Compiled by Eric Levine

Document last modified May 14, 2026

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes cards with the MSH set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™, Lorwyn Eclipsed, Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Secrets of Strixhaven, and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

New Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes cards with the MSC and MAR set codes are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. They are also legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is already permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword: Power-up

Where would Super Heroes be without their powers? Many of the Heroes and Villains in this release have power-up abilities that let them unleash those powers when they're on the battlefield. Each of these abilities can be activated only once.

0011_MTGMSH_Main: Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector

Captain Marvel, Earth's Protector

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Kree Hero

5/4

Flash

Flying, lifelink

Power-up — {5}{W}{W}: Put a +1/+1 counter and an indestructible counter on Captain Marvel. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by her mana cost if she entered this turn.)

0043_MTGMSH_Main: Aerial Doombot

Aerial Doombot

{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

1/1

Flying

Power-up — {5}{U}: Put three +1/+1 counters on this creature. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

A power-up ability is a special kind of activated ability. "Power-up — [Cost]: [Effect]" means "[Cost]: [Effect]. If this permanent entered this turn, this ability's cost is reduced by this permanent's mana cost. Activate only once."

If you activate a permanent's power-up ability on the same turn that permanent entered, the cost of the power-up ability is reduced by that permanent's mana cost. For example, say you want to activate the power-up ability of Aerial Doombot on the turn it enters. Aerial Doombot's power-up ability costs . Since Aerial Doombot's mana cost is , it would cost only to activate that power-up ability that turn.

. Since Aerial Doombot's mana cost is , it would cost only to activate that power-up ability that turn. Some power-up abilities require targets or have optional targets. If one or more targets are chosen for a power-up ability and all of those targets are illegal as the ability resolves (usually because they left the battlefield in response), the ability won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. However, since the power-up ability was already activated, it can't be activated again.

New Keyword: Teamwork

What's better than one Super Hero? A whole team, of course! Some spells in this release have the teamwork ability, which allows you to tap creatures you control to get an additional effect from that spell.

0015_MTGMSH_Main: Helicarrier Strike

Helicarrier Strike

{W}

Instant

Teamwork 2 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more.)

Helicarrier Strike deals 2 damage to target attacking or blocking creature. If this spell was cast using teamwork, it deals 4 damage to that creature instead.

0002_MTGMSH_Main: Agent Maria Hill

Agent Maria Hill

{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/1

Whenever Agent Maria Hill becomes tapped to pay a teamwork cost, put a +1/+1 counter on her and draw a card.

If a spell's teamwork cost was paid, the spell is "cast using teamwork."

The teamwork ability doesn't let you pay a teamwork cost more than once.

If you put a permanent with a teamwork ability onto the battlefield without casting it, you can't pay its teamwork cost.

If you copy a spell on the stack that was cast using teamwork, the copy was also cast using teamwork.

You can tap any untapped creature you control to pay a teamwork cost, including one you haven't controlled continuously since the beginning of your most recent turn.

Tapping an untapped creature that's attacking or blocking to pay a teamwork cost won't cause that creature to stop attacking or blocking.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can choose to pay optional additional costs, such as teamwork.

New Enchantment Type: Plan

Super Villains often have grandiose Plans they're trying to complete. Plan is a new enchantment type with this release; put one (or more) onto the battlefield and start working toward huge rewards!

0090_MTGMSH_Main: Construct a Cosmic Cube

Construct a Cosmic Cube

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the seventh plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, you control target opponent during their next turn. (You see all cards that player could see and make all decisions for them.)

Plan is an enchantment type with no rules meaning. It doesn't grant the enchantment any intrinsic abilities. However, the effects of other cards may refer to Plans or Plan cards.

New Predefined Token: Vibranium

The rare metal Vibranium appears in the form of a predefined token created by cards in this release's Commander decks.

0007_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: T'Challa, the Black Panther

T'Challa, the Black Panther

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Hero

2/2

Whenever T'Challa enters or attacks, create a tapped Vibranium token. (It's an artifact with indestructible and "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

Whenever you cast an artifact spell with mana value 4 or greater, put two +1/+1 counters on T'Challa.

Vibranium tokens are a kind of predefined token. Each one has the artifact subtype Vibranium, has indestructible, and has " : Add . This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell."

: Add . This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell." You can use the added by a Vibranium token on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

Returning Keyword: Connive

Villains love to plot to grow their power, and everyone loves drawing cards, so it's no surprise to see the connive mechanic make a return in this set.

0044_MTGMSH_Main: A.I.M. Scientists

A.I.M. Scientists

{3}{U}

Creature — Human Scientist Villain

3/3

When this creature enters, it connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Basic landcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Once an ability that causes a creature to connive begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Notably, opponents can't try to remove the conniving creature after you discard a nonland card but before it receives a +1/+1 counter.

If no card is discarded, most likely because that player's hand is empty and an effect says they can't draw cards, the conniving creature does not receive a +1/+1 counter.

If a resolving spell or ability instructs a specific creature to connive but that creature has left the battlefield, the creature still connives. If you discard a nonland card this way, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on anything. Abilities that trigger "whenever a creature you control connives" will trigger.

Returning Mechanic: Double-Faced Cards

Double-faced cards are back once again! The ones in this set are modal double-faced cards, meaning you can cast either face from your hand, and they also have an ability that allows them to transform. (Previously, modal double-faced cards couldn't transform, but a rules change that happened with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man allows any modal double-faced card to transform as long as the other face is a permanent.)

0049a_MTGMSH_Main: Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner

{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

1/1

{X}{X}, {T}: Draw X cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

{2}{R}{R}{G}{G}: Transform Bruce Banner. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

The Incredible Hulk

{2}{R}{R}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Hero

8/8

Reach, trample

Enrage — Whenever The Incredible Hulk is dealt damage, put a +1/+1 counter on him. If he's attacking, untap him and there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

Playing with Modal Double-Faced Cards

To determine whether it is legal to play a modal double-faced card, consider only the characteristics of the face you're playing and ignore the other face's characteristics. For example, if an effect stops you from casting spells with mana value 2 or less, you can't cast Bruce Banner, but you can still cast The Incredible Hulk.

If an effect allows you to play a land or cast a spell from among a group of cards, you may play or cast a modal double-faced card with any face that fits the criteria of that effect. For example, if an effect allows you to cast green spells from your graveyard, you can cast The Incredible Hulk, but not Bruce Banner.

If an effect allows you to put a card with particular characteristics onto the battlefield without instructing you to play or cast it, you consider only the characteristics of a modal double-faced card's front face to see if that card qualifies. If it does, it enters the battlefield with its front face up.

The mana value of a modal double-faced card is based on the characteristics of the face that's being considered. On the stack or the battlefield, consider whichever face is up. In all other zones, consider only the front face. This is different than how the mana value of other double-faced cards is determined.

A modal double-faced card can be transformed or be put onto the battlefield transformed. This is a change from previous rules. If an effect instructs you to transform a modal double-faced card on the battlefield, it transforms only if its other face has a permanent type (that is, if its other face isn't an instant or sorcery). If it doesn't, it simply won't transform. Similarly, if an effect attempts to put a modal double-faced card onto the battlefield transformed, it will enter transformed if its back face has a permanent type. If it doesn't, it will simply stay in its current zone.

General Information on Double-Faced Cards

Each face of a double-faced card has its own set of characteristics: name, types, subtypes, abilities, and so on. While a double-faced card is on the stack or battlefield, consider only the characteristics of the face that's currently up. The other set of characteristics is ignored.

While a double-faced card isn't on the stack or battlefield, consider only the characteristics of its front face. For example, the above card has only the characteristics of Bruce Banner in the graveyard, even if it was The Incredible Hulk on the battlefield.

If an effect instructs a player to choose a card name, the name of either face may be chosen. If that effect or a linked ability refers to a spell with the chosen name being cast and/or a land with the chosen name being played, it considers only the chosen name, not the other face's name.

In the Commander variant, a double-faced card's color identity is determined by the mana costs and mana symbols in the rules text of both faces combined. If either face has a color indicator or basic land type, those are also considered.

One or both faces of a double-faced card may include a reminder about what's on the other face. This reminder text has no effect on gameplay.

Each double-faced card has an icon in the top-left corner of each face. For modal double-faced cards in this set, these icons are a single black triangle for the front face, and a double white triangle for the back face.

Returning Keyword Ability: ∞ (The Infinity Symbol)

0021_MTGMSH_Main: The Mind Stone

The Mind Stone

{1}{W}

Legendary Artifact — Infinity Stone

Indestructible

{T}: Add {W}.

{5}{W}, {T}: Harness The Mind Stone. (Once harnessed, its ∞ ability is active.)

∞ — At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one other target nonland permanent you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

"Harnessed" is a designation that the permanent has once an ability instructs you to harness it. It has no special rules meaning other than being a designation that the ∞ ability (and, theoretically, other effects) can see.

Until it is harnessed, The Mind Stone doesn't have the ability listed after the infinity symbol. It also doesn't have that ability in zones other than the battlefield.

Being harnessed isn't copiable. If something else becomes a copy of The Mind Stone, it must be harnessed separately. Similarly, if The Mind Stone is already harnessed and becomes a copy of something else, it stays harnessed, though it's very likely that won't be relevant until that copy effect ends.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0199_MTGMSH_Main: Absorbing Man

Absorbing Man

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

4/4

Vigilance

At the beginning of your first main phase, until your next turn, Absorbing Man becomes a copy of up to one target artifact, non-Aura enchantment, or land, except his name is Absorbing Man, he's a legendary 4/4 Human Villain creature in addition to his other types, and he has vigilance.

Except for the listed exceptions, Absorbing Man copies exactly what was printed on the target permanent and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). He doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied permanent is a token, Absorbing Man copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied permanent is copying something else, then Absorbing Man becomes a copy of whatever that permanent copied, with the listed exceptions.

When Absorbing Man becomes a copy of the target permanent, he's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the target permanent is an illegal target as Absorbing Man's last ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0201_MTGMSH_Main: Ant-Man, Colony Commander

Ant-Man, Colony Commander

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Hero

2/2

Whenever Ant-Man attacks, you may pay {1}. When you do, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Whenever you put a +1/+1 counter on a creature, create a 1/1 green Insect creature token. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Ant-Man's second ability triggers whenever you put a +1/+1 counter on a creature for any reason, not just because of his first ability.

0243_MTGMSH_Main: Arc Reactor

Arc Reactor

{5}

Artifact

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you're done activating mana abilities pays for {1}.)

This artifact enters tapped.

{T}: Add {C}{C}{C}.

Improvise doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Improvise applies after the total cost is calculated.

Because improvise isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Improvise can't pay for , , , , , or mana symbols in a spell's total cost.

, , , , , or mana symbols in a spell's total cost. Improvise can't be used to pay for anything other than the cost of casting the spell. For example, it can't be used during the resolution of an ability that says "Counter target spell unless its controller pays ."

." If an artifact you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with improvise will result in the artifact being tapped when you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for improvise. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with improvise, that artifact won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for improvise.

in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with improvise will result in the artifact being tapped when you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for improvise. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with improvise, that artifact won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for improvise. Tapping an artifact won't cause its abilities to stop applying unless those abilities say so.

Equipment attached to a creature doesn't become tapped when that creature becomes tapped, and tapping that Equipment doesn't cause the creature to become tapped.

0202_MTGMSH_Main: Ares, God of War

Ares, God of War

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Warrior Villain

4/3

Ares attacks each combat if able.

Whenever an attacking creature you control dies, return that card to its owner's hand.

If Ares can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then he doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having him attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so he doesn't have to attack in that case either.

Ares's second ability can apply to Ares himself if he dies while he's attacking.

0086_MTGMSH_Main: Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic

Arnim Zola, Bio-Fanatic

{2}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Scientist Villain

2/3

{3}, {T}: Create a tapped 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace. Activate only if there are two or more creature cards in your graveyard. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Once you've activated Arnim Zola's ability, removing creature cards from your graveyard won't stop the ability from resolving.

0045_MTGMSH_Main: Atlantean Cavalry

Atlantean Cavalry

{2}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Soldier

3/2

Vigilance

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Atlantean Cavalry doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0047_MTGMSH_Main: Attuma, Atlantean Warlord

Attuma, Atlantean Warlord

{2}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Merfolk Warrior Villain

3/4

Other Merfolk you control get +1/+1.

Whenever one or more Merfolk you control attack a player, draw a card.

Attuma's last ability will trigger once for each player you attack with one or more Merfolk.

Creatures that enter attacking are never declared as attackers, and as such, they won't cause Attuma's last ability to trigger.

0006_MTGMSH_Main: Avengers Assemble!

Avengers Assemble!

{4}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

Heroes you control get +2/+2.

At the beginning of each end step, if you attacked with a Hero this turn or a Hero entered the battlefield under your control this turn, draw a card.

The last ability will check as each end step starts to see if you attacked with a Hero this turn or a Hero entered the battlefield under your control this turn. If neither one of those conditions was met, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to put a Hero onto the battlefield under your control during that end step in time to have the ability trigger.

The Hero that attacked or entered the battlefield earlier in the turn doesn't need to still be on the battlefield or under your control as the end step starts. For example, if you attack with a Hero and it dies in combat (heroically, presumably), the triggered ability of Avengers Assemble! will still trigger.

0124_MTGMSH_Main: Avengers Disassembled

Avengers Disassembled

{1}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Avengers Disassembled deals 3 damage to each creature.

• Destroy target land. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the second mode was chosen and the target land is an illegal target by the time Avengers Disassembled tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No damage will be dealt even if the first mode was chosen, and the land's controller won't search for a basic land card. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does search for a basic land card.

0260_MTGMSH_Main: Avengers Tower

Avengers Tower

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Hero spell or to activate an ability of a Hero source.

{4}, {T}: Look at the top three cards of your library. You may reveal a Hero card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

A "Hero source" is any object with the Hero creature type. This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of a permanent with changeling (a keyword ability that gives it all creature types) or a Hero card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

0087_MTGMSH_Main: Baron Helmut Zemo

Baron Helmut Zemo

{B}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Villain

3/3

Whenever you cast a black spell from your hand, Baron Helmut Zemo connives.

Boast — Exile any number of black cards from your graveyard with fifteen or more black mana symbols among their mana costs: Copy those exiled cards. You may cast up to three of the copies without paying their mana costs. (Activate only if this creature attacked this turn and only once each turn.)

A boast ability can be activated at any point after the creature with that ability has been declared as an attacker. This can be before blockers are declared, after blockers are declared but before combat damage is dealt, during combat after combat damage is dealt, during the postcombat main phase, during the end step, or, in some unusual cases, during the cleanup step.

If it's not your turn and you gain control of a creature with a boast ability after that creature attacked, you can activate that creature's boast ability if it hasn't been activated yet that turn.

If a creature with a boast ability is put onto the battlefield attacking, it was never declared as an attacker. Its boast ability can't be activated that turn.

If an effect adds additional combat phases to a turn and a creature with a boast ability attacks more than once during that turn, its boast ability can still be activated only once.

Hybrid mana symbols that include black count for the cost of Baron Helmut Zemo's boast ability. For example, a card with mana cost has two black mana symbols in its mana cost.

has two black mana symbols in its mana cost. You cast the copies while Baron Helmut Zemo's boast ability is resolving and still on the stack. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn.

If one of the exiled cards has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting the copy without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting the copy without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as teamwork costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Titania, Rugged Rumbler, those must be paid to cast the spell.

Any copies you don't cast cease to exist the next time state-based actions are performed.

If you activate Baron Helmut Zemo's boast ability again, you copy only the cards exiled to activate the ability that time. You don't copy any cards you exiled to activate the boast ability the first time.

0088_MTGMSH_Main: Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord

Baron Strucker, HYDRA Overlord

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/2

Villain spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever another Villain you control enters, you may have it connive. Do this only once each turn. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

"Do this only once each turn" lets you choose whether or not to have the Villain connive as the triggered ability resolves. If you don't, the ability will trigger again the next time the condition is met. Once you choose to do so, the ability will no longer trigger for the rest of the turn and any other instances of the ability that have already triggered and are on the stack won't have any effect.

0261_MTGMSH_Main: Baxter Building

Baxter Building

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{4}, {T}: Add four mana in any combination of colors.

{4}, {T}: Draw a card. Activate only if you control a creature with toughness 4 or greater.

Once you announce that you're activating the last ability of Baxter Building, no player may take actions until you've finished activating it. Notably, opponents can't try to change whether you control a creature with toughness 4 or greater.

Once you've activated the last ability of Baxter Building, it doesn't check again at any point whether you control a creature with toughness 4 or greater.

0206_MTGMSH_Main: Beast, Erudite Aerialist

Beast, Erudite Aerialist

{3}{G/U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Scientist Hero

3/3

As long as you've put one or more +1/+1 counters on Beast this turn, he has flying.

Whenever Beast deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

Once Beast has been blocked, putting a +1/+1 counter on him so that he has flying won't cause him to become unblocked.

0208_MTGMSH_Main: Black Widow, Double Agent

Black Widow, Double Agent

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero Villain

3/2

Deathtouch

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gains first strike and menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Black Widow's ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

0089_MTGMSH_Main: Black Widow, Super Spy

Black Widow, Super Spy

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/1

Menace

Whenever Black Widow deals combat damage to a player, that player exiles cards from the top of their library until they exile a nonland card. You may put a +1/+1 counter on Black Widow. If you don't, you may cast the exiled nonland card until end of turn and mana of any type can be spent to cast that spell.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for spells cast with the permission granted by Black Widow's last ability. For example, if the exiled nonland card is a sorcery card, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0125_MTGMSH_Main: Blazing Crescendo

Blazing Crescendo

{1}{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +3/+1 until end of turn. Exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time the spell tries to resolve (most likely because it has left the battlefield in response), it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No card will be exiled.

0048_MTGMSH_Main: Bold Biochemist

Bold Biochemist

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Scientist

1/3

Power-up — {5}{U}: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and draw two cards. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

Bold Biochemist's power-up ability doesn't target itself. If it's no longer on the battlefield as that ability resolves, you'll still draw two cards.

0049a_MTGMSH_Main: Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner

{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

1/1

{X}{X}, {T}: Draw X cards. Activate only as a sorcery.

{2}{R}{R}{G}{G}: Transform Bruce Banner. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

The Incredible Hulk

{2}{R}{R}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Hero

8/8

Reach, trample

Enrage — Whenever The Incredible Hulk is dealt damage, put a +1/+1 counter on him. If he's attacking, untap him and there is an additional combat phase after this phase.

If multiple sources deal damage to The Incredible Hulk at the same time, most likely because multiple creatures blocked him, his enrage ability will trigger only once.

If lethal damage is dealt to The Incredible Hulk, his enrage ability triggers. The Incredible Hulk leaves the battlefield before that ability resolves, and you won't put three +1/+1 counters on him. In this or any other case where The Incredible Hulk is no longer on the battlefield when his enrage ability resolves, there will still be an additional combat phase after this phase if he was attacking.

0209_MTGMSH_Main: Bullseye, Death Dealer

Bullseye, Death Dealer

{2}{B/R}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin Villain

2/3

When Bullseye enters, you may sacrifice an artifact or discard a nonland card. When you do, Bullseye deals 2 damage to any target.

{3}, {T}, Sacrifice an artifact or discard a nonland card: Bullseye deals 2 damage to any target.

You don't choose a target for Bullseye's first ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice an artifact or discard a nonland card this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0210_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America, Living Legend

Captain America, Living Legend

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Hero

3/4

Vigilance

Whenever a creature you control becomes tapped during your turn, if it's the first time that creature has become tapped this turn, untap it.

If an effect tries to tap a creature that's already tapped, nothing happens. That creature doesn't "become tapped," and Captain America's last ability won't trigger.

Captain America's last ability considers any time a creature you control became tapped earlier in the turn, regardless of who controlled it at that time or whether Captain America was on the battlefield at that time.

0009_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America, Super-Soldier

Captain America, Super-Soldier

{1}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Hero

3/2

First strike

Captain America enters with a shield counter on him. (If he would be dealt damage or destroyed, remove a shield counter from him instead.)

As long as Captain America has a shield counter on him, you and other Heroes you control have hexproof.

Shield counters don't prevent players from sacrificing creatures.

Removing a shield counter when a permanent would be dealt damage or destroyed isn't the same as regenerating that permanent.

If a permanent that would be dealt damage has more than one shield counter on it, that damage is prevented and only one shield counter is removed.

If a permanent with a shield counter is dealt unpreventable damage, that damage will be dealt and a shield counter will still be removed.

A creature with a shield counter on it may still be destroyed by state-based actions if it has damage marked on it equal to its toughness or has been dealt unpreventable damage by a source with deathtouch.

"Shield" is not an ability that creatures have and shield counters are not keyword counters. If a creature with a shield counter loses its abilities, the shield counter will still protect it as normal.

0010_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America, Wings of Freedom

Captain America, Wings of Freedom

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Hero

3/1

Flying, first strike, ward {1}

Whenever Captain America attacks, each other Hero you control gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is Captain America's toughness.

The value of X is determined only once, as Captain America's last ability resolves.

If Captain America is no longer on the battlefield at the time his last ability resolves, use his toughness as he last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0012_MTGMSH_Main: Captain Mar-Vell, Space-Born

Captain Mar-Vell, Space-Born

{4}{W}

Legendary Creature — Kree Soldier Hero

4/4

Flying, vigilance

Cosmic Awareness — As long as an opponent has cast a spell this turn, you may cast spells as though they had flash.

