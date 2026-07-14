Venture into the cosmos, explore strange new worlds, and boldly go where no Magic set has gone before with Magic: The Gathering® | Star Trek™! Take a seat in the captain's chair and command your favorite Star Trek characters and starships when the set releases on November 13, 2026.

1701_MTGTRK_HeadSign: Captain James T. Kirk 1704_MTGTRK_HeadSign: Captain Kathryn Janeway

This set unites the timeless gameplay of Magic with the unforgettable stories and characters of Star Trek. As Star Trek prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary, we've brought the franchise's legacy directly to our cards. Seven beloved Star Trek actors individually signed this set's headliner cards, giving players a chance to bring a piece of galactic history to their collections. Learn more about these cards and where you can find them here.

Attention all Starfleet officers! We've made first contact with Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek! The WeeklyMTG crew recently showed off some of the brand-new cards from Magic's journey into a new quadrant. To help prepare you for your next mission, we've compiled this special briefing on all the reveals. It's time for a first look at Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek!

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Details

TRK Expansion Symbol TRC Expansion Symbol SDS Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Set Code: TRK

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander Set Code: TRC

Stardates Cards Set Code: SDS

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (TRK) is legal in all formats.

| (TRK) is legal in all formats. Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander (TRC) and stardates cards (SDS) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

| Commander (TRC) and stardates cards (SDS) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters contain cards from TRK and SDS. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Card Image Gallery: Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $74.99

Collector's Edition Commander Deck: $159.99

Bundle: $69.99

Beam Me Up Bundle: $99.99

Beginner Box: $34.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Important Dates:

MagicCon: Amsterdam : July 17–19, 2026

: July 17–19, 2026 ST:LV Trek to Vegas : August 5–9

: August 5–9 Prerelease Events : November 6–12

: November 6–12 MTG Arena Release Date : November 10

: November 10 Global Tabletop Release : November 13

: November 13 MagicCon: Atlanta and World Championship 32 : November 13–15

: November 13–15 Magic Presents: To Boldly Go : November 13, 2026–January 28, 2027

: November 13, 2026–January 28, 2027 Commander Party, Round 1 : November 20–26

: November 20–26 Commander Party, Round 2: December 11–17

The Ship Is Yours, Captain

0183_MTGTRK_Main: Amok Time 0228_MTGTRK_Main: The City on the Edge of Forever

You've watched Star Trek's captains confront their greatest foes and unbeatable odds. Now, it's time for you to take a seat at the helm. Form your own crew and relive your favorite moments from 60 years of adventure. This set was designed by Star Trek fans, for Star Trek fans. If there's something from Star Trek you love, chances are it appears in this set.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

The Booster Fun of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek pulls from every era of the Star Trek franchise, bringing the optimism and wonder of the series to life across the entire set. In addition to capturing the stories and characters that fans have fallen in love with, we also wanted to honor the aesthetic of Star Trek with our Booster Fun treatments.

Signed Headliner Cards

1701_MTGTRK_HeadSign: Captain James T. Kirk 1704_MTGTRK_HeadSign: Captain Kathryn Janeway

Bring the ultimate Star Trek collectibles to your decks with cards signed by the Star Trek actors! Each headliner card depicts a character that fans will instantly recognize, rendered in a beautiful portrait against a cosmic background. Once printed, each card was hand-signed by the actor who originally portrayed the character and randomly inserted into a Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster. When you hold one of these cards in your hand, you're holding a piece of Star Trek history. It's unlike anything we've done before for Magic, and we cannot wait for fans to get their hands on these cards.

There are 7 different signed cards in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek. There are approximately 250 copies of each signed card, and each features a signature from a Star Trek actor. Signed cards can only appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English.

Stardates Cards

0011_MTGTRK_DateRepr: Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

Powerful cards from Magic's history meet Star Trek moments on stardates cards! Each stardates card is a recognizable reprint with artwork from the world of Star Trek. Our team pulled from a wide range of characters and stories for these cards. A prime example is this version of Sheoldred, the Apocalypse as "Khan, Engineered Evil," which depicts the incarnation of Khan from the Kelvin timeline. (Don't worry, the classic version of Khan appears elsewhere in the set.)

