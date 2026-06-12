Herald the arrival of Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes at your local game store's Prerelease events! Starting June 19, you can be among the first to play with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and put the power of the Marvel Universe in the palm of your hands. Your favorite Super Heroes, stories, and moments are arriving in Magic. Answer the call at your local game store!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Prerelease Pack

When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease Pack. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil promo card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

You'll build a 40-card sealed deck from the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Then, you'll play against your fellow attendees and their fresh decks. While the set may be full of Super Heroes, these events are super casual. You don't need to be a Magic expert to join in the action. Don't be afraid to ask for guidance from other players. A true Super Hero is always willing to lend a hand to those in need.

We've put together this guide to playing in your first Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease. By the end of the article, you'll know how to build a deck and be ready to assemble alongside your fellow Prerelease attendees. It's time to unite with your favorite Marvel characters for the collaboration of a lifetime!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026, a week before the set's global release on June 26, 2026. Preorders are available now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Building Your Prerelease Deck

Your deck should include two of the five colors of Magic. This is because you likely won't have enough cards to build a monocolor deck, and including three or more colors can make it hard to cast your spells. Start by opening your six Play Boosters and sorting your cards by color. Take note of the most exciting cards you open. These exciting cards should be the most powerful and threatening cards in your sealed pool. Magic players call these cards "threats," and you should build your deck around them.

0011_MTGMSH_Main: Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector 0130_MTGMSH_Main: Hawkeye, Master Marksman 0177_MTGMSH_Main: Mole Man, Moloid Master

Threats are often rare or mythic rare cards with game-warping effects. For a few examples: Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector is a strong, flying creature that can stabilize your life total and become indestructible. Hawkeye, Master Marksman can fire off a flurry of shots to remove small creatures while digging for relevant spells. Mole Man, Moloid Master creates a steady stream of tokens that can block your opponent's creatures. Each of these cards offers a different kind of advantage, but they threaten to win the game if left unattended.

Your threats should form the core of the deck and dictate at least one of your colors. If you open two or three red threats, that's a sign that one of your colors should be red. Some multicolor cards, like the green-blue Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur , are great threats, but make sure you have cards in both of their colors to support them.

0099_MTGMSH_Main: Hour of Defeat 0180_MTGMSH_Main: Punishing Punch

The other key component of your deck is removal. Removal is anything that gets rid of your opponent's cards. These tend to be common and uncommon cards, so you'll have plenty of them in your sealed pool. Spells that destroy creatures, deal damage, or put permanents back in their owner's hand are key removal effects.

Below, you'll find a list of key removal spells in this set. You can use this as a reference when building your deck or during gameplay.

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Select a mana symbol to see key removal spells.

0015_MTGMSH_Main: Helicarrier Strike 0024_MTGMSH_Main: Murdock's Crusade 0037_MTGMSH_Main: Super Villain Lockup 0041_MTGMSH_Main: Web Up

0046_MTGMSH_Main: Atlantis Attacks 0054_MTGMSH_Main: Frozen in Ice 0061_MTGMSH_Main: Justice, Vance Astrovik 0081_MTGMSH_Main: Trickster's Stratagem 0082_MTGMSH_Main: We Say Thee Nay!

0092_MTGMSH_Main: Cruel Alliance 0093_MTGMSH_Main: Dark Deed 0099_MTGMSH_Main: Hour of Defeat 0112_MTGMSH_Main: Ronin, Shadow Stalker 0122_MTGMSH_Main: Widow's Bite

0127_MTGMSH_Main: Death to Our Enemies 0135_MTGMSH_Main: HULK SMASH! 0138_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Fist, Living Weapon 0142_MTGMSH_Main: Lightning Strike 0147_MTGMSH_Main: Photon Blast Barrage 0150_MTGMSH_Main: Repulsor Blast 0157_MTGMSH_Main: Truck Toss

0168_MTGMSH_Main: Go Nuts! 0180_MTGMSH_Main: Punishing Punch 0188_MTGMSH_Main: She-Hulk, Jade Defender

Let's say you opened two great red threats— Thor, God of Thunder and Mjölnir, Hammer of Thor —and a handful of white removal spells like Web Up and Super Villain Lockup . Congratulations! You have the makings of a great red-white deck. Once you've decided on the general direction of your deck, it's time to examine the shape of your deck. Just follow the mana curve, and you'll be a Super Hero (or Super Villain, if you prefer) in no time.