Captain Mar-Vell doesn't have to have been on the battlefield at the point in the turn where an opponent cast a spell. If an opponent casts a spell and then Captain Mar-Vell enters the battlefield under your control later in the turn, you may cast spells as though they had flash that turn as long as you control Captain Mar-Vell.

0163_MTGMSH_Main: Claim the Kingdom

Claim the Kingdom

{1}{G}

Enchantment — Plan

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control and a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the fourth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, put an indestructible counter on target creature you control.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (as a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing).

If the target of the landfall ability is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't put counters on anything.

You don't choose a target for Claim the Kingdom's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Claim the Kingdom this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0211_MTGMSH_Main: Cloak and Dagger, Entwined

Cloak and Dagger, Entwined

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Deathtouch, lifelink

When Cloak and Dagger enter, choose target opponent and up to one target creature they control. They reveal their hand. You may exile a nonland card from their hand or the chosen creature until Cloak and Dagger leave the battlefield.

If you exile a card from an opponent's hand, it returns to their hand just after Cloak and Dagger leave the battlefield. If you exile a creature, it returns to the battlefield under its owner's control just after Cloak and Dagger leave the battlefield.

If Cloak and Dagger leave the battlefield before their last ability resolves, the target opponent will still reveal their hand, but no cards or creatures will be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If the creature is controlled by someone other than the target opponent at the time Cloak and Dagger's last ability tries to resolve, the creature is an illegal target. However, the ability may still resolve if the opponent remains a legal target (see below).

If two targets are chosen for Cloak and Dagger's last ability and one of those targets is illegal when the ability resolves, it will still do as much as it can. If the creature is still a legal target but the opponent isn't, the opponent won't reveal their hand and you may exile the chosen creature. If the opponent is a legal target but the creature isn't, the opponent will reveal their hand and you may exile a nonland card from it. If all targets are illegal, the ability won't do anything.

0013_MTGMSH_Main: Colleen Wing, Street Samurai

Colleen Wing, Street Samurai

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Samurai Hero

2/2

Whenever you cast a spell that targets a creature you control, put a +1/+1 counter on Colleen Wing. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Colleen Wing's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Colleen Wing's last ability triggers when you cast a spell that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is a creature you control. It doesn't trigger multiple times if you cast a spell that targets a creature you control multiple times or that targets multiple creatures you control.

0090_MTGMSH_Main: Construct a Cosmic Cube

Construct a Cosmic Cube

{2}{B}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the seventh plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, you control target opponent during their next turn. (You see all cards that player could see and make all decisions for them.)

Construct a Cosmic Cube doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its first ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

You don't choose a target for Construct a Cosmic Cube's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Construct a Cosmic Cube this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

The player you're controlling is still the active player during that turn.

You control only the player. You don't control any of that player's permanents, spells, or abilities.

While controlling another player, you also continue to make your own choices and decisions.

While controlling another player, you can see all cards in the game that the player can see. This includes cards in that player's hand, face-down permanents they control, face-down cards in exile they're allowed to look at, and any cards in their library they're allowed to look at.

You can't look at cards in the sideboard of a player you're controlling. If an effect instructs that player to choose a card from outside the game, you can't have that player choose any card.

While controlling another player, you make all choices and decisions that player is allowed to make or is told to make. This includes choices about what spells to cast or what abilities to activate, as well as any decisions called for by triggered abilities or anything else.

You can use only the affected player's resources (cards, mana, and so on) to pay costs for the player; you can't use your own. Similarly, you can use the affected player's resources only to pay that player's costs; you can't spend them to pay your costs.

You can't make the player you're controlling concede. That player may concede at any time, even while you're controlling them.

You can't make any illegal decisions or choices—you can't do anything that player couldn't do. You can't make choices or decisions that aren't called for by the game rules or by any cards, permanents, spells, abilities, and so on. If an effect causes another player to make decisions that the affected player would normally make (such as Master Warcraft does), that effect takes precedence. In other words, if the affected player wouldn't make a decision, you wouldn't make that decision while controlling that player.

You can't make any choices or decisions for the player that would be called for by the tournament rules, such as whether to take an intentional draw or whether to call a judge.

Multiple player-controlling effects that affect the same player overwrite each other. The last one to be created is the one that works.

If the targeted player skips their next turn, you'll control them during the next turn they actually take.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, gaining control of a player causes you to gain control of each player on that team.

0245_MTGMSH_Main: Cosmic Cube

Cosmic Cube

{5}

Artifact

Ward {2}

Whenever you attack, look at the top six cards of your library. You may cast a spell from among them with mana value less than or equal to the greatest power among attacking creatures you control without paying its mana cost. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

You choose whether to cast a spell from among the top six cards of your library as Cosmic Cube's last ability resolves. You can't wait to cast one later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0126_MTGMSH_Main: Crimson Operative

Crimson Operative

{3}{R}

Artifact Creature — Human Villain

3/2

Prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

When this creature enters, exile the top card of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0091_MTGMSH_Main: Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary

Crossbones, Malicious Mercenary

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Mercenary Villain

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever another Villain you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Crossbones. He deals 2 damage to each opponent. This ability triggers only once each turn.

If one or more Villains you control enter simultaneously, Crossbones's last ability will still trigger only once.

If Crossbones enters at the same time as other Villains you control, his ability will trigger.

0014_MTGMSH_Main: Crowd of True Believers

Crowd of True Believers

{W}

Creature — Human Citizen

1/2

{T}: Target creature you control that's attacking alone gets +1/+0 until end of turn. You gain 1 life.

A creature you control is attacking alone if it's the only creature that's currently attacking (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable) and you control it. For example, if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat, you can activate Crowd of True Believers's ability targeting the remaining attacking creature.

If there are multiple creatures attacking, it doesn't matter who or what any of them are attacking. If you control a creature attacking one opponent and another creature attacking a second opponent (or even a planeswalker a battle controlled by the first opponent), neither attacking creature is attacking alone.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Crowd of True Believers's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0092_MTGMSH_Main: Cruel Alliance

Cruel Alliance

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Teamwork 2 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more.)

Exile target creature with mana value 3 or less. If this spell was cast using teamwork, instead exile target creature and you gain 3 life.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Cruel Alliance tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't gain life.

0213_MTGMSH_Main: Daredevil, Man Without Fear

Daredevil, Man Without Fear

{2}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

3/4

Vigilance, haste

Radar Sense — You may look at the top card of your library any time.

Whenever you attack, you may exile the top card of your library. If that card is a Hero card, Daredevil gets +2/+1 until end of turn. You may play that card this turn.

Daredevil lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

Whether the exiled card is a Hero card only determines if Daredevil gets +2/+1 until end of turn. You may play the exiled card that turn regardless.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0127_MTGMSH_Main: Death to Our Enemies

Death to Our Enemies

{2}{R}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a tapped Treasure token and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the fourth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, it deals 7 damage divided as you choose among one or two targets.

You don't choose targets for Death to Our Enemies's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Death to Our Enemies this way. You choose targets for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

You choose how many targets the reflexive triggered ability has and how the damage will be divided among the targets as you put the ability on the stack. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If two targets are chosen for the reflexive triggered ability and one of the targets is illegal as the ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies but no damage is dealt to the illegal target. If all targets are illegal, the ability doesn't resolve.

0050_MTGMSH_Main: Depower

Depower

{2}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {2} less to cast if it targets an attacking creature.

Target creature gets -4/-0 until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Depower tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0164_MTGMSH_Main: Doc Samson, Super Psychiatrist

Doc Samson, Super Psychiatrist

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Doctor Hero

3/6

If you would put one or more counters on a permanent you control, put that many plus one of each of those kinds of counters on that permanent instead.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is Doc Samson's power.

If a permanent you control would enter the battlefield with a number of counters on it, it enters with that many plus one instead.

In the unusual case where you control two Doc Samsons, the number of counters you put on a permanent you control is the original number plus two. If you control three Doc Samsons, it's the original number plus three, and so on.

If two or more effects attempt to modify how many counters would be put onto a permanent you control, you choose the order to apply those effects, no matter who controls the sources of those effects.

0095_MTGMSH_Main: Doctor Doom

Doctor Doom

{4}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

3/3

When Doctor Doom enters, create two 3/3 colorless Robot Villain artifact creature tokens named Doombot.

As long as you control an artifact creature or a Plan, Doctor Doom has indestructible.

At the beginning of your end step, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

Damage dealt to Doctor Doom is tracked even if he has indestructible. For example, if Doctor Doom is dealt what would be lethal damage and then he loses indestructible (probably because you lose control of all your artifact creatures and Plans), he'll be destroyed the next time state-based actions are performed.

The check for whether a creature dealt damage by a source with deathtouch is destroyed happens only the first time that state-based actions are performed after that damage-dealing event. For example, if Doctor Doom is dealt 1 damage by a creature with deathtouch while he has indestructible, he won't die if he loses indestructible later in the turn.

0096_MTGMSH_Main: Doom Reigns Supreme

Doom Reigns Supreme

{1}{B}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever a Villain you control enters, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life. Put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the fifth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, target opponent exiles the top five cards of their library. You may cast up to two spells from among the exiled cards without paying their mana costs.

You don't choose a target for Doom Reigns Supreme's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Doom Reigns Supreme this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

You choose whether to cast up to two spells from among the exiled cards as Doom Reigns Supreme's reflexive triggered ability resolves. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the cards' types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0051_MTGMSH_Main: Echo, Perceptive Prodigy

Echo, Perceptive Prodigy

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

1/4

Vigilance

{1}, {T}: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from a creature source. You may choose new targets for the copy. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

The source of the copy from Echo's ability is the same as the source of the original ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Echo's ability targets an activated or triggered ability that is on the stack and creates one or more additional instances of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain any abilities.

A "creature source" is a permanent, spell, or card in any zone with the card type "creature." For example, Echo's ability can target a cycling ability you've activated if the discarded card is a creature card.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that first ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the first ability and the copy. For example, if the second ability of Hoarding Dragon from the Foundations release ("When this creature enters, you may search your library for an artifact card, exile it, then shuffle.") is copied and two cards are exiled, then when Hoarding Dragon's third ability ("When this creature dies, you may put the exiled card into its owner's hand.") later resolves, if you choose to put "the exiled card" into its owner's hand, both exiled cards will be put into their owners' hands.

release ("When this creature enters, you may search your library for an artifact card, exile it, then shuffle.") is copied and two cards are exiled, then when Hoarding Dragon's third ability ("When this creature dies, you may put the exiled card into its owner's hand.") later resolves, if you choose to put "the exiled card" into its owner's hand, both exiled cards will be put into their owners' hands. Echo's ability can copy any activated or triggered ability on the stack, not just one with targets.

Creating a copy of an activated ability won't cause abilities that trigger when a player activates an ability to trigger.

Abilities that say that a triggered ability triggers additional times won't apply to copying a triggered ability.

The copy will resolve before the original ability does.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the ability has damage divided as it was put onto the stack, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of abilities that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any activation costs for the copy. However, effects based on those costs that were paid for the original ability are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. Most notably, if a triggered ability asks its controller to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy if you wish to have it paid.

0097_MTGMSH_Main: Elektra, Daughter of the Hand

Elektra, Daughter of the Hand

{2}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Ninja Villain

3/3

Sneak {1}{B}{B} (You may cast this spell for {1}{B}{B} if you also return an unblocked attacker you control to hand during the declare blockers step. She enters tapped and attacking.)

When Elektra enters, destroy target creature an opponent controls with power 3 or less.

Spells can be cast for their sneak costs only any time you could play an instant during the declare blockers step on your turn (after your opponent has decided whether to block).

If a creature spell's sneak cost was paid, the creature it becomes enters tapped and attacking the same player, planeswalker, or battle as the creature that was returned to its owner's hand to pay its sneak cost. This is a rule specific to sneak; in other cases, when a creature is put onto the battlefield attacking, that creature's controller chooses which player, planeswalker, or battle it's attacking.

Although a creature put onto the battlefield this way is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0166_MTGMSH_Main: Epic Fight

Epic Fight

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Choose one or both —

• Double target creature's power and toughness until end of turn.

• Target creature you control fights target creature an opponent controls.

To double a creature's power and toughness, that creature gets +X/+Y, where X is that creature's power and Y is that creature's toughness when Epic Fight resolves.

0128_MTGMSH_Main: Evil's Thrall

Evil's Thrall

{2}{R}

Sorcery

Gain control of target creature until end of turn. If you control a Villain with greater mana value than that creature, gain control of that creature until the end of your next turn instead. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

If a permanent on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0129_MTGMSH_Main: Fin Fang Foom

Fin Fang Foom

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Alien Dragon Villain

3/5

Flying

Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell that targets an artifact or land, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy. Put two +1/+1 counters on Fin Fang Foom.

Fin Fang Foom's last ability triggers when you cast an instant or sorcery spell that has multiple targets, as long as at least one of those targets is an artifact or land. It doesn't trigger multiple times if you cast a spell that targets an artifact or land multiple times or that targets multiple artifacts and/or lands.

The copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell (such as teamwork) are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0054_MTGMSH_Main: Frozen in Ice

Frozen in Ice

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When this Aura enters, tap enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature loses all abilities and can't become untapped.

If the cost of an ability or an additional cost of a spell requires untapping a creature enchanted with Frozen in Ice, that cost can't be paid. If a resolving spell or ability says that a player may untap that creature, that player can't choose to do so.

If a replacement effect allows a player to modify or replace an event by untapping a creature enchanted with Frozen in Ice, that player may apply that replacement effect, but the creature won't untap. If the original event is entirely replaced, the original event won't happen.

0098_MTGMSH_Main: Grim Reaper, Lethal Legionnaire

Grim Reaper, Lethal Legionnaire

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/4

Whenever Grim Reaper attacks, you may pay {3}{B}. When you do, return target creature card from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped and attacking with a finality counter on it. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

You don't choose a target for Grim Reaper's ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

You choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that Grim Reaper or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although the creature you put onto the battlefield is attacking, it was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when that creature enters attacking.

0247_MTGMSH_Main: H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit

H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit

{4}

Artifact Creature — Robot Scout

2/1

Flying

When this creature enters, draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield tapped.

Putting a land card onto the battlefield with H.E.R.B.I.E. Scout Unit's last ability doesn't count as playing a land. You can put a land card onto the battlefield this way even if you've already played a land for the turn.

0130_MTGMSH_Main: Hawkeye, Master Marksman

Hawkeye, Master Marksman

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer Hero

2/2

First strike, reach

Trick Arrows — Whenever Hawkeye becomes tapped, you may pay {1} up to three times. When you do, choose up to that many.

• Net — Target creature can't block this turn.

• Explosive — Hawkeye deals 2 damage to target player.

• Boomerang — Discard a card, then draw a card.

Hawkeye's triggered ability goes on the stack with no targets and no modes chosen. As it resolves, you may pay up to three times. That is, you may pay , , , or choose not to pay. If you chose to pay, the second "reflexive" triggered ability will trigger. You'll choose the modes and targets, if any, for that second ability at that time, and players can respond to that ability as normal. If all targets for that reflexive ability are illegal as it tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0131_MTGMSH_Main: Hawkeye, Young Avenger

Hawkeye, Young Avenger

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer Hero

2/4

Reach

If a source you control would deal noncombat damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, instead it deals that much damage plus X, where X is Hawkeye's power.

The additional X damage is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The damage isn't dealt by Hawkeye unless he is somehow the original source of that damage.

If another effect modifies how much damage a source would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, the effect of Hawkeye's last ability no longer applies.

The value of X is calculated at the time the noncombat damage would be dealt.

0132_MTGMSH_Main: Hawkeye's Bow

Hawkeye's Bow

{R}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+0 and has reach.

Whenever equipped creature becomes tapped, it deals 1 damage to each opponent.

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

For Hawkeye's Bow's second ability to trigger, the equipped creature has to actually change from untapped to tapped. If an effect attempts to tap that creature but it was already tapped at the time, the ability won't trigger.

0172_MTGMSH_Main: Heroic Feast

Heroic Feast

{2}{G}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, create a Food token. (It's an artifact with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this token: You gain 3 life.")

Whenever you gain life, choose up to that many target creatures you control. Put a +1/+1 counter on each of them.

Heroic Feast's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, the ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0133_MTGMSH_Main: Hex Magic

Hex Magic

{2}{R}

Sorcery — Arcane

Exile all the cards from your hand, then draw that many cards. Until the end of your next turn, you may play cards exiled this way.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0099_MTGMSH_Main: Hour of Defeat

Hour of Defeat

{3}{B}

Instant

Destroy target creature. Surveil 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put it into your graveyard.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Hour of Defeat tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't surveil.

0215_MTGMSH_Main: Hulk, Gamma Goliath

Hulk, Gamma Goliath

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Hero

6/5

Reach, trample

Power-up abilities of other creatures you control cost {3} less to activate.

Power-up — {6}{R}{G}: Put five +1/+1 counters on Hulk. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

Hulk's cost-reduction ability reduces only the amount of generic mana in power-up abilities. For example, it will reduce a power-up cost of to , but it will have no effect on a power-up cost with no generic mana in it (such as a power-up cost of ).

0135_MTGMSH_Main: HULK SMASH!

HULK SMASH!

{1}{R}

Instant

Teamwork 4 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 4 or more.)

Choose one. If this spell was cast using teamwork, choose both instead.

• Destroy target noncreature artifact.

• Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

If the last mode is chosen and either target is illegal as HULK SMASH! resolves, no damage will be dealt.

0173_MTGMSH_Main: Hulkling, Burgeoning Bruiser

Hulkling, Burgeoning Bruiser

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Kree Skrull Hero

2/3

Vigilance

Whenever another creature you control enters, if it has greater power or toughness than Hulkling, put a +1/+1 counter on Hulkling.

When comparing the stats of the creature that entered to Hulkling's stats, you always compare power to power and toughness to toughness.

Whenever a creature you control enters, check its power and toughness against Hulkling's power and toughness. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, Hulkling's last ability won't trigger at all.

If Hulkling's last ability triggers, the stat comparison will happen again when the ability tries to resolve. If neither stat of the new creature is greater, the ability will do nothing. If the creature that entered the battlefield leaves the battlefield before the ability tries to resolve, use its power and toughness as it last existed on the battlefield to compare the stats.

If a creature enters with +1/+1 counters on it, consider those counters when determining if Hulkling's last ability will trigger. For example, if Hulkling is a 2/3 and a 1/1 creature enters with two +1/+1 counters on it, Hulkling's last ability will trigger.

If multiple creatures enter at the same time, Hulkling's last ability may trigger multiple times, although the stat comparison will take place each time one of those abilities tries to resolve. For example, if you control a 2/3 Hulkling and two 3/3 creatures you control enter, the ability will trigger twice. The first ability will resolve and put a +1/+1 counter on Hulkling. When the second ability tries to resolve, neither the power nor the toughness of the new creature is greater than that of Hulkling, so that ability does nothing.

When comparing the stats as Hulkling's last ability resolves, it's possible that the stat that's greater changes from power to toughness or vice versa. If this happens, the ability will still resolve and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on Hulkling. For example, if you control a 2/3 Hulkling and a 1/4 creature you control enters, its toughness is greater, so Hulkling's last ability will trigger. In response, the 1/4 creature gets +2/-2, making it a 3/2. When Hulkling's ability resolves, it will see that the creature that entered has greater power than Hulkling, and you'll put a +1/+1 counter on Hulkling.

0136_MTGMSH_Main: Human Torch, Johnny Storm

Human Torch, Johnny Storm

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Flying

Whenever you draw a card, if you control another Hero, Human Torch deals 1 damage to target opponent.

Power-up — {6}{R}: Put three +1/+1 counters on Human Torch. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

If you don't control another Hero when you draw a card, Human Torch's ability won't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, the ability will have no effect. It doesn't matter if the Hero you control as the ability resolves is the same as the one you controlled when it triggered.

0137_MTGMSH_Main: HYDRA Assault Robot

HYDRA Assault Robot

{1}{R}

Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

1/3

Whenever another Villain and/or artifact you control enters, this creature deals 1 damage to target opponent.

If a Villain that's also an artifact you control enters, HYDRA Assault Robot's ability will trigger only once.

0100_MTGMSH_Main: HYDRA Infiltration

HYDRA Infiltration

{3}{B}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, target opponent discards two cards.

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, target opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, HYDRA Infiltration's last ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

0057_MTGMSH_Main: Hydraulic Helper

Hydraulic Helper

{1}{U}

Artifact Creature — Robot

2/3

Defender

{T}: Add {U}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.

You can spend the mana added by the last ability on anything that isn't a nonartifact spell. This includes casting artifact spells, paying costs to activate abilities of both artifact and nonartifact permanents, paying ward costs, and so on.

0058_MTGMSH_Main: I Am Iron Man

I Am Iron Man

{2}{U}

Instant

Until end of turn, target artifact or creature becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 4/4 and gains flying.

Draw a card.

I Am Iron Man will overwrite any previous effects that set a permanent's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

If I Am Iron Man causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger from a Vehicle becoming crewed.

An effect that states that a permanent becomes an "artifact creature" allows the object to retain all of its prior card types and subtypes.