There are 30 different stardates cards in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek. Non-foil stardates cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Traditional foil stardates cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

LCARS Frame Cards and LCARS Shock Lands

0366_MTGTRK_LCARS: Dr. Beverly Crusher 0386_MTGTRK_LCARS: Captain Kathryn Janeway

Fire up your isolinear processer and access the Enterprise's Library Computer Access and Retrieval System, or LCARS. LCARS frame cards bring this iconic user interface to Magic cards, complete with a stylish font that's straight out of Starfleet's systems!

0399_MTGTRK_LCARSLnd: Overgrown Tomb 0401_MTGTRK_LCARSLnd: Breeding Pool

LCARS helps the Enterprise's crew on their missions, and your lands help you cast spells. Combine the two, and you get the LCARS shock lands! All 10 shock lands appear in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek (you're welcome, Standard players). LCARS shock lands depict a faraway planetary landscape within a special version of the LCARS frame.

There are 29 LCARS frame cards and 10 LCARS frame shock lands. Non-foil and traditional foil versions of these cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil versions of these cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Classic Enterprise Cards

0417_MTGTRK_SCLobby: Salt Vampire 0418_MTGTRK_SCLobby: Captain James T. Kirk

Looking for a more retro aesthetic? Classic Enterprise cards pay homage to the vintage Star Trek posters that adorned the walls of movie theaters across the world. With artwork that utilizes a painterly, highly textured style and a special frame, each classic Enterprise card will warp you back to the era of Star Trek: The Original Series.

There are 24 classic Enterprise cards. Non-foil and traditional foil classic Enterprise cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil classic Enterprise cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Scene Cards

0340_MTGTRK_SceneBst: Captain Kathryn Janeway 0343_MTGTRK_SceneBst: Seven of Nine

Borderless scene cards depict scenes that span generations, with artwork that spans multiple Magic cards! Our crew of Booster Fun artists selected some iconic moments from Star Trek for these scenes. There are four scenes with cards found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. While we're keeping those scenes secret for now, we are sharing the scene card version of Captain Kathryn Janeway, who looks far more mechanical than her main set counterpart.

There are 25 scene cards that can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. These cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

There are also two Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Scene Boxes. One depicts our favorite member of the Q Continuum causing chaos on the bridge, and the other depicts familiar characters from the U.S.S. Enterprise—but with different faces than their ones from the main set.

Each Scene Box contains 6 traditional foil new-to-Magic scene cards. Non-foil versions of these scene cards appear in Collector Boosters.

Beam Me Up Bundle Promo Cards

0557_MTGTRK_BundleBF: U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Galaxy-Class

If you want to add some stunning Spacecraft cards to your collection, the Beam Me Up Bundle is here to make it so! Each Beam Me Up Bundle includes 8 Play Boosters, 1 Collector Booster, and 2 of 8 Beam Me Up Bundle promo cards. Each of these cards is a Spacecraft from Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek, depicted in the form of a handy schematic outlining the ship's abilities.

There are 8 Beam Me Up Bundle promo cards. Each Beam Me Up Bundle contains 2 traditional foil Beam Me Up Bundle promo cards.

The Mechanics of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek puts the spotlight on characters you'll recognize—but also mechanics you won't recognize. If you want to learn more about this strange new world of Magic mechanics, here's an early look at some of the new and returning mechanics you'll see in Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek.

Assimilate

0197_MTGTRK_WelcNew: Borg Queen, Perfection Manifest

Resistance is futile—for your opponents at least. The assimilate keyword action gives you control of a creature or puts a creature card onto the battlefield under your control. Either way, a +1/+1 counter is put on that creature, and it becomes a Borg artifact creature and loses its other creature types.

