Inner Demon's triggered ability affects only non-Demon creatures on the battlefield at the time it resolves. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn won't get -2/-2. Unless Inner Demon leaves the battlefield before that ability resolves, the enchanted creature won't get -2/-2.

Jubilant Mascot

Jubilant Mascot

2W

Creature — Homunculus

1/1

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may pay 3W. If you do, support 2. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two other target creatures.)

You choose the target creatures to support when Jubilant Mascot's triggered ability is put onto the stack, but you don't choose whether to pay 3W until the ability resolves.

Khorvath's Fury

Khorvath's Fury

4R

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend discards all cards from their hand, then draws that many cards plus one. Khorvath's Fury deals damage to each foe equal to the number of cards in their hand.

If a friend has zero cards in hand, that player discards nothing and draws one card.

Last One Standing

Last One Standing

1BR

Sorcery

Choose a creature at random, then destroy the rest.

The creature chosen at random isn't targeted, so an opponent's creature with hexproof can be chosen this way.

Players can't take actions between the time the creature is randomly chosen and the time the rest are destroyed.

Mindblade Render

Mindblade Render

1B

Creature — Azra Warrior

1/3

Whenever your opponents are dealt combat damage, if any of that damage was dealt by a Warrior, you draw a card and you lose 1 life.

Mindblade Render's ability triggers only once, regardless of how many opponents were dealt damage, how much damage they were dealt, or how many Warriors dealt damage.

Mindblade Render's ability triggers if a Warrior an opponent controls deals combat damage to another player who's also your opponent. You can't choose not to draw a card or lose 1 life if this happens.

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

2R

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Whenever a Warrior attacks, you may have its controller create a 1/1 white Warrior creature token that's tapped and attacking.

WUBRG: Untap all attacking creatures. They gain trample, lifelink, and haste until end of turn. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase. Activate this ability only during combat.

The controller of each Warrior token created by Najeela chooses which player or planeswalker it's attacking. The tokens don't have to be attacking the same player or planeswalker as the creature that caused the ability to trigger. They can even be attacking players or planeswalkers that weren't being attacked.

Although the tokens created by Najeela's first ability are attacking, they were never declared as attacking creatures (for the purposes of abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks, for example).

Untapping an attacking creature doesn't remove it from combat.

There is no main phase before the additional combat phase. This means that, for example, you can't activate an equip ability between combats.

Nimbus Champion

Nimbus Champion

5U

Creature — Avatar Warrior

4/4

Flying

Whenever Nimbus Champion attacks, you may return target creature to its owner's hand if that creature's power is less than or equal to the number of Warriors your team controls.

Nimbus Champion's ability can target any creature. Whether that creature is returned to its owner's hand is determined as the ability resolves.

Pir's Whim

Pir's Whim

3G

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend searches their library for a land card, puts it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffles their library. Each foe sacrifices an artifact or enchantment they control.

When Pir's Whim resolves and your friends perform their actions, first the next friend in turn order (or, if it's a friend's turn, that friend) searches their library for a land without revealing the card they choose, then each other friend in turn order does the same. Then all the lands are put onto the battlefield at the same time.

When Pir's Whim resolves and your foes perform their actions, first the next foe in turn order (or, if it's a foe's turn, that foe) chooses an artifact or enchantment they control, then each other foe in turn order does the same, then all chosen permanents are sacrificed at the same time. Foes will know choices made by earlier players when making their choices.

Regna's Sanction

Regna's Sanction

3W

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend puts a +1/+1 counter on each creature they control. Each foe chooses one untapped creature they control, then taps the rest.

When Regna's Sanction resolves and your foes perform their actions, first the next foe in turn order (or, if it's a foe's turn, that foe) chooses an untapped creature they control, then each other foe in turn order does the same, then all other creatures those players control are tapped at the same time. Foes will know choices made by earlier players when making their choices.

Sentinel Tower

Sentinel Tower

4

Artifact

Whenever an instant or sorcery spell is cast during your turn, Sentinel Tower deals damage to any target equal to 1 plus the number of instant and sorcery spells cast before that spell this turn.

For example, the first instant or sorcery spell cast during your turn causes Sentinel Tower to deal 1 damage; the second causes it to deal 2 damage, and so on.

Sentinel Tower's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered.

Sentinel Tower's ability counts all instant and sorcery spells cast in the turn before the spell that caused it to trigger, even if those spells are still on the stack or have been countered.

You choose the target for Sentinel Tower's ability, regardless of who cast the spell that caused it to trigger.

Sickle Dancer

Sickle Dancer

2B

Creature — Human Warrior

3/2

Whenever Sickle Dancer attacks, if your team controls another Warrior, Sickle Dancer gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Whether your team controls another Warrior is checked as Sickle Dancer's triggered ability triggers and again as it resolves. Once it gets +1/+1 this way, it won't lose it, even if your team loses its other Warriors.