0138_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Fist, Living Weapon

Iron Fist, Living Weapon

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

2/3

Whenever you cast a spell that targets a creature you control, Iron Fist gains "{T}: Iron Fist deals damage equal to his power to any other target" until end of turn.

Iron Fist's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Casting multiple spells that target a creature you control in the same turn will result in Iron Fist having multiple instances of the activated ability. You can activate only one of them at a time, and as this will require tapping Iron Fist, having that ability multiple times doesn't accomplish much.

0059_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Lad, Diverging Destiny

Iron Lad, Diverging Destiny

{2}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Flying, vigilance

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

{T}: Reveal the top card of your library. If it's an artifact card, draw a card.

Iron Lad lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

0248_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Man Armor

Iron Man Armor

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

When this Equipment enters, attach it to target creature you control.

Equipped creature gets +2/+1 and has flying.

{2}: If this Equipment isn't a creature, it becomes a 0/0 Construct Hero artifact creature with flying and "This creature gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control" until end of turn.

Equip {2}

An effect that states that a permanent becomes a "[creature type or types] artifact creature" allows the object to retain all of its prior card types and subtypes other than creature types, but it replaces any existing creature types.

Iron Man Armor does remain an Equipment after its third ability resolves. However, if it's attached to a creature as that ability resolves, it will become unattached from that creature. While Iron Man Armor is a creature, it can't become attached to another creature.

0216_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Man, Master of Machines

Iron Man, Master of Machines

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

1/4

Flying, vigilance

Iron Man gets +1/+0 for each other artifact you control.

Whenever Iron Man attacks, if an artifact entered the battlefield under your control this turn, draw a card.

When Iron Man attacks, if no artifacts have entered the battlefield under your control this turn, his last ability won't trigger at all. It's not possible to put an artifact onto the battlefield under your control after he attacks in time to have the ability trigger.

Iron Man's last ability checks only if an artifact entered the battlefield under your control at some point during the turn. It doesn't matter if that artifact is still on the battlefield, still under your control, or even still an artifact.

0060_MTGMSH_Main: Ironheart, Clever Champion

Ironheart, Clever Champion

{4}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

3/4

Improvise (Your artifacts can help cast this spell. Each artifact you tap after you're done activating mana abilities pays for {1}.)

Flying

Noncreature spells you cast have improvise.

Multiple instances of improvise are redundant.

If you cast a noncreature spell that requires you to sacrifice a permanent as an additional cost, you may tap that permanent (if it's an artifact) for the spell's improvise ability before you sacrifice it to pay that cost.

Improvise doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value.

When calculating a spell's total cost, include any alternative costs, additional costs, or anything else that increases or reduces the cost to cast the spell. Improvise applies after the total cost is calculated.

Because improvise isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs.

Improvise can't pay for , , , , , or mana symbols in a spell's total cost.

, , , , , or mana symbols in a spell's total cost. Improvise can't be used to pay for anything other than the cost of casting the spell. For example, it can't be used during the resolution of an ability that says "Counter target spell unless its controller pays ."

." If an artifact you control has a mana ability with in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with improvise will result in the artifact being tapped when you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for improvise. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with improvise, that artifact won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for improvise.

in the cost, activating that ability while casting a spell with improvise will result in the artifact being tapped when you pay the spell's costs. You won't be able to tap it again for improvise. Similarly, if you sacrifice an artifact to activate a mana ability while casting a spell with improvise, that artifact won't be on the battlefield when you pay the spell's costs, so you won't be able to tap it for improvise. Tapping an artifact won't cause its abilities to stop applying unless those abilities say so.

Equipment attached to a creature doesn't become tapped when that creature becomes tapped, and tapping that Equipment doesn't cause the creature to become tapped.

When using improvise to cast a spell with in its mana cost, first choose the value for X. That choice, plus any cost increases or decreases, will determine the spell's total cost. Then you can tap artifacts you control to help pay that cost. For example, if you cast Whir of Invention (a spell with improvise and mana cost ) and choose X to be 3, the total cost is . If you tap two artifacts, you'll have to pay .

0018a_MTGMSH_Main: Jennifer Walters

Jennifer Walters

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor Hero

2/3

Your opponents can't cast spells during your turn.

{3}{G}{W}{W}: Transform Jennifer Walters. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

The Sensational She-Hulk

{3}{G}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Hero

6/6

Reach, trample

Your opponents can't cast spells during your turn.

Whenever a creature you control is dealt damage, you may have The Sensational She-Hulk deal that much damage to any target. Do this only once each turn.

As The Sensational She-Hulk's last ability is resolving, you choose whether or not you want her to deal damage to the target. If you do, that ability won't trigger again that turn and any other instances of the ability that have already triggered and are on the stack won't have any effect.

If The Sensational She-Hulk isn't on the battlefield as her last ability is resolving (perhaps because she was the creature that was dealt damage), you may still have her deal damage.

If a creature you control is dealt damage by multiple sources at the same time (usually because it was blocked by multiple creatures), The Sensational She-Hulk will deal damage equal to the total amount of damage dealt to that creature.

0139_MTGMSH_Main: Jessica Jones, Private Eye

Jessica Jones, Private Eye

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Detective Hero

2/3

{T}, Put a stun counter on Jessica Jones: Exile the top X cards of your library, where X is Jessica Jones's power. You may play those cards this turn. (If a permanent with a stun counter would become untapped, remove one from it instead.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Jessica Jones's ability resolves.

If Jessica Jones is no longer on the battlefield when her ability resolves, use her power as she last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0174_MTGMSH_Main: Ka-Zar of the Savage Land

Ka-Zar of the Savage Land

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Barbarian Hero

3/2

You may look at the top card of your library any time.

You may play lands from the top of your library.

When Ka-Zar enters, create Zabu, a legendary 2/2 green Cat creature token with "Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on Zabu."

Ka-Zar lets you look at the top card of your library whenever you want (with one restriction—see below), even if you don't have priority. This action doesn't use the stack. Knowing what that card is becomes part of the information you have access to, just like you can look at the cards in your hand.

If the top card of your library changes while you're casting a spell, playing a land, activating an ability, or taking a special action, you can't look at the new top card until you finish doing so. This means that if you cast the top card of your library, you can't look at the next one until you're done paying for that spell.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (as a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing).

0217_MTGMSH_Main: Kang, Temporal Tyrant

Kang, Temporal Tyrant

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/4

Whenever Kang attacks, he connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain 1 life.

Kang doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his last ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0063_MTGMSH_Main: Kid Loki

Kid Loki

{U}

Legendary Creature — God Hero Villain

1/1

Each creature you control that you've put one or more +1/+1 counters on this turn has hexproof.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Kid Loki.

As long as you control Kid Loki, creatures you control that you've put one or more +1/+1 counters on this turn will have hexproof regardless of whether Kid Loki was on the battlefield under your control when you put those counters on those creatures.

Kid Loki doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0218_MTGMSH_Main: Killmonger, Scourge of Wakanda

Killmonger, Scourge of Wakanda

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Mercenary Villain

3/3

When Killmonger enters, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, destroy target nonland permanent an opponent controls.

As long as there are two or more creature cards in your graveyard, Killmonger gets +2/+1.

You don't choose a target for Killmonger's first ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice another creature this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0219a_MTGMSH_Main: King T'Challa

King T'Challa

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Hero

3/2

Flash

Whenever a player draws their second card each turn, you draw a card.

{4}{W}{U}: Transform King T'Challa. Activate only as a sorcery.

/////

Black Panther, Hope Enduring

{4}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

3/3

Flash

Double strike

Prevent all damage that would be dealt to Black Panther.

Whenever Black Panther deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

King T'Challa doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his second ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0220_MTGMSH_Main: The Kingpin of Crime

The Kingpin of Crime

{1}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

1/5

Extort (Whenever you cast a spell, you may pay {W/B}. If you do, each opponent loses 1 life and you gain that much life.)

Whenever you attack, you may pay 2 life. If you do, until end of turn, creatures you control with toughness greater than their power assign combat damage equal to their toughness rather than their power.

You may pay a maximum of one time for each extort triggered ability. You decide whether to pay when the ability resolves.

a maximum of one time for each extort triggered ability. You decide whether to pay when the ability resolves. The amount of life you gain from extort is based on the total amount of life lost, not necessarily the number of opponents you have. For example, if your opponent's life total can't change (perhaps because that player controls Platinum Emperion), you won't gain any life.

The extort ability doesn't target any player.

The Kingpin of Crime's last ability doesn't actually change any creature's power. It changes only the amount of combat damage the creature assigns. All other rules and effects that check power or toughness use the real values, even if they cause damage "equal to a creature's power" to be dealt.

0103_MTGMSH_Main: Klaw, Sonic Subjugator

Klaw, Sonic Subjugator

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Villain

2/2

Sonic Attack — When Klaw enters, target player reveals a number of cards from their hand equal to one plus the number of creature cards in your graveyard. You choose one of them. That player discards that card.

If the target player has fewer cards in hand than the number of cards they're instructed to reveal, they reveal all the cards in their hand.

0065_MTGMSH_Main: Loki, God of Mischief

Loki, God of Mischief

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — God Sorcerer Villain

2/1

Whenever a player or permanent becomes the target of an ability you control, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Loki's ability resolves before the ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0143_MTGMSH_Main: Loki Laufeyson

Loki Laufeyson

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Sorcerer Villain

2/1

{1}, {T}: When you next cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value less than or equal to Loki's power this turn, copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Power-up — {4}{R}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Loki. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

Compare the mana value of the instant or sorcery spell to Loki's power at the time you cast the spell. If Loki is no longer on the battlefield at that time, use his power from the last time he was on the battlefield.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell (such as teamwork) are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

0020_MTGMSH_Main: Luke Cage, Power Man

Luke Cage, Power Man

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/5

Unbreakable Skin — Whenever Luke Cage attacks alone, he gets +2/+0 and gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy him.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Luke Cage's ability won't trigger if you attack with him and one or more other creatures and all of those other creatures are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

0221_MTGMSH_Main: Madame Hydra

Madame Hydra

{2}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/3

Whenever you cast a Villain spell, create a 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Madame Hydra's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0104_MTGMSH_Main: Madame Masque

Madame Masque

{4}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/2

When Madame Masque enters, she connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.)

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Madame Masque doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for her last ability to trigger. As long as you control her when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0222_MTGMSH_Main: The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster

The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human God Hero

3/3

Flying

Whenever The Mighty Thor attacks, exile up to one target nontoken artifact or creature, then return that card to the battlefield tapped under its owner's control.

Whenever an Equipment you control enters, draw a card.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

0021_MTGMSH_Main: The Mind Stone

The Mind Stone

{1}{W}

Legendary Artifact — Infinity Stone

Indestructible

{T}: Add {W}.

{5}{W}, {T}: Harness The Mind Stone. (Once harnessed, its ∞ ability is active.)

∞ — At the beginning of your end step, exile up to one other target nonland permanent you control, then return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled permanent will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

If an Aura is exiled this way, its owner chooses what it will enchant as it returns to the battlefield. An Aura put onto the battlefield this way doesn't target anything (so it could be attached to a permanent with shroud, for example), but the Aura's enchant ability restricts what it can be attached to. If the Aura can't legally be attached to anything, it remains in exile for the rest of the game.

0176_MTGMSH_Main: Mister Hyde, Monster Within

Mister Hyde, Monster Within

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/2

At the beginning of your upkeep, choose one —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Mister Hyde.

• Remove a counter from a creature you control. If you do, draw a card.

If you choose the second mode, you don't choose which creature you're removing a counter from until the ability resolves. As the ability resolves, you must remove a counter from a creature you control if you can.

0145_MTGMSH_Main: Misty Knight, Hero for Hire

Misty Knight, Hero for Hire

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Detective Hero

3/1

{2}, {T}, Discard a card: Draw a card for each card you've discarded this turn.

You'll draw a card for each card you've discarded that turn, even if those cards are no longer in your graveyard as Misty Knight's ability resolves.

0146_MTGMSH_Main: Mjölnir, Hammer of Thor

Mjölnir, Hammer of Thor

{3}{R}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

When Mjölnir enters, it deals 4 damage to up to one target creature.

Double all damage equipped creature would deal.

Equip worthy {1} (A creature is worthy if it's a legendary non-Villain that's red and/or white.)

{2}{R}, Discard this card: It deals 2 damage to each creature.

In the rare case where a creature is equipped with two Mjölnirs, all damage that creature would deal is multiplied by four. A third Mjölnir would multiply the damage by eight, and so on.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage a source you control would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Mjölnir's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Mjölnir's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample that's equipped with Mjölnir and it's blocked by a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

Equip worthy is a variant of the equip keyword. "Equip worthy [cost]" means "[Cost]: Attach this Equipment to target legendary non-Villain creature you control that's red and/or white. Activate only as a sorcery."

Effects other than Mjölnir's equip worthy ability that cause it to become attached to a creature can attach it to a creature that isn't worthy. For example, suppose you control a Mjölnir that isn't attached to anything as well as Loki, God of Mischief (a blue God Sorcerer Villain creature) with Super-Soldier Serum (an Aura with "Whenever enchanted creature attacks or blocks, attach any number of target Equipment you control to it.") attached to him. When Loki attacks, you can target Mjölnir with Super-Soldier Serum's ability, and when that ability resolves, Mjölnir will become attached to Loki. (It doesn't have to be Loki, but it's more fun that way.)

0022_MTGMSH_Main: Mockingbird, Ace Agent

Mockingbird, Ace Agent

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/2

Double strike

Whenever you cast a spell that targets a creature you control, put a +1/+1 counter on Mockingbird.

Mockingbird's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0177_MTGMSH_Main: Mole Man, Moloid Master

Mole Man, Moloid Master

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

1/1

You may play lands from your graveyard.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 1/1 green Minion creature token named Moloid with "Whenever this token attacks, you may mill a card."

Mole Man's first ability doesn't change the times when you can play those land cards. You can still play only one land per turn, and only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Mole Man's first ability doesn't allow you to activate abilities (such as cycling) of land cards in your graveyard.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (as a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing).

0023a_MTGMSH_Main: Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

3/3

Flying, prowess (Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

{2}{R}{W}{W}: Transform Monica Rambeau. Activate only as a sorcery.

//

Photon, Living Light

{2}{R}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Hero

4/4

Flying, hexproof, prowess

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control.

Photon's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0223_MTGMSH_Main: Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

{1}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Dinosaur Hero

2/2

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, until end of turn, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's base power and toughness become 6/6 and they gain trample.

Whenever an artifact you control enters, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur don't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for their first ability to trigger. As long as you control them when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's first ability will overwrite any previous effects that set Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify their power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0107_MTGMSH_Main: Moonstone, Harsh Mistress

Moonstone, Harsh Mistress

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Doctor Villain

2/4

Flying

Whenever you discard a card, you may exile that card from your graveyard. If you do, until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played with the permission granted by Moonstone's last ability. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0067_MTGMSH_Main: Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan

Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Inhuman Hero

1/4

Vigilance, reach

You have no maximum hand size.

Embiggen Fist — Whenever you cast a spell that targets a creature you control, draw a card. Until end of turn, Ms. Marvel gains "Ms. Marvel's base power is equal to the number of cards in your hand."

Marvel's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

The ability that Ms. Marvel grants herself will overwrite any previous effects that set her power to a specific number. Her power will change as the number of cards in your hand changes during the turn. Effects that otherwise modify her power will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

0068_MTGMSH_Main: Multiversal Incursion

Multiversal Incursion

{5}{U}{U}

Sorcery

For each nontoken creature you control, create a token that's a copy of that creature, except it isn't legendary.

Each token created by Multiversal Incursion copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that creature is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed.

If a copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exception.

Any enters abilities of each copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0024_MTGMSH_Main: Murdock's Crusade

Murdock's Crusade

{1}{W}

Sorcery

Teamwork 4 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 4 or more.)

Choose one. If this spell was cast using teamwork, choose both instead.

• Street Justice — Exile target creature with toughness 4 or greater.

• Legal Justice — Exile target enchantment with mana value 4 or greater.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0069_MTGMSH_Main: Namor the Sub-Mariner

Namor the Sub-Mariner

{1}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Merfolk Villain

*/4

Flying

Namor's power is equal to the number of Merfolk you control.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell with one or more blue mana symbols in its mana cost, create that many 1/1 blue Merfolk creature tokens.

The ability that defines Namor's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

Namor's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0025_MTGMSH_Main: Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/1

Power-up — {W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Nick Fury, then look at the top seven cards of your library. You may put a Hero, Equipment, or Vehicle card from among them onto the battlefield. If it's a double-faced card, you may transform it. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

If the card you put onto the battlefield with Nick Fury's power-up ability is a double-faced card, it enters with its front face up (with one exception; see below). Any "enters" abilities that permanent has on its front face will trigger when it enters. Once you choose whether or not to transform that permanent and put the rest of the cards on the bottom of your library in a random order, those abilities (and any other abilities that triggered during this process) will be put onto the stack.

If the card you put onto the battlefield with Nick Fury's power-up ability is a double-faced card with daybound (an ability from the Innistrad: Midnight Hunt release) on its front face, it will enter with its back face up if it's night. You won't be able to transform it in this case.

0108_MTGMSH_Main: Ninja of the Hand

Ninja of the Hand

{2}{B}

Creature — Human Ninja Villain

2/2

Deathtouch

Power-up — {4}{B}: Each opponent discards a card. Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

Ninja of the Hand's power-up ability doesn't target itself. If it's no longer on the battlefield as that ability resolves, each opponent will still discard a card.

0027_MTGMSH_Main: Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader

Okoye, Dora Milaje Leader

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

3/2

When Okoye enters, create two 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

Attacking creature tokens you control have first strike.

If an attacking creature token you control deals first-strike combat damage and then loses first strike before regular combat damage is dealt (perhaps because Okoye leaves the battlefield), that token won't also deal normal combat damage, unless it somehow has double strike.

0028_MTGMSH_Main: Origin of the Avengers

Origin of the Avengers

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Scry 2.

II — You may put a Hero creature card with mana value 3 or less from your hand onto the battlefield. If you don't, draw a card.

III — Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If a card in your hand has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0178_MTGMSH_Main: Pet Avengers

Pet Avengers

{3}{G}

Creature — Dragon Cat Dog Bird Frog Hero

4/4

Reach

Power-up — {6}{G}: Put a +1/+1 counter on this creature and create a 3/2 white Hero creature token with vigilance. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

The power-up ability of Pet Avengers doesn't target itself. If it's no longer on the battlefield as that ability resolves, you'll still create the Hero creature token.

0147_MTGMSH_Main: Photon Blast Barrage

Photon Blast Barrage

{X}{R}{R}

Sorcery

When you cast this spell, copy it X times. You may choose new targets for the copies.

Photon Blast Barrage deals 1 damage to target creature.

When Photon Blast Barrage's first ability resolves, it creates X copies of Photon Blast Barrage. Those copies are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger. The copies will then resolve like normal spells, after players get a chance to cast spells and activate abilities.

Photon Blast Barrage's first ability resolves before Photon Blast Barrage itself. It resolves and creates copies even if Photon Blast Barrage was countered or has otherwise left the stack.

Each of the copies will have the same target as the original unless you choose new ones. If you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal). If there are multiple copies, you may change the targets of each of them to different legal targets.

0031_MTGMSH_Main: Political Triumph

Political Triumph

{W}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever a creature you control enters, scry 1 and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the fourth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it, draw a card, and put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If Political Triumph isn't on the battlefield as its last ability resolves, you won't be able to sacrifice it, but the other effects will still happen. You'll draw a card and put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

0180_MTGMSH_Main: Punishing Punch

Punishing Punch

{2}{G}

Instant

This spell costs {2} less to cast if there are two or more creature cards in your graveyard.

Target creature you control deals damage equal to twice its power to target creature an opponent controls.

If either creature is an illegal target as Punishing Punch tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0070_MTGMSH_Main: Pym Particles

Pym Particles

{U}

Sorcery

Target creature gains vigilance until end of turn and can't be blocked this turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Pym Particles tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0032_MTGMSH_Main: Quake, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Quake, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Inhuman Spy Hero

3/3

Seismic Takedown — Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, tap target creature or land.

Quake's ability resolves before the spell that causes it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0148_MTGMSH_Main: Quicksilver, Brash Blur

Quicksilver, Brash Blur

{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Hero

1/1

If Quicksilver, Brash Blur is in your opening hand, you may begin the game with him on the battlefield.

Haste

Power-up — {4}{R}: Put a +1/+1 counter and a double strike counter on Quicksilver. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

A player's "opening hand" is the hand of cards the player has after all players have taken mulligans. If players have any cards in hand that allow actions to be taken with them from a player's opening hand, the starting player takes all such actions first in any order, followed by each other player in turn order. Then the first turn begins.

0034_MTGMSH_Main: Red Guardian, Super-Soldier

Red Guardian, Super-Soldier

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Villain

2/2

Flash

When Red Guardian enters, destroy target creature an opponent controls that dealt damage this turn.

Red Guardian's last ability can target any creature an opponent controls that dealt damage this turn, even if the permanent it dealt damage to is no longer on the battlefield or the player it dealt damage to is no longer in the game.

0149_MTGMSH_Main: Red Hulk

Red Hulk

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Villain

6/7

Reach, trample

Enrage — Whenever Red Hulk is dealt damage, put a +1/+1 counter on him. When you do, he deals damage equal to the number of +1/+1 counters on him to any other target.