Deck Building with the Mana Curve

The mana curve helps you balance the average mana value of your cards. In short, it ensures your deck has enough low-cost spells to start off the game and some high-cost spells to finish off your opponent. Your average sealed deck should look something like this:

1 Mana: 1–2 cards

2 Mana: 7–8 cards

3 Mana: 5–6 cards

4 Mana: 3–4 cards

5 Mana: 2–3 cards

6 Mana: 0–1 card

and 17 lands!

Building your deck in this way ensures you can start the game strong and keep up the pace as the game progresses. While your deck likely won't perfectly match this template, it's good to keep this outline in mind.

0039_MTGMSH_Main: Take Up the Shield 0244_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America's Shield

There are several cards in this set, like Equipment, Auras, and spells with the teamwork ability, that care about the other cards you control. A shield needs someone to hold it (and throw it). While Captain America's Shield costs two mana, it won't do anything unless you have a creature to equip it to. The same goes for interactive spells like Take Up the Shield .

This doesn't mean you shouldn't include supportive cards like Take Up the Shield in your deck. Far from it! Just make sure they don't make up the majority of your deck. For every supportive card like Take Up the Shield, you should aim to include two or three cards that can be supported by it.

0108_MTGMSH_Main: Ninja of the Hand 0186_MTGMSH_Main: Serpent Specialist

Another important aspect of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is the power-up mechanic. Power-up abilities are activated abilities that cost less if the creature with the ability entered this turn. Ninja of the Hand costs {2} {B} . But by activating its power-up ability the turn it enters, it acts like a five-mana creature that makes your opponent discard a card. When placing a card like Ninja of the Hand on your mana curve, consider how likely you are to fully utilize its power-up ability.

Ninja of the Hand can fill the role of a three-mana or five-mana creature depending on the situation. If you're playing a black-green deck that's focused on big creatures, you'll likely want to pay five mana for Ninja of the Hand. But if you're playing a white-black deck with lots of Equipment, you'll likely pay three mana for the Ninja, then spend the rest of your mana to attach an Equipment to it.

If all of this sounds intimidating, don't worry. You don't need a perfect understanding of mana and the mana curve to build a solid sealed deck. Just think about the role of each of your cards and how it impacts the game, and you'll be well on your way to soaring into battle. And lucky for you, we've got your battle plans right here!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft Archetypes

Each two-color pair in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes has an associated strategy that's shared by the cards in that color pair. These strategies are called draft archetypes, and they're meant to guide your Limited experience and push you toward building an effective deck. There are ten two-color draft archetypes in this set. Each archetype has its style and key cards. By understanding what your deck wants to do and how it wins the game, you'll be able to select the best cards for your deck and pilot it to victory.

0217_MTGMSH_Main: Kang, Temporal Tyrant 0234_MTGMSH_Main: Thor Odinson

Each draft archetype has its own multicolor uncommon cards. These cards prominently signal the goals of each archetype. Thor Odinson , a red-white uncommon card, wants you to cast lots of noncreature spells. This tells you the red-white archetype plays well with noncreature spells that buff your creatures, like the aforementioned Take Up the Shield .

Our greatest tactical minds have gathered intel on the different strategies in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Here's a list of the different draft archetypes, their key cards, and some tips on how to build your deck.

White-Blue Teamwork

0210_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America, Living Legend 0229_MTGMSH_Main: Spider-Woman, Secret Agent

Teamwork doesn't just make the dream work. It also makes your spells stronger! White-blue decks want a combination of spells with teamwork and creatures for you to tap. Captain America, Living Legend can stalwartly lead your creatures to victory. Support this deck with creatures and spells that create tokens like Borough Backup and S.H.I.E.L.D. Deployment Drone .

Blue-Black Draw Second Card

0217_MTGMSH_Main: Kang, Temporal Tyrant 0214_MTGMSH_Main: Ghost, Spectral Saboteur

Control the flow of time and battle with this blue-black deck. Kang, Temporal Tyrant and its cohorts care about drawing two cards in a turn. Support them with low-cost draw effects and creatures that connive. Remember that you can trigger these abilities on your opponent's turn, so instant-speed spells like Thirst for Knowledge and Visions of Villainy are especially impactful.

