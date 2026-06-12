Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease Guide
Herald the arrival of Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes at your local game store's Prerelease events! Starting June 19, you can be among the first to play with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and put the power of the Marvel Universe in the palm of your hands. Your favorite Super Heroes, stories, and moments are arriving in Magic. Answer the call at your local game store!
Prerelease Pack
When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease Pack. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:
- 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters
- 1 Traditional foil promo card
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Spindown die
You'll build a 40-card sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Then, you'll play against your fellow attendees and their fresh decks. While the set may be full of Super Heroes, these events are super casual. You don't need to be a Magic expert to join in the action. Don't be afraid to ask for guidance from other players. A true Super Hero is always willing to lend a hand to those in need.
We've put together this guide to playing in your first Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease. By the end of the article, you'll know how to build a deck and be ready to assemble alongside your fellow Prerelease attendees. It's time to unite with your favorite Marvel characters for the collaboration of a lifetime!
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026, a week before the set's global release on June 26, 2026. Preorders are available now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Building Your Prerelease Deck
Your deck should include two of the five colors of Magic. This is because you likely won't have enough cards to build a monocolor deck, and including three or more colors can make it hard to cast your spells. Start by opening your six Play Boosters and sorting your cards by color. Take note of the most exciting cards you open. These exciting cards should be the most powerful and threatening cards in your sealed pool. Magic players call these cards "threats," and you should build your deck around them.
Threats are often rare or mythic rare cards with game-warping effects. For a few examples:
Your threats should form the core of the deck and dictate at least one of your colors. If you open two or three red threats, that's a sign that one of your colors should be red. Some multicolor cards, like the green-blue
The other key component of your deck is removal. Removal is anything that gets rid of your opponent's cards. These tend to be common and uncommon cards, so you'll have plenty of them in your sealed pool. Spells that destroy creatures, deal damage, or put permanents back in their owner's hand are key removal effects.
Below, you'll find a list of key removal spells in this set. You can use this as a reference when building your deck or during gameplay.
Select a mana symbol to see key removal spells.
Let's say you opened two great red threats—
Deck Building with the Mana Curve
The mana curve helps you balance the average mana value of your cards. In short, it ensures your deck has enough low-cost spells to start off the game and some high-cost spells to finish off your opponent. Your average sealed deck should look something like this:
- 1 Mana: 1–2 cards
- 2 Mana: 7–8 cards
- 3 Mana: 5–6 cards
- 4 Mana: 3–4 cards
- 5 Mana: 2–3 cards
- 6 Mana: 0–1 card
- and 17 lands!
Building your deck in this way ensures you can start the game strong and keep up the pace as the game progresses. While your deck likely won't perfectly match this template, it's good to keep this outline in mind.
There are several cards in this set, like Equipment, Auras, and spells with the teamwork ability, that care about the other cards you control. A shield needs someone to hold it (and throw it). While
This doesn't mean you shouldn't include supportive cards like
Another important aspect of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is the power-up mechanic. Power-up abilities are activated abilities that cost less if the creature with the ability entered this turn.
If all of this sounds intimidating, don't worry. You don't need a perfect understanding of mana and the mana curve to build a solid sealed deck. Just think about the role of each of your cards and how it impacts the game, and you'll be well on your way to soaring into battle. And lucky for you, we've got your battle plans right here!
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft Archetypes
Each two-color pair in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes has an associated strategy that's shared by the cards in that color pair. These strategies are called draft archetypes, and they're meant to guide your Limited experience and push you toward building an effective deck. There are ten two-color draft archetypes in this set. Each archetype has its style and key cards. By understanding what your deck wants to do and how it wins the game, you'll be able to select the best cards for your deck and pilot it to victory.
Each draft archetype has its own multicolor uncommon cards. These cards prominently signal the goals of each archetype.
Our greatest tactical minds have gathered intel on the different strategies in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Here's a list of the different draft archetypes, their key cards, and some tips on how to build your deck.
White-Blue Teamwork
Teamwork doesn't just make the dream work. It also makes your spells stronger! White-blue decks want a combination of spells with teamwork and creatures for you to tap.
Blue-Black Draw Second Card
Control the flow of time and battle with this blue-black deck.
Black-Red Villains Matter
Enact your evil plans with a horde of Villains! Create a suite of Villain tokens with
Red-Green Power-Up
Some archetypes prioritize clever plans, intense calculation, and witty maneuvers … Red-green is not one of those archetypes. Smash through your opponent's blockers with
Green-White Heroes Matter
Assemble a wide board of Heroes from across the Marvel Universe! This archetype shares several key white cards with the white-blue teamwork deck. White cards that create Hero tokens will help you repeatedly trigger
White-Black Attack Alone
Support your solo agents with a suite of creatures, Equipment, and more.
Blue-Red Artifacts
Craft the world's greatest inventions and armor up your creatures. Fill your deck with a high density of artifacts to enable
Black-Green Creatures in Graveyard
Turn the deaths of your creatures into fuel for your deck. Several cards care about whether you have two or more creature cards in your graveyard. Enable these early in the game with self-mill effects or cycling creatures like
Red-White Noncreature Spells
Prove yourself worthy by wielding a suite of noncreature spells. Cheap creatures with prowess like
Green-Blue +1/+1 Counters
Grow your creatures and tower over your opponents! Turn your evasive creatures like
Assemble at Your Local Game Store
The ultimate Magic crossover is headed to your local game store! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026. Register now to secure your spot alongside your allies. For more information on this set, check out the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases worldwide on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.