You don't choose a target for Red Hulk's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you put a +1/+1 counter on him this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

Red Hulk must survive the damage in order to get the +1/+1 counter. If he's not on the battlefield when the last ability resolves, you won't put a +1/+1 counter on him and the reflexive triggered ability won't trigger at all.

0182_MTGMSH_Main: Reptil, Dinomorpher

Reptil, Dinomorpher

{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

1/2

Brontosaurus — {3}: Until end of turn, Reptil becomes a Dinosaur Hero with base power and toughness 3/5 and gains vigilance and reach.

Tyrannosaurus Rex — {6}: Until end of turn, Reptil becomes a Dinosaur Hero with base power and toughness 6/6 and gains trample.

Reptil's abilities will overwrite all previous effects that set his creature types, power, and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite that part of the effect. Effects that otherwise modify his power and toughness, as well as +1/+1 counters, will still apply no matter when they took effect.

If you manage to activate both abilities in the same turn, the last one to resolve will determine Reptil's base power and toughness (we'd recommend going with 6/6), but either way, he'll have vigilance, reach, and trample, and he'll no longer be Human.

0150_MTGMSH_Main: Repulsor Blast

Repulsor Blast

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Teamwork 2 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more.)

Repulsor Blast deals 5 damage to target creature. If this spell was cast using teamwork, it also deals 2 damage to that creature's controller.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Repulsor Blast tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No damage will be dealt.

0071_MTGMSH_Main: Rewrite History

Rewrite History

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever one or more creatures you control become tapped, draw a card, then discard a card and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the fourth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. When you do, return up to two target instant and/or sorcery cards from your graveyard to your hand.

You don't choose targets for Rewrite History's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you sacrifice Rewrite History this way. You choose targets for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0111_MTGMSH_Main: Robot Domination

Robot Domination

{3}{B}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever one or more creature cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere, you draw a card, lose 1 life, and put a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the third plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it and create three 2/2 colorless Robot Villain artifact creature tokens.

Robot Domination's first ability triggers when one or more creature cards are put into your graveyard from anywhere. This is different than an ability that triggers when a creature dies. Notably, a noncreature card on the battlefield that becomes a creature and then dies (such as an animated land) won't cause this ability to trigger. Similarly, a creature card on the battlefield that becomes a noncreature permanent will cause this ability to trigger when that card is put into your graveyard.

If Robot Domination is put into your graveyard from the battlefield at the same time as one or more creature cards are put into your graveyard, its first ability won't trigger at all. Similarly, if Robot Domination becomes a creature and then dies, its first ability won't trigger.

Token creatures you control dying won't cause Robot Domination's first ability to trigger.

If Robot Domination isn't on the battlefield as its last ability resolves, you won't be able to sacrifice it, but the other effect will still happen. You'll create the Robot Villain tokens.

0113_MTGMSH_Main: Roxxon Brutes

Roxxon Brutes

{4}{B}

Creature — Human Berserker Villain

4/4

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Basic landcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Roxxon Brutes doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its second ability to trigger. As long as you control it when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0224_MTGMSH_Main: The Ruinous Wrecking Crew

The Ruinous Wrecking Crew

{X}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/2

The Ruinous Wrecking Crew enters with X +1/+1 counters on it.

When The Ruinous Wrecking Crew enters, choose up to X —

• Discard a card, then draw a card.

• Target opponent loses 2 life.

• Destroy target token.

• Each player sacrifices a creature of their choice.

You can't choose the same mode more than once for The Ruinous Wrecking Crew's last ability, even if X is greater than 4.

Modes always happen in the printed order. If the last two modes are chosen and a creature token is destroyed by the third mode, it won't be on the battlefield to be sacrificed to the fourth mode.

0151_MTGMSH_Main: The Scarlet Witch

The Scarlet Witch

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Warlock Hero

2/3

Instant and sorcery spells you cast with mana value 4 or greater cost {X} less to cast, where X is The Scarlet Witch's power.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine whether its mana value is 4 or greater. If it is, The Scarlet Witch's ability will apply. If not, it won't.

0225_MTGMSH_Main: Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.

Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.

{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

2/2

Pay 2 life: Copy target activated or triggered ability you control from an artifact source. You may choose new targets for the copy. Activate only during your turn and only once each turn. (Mana abilities can't be targeted.)

The source of the copy from Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.'s ability is the same as the source of the original ability.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities (such as equip) are activated abilities and will have a colon in their reminder text.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.'s ability targets an activated or triggered ability that is on the stack and creates one or more additional instances of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain any abilities.

An "artifact source" is a permanent, spell, or card in any zone with the card type "artifact." For example, Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.'s ability can target a cycling ability you've activated if the discarded card is a artifact card.

If an ability is linked to a second ability, copies of that first ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by the first ability and the copy. For example, if the first ability of Extraplanar Lens from the Mirrodin release ("When this artifact enters, you may exile target land you control.") is copied and two lands are exiled, Extraplanar Lens's second ability ("Whenever a land with the same name as the exiled card is tapped for mana, its controller adds one mana of any type that land produced.") will trigger whenever a land with the same name as either of the exiled cards is tapped for mana.

release ("When this artifact enters, you may exile target land you control.") is copied and two lands are exiled, Extraplanar Lens's second ability ("Whenever a land with the same name as the exiled card is tapped for mana, its controller adds one mana of any type that land produced.") will trigger whenever a land with the same name as either of the exiled cards is tapped for mana. Scientist Supreme of A.I.M.'s ability can copy any activated or triggered ability on the stack, not just one with targets.

Creating a copy of an activated ability won't cause abilities that trigger when a player activates an ability to trigger.

Abilities that say that a triggered ability triggers additional times won't apply to copying a triggered ability.

The copy will resolve before the original ability does.

The copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the ability that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was activated, the copy will have the same value of X.

If the ability has damage divided as it was put onto the stack, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of abilities that distribute counters.

You can't choose to pay any activation costs for the copy. However, effects based on those costs that were paid for the original ability are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copy resolves. Most notably, if a triggered ability asks its controller to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copy if you wish to have it paid.

0072_MTGMSH_Main: Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion

{1}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When this Aura enters, exile up to one target creature other than enchanted creature until this Aura leaves the battlefield. Enchanted creature becomes a copy of that creature until this Aura leaves the battlefield.

Enchanted creature has ward {2}.

If Secret Invasion leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled and the enchanted creature won't become a copy of the target creature.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

When Secret Invasion's triggered ability resolves, the enchanted creature copies exactly what was printed on the target creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether it's tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature is a token, the enchanted creature copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the enchanted creature becomes a copy of whatever that creature copied.

When the enchanted creature becomes a copy of the target creature, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

0035_MTGMSH_Main: The Sentry, Golden Guardian

The Sentry, Golden Guardian

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

5/5

Flying, vigilance, indestructible

When The Sentry enters, target opponent creates The Void, a legendary 5/5 black Horror Villain creature token with flying, indestructible, and "The Void attacks each combat if able."

If The Void can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under its controller's control that turn), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0226_MTGMSH_Main: The Serpent Society

The Serpent Society

{1}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Snake Villain

3/4

Deathtouch

Ward—Get five poison counters. (A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game.)

Whenever another creature you control with deathtouch dies, each opponent sacrifices a nontoken creature of their choice.

A player with ten or more poison counters loses the game. This is a state-based action and doesn't use the stack. In other words, players can't respond to it, just like a player losing the game due to having 0 or less life.

0187_MTGMSH_Main: Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu

Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

2/2

You may activate abilities of creatures you control as though those creatures had haste.

{T}: Add two mana of any one color. Spend this mana only to activate abilities of creature sources.

Shang-Chi's first ability doesn't grant haste to any creatures, nor does it allow you to attack with creatures as though they had haste. However, you will be able to activate abilities with {T} in their activation costs as soon as creatures with such abilities come under your control.

A "creature source" is any object with the card type "creature." This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of a creature card in your hand or graveyard.

0074_MTGMSH_Main: S.H.I.E.L.D. Flying Car

S.H.I.E.L.D. Flying Car

{2}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

3/3

Flash

Flying

When this Vehicle enters, exile up to one target creature you control. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Crew 1

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. Once the exiled permanent returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0036_MTGMSH_Main: S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit

S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit

{W}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +1/+1.

Whenever equipped creature attacks alone, untap it and scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

Equip {1} ({1}: Attach to target creature you control. Equip only as a sorcery.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, S.H.I.E.L.D. Spy Kit's second ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

0075_MTGMSH_Main: Shuri, Wakandan Inventor

Shuri, Wakandan Inventor

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Hero

2/1

Artifact spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

{1}, {T}: Target artifact you control becomes a copy of a second target artifact you control until end of turn, except it isn't legendary. Activate only as a sorcery.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Except for the listed exception, the first target artifact copies exactly what was printed on the second target artifact and nothing else (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that permanent is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied artifact is a token, the first target artifact copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied artifact is copying something else, then the first target artifact becomes a copy of whatever that permanent copied.

When the first target artifact becomes a copy of the second target artifact, it's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If one of the target artifacts is an illegal target as Shuri's last ability tries to resolve, it won't have any effect. If both targets are illegal, the ability won't resolve.

0152_MTGMSH_Main: Speed, Young Avenger

Speed, Young Avenger

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Hero

2/2

Haste

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may pay {1}. When you do, target creature with haste can't be blocked this turn except by creatures with haste.

Speed's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

You don't choose a target for Speed's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal. Once a creature with haste has been legally blocked by a creature without haste, Speed's last ability won't be able to make that block illegal.

0227_MTGMSH_Main: Speedball, New Warrior

Speedball, New Warrior

{2}{U/R}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Whenever a player casts a spell that targets Speedball, he gets +2/+2 until end of turn. You may choose new targets for that spell.

Speedball's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

0228_MTGMSH_Main: Spider-Man, To the Rescue

Spider-Man, To the Rescue

{2}{G/W}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

3/2

Flash

Vigilance, reach

No One Dies! — When Spider-Man enters, you may tap him. When you do, another target nonattacking creature you control gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

You don't choose a target for Spider-Man's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you tap Spider-Man this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0229_MTGMSH_Main: Spider-Woman, Secret Agent

Spider-Woman, Secret Agent

{3}{W/U}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Spy Hero

1/4

Flash

When Spider-Woman enters, tap target creature an opponent controls. That creature can't become untapped for as long as you control Spider-Woman.

If the cost of an ability or an additional cost of a spell requires untapping a creature that can't become untapped due to the effect of Spider-Woman's last ability, that cost can't be paid. If a resolving spell or ability says that a player may untap that creature, that player can't choose to do so.

If a replacement effect allows a player to modify or replace an event by untapping a creature that can't become untapped due to the effect of Spider-Woman's last ability, that player may apply that replacement effect, but the creature won't untap. If the original event is entirely replaced, the original event won't happen.

0076_MTGMSH_Main: Stature, Size Shifter

Stature, Size Shifter

{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

1/1

Stature can't be blocked if her power is 1 or less.

Power-up — {X}{U}{U}: Put X +1/+1 counters on Stature. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by her mana cost if she entered this turn.)

Once Stature has been blocked, reducing her power to 1 or less won't cause her to become unblocked.

0230_MTGMSH_Main: Storm, Windrider

Storm, Windrider

{1}{G}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Hero

4/4

Flying

Creatures with flying can't attack you or block creatures you control.

Whenever you cast a spell that targets one or more creatures, those creatures gain flying until end of turn.

Storm's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0231_MTGMSH_Main: The Super Hero Civil War

The Super Hero Civil War

{3}{R}{W}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — Gain control of up to two target creatures with total mana value 6 or less for as long as this Saga remains on the battlefield.

II — Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain vigilance until end of turn.

III — Target creature you control fights up to one other target creature.

If a creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If The Super Hero Civil War leaves the battlefield before its first chapter ability resolves, you won't gain control of the target creatures at all.

0037_MTGMSH_Main: Super Villain Lockup

Super Villain Lockup

{1}{W}

Enchantment

Flash

When this enchantment enters, exile target tapped creature an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If Super Villain Lockup leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target creature won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a creature token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

0250_MTGMSH_Main: Super-Adaptoid

Super-Adaptoid

{2}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

*/2

Super-Adaptoid's power is equal to the number of legendary creatures you control.

Whenever Super-Adaptoid enters or attacks, choose another target creature. If that creature has haste and Super-Adaptoid doesn't, put a haste counter on Super-Adaptoid. Do the same for flying, first strike, double strike, deathtouch, indestructible, lifelink, menace, reach, trample, and vigilance.

The ability that sets Super-Adaptoid's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0038_MTGMSH_Main: Super-Soldier Serum

Super-Soldier Serum

{1}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2, has first strike and vigilance, and is a legendary Soldier in addition to its other types.

Whenever enchanted creature attacks or blocks, attach any number of target Equipment you control to it.

If the enchanted creature leaves the battlefield before Super-Soldier Serum's last ability resolves, nothing happens to any of the Equipment it targeted. If they were already attached to other creatures, they remain attached to those creatures.

0116_MTGMSH_Main: Swordsman, Sharp Scoundrel

Swordsman, Sharp Scoundrel

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero Villain

2/2

Whenever another Villain you control enters, attach up to one target Equipment you control to target creature you control.

Whenever an equipped creature you control attacks, it connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

If you choose a target Equipment for the first ability, and either target is illegal as that ability tries to resolve, the Equipment won't move. If it's already attached to a creature, it will remain attached to it.

0232_MTGMSH_Main: Taskmaster, Mercenary Mimic

Taskmaster, Mercenary Mimic

{2}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Mercenary Villain

3/5

Photographic Reflexes — At the beginning of your first main phase, until your next turn, Taskmaster becomes a copy of up to one target creature on the battlefield or creature card in a graveyard, except his name is Taskmaster, Mercenary Mimic and he's a legendary Human Mercenary Villain creature.

Except for the listed exceptions, Taskmaster copies exactly what was printed on the target creature or card and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). If he copies a creature, he doesn't copy whether it's tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on. If he copies a card in a graveyard, he doesn't copy any information about the object that card was before it was put into a graveyard.

If the copied creature is a token, Taskmaster copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created that token.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then Taskmaster becomes a copy of whatever that permanent copied.

When Taskmaster becomes a copy of the target creature or card, he's neither entering nor leaving the battlefield. Any enters or leaves-the-battlefield abilities won't trigger.

If the target is illegal as Taskmaster's ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

0251_MTGMSH_Main: The Ten Rings

The Ten Rings

{8}

Legendary Artifact

Your maximum hand size is ten.

At the beginning of your end step, if you have fewer than ten cards in hand, draw cards equal to the difference.

Your maximum hand size is checked only during the cleanup step of your turn. At any other time, you may have any number of cards in hand.

If multiple effects modify your hand size, apply them in timestamp order. For example, if you put Spellbook (an artifact that says you have no maximum hand size) onto the battlefield and then put The Ten Rings onto the battlefield, your maximum hand size will be ten. However, if those permanents entered in the opposite order, you would have no maximum hand size.

The number of cards you ultimately draw may be affected by replacement effects. For example, if you have five cards in hand as the last ability of The Ten Rings resolves and control Thought Reflection (an enchantment that says "If you would draw a card, draw two cards instead"), you'll end up drawing ten cards.

0233_MTGMSH_Main: Thanos, the Mad Titan

Thanos, the Mad Titan

{R}{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Eternal Villain

4/4

Deathtouch, lifelink

Power-up — {C}{W}{U}{B}{R}{G}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Thanos. Choose odd or even. Destroy each other creature with mana value of the chosen quality. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn. Zero is even.)

If a creature has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0079_MTGMSH_Main: Thirst for Knowledge

Thirst for Knowledge

{2}{U}

Instant

Draw three cards. Then discard two cards unless you discard an artifact card.

You can discard either one artifact card or two cards which may or may not be artifacts. If you really want to, you can discard two artifact cards.

0156_MTGMSH_Main: Thor, God of Thunder

Thor, God of Thunder

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Warrior Hero

5/5

Flying

When Thor enters, exile target Equipment, instant, or sorcery card from your graveyard. Until the end of your next turn, you may play that card.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Thor deals damage equal to that spell's mana value to any target.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value.

in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value. Thor's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0117_MTGMSH_Main: Thunderbolts Conspiracy

Thunderbolts Conspiracy

{3}{B}

Enchantment

Flash

Whenever a Villain you control dies, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control with a finality counter on it. That creature is a Hero in addition to its other types. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

The creature that returns to the battlefield is a Hero in addition to its other types from the moment it enters. If an ability triggers whenever a Hero you control enters, that ability will trigger.

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0191_MTGMSH_Main: Tigra, Feline Fury

Tigra, Feline Fury

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Cat Human Hero

2/1

Flash

Trample

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on Tigra.

Tigra's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained.

If Tigra is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, she won't receive a counter from her ability in time to save her.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, the ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0118_MTGMSH_Main: Too Evil to Stay Dead

Too Evil to Stay Dead

{2}{B}

Sorcery

Teamwork 4 (As an additional cost to cast this spell, you may tap any number of creatures you control with total power 4 or more.)

Choose target creature card in your graveyard with mana value 4 or less. If this spell was cast using teamwork, instead choose target creature card in your graveyard. Return the chosen card to the battlefield.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0081_MTGMSH_Main: Trickster's Stratagem

Trickster's Stratagem

{3}{U}

Sorcery

The owner of target creature an opponent controls puts it into their library second from the top or on the bottom. Then up to one target creature you control connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

The permanent's owner chooses whether to put it second from the top or on the bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when this spell targets a melded permanent), that permanent's owner puts all the cards second from the top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish and do not need to reveal the order.

0252_MTGMSH_Main: Ultron, Artificial Malevolence

Ultron, Artificial Malevolence

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

2/4

Whenever another nontoken artifact you control enters, you may pay {2}. If you do, create a token that's a copy of it. If the token isn't a creature, it becomes a 2/2 Robot Villain creature in addition to its other types.

The token created by Ultron's last ability copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact and nothing else, with the listed exception (unless that artifact is copying something else; see below). It doesn't copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on. If it is a Vehicle, it is not crewed. If it is an Equipment, it is not attached to anything.

If the copied artifact is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that artifact copied, with the listed exception.

Any enters abilities of the copied artifact will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this artifact] enters" or "[this artifact] enters with" abilities of the copied artifact will also work.

If the token isn't a creature, it doesn't become a 2/2 Robot Villain until after it has entered the battlefield. In that case, abilities that trigger whenever a creature you control enters won't trigger when that token enters.

0253_MTGMSH_Main: Ultron Drone

Ultron Drone

{3}

Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

2/3

Power-up — {6}: Put two +1/+1 counters on this creature and create a 2/2 colorless Robot Villain artifact creature token. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

Ultron Drone's power-up ability doesn't target itself. If it isn't on the battlefield as that ability tries to resolve, the other effect will still happen. You'll create the Robot Villain token.

0193_MTGMSH_Main: The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl

{1}{G}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Squirrel Human Hero

4/4

Do You Like Squirrels? — Whenever The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl enters or attacks, create a 1/1 green Squirrel creature token.

I LOVE Squirrels! — {1}{G}{G}{G}: Create X 1/1 green Squirrel creature tokens, where X is the number of Squirrels you control.

The value of X is calculated only once, as The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl's last ability resolves.

0276_MTGMSH_Main: Villainous Hideout

Villainous Hideout

Land

{T}: Add {C}.

{T}: Add one mana of any color. Spend this mana only to cast a Villain spell or to activate an ability of a Villain source.

{3}, {T}: Target Villain you control connives. Activate only as a sorcery. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

A "Villain source" is any object with the Villain creature type. This means you could spend the mana to activate an ability of a permanent with changeling (a keyword ability that gives it all creature types) or a Villain card in your hand or graveyard, for example.

0255_MTGMSH_Main: The Vision

The Vision

{4}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Hero

2/5

Flying, vigilance

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, choose one that hasn't been chosen this turn —

• Solar Beam — The Vision gains double strike until end of turn.

• Density Control — The Vision gains indestructible until end of turn.

• Technopathy — Draw a card.

If you can't legally choose a mode because all three have been chosen that turn, that instance of the ability is removed from the stack with no effect.

0237_MTGMSH_Main: Vision Quest

Vision Quest

{X}{U}{R}

Sorcery

Search your library and/or graveyard for an artifact creature card with mana value X or less and put it onto the battlefield with X additional +1/+1 counters on it. If X is 4 or greater, it gains haste until end of turn. If you search your library this way, shuffle.

If a card in a library or graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0256_MTGMSH_Main: Viv Vision, Teen Synthezoid

Viv Vision, Teen Synthezoid

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Hero

2/2

Flying

Cybernetic Senses — Whenever Viv Vision attacks, draw a card if her power is 4 or greater.

Power-up — {7}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Viv Vision. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by her mana cost if she entered this turn.)

Viv Vision's second ability triggers no matter what her power is. Players can respond to this ability as normal, perhaps trying to raise or lower her power. The ability checks Viv Vision's power only as it resolves to see if you draw a card.

If Viv Vision is no longer on the battlefield when her second ability resolves, use her power as she last existed on the battlefield to determine whether or not to draw a card.