Spellseeker

Spellseeker

2U

Creature — Human Wizard

1/1

When Spellseeker enters the battlefield, you may search your library for an instant or sorcery card with converted mana cost 2 or less, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle your library.

If the mana cost of a card in your library includes X, X is considered to be 0.

Stolen Strategy

Stolen Strategy

4R

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, exile the top card of each opponent's library. Until end of turn, you may cast nonland cards from among those exiled cards, and you may spend mana as though it were mana of any color to cast those spells.

Stolen Strategy doesn't change when you can cast the exiled card. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

If you don't cast the exiled cards, they remain exiled. They can't be cast on later turns.

Stunning Reversal

Stunning Reversal

3B

Instant

The next time you would lose the game this turn, instead draw seven cards and your life total becomes 1.

Exile Stunning Reversal.

While the replacement effect it creates lasts until end of turn (or until the event it replaces), Stunning Reversal is exiled as it resolves.

If an effect says you can't lose the game, Stunning Reversal's effect can't apply.

If an effect says that an opponent wins the game, Stunning Reversal's effect doesn't apply.

Stunning Reversal's effect does nothing if you concede the game. A player who concedes leaves the game.

Stunning Reversal's effect applies any time you would lose the game, even if you're not losing due to your life total being 0 or less.

For your life total to become 1, you gain or lose the appropriate amount of life. For example, if your life total is 4 when Stunning Reversal's effect applies, it will cause you to lose 3 life; alternatively, if your life total is -5 when it applies, it will cause you to gain 6 life. Other cards that interact with life gain or life loss will interact with this effect accordingly.

If you have fewer than seven cards in your library, you'll lose the game immediately after applying Stunning Reversal's replacement effect.

If each player would lose the game at the same time, but Stunning Reversal's effect applies to you losing the game, you win the game as soon as everyone else has lost the game. This is true even if you'd lose the game immediately afterwards, perhaps because you don't have seven cards in your library to draw or because you couldn't gain life to raise your life total to 1.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, if a rule or effect says that your team or your teammate loses the game, your team won't lose the game, but only you draw seven cards and only you gain or lose life to make your team's life total become 1.

Thrilling Encore

Thrilling Encore

4B

Instant

Put onto the battlefield under your control all creature cards in all graveyards that were put there from the battlefield this turn.

Creature spells that were countered never entered the battlefield, so Thrilling Encore won't return them to the battlefield.

Cards that aren't creature cards won't be returned to the battlefield, even if an effect made those cards creatures when they were last on the battlefield.

In a multiplayer game, if a player leaves the game, all cards that player owns leave as well. If you leave the game, all creatures put onto the battlefield with Thrilling Encore that you controlled but didn't own are exiled.

Together Forever

Together Forever

WW

Enchantment

When Together Forever enters the battlefield, support 2. (Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to two target creatures.)

1: Choose target creature with a counter on it. When that creature dies this turn, return that card to its owner's hand.

Together Forever's activated ability checks whether the target creature has a counter on it as the ability is activated and as the ability resolves. If the creature loses its counters later in the turn, the delayed triggered ability will still return it to its owner's hand when it dies.

If a creature without counters receives enough -1/-1 counters to reduce its toughness to 0 or less, Together Forever's ability can't be activated before state-based actions put that creature into its owner's graveyard.

Victory Chimes

Victory Chimes

3

Artifact

Untap Victory Chimes during each other player's untap step.

T: A player of your choice adds C.

Victory Chimes also untaps as normal during your untap step.

The activated ability of Victory Chimes is a mana ability and doesn't use the stack. However, you can't normally activate mana abilities when another player is asked to pay mana. If you'd like to give someone else mana, you must give them mana before they need it.

Virtus's Maneuver

Virtus's Maneuver

2B

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend returns a creature card from their graveyard to their hand. Each foe sacrifices a creature they control.

When Virtus's Maneuver resolves and you choose friend or foe, first the next friend in turn order (or, if it's a friend's turn, that friend) chooses a creature card in their graveyard, then each other friend in turn order does the same, then each of those players return those cards to their hands at the same time. Friends will know choices made by earlier players when making their choices. Repeat this process for foes, who choose a creature one at a time and then sacrifice them all at the same time.

Zndrsplt's Judgment

Zndrsplt's Judgment

4U

Sorcery

For each player, choose friend or foe. Each friend creates a token that's a copy of a creature they control. Each foe returns a creature they control to its owner's hand.

When Zndrsplt's Judgment resolves and you choose friend or foe, first the next friend in turn order (or, if it's a friend's turn, that friend) chooses a creature they control, then each other friend in turn order does the same, then each of those players create a token at the same time. Friends will know choices made by earlier players when making their choices. Repeat this process for foes, who choose a creature one at a time and then return them all to their owners' hands at the same time.

Each token copies exactly what is printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that creature is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied creature has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be 0.

If the copied creature is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token.

If the copied creature is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is an Evil Twin), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters the battlefield" or "[this creature] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the chosen creature will also work.

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