Black-Red Villains Matter

0221_MTGMSH_Main: Madame Hydra 0209_MTGMSH_Main: Bullseye, Death Dealer

Enact your evil plans with a horde of Villains! Create a suite of Villain tokens with Madame Hydra and other powerful creatures. There are also several black Plan enchantments in this set. If you open multiple copies of The Masters of Evil and some exciting Plan cards, you can put together a delightfully devilish deck that enables cards like Doom Reigns Supreme .

Red-Green Power-Up

0215_MTGMSH_Main: Hulk, Gamma Goliath 0198_MTGMSH_Main: Abomination, Terrifying Titan

Some archetypes prioritize clever plans, intense calculation, and witty maneuvers … Red-green is not one of those archetypes. Smash through your opponent's blockers with Hulk, Gamma Goliath and other creatures with power-up abilities. Looking to double up on your creature-crushing abilities? Wonder Man, Hollywood Hero keeps the spotlight on your deck's best creatures.

Green-White Heroes Matter

0207_MTGMSH_Main: Black Panther, Vanguard 0228_MTGMSH_Main: Spider-Man, To the Rescue

Assemble a wide board of Heroes from across the Marvel Universe! This archetype shares several key white cards with the white-blue teamwork deck. White cards that create Hero tokens will help you repeatedly trigger Black Panther, Vanguard and Wakandan Royal Guard . Once you've built up your board of Heroes, amplify their power with White Widow, Free Agent and Training Regimen to swing in for the win.

White-Black Attack Alone

0208_MTGMSH_Main: Black Widow, Double Agent 0236_MTGMSH_Main: U.S.Agent, John Walker

Support your solo agents with a suite of creatures, Equipment, and more. Crowd of True Believers , S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit , and Voltaic Whip reward you when a creature attacks alone. You just need to find the right Super Hero for the job, like Luke Cage, Power Man .

Blue-Red Artifacts

0216_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Man, Master of Machines 0227_MTGMSH_Main: Speedball, New Warrior

Craft the world's greatest inventions and armor up your creatures. Fill your deck with a high density of artifacts to enable Iron Lad, Diverging Destiny and HYDRA Assault Robot . This archetype cares about the quantity of artifacts you can amass, even if their effects are fairly minor. Treasure, Clue, and Robot Villain tokens all add to Iron Man, Master of Machines 's power.

Black-Green Creatures in Graveyard

0218_MTGMSH_Main: Killmonger, Scourge of Wakanda 0235_MTGMSH_Main: Titania, Rugged Rumbler

Turn the deaths of your creatures into fuel for your deck. Several cards care about whether you have two or more creature cards in your graveyard. Enable these early in the game with self-mill effects or cycling creatures like Roxxon Brutes . Once you've dumped two creatures into your graveyard, cards like Killmonger, Scourge of Wakanda and Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic can win the game all on their own.

Red-White Noncreature Spells

0234_MTGMSH_Main: Thor Odinson 0238_MTGMSH_Main: War Machine, Legacy of Iron

Prove yourself worthy by wielding a suite of noncreature spells. Cheap creatures with prowess like Agent of Atlas and Crimson Operative can quickly grow into game-winning creatures with just a few spells. This archetype wants more low-cost cards than your average deck, so keep an eye out for copies of Panther Pounce , Super Speed , and Vibranium Energy Daggers .

Green-Blue +1/+1 Counters

0201_MTGMSH_Main: Ant-Man, Colony Commander 0206_MTGMSH_Main: Beast, Erudite Aerialist

Grow your creatures and tower over your opponents! Turn your evasive creatures like Stature, Size Shifter into titanic threats with instants, sorceries, and other supportive effects. Be sure to include ways to protect your counter-rich creatures. Kid Loki can give your creatures hexproof in a pinch, while Claim the Kingdom can permanently protect your best creature with an indestructible counter.

Assemble at Your Local Game Store

The ultimate Magic crossover is headed to your local game store! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026. Register now to secure your spot alongside your allies. For more information on this set, check out the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases worldwide on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.