0238_MTGMSH_Main: War Machine, Legacy of Iron

War Machine, Legacy of Iron

{2}{R/W}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

1/3

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gets +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is War Machine's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as War Machine's last ability resolves.

If War Machine is no longer on the battlefield when his last ability resolves, use his power as he last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0041_MTGMSH_Main: Web Up

Web Up

{2}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, exile target nonland permanent an opponent controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

If Web Up leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the target permanent won't be exiled.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0121_MTGMSH_Main: Whiplash, Vengeful Engineer

Whiplash, Vengeful Engineer

{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Villain

2/2

Whiplash enters tapped.

Whenever Whiplash attacks, if he's equipped, each opponent loses X life and you gain X life, where X is the number of Equipment attached to him.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Whiplash's last ability resolves.

If Whiplash is no longer on the battlefield when his last triggered ability resolves, use the number of Equipment that were attached to him as he last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0196_MTGMSH_Main: White Tiger, Ava Ayala

White Tiger, Ava Ayala

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Power-up — {5}{G}: Put a +1/+1 counter on White Tiger and create The Tiger God, a legendary 4/4 green Cat God creature token with "The Tiger God can't be blocked by more than one creature." (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by her mana cost if she entered this turn.)

White Tiger's power-up ability doesn't target herself. If she's no longer on the battlefield as that ability resolves, you'll still create The Tiger God.

0083_MTGMSH_Main: Wiccan, Rising Magician

Wiccan, Rising Magician

{4}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Warlock Hero

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, exile another target nonland, nontoken permanent. Return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

Wiccan's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Auras attached to the exiled permanent will be put into their owners' graveyards. Any Equipment will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled permanent will cease to exist. When the card returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the card that was exiled.

0239_MTGMSH_Main: Winter Soldier, Icy Assassin

Winter Soldier, Icy Assassin

{W}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin Villain

2/2

Vigilance, menace

Winter Soldier gets +2/+0 for each Equipment attached to him.

{3}{W}{B}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on him. Then you may attach an Equipment you control to him. (If a creature with a finality counter on it would die, exile it instead.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0240_MTGMSH_Main: Wolverine, Fierce Fighter

Wolverine, Fierce Fighter

{2}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Berserker Hero

3/5

Haste

When Wolverine enters, he fights up to one other target creature.

If damage would be dealt to Wolverine, instead that damage is dealt, but all other damage already dealt to him is healed.

Wolverine's last ability is a replacement effect. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

To heal damage from a permanent, remove all damage currently marked on it.

0160_MTGMSH_Main: Wonder Man, Hollywood Hero

Wonder Man, Hollywood Hero

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Performer Hero

4/4

Flying

Each power-up ability of permanents you control can be activated an additional time.

Power-up — {5}{R}{R}: Put two +1/+1 counters on Wonder Man. (Activate each power-up ability only . . . once? Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

Wonder Man's second ability applies to his own power-up ability in addition to power-up abilities of other permanents you control.

While you control Wonder Man, you'll be able to activate each power-up ability of permanents you control twice rather than once. This doesn't change, even if Wonder Man leaves the battlefield and a new instance of Wonder Man comes under your control. For example, say you activate Stature's power-up ability twice, then Wonder Man dies, then you cast another Wonder Man. You won't be able to activate Stature's power-up ability again.

Wonder Man is legendary, but if you find a way to control two of him, you'll be able to activate power-up abilities of permanents you control two additional times. Controlling three Wonder Men will allow three additional times, and so on.

0084_MTGMSH_Main: The Wondrous Wasp

The Wondrous Wasp

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/1

Flash

Flying

Wasp's Sting — When The Wondrous Wasp enters, tap up to one target creature. It loses all abilities for as long as The Wondrous Wasp remains on the battlefield.

If The Wondrous Wasp leaves the battlefield before her last ability resolves, the target creature will still be tapped, but it won't lose its abilities at all.

If the affected creature gains an ability after the effect of The Wondrous Wasp's last ability begins to apply to it, it will keep that ability.

0197_MTGMSH_Main: World War Hulk

World War Hulk

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I — The next red or green creature spell you cast this turn can be cast without paying its mana cost.

II — Put three +1/+1 counters on target creature you control.

III — Choose target creature you control. Until end of turn, double its power and toughness and it gains trample.

World War Hulk's first chapter ability only affects the next red or green creature spell you cast this turn, even if you decide to pay that spell's mana cost for some reason.

To double a creature's power and toughness, that creature gets +X/+Y, where X is that creature's power and Y is that creature's toughness when World War Hulk's third chapter ability resolves.

0241_MTGMSH_Main: Worlds Within Worlds

Worlds Within Worlds

{5}{G}{U}

Sorcery

Exile all creatures. Each player may put any number of creature cards from their hand onto the battlefield. Then put all cards exiled this way into their owners' hands. Exile Worlds Within Worlds.

As Worlds Within Worlds resolves, first exile all creatures. Then, starting with the player whose turn it is, each player in turn order chooses any number of creature cards from their hand to put onto the battlefield without revealing them. Then those creatures enter the battlefield simultaneously. Then put all cards exiled this way into their owners' hands, then exile Worlds Within Worlds.

0123_MTGMSH_Main: Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder

Yellowjacket, Heartless Marauder

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Villain

1/2

Flying

Whenever another Villain you control enters, Yellowjacket gets +1/+0 and gains lifelink until end of turn.

Multiple instances of lifelink are redundant.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Borderless Source Material Card-Specific Notes

0041_MTGMSH_Source: Archangel of Thune

Archangel of Thune

(Alternate name: Heaven-Sent Marvel)

{3}{W}{W}

Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying, lifelink

Whenever you gain life, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If a creature you control is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from Archangel of Thune's ability in time to save it.

Archangel of Thune's last ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, the ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0086_MTGMSH_Source: Aurelia, the Warleader

Aurelia, the Warleader

(Alternate name: Monica, the Marvel)

{2}{R}{R}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

3/4

Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever Monica attacks for the first time each turn, untap all creatures you control. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Aurelia's last ability doesn't give you any additional main phases. This means that you will move directly from the end of combat step of one combat phase to the beginning of combat step of the next one.

0075_MTGMSH_Source: Beast Within

Beast Within

(Alternate name: Grimm Fate)

{2}{G}

Instant

Destroy target permanent. Its controller creates a 3/3 green Beast creature token.

If the target permanent is an illegal target by the time Beast Within tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. No player creates a Beast token. If the target is legal but not destroyed (most likely because it has indestructible), its controller does create a Beast token.

0087_MTGMSH_Source: Black Panther, Wakandan King

Black Panther, Wakandan King

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Hero

2/2

First strike

Survey the Realm — Whenever Black Panther or another creature you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target land you control.

Mine Vibranium — {3}: Move all +1/+1 counters from target land you control onto target creature. If one or more +1/+1 counters are moved this way, you gain that much life and draw a card.

To move counters from one permanent to another, the counters are removed from the first permanent and put onto the second. Any abilities that care about a counter being removed from or put onto a permanent will apply.

If either target is illegal as Black Panther's last ability resolves, no counters are removed or put.

In some unusual cases, more +1/+1 counters will be put onto the target creature than were removed from the land (perhaps due to an effect like the one Primal Vigor creates). In those cases, the amount of life you gain is equal to the number of +1/+1 counters that were removed from the land.

You can't move counters from a permanent onto itself. Choosing a creature land as both targets of Black Panther's last ability won't have any effect. You won't gain life or draw a card, no matter how many +1/+1 counters the creature land has on it.

0088_MTGMSH_Source: Captain America, First Avenger

Captain America, First Avenger

{R}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Soldier Hero

4/4

Throw . . . — {3}, Unattach an Equipment from Captain America: He deals damage equal to that Equipment's mana value divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets.

. . . Catch — At the beginning of combat on your turn, attach up to one target Equipment you control to Captain America.

You choose the targets and how the damage will be divided as you activate Captain America's first ability. Each chosen target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets of Captain America's first ability become illegal, the original division of damage still applies, but the damage that would have been dealt to illegal targets isn't dealt at all.

0069_MTGMSH_Source: Chaos Warp

Chaos Warp

{2}{R}

Instant

The owner of target permanent shuffles it into their library, then reveals the top card of their library. If it's a permanent card, they put it onto the battlefield.

The owner of a token is the player under whose control the token was put onto the battlefield. If a token is shuffled into a player's library this way, that player shuffles before revealing the top card of that library.

If the permanent is an illegal target by the time Chaos Warp tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will occur. No library will be shuffled and no card will be revealed.

A permanent card is a card with one or more of the following card types: artifact, battle, creature, enchantment, land, or planeswalker.

If the revealed card is a permanent card but can't enter (perhaps because it's an Aura with nothing to enchant), it remains on top of that library.

If the revealed card is not a permanent card, it remains on top of that library.

0063_MTGMSH_Source: Dauthi Voidwalker

Dauthi Voidwalker

(Alternate name: Widow-Making Infiltrator)

{B}{B}

Creature — Dauthi Rogue

3/2

Shadow

If a card would be put into an opponent's graveyard from anywhere, instead exile it with a void counter on it.

{T}, Sacrifice this creature: Choose an exiled card an opponent owns with a void counter on it. You may play it this turn without paying its mana cost.

A creature with shadow can't be blocked by creatures without shadow, and a creature without shadow can't be blocked by creatures with shadow.

If an attacking creature has multiple evasion abilities, such as shadow and flying, a creature can block it only if that creature satisfies all of the appropriate evasion abilities.

If your opponent discards a card while you control Dauthi Voidwalker, abilities that function when that card is discarded still work, even though that card never reaches that player's graveyard. In addition, spells or abilities that check the characteristics of the discarded card can find that card in exile.

While Dauthi Voidwalker is on the battlefield, nontoken creatures your opponents own won't die. They'll be exiled instead. Abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger.

Tokens still die while Dauthi Voidwalker is on the battlefield.

If a card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. Playing a card with Dauthi Voidwalker's last ability is still subject to normal timing restrictions.

If you cast a card this way, you may not cast it for any other alternative costs it has, but you may pay for additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the spell requires an additional cost, you must pay that cost.

0076_MTGMSH_Source: Defense of the Heart

Defense of the Heart

{3}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your upkeep, if an opponent controls three or more creatures, sacrifice this enchantment, search your library for up to two creature cards, put those cards onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Defense of the Heart's ability will check if an opponent controls three or more creatures as your upkeep begins. If none of them do, the ability won't trigger at all. If an opponent does, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If none of your opponents control three or more creatures at that point, the ability won't do anything. The opponent that controls three or more creatures as the ability resolves doesn't have to be the same opponent that controlled three or more creatures as it triggered.

If Defense of the Heart leaves the battlefield while its triggered ability is on the stack, the ability will still resolve as normal.

0054_MTGMSH_Source: Dig Through Time

Dig Through Time

{6}{U}{U}

Instant

Delve

Look at the top seven cards of your library. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

"Delve" means "For each generic mana in this spell's total cost, you may exile a card from your graveyard rather than pay that mana."

Delve doesn't change a spell's mana cost or mana value. For example, Dig Through Time's mana value is 8 even if you exiled three cards to cast it.

You can exile cards to pay only for generic mana, and you can't exile more cards than the generic mana requirement of a spell with delve. For example, you can't exile more than six cards from your graveyard to cast Dig Through Time unless an effect has increased its cost.

Because delve isn't an alternative cost, it can be used in conjunction with alternative costs, such as flashback. It can also be used to pay for additional costs that include generic mana.

0043_MTGMSH_Source: Don't Move

Don't Move

{3}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Destroy all tapped creatures. Until your next turn, whenever a creature becomes tapped, destroy it.

Don't Move won't affect a creature that enters the battlefield tapped.

0044_MTGMSH_Source: Ephemerate

Ephemerate

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature you control, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Rebound

"Rebound" means "If this spell was cast from your hand, instead of putting it into your graveyard as it resolves, exile it and, at the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost."

Once the exiled creature returns, it's considered a new object with no relation to the object that it was. Auras attached to the exiled creature will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to the exiled creature will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on the exiled creature will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0089_MTGMSH_Source: Escape to the Wilds

Escape to the Wilds

{3}{R}{G}

Sorcery

Exile the top five cards of your library. You may play cards exiled this way until the end of your next turn.

You may play an additional land this turn.

The additional land that you play doesn't have to be from among the exiled cards.

Escape to the Wilds doesn't change when you can play the exiled cards. For example, if you exile a sorcery card, you can cast it only during your main phase when the stack is empty. If you exile a land card, you can play it only during your main phase and only if you have an available land play remaining.

Casting an exiled card causes it to leave exile. You can't cast it multiple times.

If you don't play a card exiled this way, it remains in exile.

0065_MTGMSH_Source: Extinction Event

Extinction Event

{3}{B}

Sorcery

Choose odd or even. Exile each creature with mana value of the chosen quality.

You choose odd or even while Extinction Event is resolving. Players can't take any actions between the time you make that choice and the time some creatures go extinct.

If a creature on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. The mana value of a token that isn't a copy of another object is 0. A token that is a copy of another object has the same mana cost (and thus mana value) as that object.

0070_MTGMSH_Source: Fiery Emancipation

Fiery Emancipation

{3}{R}{R}{R}

Enchantment

If a source you control would deal damage to a permanent or player, it deals triple that damage to that permanent or player instead.

If multiple replacement or prevention effects try to modify damage that would be dealt to a player or permanent, the player or the controller of the permanent chooses the order in which they apply.

0090_MTGMSH_Source: Fight to the Death

Fight to the Death

{R}{W}

Instant

Destroy all blocking creatures and all blocked creatures.

A "blocking creature" is one that has been declared as a blocker this combat, or one that was put onto the battlefield blocking this combat. Unless that creature leaves combat, it continues to be a blocking creature through the end of combat step, even if the creature or creatures that it was blocking are no longer on the battlefield or have otherwise left combat by then.

A "blocked creature" is an attacking creature that has been blocked by a creature this combat, or has become blocked as the result of a spell or ability this combat. Unless the attacking creature leaves combat, it continues to be a blocked creature through the end of combat step, even if the creature or creatures that blocked it are no longer on the battlefield or have otherwise left combat by then.

Attacking creatures that haven't been blocked are unaffected by Fight to the Death.

If Fight to the Death is cast before blockers are declared or after combat ends, it won't do anything.

0066_MTGMSH_Source: Final Act

Final Act

{4}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Choose one or more —

• Destroy all creatures.

• Destroy all planeswalkers.

• Destroy all battles.

• Exile all graveyards.

• Each opponent loses all counters.

If you choose more than one mode for Final Act, you perform the actions in the order written.

Counters that players could have include energy counters, experience counters, poison counters, rad counters, and ticket counters.

0045_MTGMSH_Source: Final Showdown

Final Showdown

{W}

Instant

Spree

+ {1} — All creatures lose all abilities until end of turn.

+ {1} — Choose a creature you control. It gains indestructible until end of turn.

+ {3}{W}{W} — Destroy all creatures.

Spree means "Choose one or more modes. As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay the costs associated with those modes."

Each additional cost and associated mode in the text box is also preceded with a + indicator. These symbols also have no rules meaning and serve only to remind players that the listed costs are additional costs.

You must choose at least one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with spree.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell with spree. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

No matter which modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

You can't choose the same mode more than once.

The mana value of a spell with spree is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which modes you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until the spell is done resolving.

If a spell with spree is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose new modes.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with spree "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose at least one mode and pay the associated additional costs.

0055_MTGMSH_Source: Harbinger of the Seas

Harbinger of the Seas

{1}{U}{U}

Creature — Merfolk Wizard

2/2

Nonbasic lands are Islands.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that triggers "when" it enters, it will lose that ability before it can trigger.

If a nonbasic land has an ability that causes it to enter tapped, it will lose that ability before it can apply. The same is also true of any other abilities that modify how a land enters or apply "as" a land enters, such as that of Vesuva or Cavern of Souls.

Nonbasic lands lose any other land types and abilities they had. They gain the land type Island and gain the ability " : Add ."

: Add ." Harbinger of the Seas doesn't affect names or supertypes. It won't turn any land into a basic land or remove the legendary supertype from a legendary land, and the lands won't be named "Island."

If Harbinger of the Seas loses its abilities, it continues to turn nonbasic lands into Islands. This is because effects that change subtypes are applied before considering effects that remove abilities, regardless of the order in which those effects started.

0078_MTGMSH_Source: Heroic Intervention

Heroic Intervention

{1}{G}

Instant

Permanents you control gain hexproof and indestructible until end of turn.

A battle with indestructible still loses defense counters as it's dealt damage. If it's a Siege, it will still be exiled when the last defense counter is removed from it, and its controller may still cast it transformed without paying its mana cost.

0098_MTGMSH_Source: Horn of Greed

Horn of Greed

{3}

Artifact

Whenever a player plays a land, that player draws a card.

Horn of Greed's ability triggers whenever a player plays a land using the special action of playing a land. Lands that enter under a player's control due to effects other than taking the special action of playing a land won't cause Horn of Greed's ability to trigger.

0091_MTGMSH_Source: Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

{3}{U}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

4/4

Flying, haste

Genius Industrialist — Whenever Iron Man attacks, create a Treasure token, then you may sacrifice a noncreature artifact. If you do, search your library for an artifact card with mana value equal to 1 plus the sacrificed artifact's mana value, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If an artifact on the battlefield or an artifact card in your library has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0046_MTGMSH_Source: Light of Promise

Light of Promise

{2}{W}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever you gain life, put that many +1/+1 counters on this creature."

If the enchanted creature is dealt lethal damage at the same time that you gain life, it won't receive a counter from its ability in time to save it.

The granted ability triggers just once for each life-gaining event, no matter how much life is gained.

Each creature with lifelink dealing combat damage causes a separate life-gaining event. For example, if two creatures you control with lifelink deal combat damage at the same time, the ability will trigger twice. However, if a single creature you control with lifelink deals combat damage to multiple creatures, players, and/or planeswalkers at the same time (perhaps because it has trample or was blocked by more than one creature), the ability will trigger only once.

If you gain an amount of life "for each" of something, that life is gained as one event and the ability triggers only once.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it caused your team's life total to increase.

0067_MTGMSH_Source: Massacre Girl

Massacre Girl

(Alternate name: Elektra, Deadly Assassin)

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Assassin

4/4

Menace

When Elektra enters, each other creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn. Whenever a creature dies this turn, each creature other than Elektra gets -1/-1 until end of turn.

Massacre Girl's last ability and its delayed triggered ability each affect only creatures on the battlefield at the time that those abilities resolve. Creatures that enter the battlefield or become creatures later in the turn won't get -1/-1 unless the delayed triggered ability triggers and resolves again later.

Once Massacre Girl's last ability has triggered, it doesn't matter whether Massacre Girl remains on the battlefield. The delayed triggered ability will be created as the enters ability resolves.

Creatures that die while Massacre Girl's triggered ability is still on the stack won't cause its delayed triggered ability to trigger since that delayed triggered ability hasn't been created yet.

A creature with 0 toughness doesn't die immediately. Rather, the creature dies the next time a player would receive priority. This means that any creatures whose toughness become 0 as Massacre Girl's last ability resolves will remain on the battlefield until just after the delayed triggered ability has been created.

If more than one creature dies at once, Massacre Girl's delayed triggered ability triggers that many times.

0057_MTGMSH_Source: Mechanized Production

Mechanized Production

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant artifact you control

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a token that's a copy of enchanted artifact. Then if you control eight or more artifacts with the same name as one another, you win the game.

Any abilities that trigger on the token being created won't resolve until after Mechanized Production's triggered ability has finished resolving entirely and performed its check for eight artifacts with the same name.

The eight artifacts with the same name don't have to have the same name as the enchanted artifact. For example, you win the game if you control eight Thopter artifact creature tokens as Mechanized Production's ability resolves, even if Mechanized Production isn't attached to a Thopter.

All eight of the permanents sharing a name must be artifacts. If you control only seven artifacts with the same name and a nonartifact permanent with that same name, you won't win the game.

If you control eight or more artifacts that share a name while you control Mechanized Production, you won't win the game yet. You'll win the game while resolving its triggered ability during your upkeep.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original artifact and nothing else (unless that artifact is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that artifact is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its types, color, or so on.

If the copied artifact has in its mana cost, X is 0.

in its mana cost, X is 0. If the copied artifact is copying something else (for example, if the copied artifact is a Sculpting Steel), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that artifact copied.

If the copied artifact is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created it.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied artifact trigger when the artifact token enters the battlefield. The artifact token also has any "this enters with" or "as this enters" abilities that the copied artifact has.

If Mechanized Production and the enchanted artifact leave the battlefield simultaneously in response to the triggered ability, then the effect creates a token that's a copy of the artifact as it last existed on the battlefield.

If the enchanted artifact leaves the battlefield in response to Mechanized Production's triggered ability but Mechanized Production does not, Mechanized Production is put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action with no enchanted artifact. The triggered ability creates no token, but you can still win the game if you control enough artifacts with the same name.

0072_MTGMSH_Source: Monstrous Rage

Monstrous Rage

{R}

Instant

Target creature gets +2/+0 until end of turn. Create a Monster Role token attached to it.

A Monster Role token is a colorless Aura Role enchantment token named Monster with enchant creature and "Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has trample."

Roles are colorless enchantment tokens. Each one has the Aura and Role subtypes and the enchant creature ability.