Face a Dilemma

0034_MTGTRK_Main: Set Phasers to . . . 0252_MTGTRK_Main: Seven of Nine

Decisions, decisions! Some cards have abilities that trigger whenever a player "faces a dilemma," which happens whenever that player chooses one or more modes for a spell or ability. All that matters is that you make a choice. Whether you choose to set phasers to "stun" or "kill," you'll still get a bonus from Seven of Nine.

Federation

0064_MTGTRK_Main: Hoshi Sato, Exolinguist

One of the Federation's greatest strengths is its infinite diversity as it seeks to unite and uplift the many worlds and populations of the Star Trek universe. The federation ability word groups abilities that care about the number of creature types among non-Borg creatures a player controls. (Sorry, Amoeboid Changeling . Maybe next time!)

Spacecraft and Station

0273_MTGTRK_Main: U.S.S. Enterprise-D, Galaxy-Class

Returning from the far reaches of Edge of Eternities, Spacecraft and station are a massive part of Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek. Each Spacecraft starts as an artifact and can gain other abilities when you add charge counters to it with station. With some deft navigating and strategy, you can even turn your Spacecraft into creatures!

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Promo Cards

Captain! The crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise is headed to your local game store and beyond for this set's play events. As part of our shore leave, we're bringing along new promo cards that you can earn at these events.

0002_MTGTRK_Promo: Highly Illogical 0006_MTGTRK_Promo: Munitions Enthusiast 0007_MTGTRK_Promo: Solemn Simulacrum

Participants at Wizards Play Network (WPN) Commander events will receive either a Highly Illogical promo card with art by Patricia Pria or a Munitions Enthusiast promo card with art by Rémi Jacquot. Participants at Magic Presents: To Boldly Go will receive a traditional foil Solemn Simulacrum promo card with art by Randy Gallegos. These promo cards are available while supplies last.

0004_MTGTRK_Promo: Burst Lightning

Looking for something more competitive? Standard Showdown winners during the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek season will receive one of two promo cards: either a Burst Lightning promo card with art by Néstor Ossandón Leal or another promo card we'll reveal at a later date. There will also be a special Star Trek-themed promo card at an upcoming Spotlight Series event that we'll unveil in the future. Keep your channels open and follow Play Magic for the latest details.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Product Details

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Play Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, each of which contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Common cards In 1 out of 25 Play Boosters, a stardates card will replace a common. 3 Uncommon cards 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Land card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Collector Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, each of which contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 5 Traditional foil common cards 3 Traditional foil uncommon cards 1 Foil uncommon or common card 1 Traditional foil basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare extended-art card 2 Rare or mythic rare Booster Fun cards 1 Foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun card

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token

Commander Decks

Federation Fleet

Commander Deck Landing Party

Commander Deck Klingon Fury

Commander Deck We Are the Borg

Commander Deck

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including 32 new-to- Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Collector's Edition Commander Decks

Federation Fleet

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck Landing Party

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck Klingon Fury

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck We Are the Borg

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art 99 Surge foil cards, including 32 new-to- Magic cards

10 Surge foil double-sided tokens These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side.

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Bundle

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art lands

1 Traditional foil promo card

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Beam Me Up Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Beam Me Up Bundle

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beam Me Up Bundle includes the following:

8 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art lands

2 Traditional foil Beam Me Up Bundle promo cards

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Beginner Boxes

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Beginner Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Beginner Box includes the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!

half-decks 5 Non-foil tokens

2 Gameboard playmats

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Reference cards

2 Spindown dice

1 Reference guide booklet

Draft Night

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Draft Night

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Draft Night includes the following:

12 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Scene Boxes

Enterprise-Q

Scene Box Divergent Timeline

Scene Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Scene Box includes the following:

3 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards

6 Art cards

1 Display Easel

Prerelease Packs

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek

Prerelease Pack

Each Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Prerelease Pack includes the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

The Mission Begins on November 13

Your mission: celebrate 60 years of spacefaring explorers when Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026! Our crew of designers and artists will share more about this set in the future. For now, check out the recently revealed cards in the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Card Image Gallery. It's like the Federation's central library, but for Magic!

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek releases on November 13, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.