If a permanent has more than one Role attached to it controlled by the same player, each of those Roles except the one with the most recent timestamp is put into its owner's graveyard. This is a state-based action.

If two or more Roles controlled by the same player become attached to a permanent at the same time (perhaps due to an effect such as that of Doubling Season), that player chooses which one to keep and which are put into their owners' graveyards.

A permanent can have multiple Roles attached to it if each one is controlled by a different player.

Some spells and abilities that create Role tokens require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. The Role token won't be created.

In rare cases, a spell or ability might attempt to create a Role token enchanting a permanent that it can't legally enchant (because of an ability like protection from enchantments). In such cases, the Role token isn't created.

0058_MTGMSH_Source: Narset's Reversal

Narset's Reversal

(Alternate name: Black Panther's Redirection)

{U}{U}

Instant

Copy target instant or sorcery spell, then return it to its owner's hand. You may choose new targets for the copy.

Narset's Reversal can copy any instant or sorcery spell, not just one with targets.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

The copy will have the same targets as the spell it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast (like Finale of Promise does), the copy will have the same value of X.

If the spell has damage divided as it was cast, the division can't be changed (although the targets receiving that damage still can). The same is true of spells that distribute counters.

The controller of a copy can't choose to pay any alternative or additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any alternative or additional costs that were paid for the original spell are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy.

If you copy a spell, you control the copy. Narset's Reversal and the copy resolve before the original spell would have resolved.

If a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's removed from the stack and thus will not resolve. The spell isn't countered; it just no longer exists. This works against a spell that can't be countered.

If a copy of a spell is returned to its owner's hand, it's moved there, then it will cease to exist as a state-based action.

0068_MTGMSH_Source: No Mercy

No Mercy

{2}{B}{B}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature deals damage to you, destroy it.

No Mercy's ability triggers whenever any creature, including creatures you control, deals damage to you, not only combat damage.

0047_MTGMSH_Source: Path to Exile

Path to Exile

{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Its controller may search their library for a basic land card, put that card onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

If the target creature is an illegal target by the time Path to Exile tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve. The creature's controller won't search for a basic land card.

The controller of the exiled creature isn't required to search their library for a basic land. If that player doesn't, the player won't shuffle their library.

0081_MTGMSH_Source: Primal Vigor

Primal Vigor

{4}{G}

Enchantment

If one or more tokens would be created, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

If one or more +1/+1 counters would be put on a creature, twice that many +1/+1 counters are put on that creature instead.

Everything that is specified by the effect creating the original token or tokens will also be true about the additional token or tokens created by Primal Vigor's replacement effect. For example, if an effect tells you to create a token "tapped and attacking," the additional tokens will also be tapped and attacking.

0082_MTGMSH_Source: Rancor

Rancor

{G}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+0 and has trample.

When this Aura is put into a graveyard from the battlefield, return it to its owner's hand.

If the creature Rancor would enchant is an illegal target by the time the spell tries to resolve, it doesn't resolve. It won't enter the battlefield, so it won't be put into a graveyard from the battlefield and its ability won't trigger.

0093_MTGMSH_Source: Ravenous Tyrannosaurus

Ravenous Tyrannosaurus

{4}{R}{G}

Creature — Dinosaur

6/6

Devour 3

Whenever this creature attacks, it deals damage equal to its power to up to one other target creature. Excess damage is dealt to that creature's controller instead.

Ravenous Tyrannosaurus can't devour creatures entering the battlefield at the same time it is.

Excess damage is calculated in a way similar to the way trample is handled. Start with the amount of damage being dealt to the creature and determine what is lethal. Usually, this is the creature's toughness minus the damage already marked on it, ignoring any replacement or prevention effects that will modify this damage. Also ignore whether the creature won't actually be destroyed by this damage, perhaps because it has indestructible.

Once you've determined how much damage is excess, Ravenous Tyrannosaurus simultaneously deals damage to the target creature and its controller. This damage may be modified by replacement or prevention effects.

0059_MTGMSH_Source: Reconnaissance Mission

Reconnaissance Mission

{2}{U}{U}

Enchantment

Whenever a creature you control deals combat damage to a player, you may draw a card.

Cycling {2}

Reconnaissance Mission's triggered ability triggers for each creature you control that deals combat damage to a player. You may draw one card each time the ability resolves, no matter how much damage was dealt.

0048_MTGMSH_Source: Return to the Ranks

Return to the Ranks

{X}{W}{W}

Sorcery

Convoke

Return X target creature cards with mana value 2 or less from your graveyard to the battlefield.

"Convoke" means "For each colored mana in this spell's total cost, you may tap an untapped creature of that color you control rather than pay that mana. For each generic mana in this spell's total cost, you may tap an untapped creature you control rather than pay that mana."

When using convoke to cast a spell with in its mana cost, first choose the value for X. That choice, plus any cost increases or decreases, will determine the spell's total cost. Then you can tap creatures you control to help pay that cost. For example, if you cast Return to the Ranks and choose X to be 3, the total cost is . If you tap one white creature and two red creatures, you'll have to pay .

0099_MTGMSH_Source: Roaming Throne

Roaming Throne

(Alternate name: Doom Variant)

{4}

Artifact Creature — Golem

4/4

Ward {2}

As this creature enters, choose a creature type.

This creature is the chosen type in addition to its other types.

If a triggered ability of another creature you control of the chosen type triggers, it triggers an additional time.

Roaming Throne's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If you control two Roaming Thrones with the same chosen creature type, triggered abilities of other creatures you control of the chosen type trigger three times. Three such Roaming Thrones result in four triggered abilities, and so on.

0073_MTGMSH_Source: Seize the Day

Seize the Day

{3}{R}

Sorcery

Untap target creature. After this main phase, there is an additional combat phase followed by an additional main phase.

Flashback {2}{R}

Seize the Day can target a creature that's already untapped.

If the target creature becomes an illegal target for Seize the Day, the spell doesn't resolve. There isn't an additional combat phase or main phase.

If you somehow cast Seize the Day during an opponent's main phase, that opponent attacks during the resulting combat phase, since it's still that player's turn. If you somehow cast it not during a main phase at all, all that happens is you untap the target creature.

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard if the resulting spell is an instant or sorcery spell by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

0060_MTGMSH_Source: Show and Tell

Show and Tell

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Each player may put an artifact, creature, enchantment, or land card from their hand onto the battlefield.

The player whose turn it is chooses an artifact, creature, enchantment, or land card in their hand without revealing it, then each other player in turn order does the same. Then all the chosen cards are put onto the battlefield at the same time.

0061_MTGMSH_Source: Simulacrum Synthesizer

Simulacrum Synthesizer

{2}{U}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, scry 2.

Whenever another artifact you control with mana value 3 or greater enters, create a 0/0 colorless Construct artifact creature token with "This token gets +1/+1 for each artifact you control."

If the mana cost of an artifact on the battlefield includes , X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. The ability of the Construct token created by Simulacrum Synthesizer's last ability does count the Construct itself, so it'll be at least 1/1.

0094_MTGMSH_Source: Storm, Force of Nature

Storm, Force of Nature

{1}{G}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Hero

3/4

Flying, vigilance

Ceaseless Tempest — Whenever Storm deals combat damage to a player, the next instant or sorcery spell you cast this turn has storm.

"Storm" means "When you cast this spell, copy it for each other spell that was cast before it this turn. If the spell has any targets, you may choose new targets for any of the copies."

The copies of a spell with storm created by its storm ability are put directly onto the stack. They aren't cast and won't be counted by other spells with storm cast later in the turn.

Spells cast from zones other than a player's hand and spells that were countered or otherwise failed to resolve are counted by the storm ability.

A copy of a spell can be countered like any other spell, but it must be countered individually. Countering a spell with storm won't affect the copies.

The triggered ability that creates the copies can itself be countered by anything that can counter a triggered ability. If it is countered, no copies will be put onto the stack.

0095_MTGMSH_Source: Sundering Growth

Sundering Growth

{G/W}{G/W}

Instant

Destroy target artifact or enchantment, then populate.

To populate means to choose a creature token you control and create a token that's a copy of that creature token.

Populate doesn't target the creature token you're copying. You choose that creature token as you're taking the populate action. You can choose any creature token you control. If a spell or ability causes you to create a creature token and then instructs you to populate, you may choose to copy the token you just created, or you may choose to copy another creature token you control.

If you choose to copy a creature token that's a copy of another creature, the new creature token will copy the characteristics of whatever the original token is copying.

The new creature token copies the characteristics of the original token as stated by the effect that created the original token.

The new token doesn't copy whether the original token is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any noncopy effects that have changed its power, toughness, color, and so on.

Any "enters" abilities of the copied token will trigger when the new token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied token will also work.

If you control no creature tokens when you populate, nothing will happen.

0100_MTGMSH_Source: Sword of Fire and Ice

Sword of Fire and Ice

(Alternate name: Patriotic Shield)

{3}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has protection from red and from blue.

Whenever equipped creature deals combat damage to a player, this Equipment deals 2 damage to any target and you draw a card.

Equip {2}

If the chosen target is an illegal target by the time the triggered ability tries to resolve, the ability won't resolve. You won't draw a card.

0051_MTGMSH_Source: Teferi's Protection

Teferi's Protection

(Alternate name: T'Challa's Protection)

{2}{W}

Instant

Until your next turn, your life total can't change and you gain protection from everything. All permanents you control phase out.

Exile T'Challa's Protection.

The following rulings focus on the "protection from" keyword: If a player has protection from everything, it means three things: (1) All damage that would be dealt to that player is prevented. (2) Auras can't be attached to that player. (3) That player can't be the target of spells or abilities. Nothing other than the specified events are prevented or illegal. An effect that doesn't target you could still cause you to discard cards, for example. Creatures can still attack you while you have protection from everything, although combat damage that they would deal to you will be prevented. Gaining protection from everything causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets you. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen.

The following rulings focus on what it means if your life total can't change: Spells and abilities that would normally cause you to gain or lose life still resolve while your life total can't change, but the life-gain or life-loss part simply has no effect. Protection from everything will usually prevent damage if it would be dealt to you, but some damage can't be prevented. In this case, because your life total also can't change, that damage has any other effects that it may have aside from causing you to lose that much life (such as effects from lifelink or infect) and triggers and effects can see that damage was dealt even though your life total didn't change. You can't pay a cost that includes the payment of any amount of life other than 0 life. If a cost includes causing you to gain life (like the alternative cost of an opponent's Invigorate does), that cost can't be paid. Effects that would replace having you gain life with some other event won't be able to be applied because it's impossible for you to gain life. The same is true for effects that would replace having you lose life with some other event. Effects that replace an event with having you gain life (like Words of Worship's effect does) or having you lose life will apply and end up replacing the event with nothing. If an effect would set your life total to a certain number that's different than your current life total, that part of the effect won't do anything. If an effect would cause you to exchange life totals with another player, the exchange won't happen. Neither player's life total changes.

The following rulings focus on the phasing keyword: While a permanent is phased out, it's treated as though it doesn't exist. It can't be the target of spells or abilities, its static abilities have no effect on the game, its triggered abilities can't trigger, it can't attack or block, and so on. Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters" abilities to trigger. Any one-shot effects that are waiting "until [this] leaves the battlefield," such as that of Banishing Light, won't happen when a permanent phases out. Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration such as that of Mathas, Fiend Seeker ignore phased-out objects. Any such effects will expire if their conditions are no longer met after ignoring the phased-out objects. Each Aura and Equipment that phases out attached to a permanent that's phasing out phases in with that permanent and still attached to it. Each Aura and Equipment you control attached to a permanent that isn't phasing out phases in attached to that permanent if it can still be attached to that permanent. If not, it phases in unattached. An Aura that phases in unattached will be put into its owner's graveyard as a state-based action. The same is true with Auras attached to players. Permanents that phase out with counters phase in with those counters. Choices made for permanents as they entered the battlefield are remembered when they phase in. If a token is phased out, it will phase in as your next untap step begins. This is a change from previous rules. A permanent phasing out causes a spell or ability on the stack to have an illegal target if it targets that permanent. As a spell or ability tries to resolve, if all its targets are illegal, that spell or ability doesn't resolve and none of its effects happen, including effects unrelated to the target. If at least one target is still legal, the spell or ability does as much as it can to the remaining legal targets, and its other effects still happen. If your untap step is somehow skipped as your next turn begins, your phased-out permanents won't phase in until the next untap step you actually have, but you'll no longer have protection from everything and your life total can change again. Any creatures that phase in under your control as your next untap step begins will be able to attack and pay a cost of during that turn. If you gain control of another player's permanent and it phases out, if the duration of the control-change effect expires before it phases in, that permanent phases in under that other player's control as your next untap step begins. If you leave the game before your next untap step, it phases in as the next untap step begins after your turn would have begun.



0062_MTGMSH_Source: Three Steps Ahead

Three Steps Ahead

{U}

Instant

Spree

+ {1}{U} — Counter target spell.

+ {3} — Create a token that's a copy of target artifact or creature you control.

+ {2} — Draw two cards, then discard a card.

Spree means "Choose one or more modes. As an additional cost to cast this spell, pay the costs associated with those modes."

Each additional cost and associated mode in the text box is also preceded with a + indicator. These symbols also have no rules meaning and serve only to remind players that the listed costs are additional costs.

You must choose at least one of the listed modes and pay its associated additional cost in order to cast a spell with spree.

You choose the modes as you cast the spell with spree. Once modes are chosen, they can't be changed.

If a mode requires a target, you can select that mode only if there's a legal target available. Ignore the targeting requirements for modes you don't choose.

No matter which modes you choose, you always follow the instructions in the order they are written.

You can't choose the same mode more than once.

The mana value of a spell with spree is determined only by its mana cost (in the upper right corner of the card). It doesn't matter which modes you choose or which additional costs you pay, including any additional costs imposed by other effects.

No player can cast spells or activate abilities in between the modes of a resolving spell. Any abilities that trigger won't be put onto the stack until the spell is done resolving.

If a spell with spree is copied, the effect that creates the copy may allow you to choose new targets. You cannot choose new modes.

If all targets for the chosen modes become illegal before a spell with spree resolves, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. If at least one target is still legal, the spell will resolve but will have no effect on any illegal targets.

If an effect allows you to cast a spell with spree "without paying its mana cost," you must still choose at least one mode and pay the associated additional costs.

0084_MTGMSH_Source: Unnatural Growth

Unnatural Growth

{1}{G}{G}{G}{G}

Enchantment

At the beginning of each combat, double the power and toughness of each creature you control until end of turn.

To double a creature's power and toughness, that creature gets +X/+Y, where X is that creature's power and Y is that creature's toughness when Unnatural Growth's ability resolves.

0097_MTGMSH_Source: Wolverine, Best There Is

Wolverine, Best There Is

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Berserker Hero

2/2

Unrivaled Lethality — Double all damage Wolverine would deal.

At the beginning of each end step, if Wolverine dealt damage to another creature this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on him.

{1}{G}: Regenerate Wolverine.

If another effect (or effects) modifies how much damage Wolverine would deal—by preventing some of it, for example—the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses the order in which any such effects (including Wolverine's) apply. If all of the damage is prevented, Wolverine's effect no longer applies.

If damage dealt by Wolverine is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, say Wolverine has three +1/+1 counters on him, making him a 5/5, and he's enchanted with Messenger's Speed (an Aura with enchant creature and "Enchanted creature has trample and haste.") Then you attack with Wolverine, and he's blocked by a 2/2 creature. You can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. Those amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander Card-Specific Notes

0047_MTGMSH_CommNew: Abomination, World Ravager

Abomination, World Ravager

{7}{R}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Villain

10/10

Menace, trample

Mayhem {4}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for {4}{R} if you discarded it this turn. Timing rules still apply.)

Mayhem represents an alternative cost that can be paid to cast a spell from your graveyard if you discarded the card with mayhem that turn. You must pay any additional costs the spell has.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell with mayhem. For example, you can't cast a creature card with mayhem you couldn't normally cast during an opponent's turn, even if you discard that card during an opponent's turn.

0048_MTGMSH_CommNew: Alicia Masters, Skilled Sculptor

Alicia Masters, Skilled Sculptor

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer

0/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, create a Treasure token.

Sense the Good — At the beginning of your end step, each player gains control of all creatures they own.

Alicia Masters's first ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

0064_MTGMSH_CommNew: Ancestral Communion

Ancestral Communion

{1}{G}

Sorcery

When you cast this spell while you control your commander, copy this spell. You may choose a new target for the copy.

Return target permanent card from your graveyard to your hand.

Once you've finished casting Ancestral Communion while you control your commander, its first ability will trigger. It doesn't matter what happens to your commander after that. However, if you control your commander as you start casting Ancestral Communion but don't control your commander by the time you finish casting it (perhaps because you sacrificed it to activate a mana ability), Ancestral Communion's first ability won't trigger.

If you have more than one commander (thanks to a partner ability, for example), controlling one of them when you finish casting Ancestral Communion is enough to satisfy the trigger condition of Ancestral Communion's first ability. If you control both, you'll still only create one copy of Ancestral Communion.

0073_MTGMSH_CommNew: Ant-Man, Elusive Avenger

Ant-Man, Elusive Avenger

{1}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Hero

1/2

Ant-Man can't be blocked by creatures with greater power.

Whenever Ant-Man deals combat damage to a player, create that many Treasure tokens.

Once Ant-Man has been blocked, changing his power or the blocking creature's power won't cause Ant-Man to stop being blocked.

0011_MTGMSH_CommNew: Avenge

Avenge

{4}{W}{W}

Sorcery

This spell costs {2} less to cast if a player attacked you during their last turn.

Destroy all creatures. You gain 1 life for each creature destroyed this way.

Creatures destroyed this way count toward the life gained even if they're put into a zone other than a graveyard.

You won't gain 1 life for a creature that isn't actually destroyed, such as a creature with indestructible.

If a player attacked you on the most recent turn they took before they left the game, that attack counts for Avenge's cost reduction ability until the next point in the game where that player would have taken a turn. At that point, you stop feeling very vengeful regarding that attack.

0075_MTGMSH_CommNew: Bast, Panther Goddess

Bast, Panther Goddess

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Cat God

4/4

Reach, trample, indestructible

Bast can't attack or block unless you control three or more creatures.

Whenever you attack, target attacking creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creatures you control.

Once Bast has been declared as an attacker or blocker, she will continue to attack or block that combat even if the number of creatures you control falls below three.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Bast's last ability resolves.

0049_MTGMSH_CommNew: Batroc the Leaper

Batroc the Leaper

{1}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

2/2

Multikicker {2} (You may pay an additional {2} any number of times as you cast this spell.)

Batroc enters with a +1/+1 counter on him for each time he was kicked.

When Batroc enters, he deals damage equal to his power to each of up to X targets, where X is the number of times he was kicked.

If a spell's multikicker cost was paid one or more times, the spell is "kicked."

If you put a permanent with a kicker or multikicker ability onto the battlefield without casting it, you can't kick it.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked the same number of times. If the copied spell is a permanent spell, the token the copy of that spell becomes when it enters is also kicked the same number of times.

If a card or token enters as a copy of a permanent, the new permanent isn't kicked, even if the original was.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as multikicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If Batroc is no longer on the battlefield when his last ability resolves, use his power as he last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage to deal to each target.

0076_MTGMSH_CommNew: Black Bolt, Inhuman King

Black Bolt, Inhuman King

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Inhuman Noble Hero

3/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Black Bolt gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Lethal Voice — Whenever Black Bolt becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, destroy target nonland permanent that player controls.

Black Bolt's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. The same is true for Black Bolt's last ability.

0077_MTGMSH_CommNew: Black Widow, Agile Avenger

Black Widow, Agile Avenger

{1}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/2

Menace

Whenever an opponent draws their second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Black Widow and you draw a card.

Black Widow doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for her second ability to trigger. As long as you control her when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0079_MTGMSH_CommNew: Cosmic Crucible

Cosmic Crucible

{4}{G}{U}

Enchantment

At the beginning of your first main phase, add four mana in any combination of colors.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. Do this only once each turn. (A copy of a permanent spell becomes a token.)

Cosmic Crucible's first ability isn't a mana ability. It uses the stack and can be responded to.

As Cosmic Crucible's last ability is resolving, you choose whether or not you want to create the copy. If you do, that ability won't trigger again that turn and any other instances of the ability that have already triggered and are on the stack won't have any effect.

If the spell has any targets, the copy will have the same targets unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. The new targets must be legal.

If the spell that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), the copy will have the same mode or modes. You can't choose different ones.

If the copied spell divides damage or distributes counters among a number of targets, the division and number of targets can't be changed. If you choose new targets, you must choose the same number of targets.

If the spell that's copied has an X whose value was determined as it was cast, the copy will have the same value of X.

You can't choose to pay any additional costs for the copy. However, effects based on any additional costs that were paid for the original spell (such as teamwork) are copied as though those same costs were paid for the copy too.

The copy is created on the stack, so it's not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0028_MTGMSH_CommNew: Council of Reeds

Council of Reeds

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

2/2

The "legend rule" doesn't apply to creatures you control.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, create a token that's a copy of Council of Reeds.

The "legend rule" is the rule that states that if a player controls two or more legendary permanents with the same name, that player chooses one of them, and the rest are put into their owners' graveyards.

While the "legend rule" doesn't apply to creatures you control, you can control any number of legendary creatures with the same name and none of them will be put into the graveyard.

If you control more than one legendary creature with the same name and the "legend rule" begins applying again (perhaps because Council of Reeds leaves the battlefield), you'll immediately have to comply with the rule and put all but one of those permanents into the graveyard.

If, while you control Council of Reeds, you also control a legendary creature and a single legendary noncreature permanent with the same name, the legend rule will not cause you to put either one into your graveyard.

If, while you control Council of Reeds, you also control more than one legendary noncreature permanent and at least one creature all with the same name, the legend rule applies to only the noncreature permanents. You must choose one of the noncreature permanents to keep and put the rest of the noncreature permanents with that name into your graveyard. You may not choose one of the creatures to keep and you may not put any of the creatures into your graveyard this way.

Council of Reeds's last ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

The token copy will have Council of Reeds's abilities and will be able to create more copies of itself.

The token doesn't copy whether Council of Reeds is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras or Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Council of Reeds leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, the token will still enter as a copy of Council of Reeds, using Council of Reeds's copiable values from when it was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Council of Reeds becomes a copy of something else while its triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the token will enter as a copy of whatever Council of Reeds is copying.

0080_MTGMSH_CommNew: Crystal, Inhuman Princess

Crystal, Inhuman Princess

{1}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Inhuman Noble Hero

2/3

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Crystal deals X damage to each opponent, where X is the number of colors that spell is.

{T}: Add {R}, {G}, {W}, or {U}.

Crystal's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving. If the spell is no longer on the stack, the colors it was when it last existed on the stack are used to determine the value of X.

0042_MTGMSH_CommNew: Damocles Base, Sword of Kang

Damocles Base, Sword of Kang

{4}{B}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

5/5

Flying, deathtouch

Whenever Damocles Base deals combat damage to a player, that player faces a villainous choice — They sacrifice a nontoken creature of their choice, or they lose 2 life and you draw two cards.

Crew 3

When a player faces a villainous choice, they first choose one of the two options, then all actions in the chosen option are performed.

A player facing a villainous choice can always choose either option, even if one or both of the options are impossible. For example, if one of the options is to sacrifice a creature, a player who controls no creatures can still choose that option.

0081_MTGMSH_CommNew: Director Nick Fury

Director Nick Fury

{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/4

Hero spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you attack, look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a Hero card from among them and put that card into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0006_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Doctor Doom, King of Latveria

Doctor Doom, King of Latveria

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Villain

3/3

Whenever you discard one or more land cards, each opponent loses 2 life.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target Villain you control gains menace until end of turn. It connives. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature.)

If the target Villain is an illegal target as Doctor Doom's last ability resolves, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw or discard.

0103_MTGMSH_CommNew: Doom's Time Platform

Doom's Time Platform

{4}

Artifact

Whenever you attack, exile target nonland card from your graveyard with two time counters on it. If it doesn't have suspend, it gains suspend. (At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, you may cast it without paying its mana cost. If it's a creature, it has haste.)

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that gives you the option to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. Note that if a card is exiled and then "gains suspend," only the two triggered abilities are relevant.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability of suspend resolves, you may cast the card. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If you choose not to (or can't) cast the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

0082_MTGMSH_CommNew: Dragon Man, Reformed Robot

Dragon Man, Reformed Robot

{2}{W}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Dragon Robot

*/5

Flying

Dragon Man's power is equal to the greatest mana value among noncreature permanents you control and noncreature cards in your graveyard.

You may cast this card from your graveyard by discarding a card in addition to paying its other costs.

The ability that defines Dragon Man's power applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting Dragon Man using his last ability.

0043_MTGMSH_CommNew: Endless Ranks of HYDRA

Endless Ranks of HYDRA

{3}{B}

Sorcery

For each opponent, you create a 2/1 black Villain creature token with menace.

Whenever your commander enters or attacks, you may pay {1}{B}. If you do, return this card from your graveyard to your hand.

If another player gains control of your commander and attacks with it while Endless Ranks of HYDRA is in your graveyard, the last ability will trigger. Diabolical!

0029_MTGMSH_CommNew: Extract Power

Extract Power

{5}{U}

Sorcery

Look at the top card of each player's library, then exile those cards face down. You may play them without paying their mana costs for as long as they remain exiled.

You follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0030_MTGMSH_CommNew: Fantastic Elasticity

Fantastic Elasticity

{2}{U}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Return target nonland permanent to its owner's hand.

• Return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't because an effect prohibits it, the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0104_MTGMSH_CommNew: The Fantasticar

The Fantasticar

{3}

Legendary Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, you may have The Fantasticar become an artifact creature until end of turn.

Whenever you cast your fourth noncreature spell each turn, you may sacrifice The Fantasticar. If you do, create four 4/4 colorless Construct artifact creature tokens with flying and haste.

Each of The Fantasticar's triggered abilities resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0065_MTGMSH_CommNew: Fight for the Throne

Fight for the Throne

{1}{G}

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. Then it fights target creature an opponent controls. When the creature an opponent controls dies this turn, if you control your commander, you become the monarch.

If only one of the targets is legal when Fight for the Throne tries to resolve, the creatures won't fight. If the creature an opponent controls is the illegal target, you won't become the monarch when it dies.

If neither creature is a legal target when Fight for the Throne tries to resolve, the spell won't resolve and none of its effects will happen.

When the creature an opponent controls dies this turn, the delayed triggered ability will check to see if you control your commander. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0050_MTGMSH_CommNew: Firebird, Blazing Ranger

Firebird, Blazing Ranger

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Ranger Hero

1/3

Flying

Whenever Firebird attacks, other attacking creatures get +X/+0 until end of turn, where X is Firebird's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Firebird's last ability resolves.

If Firebird is no longer on the battlefield when her last ability resolves, use her power as she last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

0083_MTGMSH_CommNew: First Family

First Family

{2}{G}{U}

Instant

You draw X cards and gain X life, where X is the number of colors among permanents you control and spells you've cast this turn.

The value of X is calculated only once, as First Family resolves. (Given that First Family is both green and blue, X is probably at least 2.)

0051_MTGMSH_CommNew: Flame On!

Flame On!

{4}{R}

Sorcery

Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature, where X is the number of noncreature, nonland cards in your graveyard. It gains flying until end of turn.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

The value of X is calculated only once, as Flame On! resolves.

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0052_MTGMSH_CommNew: Franklin Richards, Ascendant

Franklin Richards, Ascendant

{5}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Hero

6/6

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, discover 6. (Exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card with mana value 6 or less. Cast it without paying its mana cost or put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom in a random order.)

Franklin Richards's ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

When you discover, you must exile cards. The only optional part of the ability is whether you cast the exiled card or put it into your hand.

You exile the cards face up. All players will be able to see them.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those to cast it.

If the discovered card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you can't cast the discovered card (perhaps because there are no legal targets for the spell), you'll put it into your hand.

If you discover a modal double-faced card, you can cast any nonland face of the card that meets the requirements of the discover value. For example, if you discover 6, you could cast Bruce Banner (who has mana value 1) or The Incredible Hulk (who has mana value 6). Similarly, you may be able to cast adventurer cards and split cards with either set of characteristics.

The mana value of a split card is determined by the combined mana cost of its two halves. If discover allows you to cast a split card, you may cast either half (as long as its mana value is less than or equal to the effect's discover value) but not both halves.

0044_MTGMSH_CommNew: The Frightful Four

The Frightful Four

{3}{B}

Legendary Creature — Villain

4/4

Menace

Whenever an opponent casts their first noncreature spell each turn, that player loses life equal to that spell's mana value.

The Frightful Four's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

If a spell has {X} in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value.

0008_MTGMSH_CommNew: Galactus, Devourer of Worlds

Galactus, Devourer of Worlds

{10}

Legendary Creature — Elder Alien

12/12

Flying, trample, indestructible

When Galactus enters, exile target permanent.

Insatiable Hunger — Galactus attacks an opponent with the most life among your opponents each combat if able unless you control a creature named Silver Surfer, Galactus's Herald.

If you do control a creature named Silver Surfer, Galactus's Herald as attackers are declared, you can have Galactus attack however you like or not attack with him at all. If you don't, Galactus must attack an opponent with the most life among your opponents if able.

If two or more opponents are tied for the most life among your opponents, you may have Galactus attack any of those opponents.

If Galactus can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then he doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having him attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so he doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0031_MTGMSH_CommNew: Glorious Purpose

Glorious Purpose

{1}{U}

Enchantment — Plan

Whenever a creature you control connives, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature and a plan counter on this enchantment.

When the sixth plan counter is put on this enchantment, sacrifice it. If you do, exile the top four cards of your library. You may cast any number of spells from among them without paying their mana costs. Put the rest into your hand.

You choose whether to cast spells from among the exiled cards as Glorious Purpose's last ability resolves. You can't wait to cast them later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the cards' types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0106_MTGMSH_CommNew: H.E.R.B.I.E., Lovable Robot

H.E.R.B.I.E., Lovable Robot

{2}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Scout

1/1

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, surveil 1.

{T}: Add {C}.

{1}, {T}: Add one mana of any color.

H.E.R.B.I.E.'s triggered ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

0015_MTGMSH_CommNew: Hatut Zeraze Strike Force

Hatut Zeraze Strike Force

{3}{W}

Creature — Human Spy Warrior

2/2

When you cast this spell, copy it for each time you've cast your commander from the command zone this game.

When this creature enters, destroy up to one target artifact or enchantment.

The copies are created on the stack, so they're not "cast." Abilities that trigger when a player casts a spell won't trigger.

Hatut Zeraze Strike Force's first ability and the copies it creates resolve before Hatut Zeraze Strike Force. They resolve even if Hatut Zeraze Strike Force is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving before the copies are created. In that case, the ability will still create copies of Hatut Zeraze Strike Force.

A resolving copy of a permanent spell becomes a token. That token isn't "created" and won't interact with abilities that care about tokens being created.

0084_MTGMSH_CommNew: Hawkeye, Avenging Archer

Hawkeye, Avenging Archer

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer Hero

3/4

Reach

Whenever a creature an opponent controls dies, if Hawkeye dealt damage to it this turn, draw a card.

{T}: Hawkeye deals 1 damage to any target.

If Hawkeye and a creature he dealt damage to die at the same time, his triggered ability will trigger for that creature.

0105_MTGMSH_CommNew: Heart-Shaped Herb

Heart-Shaped Herb

{4}

Artifact

If a source an opponent controls would deal damage to you, prevent 1 of that damage.

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You may sacrifice a creature. If you do, return that card to the battlefield under its owner's control with three +1/+1 counters on it and you become the monarch.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0032_MTGMSH_CommNew: Helmut Zemo, Mastermind

Helmut Zemo, Mastermind

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Villain

2/2

Whenever Helmut Zemo attacks, you may cast target instant or sorcery card with mana value less than or equal to his power from your graveyard. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead. If you cast a spell this way, put a +1/+1 counter on Helmut Zemo.

You choose whether to cast the target instant or sorcery card as Helmut Zemo's triggered ability resolves. If you do, you do so as part of the resolution of that ability. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

0018_MTGMSH_CommNew: Heroic Sacrifice

Heroic Sacrifice

{1}{W}

Instant

Choose target creature you control. Until end of turn, all damage that would be dealt to you and creatures you control is dealt to the chosen creature instead (if it's still on the battlefield). When that creature dies this turn, put its counters on up to one target creature you control and draw a card.

Heroic Sacrifice has no effect on damage already dealt earlier in the turn.

If the chosen creature isn't on the battlefield or isn't a battle, creature, or planeswalker at the time damage would be dealt, the damage won't be redirected.

More damage can be redirected to the chosen creature than it has toughness as long as that damage is all dealt at once (like combat damage is) or is all dealt while a single spell or ability is resolving.

Heroic Sacrifice doesn't change the source of the damage or whether the damage is combat damage.

If you cast more than one Heroic Sacrifice in one turn, all damage that would be dealt at once to you and/or permanents you control is dealt to one of the chosen permanents of your choice. It's not dealt to all of them, and you can't split the damage between them. The next time damage would be dealt to you, you may choose a different one of those permanents to be dealt that damage.

The delayed triggered ability puts the same number of each kind of counter the chosen creature had on it when it died onto the target creature.

0003_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Human Torch

Human Torch

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

3/2

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, Human Torch gains flying, double strike, and haste until end of turn.

Whenever Human Torch attacks, you may pay {R}{G}{W}{U}. If you do, until end of turn, whenever he deals combat damage to an opponent, he deals that much damage to each other opponent.

Human Torch's first ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

0019_MTGMSH_CommNew: Invisible Force Field

Invisible Force Field

{1}{W}

Instant

Up to four target permanents you control gain indestructible until end of turn.

Rebound (If you cast this spell from your hand, exile it as it resolves. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast this card from exile without paying its mana cost.)

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0001_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman

{2}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

3/3

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, create a 0/3 colorless Wall creature token with defender and reach.

Whenever you attack, you may pay {R}{G}{W}{U}. When you do, target creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each creature you control and can't be blocked this turn.

Invisible Woman's first ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

You don't choose a target for Invisible Woman's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay this way. You choose a target for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0033_MTGMSH_CommNew: Iron Man, Armored Avenger

Iron Man, Armored Avenger

{3}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Flying

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

Whenever Iron Man attacks, other attacking modified creatures gain flying until end of turn. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

An Aura controlled by an opponent does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

0066_MTGMSH_CommNew: It's Clobberin' Time!

It's Clobberin' Time!

{2}{G}

Sorcery

Choose one —

• Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to target creature an opponent controls.

• Destroy target artifact or enchantment.

Rebound

Casting the card again due to rebound's delayed triggered ability is optional. If you choose not to cast the card, or if you can't (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card will stay exiled. You won't get another chance to cast it on a future turn. If you do cast the card, it's put into its owner's graveyard as normal once it resolves.

If a spell with rebound that you cast from your hand is countered or doesn't resolve (most likely because its targets have become illegal), none of its effects will happen, including rebound. The spell will be put into its owner's graveyard and you won't get to cast it again on your next turn.

0034_MTGMSH_CommNew: Jarvis, Earth's Mightiest Butler

Jarvis, Earth's Mightiest Butler

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

1/4

Whenever you cast a Hero spell, draw a card.

Jarvis's ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0108_MTGMSH_CommNew: Jocasta, Automaton Avenger

Jocasta, Automaton Avenger

{3}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Hero

2/2

Flying

Whenever your commander deals combat damage to a player, put a +1/+1 counter on Jocasta.

Whenever you attack with your commander, if this card is in your graveyard, you may return it to the battlefield tapped and attacking.

While you control Jocasta, if another player gains control of your commander and it deals combat damage to a player (including dealing combat damage to you), Jocasta's first triggered ability will trigger. However, if Jocasta is your commander and another player gains control of her, her dealing combat damage to a player won't cause that ability to trigger for her controller.

As Jocasta returns to the battlefield during the resolution of her last ability, you choose the player, planeswalker, or battle the creature Jocasta is attacking. It doesn't have to be the same player, planeswalker, or battle that your commander or any other attacking creatures are attacking.

Although Jocasta entered attacking, she was never declared as an attacking creature. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks won't trigger when she enters attacking.

0035_MTGMSH_CommNew: Kang Dynasty

Kang Dynasty

{3}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after III.)

I, II — For each opponent, tap up to one target creature that player controls. Goad those creatures. Until your next turn, whenever any of those creatures deals combat damage to a player, draw a card.

III — Target creature you control gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each card in your hand and can't be blocked this turn.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

The delayed triggered ability created by chapters I and II triggers separately for each of the target creatures, even if, somehow, they end up dealing combat damage to the same player at the same time.

Count the number of cards in your hand as the chapter III ability resolves to determine the bonus the target creature gets. That bonus won't change even if the number of cards in your hand does.

0085_MTGMSH_CommNew: Kang Prime

Kang Prime

{3}{U}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/5

Flying

Whenever Kang Prime enters or attacks, exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. Put two time counters on that card. If it doesn't have suspend, it gains suspend. (At the beginning of your upkeep, remove a time counter. When the last is removed, you may cast it without paying its mana cost. If it's a creature, it has haste.)

Suspend is a keyword that represents three abilities. The first is a static ability that allows you to exile the card from your hand with the specified number of time counters (the number before the dash) on it by paying its suspend cost (listed after the dash). The second is a triggered ability that removes a time counter from the suspended card at the beginning of each of your upkeeps. The third is a triggered ability that gives you the option to cast the card when the last time counter is removed. Note that if a card is exiled and then "gains suspend," only the two triggered abilities are relevant.

If an effect refers to a "suspended card," that means a card that (1) has suspend, (2) is in exile, and (3) has one or more time counters on it.

If the first triggered ability of suspend (the one that removes time counters) is countered, no time counter is removed. The ability will trigger again at the beginning of the card's owner's next upkeep.

When the last time counter is removed, the second triggered ability of suspend (the one that lets you cast the card) triggers. It doesn't matter why the last time counter was removed or what effect removed it.

If the second triggered ability is countered, the card can't be cast. It remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

As the second triggered ability of suspend resolves, you may cast the card. Timing permissions based on the card's type are ignored. If you choose not to (or can't) cast the card, it remains exiled with no time counters on it, and it's no longer suspended.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," such as with suspend, you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those if you want to cast the card.

0053_MTGMSH_CommNew: Killmonger, Ruthless Usurper

Killmonger, Ruthless Usurper

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/3

Trample

Whenever Killmonger attacks, he gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each artifact defending player controls.

Whenever Killmonger deals combat damage to a player, that player sacrifices an artifact of their choice and you create a Treasure token.

Killmonger has received an update to his Oracle text to add "until end of turn" to his second ability. This text was inadvertently left off the printed card. The updated wording appears above.

0109_MTGMSH_CommNew: Kimoyo Beads

Kimoyo Beads

{4}

Artifact

At the beginning of your end step, choose one that hasn't been chosen —

• AV Bead — Draw a card.

• Communication Bead — Create two 1/1 white Soldier creature tokens.

• Prime Bead — You gain 3 life. Exile this artifact, then return it to the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once Kimoyo Beads leaves the battlefield and returns (usually because of the last mode), it's a new object with no connection to its previous existence on the battlefield. Any modes that were chosen the last time it was on the battlefield are eligible to be chosen again.

0020_MTGMSH_CommNew: King Solomon's Frogs

King Solomon's Frogs

{3}{W}

Legendary Artifact

Flash

When King Solomon's Frogs enters, if you cast it, for each opponent, exile up to one target permanent that player controls with mana value 3 or greater. For each permanent exiled this way, its controller draws a card.

{3}, {T}, Exile King Solomon's Frogs: You become the monarch.

If a permanent has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0046_MTGMSH_CommNew: Klaw, Master of Sound

Klaw, Master of Sound

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Rogue Villain

3/3

Deathtouch

Whenever you play a card from exile, Klaw gains indestructible until end of turn.

Whenever Klaw deals combat damage to a player, look at the top card of that player's library, then exile it face down. You may play it for as long as it remains exiled. Mana of any type can be spent to cast a spell this way.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for a spell cast this way. For example, if the exiled card is a sorcery, you may cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Some effects copy a card in exile and allow you to cast the copy. As the copy isn't a card, casting such a copy won't cause Klaw's first triggered ability to trigger.

0054_MTGMSH_CommNew: Lady Loki, Agent of Chaos

Lady Loki, Agent of Chaos

{5}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Sorcerer Villain

5/5

Whenever you cast your first instant, sorcery, or Villain spell each turn, exile it, then exile cards from the top of your library until you exile a nonland card. Lady Loki deals damage to each opponent equal to the difference between that spell's mana value and that nonland card's mana value. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost.

If the instant, sorcery, or Villain spell you cast had in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when calculating that spell's mana value.

in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when calculating that spell's mana value. If the exiled card has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. To determine the difference between the spell's mana value and the nonland card's mana value, subtract the smaller of those two numbers from the larger one, using the mana value of the spell you cast as it existed on the stack and the mana value of the nonland card in exile. For example, if you cast Photon Blast Barrage (a sorcery with mana cost ) and choose 2 as the value of X, its mana value is 4. If you then exile Living Laser (a Villain with mana cost ), you'll compare its mana value (which is 5) to the mana value of Photon Blast Barrage (which was 4), getting a result of 1.

0055_MTGMSH_CommNew: Living Laser

Living Laser

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Elemental Villain

4/4

Haste

Whenever Living Laser attacks, for each card you've discarded this turn, create a token that's a copy of Living Laser, except the token isn't legendary. The tokens enter tapped and attacking. Exile the tokens at the beginning of the next end step.

Each token copies exactly what was printed on Living Laser, with the listed exception.

The token doesn't copy whether Living Laser is tapped or untapped, whether he has any counters on him or Auras or Equipment attached to him, or any non-copy effects that have changed his power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If Living Laser leaves the battlefield before his triggered ability resolves, the tokens will still enter as copies of Living Laser, using Living Laser's copiable values from when he was last on the battlefield.

In the unusual case where Living Laser becomes a copy of something else while his triggered ability is on the stack but before it resolves, the tokens will enter as copies of whatever Living Laser is copying (with the listed exception).

0036_MTGMSH_CommNew: Lockjaw, Slobbering Teleporter

Lockjaw, Slobbering Teleporter

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Inhuman Dog Hero

1/1

Vigilance

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Lockjaw. When you do, Lockjaw and up to one other target creature you control can't be blocked this turn.

Lockjaw's last ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

You don't choose a target for Lockjaw's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you put a +1/+1 counter on Lockjaw this way. If you choose a target for that ability, you do so as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

You don't have to choose a target for the reflexive triggered ability created by Lockjaw's last ability, but if you do, and that target is illegal as that ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. Neither Lockjaw nor that creature will become unblockable.

0086_MTGMSH_CommNew: Loki, the Deceiver

Loki, the Deceiver

{1}{U}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Sorcerer Villain

4/4

Whenever Loki attacks, create a tapped and attacking token that's a copy of another target Villain you control, except it isn't legendary and it's an Illusion in addition to its other types. Sacrifice that token at the beginning of the next end step.

Whenever one or more Villains you control deal combat damage to a player, draw a card.

The token created by Loki's first ability copies exactly what was printed on the original Villain and nothing else, with the listed exceptions (unless that Villain is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that Villain is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, or so on.

If the copied Villain is a token, the token that's created copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that created the token, with the listed exceptions.

If the copied creature is copying something else, then the token enters as whatever that creature copied, with the listed exceptions.

Any enters abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters. Any "as [this creature] enters" or "[this creature] enters with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

0087_MTGMSH_CommNew: Love on the Battlefield

Love on the Battlefield

{1}{U}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever you attack with exactly two creatures, those creatures gain first strike until end of turn, then draw a card. Whenever either of those creatures deals combat damage to a player this combat, put a +1/+1 counter on it.

Once the ability of Love on the Battlefield triggers, it doesn't matter what happens to the two creatures. If only one of the creatures is on the battlefield, that creature will gain first strike and have the delayed triggered ability apply to it. You'll draw a card even if neither creature is on the battlefield as the ability resolves.

0067_MTGMSH_CommNew: M'Baku, Jabari Chieftain

M'Baku, Jabari Chieftain

{1}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Warrior

4/3

At the beginning of your end step, if there is no monarch, target opponent becomes the monarch.

Whenever a creature attacks one of your opponents, if that player is the monarch, that creature gets +1/+1 and gains trample until end of turn.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0068_MTGMSH_CommNew: Medusa, Inhuman Queen

Medusa, Inhuman Queen

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Inhuman Noble Hero

2/2

Vigilance, reach

Whenever a player casts a noncreature spell, put a +1/+1 counter on Medusa.

Medusa's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack.

0002_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Mister Fantastic

Mister Fantastic

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

2/4

Vigilance, reach

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, draw a card.

{R}{G}{W}{U}, {T}: Copy target triggered ability you control twice. You may choose new targets for the copies.

Mister Fantastic's triggered ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

The source of the copy from Mister Fantastic's last ability is the same as the source of the original ability.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keywords (such as prowess) are triggered abilities and will use "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Mister Fantastic's last ability targets a triggered ability that is on the stack and creates two additional instances of that ability on the stack. It doesn't cause any object to gain any abilities.

Mister Fantastic's last ability can copy any triggered ability on the stack, not just one with targets.

Each copy will resolve before the original ability does.

Each copy will have the same targets as the ability it's copying unless you choose new ones. You may change any number of the targets, including all of them or none of them. If, for one of the targets, you can't choose a new legal target, then it remains unchanged (even if the current target is illegal).

If the ability that's copied is modal (that is, it says "Choose one —" or the like), each copy will have the same mode. A different mode can't be chosen.

If the ability has damage divided as it was put onto the stack, the division can't be changed, although the targets receiving that damage still can. The same is true of abilities that distribute counters.

Any choices made when the ability resolves won't have been made yet when it's copied. Any such choices will be made separately when the copies resolve. Most notably, if a triggered ability asks its controller to pay a cost, you pay that cost for the copies if you wish to have it paid.

0009_MTGMSH_CommNew: Molecule Man

Molecule Man

{6}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

5/5

Nonland cards in your hand have miracle {0}. (You may cast a card for its miracle cost when you draw it if it's the first card you drew this turn.)

It's important to reveal a card with miracle before it is mixed with the other cards in your hand.

You can reveal and cast a card with miracle on any turn, not just your own, if it's the first card you've drawn that turn.

Multiple card draws are always treated as a sequence of individual card draws. For example, if you haven't drawn any cards yet during a turn and cast a spell that instructs you to draw three cards, you'll draw them one at a time. Only the first card drawn this way may be revealed and cast using its miracle ability.

If an effect puts a card into your hand without using the word "draw," the card wasn't drawn.

You don't have to reveal a drawn card with miracle if you don't wish to cast it at that time.

You can cast a card for its miracle cost only as the miracle triggered ability resolves. If you don't want to cast it at that time (or you can't cast it, perhaps because there are no legal targets available), you won't be able to cast it later for the miracle cost.

You cast the card with miracle during the resolution of the triggered ability. Ignore any timing rules based on the card's type.

Miracle is an alternative cost to cast the spell with miracle. It can't be combined with other alternative costs, such as casting a spell "without paying its mana cost." You may, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker. If the spell has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

If the card with miracle leaves your hand before the triggered ability resolves, you won't be able to cast it using its miracle ability.

You still draw the card whether you use the miracle ability or not. Any ability that triggers whenever you draw a card, for example, will trigger. If you don't cast the card using its miracle ability, it will remain in your hand.

0069_MTGMSH_CommNew: Nakia, Wakandan Operative

Nakia, Wakandan Operative

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

3/3

Reach

Whenever your commander enters, you become the monarch.

{2}, {T}: Put two +1/+1 counters on target creature or Vehicle. Activate only as a sorcery.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0088_MTGMSH_CommNew: Namor, Atlantean King

Namor, Atlantean King

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Merfolk Noble

2/2

Flying

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, create a 1/1 blue Merfolk creature token.

Whenever Namor attacks a player who has more life than you, other creatures you control attacking that player get +2/+0 until end of turn.

Namor's second ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Once Namor's last ability triggers, it doesn't matter what happens to any player's life total in response. The ability will resolve even if you have more life than the player Namor is attacking.

0111_MTGMSH_CommNew: Negative Zone Portal

Negative Zone Portal

{2}

Artifact

{2}, {T}: Exile target card from an opponent's graveyard. If it's a creature card, draw a card.

At the beginning of your upkeep, if there are four or more creature cards exiled with this artifact, flip a coin. If you lose the flip, sacrifice this artifact and return a card exiled with it at random to its owner's hand.

Negative Zone Portal's last ability will check as your upkeep step starts to see if there are four or more creature cards exiled with Negative Zone Portal. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to exile more creature cards with Negative Zone Portal during your upkeep in time to have the ability trigger.

0057_MTGMSH_CommNew: Nova Flame

Nova Flame

{X}{2}{R}{R}

Sorcery

Put X +1/+1 counters on target creature you control. It deals damage equal to its power to each other creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Nova Flame tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No counters will be put and no damage will be dealt.

0110_MTGMSH_CommNew: N'Yami-Class Mother Ship

N'Yami-Class Mother Ship

{6}

Artifact — Vehicle

5/7

Flying, vigilance, haste

Whenever this Vehicle deals combat damage to a player, look at the top card of your library. If it's a permanent card, you may put it onto the battlefield. If you don't put it onto the battlefield, put it into your hand.

Crew 3

If you put an Aura card onto the battlefield this way, you choose what it enchants as it enters the battlefield. You must be able to choose a legal player or permanent or you can't put the Aura onto the battlefield.

If you don't put the card onto the battlefield for any reason, you put the card into your hand.

0089_MTGMSH_CommNew: Okoye, Mighty and Adored

Okoye, Mighty and Adored

{2}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

3/3

When Okoye enters, you become the monarch.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. Whenever that creature attacks the monarch this turn, it gains double strike and trample until end of turn.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0113_MTGMSH_CommNew: Panther Robot

Panther Robot

{10}

Artifact Creature — Cat Robot

8/8

Affinity for artifacts (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each artifact you control.)

Reach, trample

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Panther Robot's affinity ability). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0090_MTGMSH_CommNew: Power Pack

Power Pack

{1}{R}{G}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

4/4

Flying, vigilance, trample, haste

Whenever Power Pack deals combat damage to a player, exile target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard chosen at random. At the beginning of your next upkeep, you may cast that card without paying its mana cost. If that spell would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

You choose whether to cast the exiled card as Power Pack's delayed triggered ability resolves during your next upkeep. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you choose not to cast the card or can't cast the card (perhaps because there are no legal targets available), the card remains in exile.

0059_MTGMSH_CommNew: Puppet Master, String Puller

Puppet Master, String Puller

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Artificer Villain

2/4

Whenever you attack, goad target creature an opponent controls. It can't block this turn. (Until your next turn, that creature attacks each combat if able and attacks a player other than you if able.)

Whenever one or more goaded creatures deal combat damage to one of your opponents, create a Treasure token.

If, during a player's declare attackers step, a creature that player controls that's been goaded is tapped, is affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, or hasn't been under that player's control continuously since the turn began (and doesn't have haste), then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having a creature attack a player, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack that player.

If the creature doesn't meet any of the above exceptions and can attack, it must attack a player other than the controller of the spell or ability that goaded it if able. If the creature can't attack any of those players but could otherwise attack, it must attack a planeswalker an opponent controls, a battle an opponent protects, or the player that goaded it.

Being goaded isn't an ability the creature has. Once it's been goaded, it must attack as detailed above even if it loses all abilities.

Attacking with a goaded creature doesn't cause it to stop being goaded. If there is an additional combat phase that turn, or if another player gains control of it before it stops being goaded, it must attack again if able.

If a creature you control has been goaded by multiple opponents, it must attack one of your opponents that hasn't goaded it, as that fulfills the maximum number of goad requirements. If a creature you control has been goaded by each of your opponents, the creature must attack an opponent (rather than a planeswalker or battle), but you choose which opponent it attacks.

0023_MTGMSH_CommNew: Queen Mother Ramonda

Queen Mother Ramonda

{3}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

3/5

When Queen Mother Ramonda enters, you become the monarch.

As long as you're the monarch, creatures with power 2 or less can't attack you.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

Once a creature has attacked you while you're the monarch, reducing its power to 2 or less won't remove it from combat. Similarly, becoming the monarch while one or more creatures with power 2 or less are attacking you won't remove those creatures from combat either.

0092_MTGMSH_CommNew: Red Ghost, Intangible Genius

Red Ghost, Intangible Genius

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Villain

2/3

Ward {2}

Red Ghost can't be blocked.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, create a 3/3 red Ape Villain creature token with haste.

Red Ghost doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his last ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0093_MTGMSH_CommNew: Scarlet Witch, Chaotic Avenger

Scarlet Witch, Chaotic Avenger

{2}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Warlock Hero

3/3

Flying

Whenever Scarlet Witch deals combat damage to a player, look at the top two cards of your library, then exile them face down. Then you may cast a Hero or noncreature spell from among cards exiled with Scarlet Witch without paying its mana cost.

You choose whether to cast a spell from among cards exiled with Scarlet Witch as her last ability resolves. You can't wait to cast one later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. Scarlet Witch's last ability refers to cards exiled with that specific Scarlet Witch, not any other creatures named Scarlet Witch. If she leaves the battlefield, you lose access to cards exiled with that Scarlet Witch.

0094_MTGMSH_CommNew: Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

2/2

First strike

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on Shang-Chi.

When the tenth +1/+1 counter is put on Shang-Chi, you draw five cards and gain 5 life.

Shang-Chi's last ability triggers after one or more +1/+1 counters are put onto him only if he had fewer than ten +1/+1 counters on him before those counters were put on him and he has ten or more +1/+1 counters on him once those counters are put on him.

0114_MTGMSH_CommNew: Shuri's Fabricator

Shuri's Fabricator

{4}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, create two tapped Vibranium tokens. (They're artifacts with indestructible and "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

{6}, {T}: Return target artifact card from your graveyard to the battlefield with a finality counter on it. Activate only as a sorcery. (If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard, exile it instead.)

Finality counters work on any permanent, not only creatures. If a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into a graveyard from the battlefield, exile it instead.

Finality counters don't stop permanents from going to zones other than the graveyard from the battlefield. For example, if a permanent with a finality counter on it would be put into its owner's hand from the battlefield, it does so normally.

Finality counters aren't keyword counters, and a finality counter doesn't give any abilities to the permanent it's on. If that permanent loses its abilities and then would go to a graveyard, it will still be exiled instead.

Multiple finality counters on a single permanent are redundant.

0010_MTGMSH_CommNew: Silver Surfer, Galactus's Herald

Silver Surfer, Galactus's Herald

{5}

Legendary Creature — Alien Hero

4/5

Flying

When Silver Surfer enters, you may search your library for a card named Galactus, Devourer of Worlds, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.

Whenever Silver Surfer deals combat damage to a player, until the end of your next turn, target creature attacks that player each combat if able.

If a creature under the effects of Silver Surfer's last ability can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under its controller's control that turn) then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, its controller isn't forced to pay that cost, so it doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0025_MTGMSH_CommNew: The Spear of Bashenga

The Spear of Bashenga

{4}{W}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

When The Spear of Bashenga enters, if there is no monarch, you become the monarch.

Equipped creature gets +2/+2 and has vigilance.

Whenever equipped creature attacks the monarch, destroy target tapped nonland permanent that player controls.

Equip {2}

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0096_MTGMSH_CommNew: The Squadron Sinister

The Squadron Sinister

{5}{U}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

5/5

Flying, haste

Other Villains you control get +2/+2 and have flying and haste.

Mayhem {3}{U}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for {3}{U}{R} if you discarded it this turn. Timing rules still apply.)

Mayhem represents an alternative cost that can be paid to cast a spell from your graveyard if you discarded the card with mayhem that turn. You must pay any additional costs the spell has.

You must follow all normal timing rules when casting a spell with mayhem. For example, you can't cast a creature card with mayhem you couldn't normally cast during an opponent's turn, even if you discard that card during an opponent's turn.

0061_MTGMSH_CommNew: Stilt-Man, Towering Terror

Stilt-Man, Towering Terror

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Rogue Villain

4/2

Reach

Whenever one or more Villains you control deal combat damage to a player, gain control of target noncreature, nonland permanent that player controls until the end of your next turn. It gains "This permanent can't be sacrificed" until the end of your next turn.

The permanent can't be sacrificed for any reason. If an effect instructs you to sacrifice it, you can't and it remains on the battlefield. You also can't sacrifice it to pay a cost that requires you to sacrifice a permanent.

If an effect instructs you to sacrifice a permanent, you must sacrifice a permanent other than one you gained control of. You can't try to sacrifice that one and fail.

0097_MTGMSH_CommNew: Storm, Queen of Wakanda

Storm, Queen of Wakanda

{3}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Noble Hero

4/5

Flying

Whenever Storm attacks, until end of turn, another target attacking creature gains flying and gets +X/+0, where X is Storm's power.

Whenever a creature with flying attacks you, Storm deals damage equal to her power to that creature.

The value of X is calculated only once, as Storm's second ability resolves. If Storm isn't on the battlefield at that time, use her power as she last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

Similarly, if Storm isn't on the battlefield as her last ability resolves, use her power as she last existed on the battlefield to determine how much damage is dealt.

0098_MTGMSH_CommNew: T'Chaka, Venerable King

T'Chaka, Venerable King

{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Hero

2/2

When T'Chaka enters, mill three cards, then you may put an artifact or land card from among the milled cards into your hand.

{3}, Exile this card from your graveyard: You become the monarch. Activate only if you control your commander.

The game starts with no monarch. As a player becomes the monarch, the current monarch (if any) ceases being the monarch. There is never more than one monarch at a time.

There are two inherent triggered abilities associated with being the monarch. These triggered abilities have no source and are controlled by the player who was the monarch at the time the abilities triggered. The full texts of these abilities are "At the beginning of the monarch's end step, that player draws a card" and "Whenever a creature deals combat damage to the monarch, its controller becomes the monarch."

If the triggered ability that causes the monarch to draw a card goes on the stack and a different player becomes the monarch before that ability resolves, the first player will still draw the card.

If the monarch leaves the game during another player's turn, that player becomes the monarch. If the monarch leaves the game during their turn, the next player in turn order becomes the monarch.

If combat damage dealt to the monarch causes that player to lose the game, the triggered ability that causes the controller of the attacking creature to become the monarch doesn't resolve. In most cases, the controller of the attacking creature will still become the monarch as it is likely their turn.

0007_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: T'Challa, the Black Panther

T'Challa, the Black Panther

{1}{G}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Hero

2/2

Whenever T'Challa enters or attacks, create a tapped Vibranium token. (It's an artifact with indestructible and "{T}: Add {C}. This mana can't be spent to cast a nonartifact spell.")

Whenever you cast an artifact spell with mana value 4 or greater, put two +1/+1 counters on T'Challa.

If a spell has in its cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value.

in its cost, use the value chosen for X to determine that spell's mana value. T'Challa's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0004_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: The Thing

The Thing

{5}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

5/5

Trample

At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn, put four +1/+1 counters on The Thing.

Whenever The Thing attacks, you may pay {R}{G}{W}{U}. When you do, double the number of each kind of counter on any number of target permanents you control.

The Thing's second ability will check as your beginning of combat step starts to see if you've cast a noncreature spell this turn. If not, the ability won't trigger at all. You won't be able to cast a noncreature spell during your beginning of combat step in time to have the ability trigger.

You don't choose targets for The Thing's last ability at the time it triggers. Rather, a second "reflexive" ability triggers when you pay this way. You choose targets for that ability as it goes on the stack. Each player may respond to this triggered ability as normal.

0756_MTGMSH_JSNewCmd: Thor, Asgard's Avenger

Thor, Asgard's Avenger

{2}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Warrior Hero

4/4

Flying

If another source you control would deal damage to an opponent or a permanent an opponent controls, it deals that much damage plus 1 instead.

The additional 1 damage from Thor's last ability is dealt by the same source as the original source of damage. The damage isn't dealt by Thor.

If another effect modifies how much damage your sources would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Thor's last ability no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents an opponent controls or among an opponent and one or more permanents they control, divide the original amount before adding 1. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and your opponent blocks with a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. These amounts are then modified to 3 and 4, respectively.

0062_MTGMSH_CommNew: Titania, Proud Pummeler

Titania, Proud Pummeler

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/3

First strike

Melee (Whenever this creature attacks, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn for each opponent you attacked this combat.)

Other creatures you control have melee.

Once a melee ability triggers, it doesn't matter if the creature loses melee. If Titania leaves the battlefield while the melee ability of another attacking creature you control is on the stack, that ability will still resolve.

You determine the size of the bonus as the melee ability resolves. Count each opponent that you attacked with one or more creatures. It doesn't matter if the attacking creatures are still attacking or even if they are still on the battlefield. It also doesn't matter if the opponent you attacked is still in the game.

It doesn't matter how many creatures you attacked a player with, only that you attacked a player with at least one creature. For example, if you attack one player with Titania and another player with five creatures, Titania will get +2/+2 until end of turn.

Melee will trigger if the creature with melee attacks a planeswalker or battle. However, the effect counts only opponents (and not planeswalkers or battles) that you attacked with a creature when determining the bonus.

Creatures that enter the battlefield attacking were never declared as attackers, so they won't count toward melee's effect. Similarly, if a creature with melee enters the battlefield attacking, melee won't trigger.

If a creature has multiple instances of melee, each triggers separately.

0115_MTGMSH_CommNew: Tri-Sentinel, Act of Vengeance

Tri-Sentinel, Act of Vengeance

{7}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Villain

7/7

Flying, menace, trample

When Tri-Sentinel enters, for each opponent, Tri-Sentinel deals 3 damage to up to one target creature that player controls.

Unearth {7} ({7}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step or if it would leave the battlefield. Unearth only as a sorcery.)

If you activate a card's unearth ability but that card is removed from your graveyard before the ability resolves, that unearth ability will do nothing as it resolves.

Activating a card's unearth ability isn't the same as casting that card. The unearth ability is put on the stack, but the card is not. Spells and abilities that interact with activated abilities will interact with unearth, but spells and abilities that interact with spells will not.

At the beginning of the next end step, a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth is exiled. This is a delayed triggered ability, and it can be countered by effects that counter triggered abilities. If the ability is countered, the permanent will stay on the battlefield and the delayed triggered ability won't trigger again. However, the replacement effect will still exile the permanent if it eventually leaves the battlefield.

Unearth grants haste to the permanent that's returned to the battlefield (even if it's not a creature card). However, neither of the "exile" abilities is granted to that permanent. If that permanent loses all its abilities, it will still be exiled at the beginning of the next end step, and if it would leave the battlefield, it is still exiled instead.

If a permanent returned to the battlefield with unearth would leave the battlefield for any reason, it's exiled instead—unless the spell or ability that's causing the permanent to leave the battlefield is actually trying to exile it! In that case, it succeeds at exiling it. If that spell or ability later returns the card to the battlefield, the permanent card will return to the battlefield as a new object with no relation to its previous existence. The unearth effects will no longer apply to it.

0099_MTGMSH_CommNew: Typhoid Mary, Fractured

Typhoid Mary, Fractured

{1}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Villain

3/3

Whenever Typhoid Mary attacks, choose one at random. If you discarded a card this turn, you choose one instead.

• Mary — Create a Treasure token.

• Typhoid Mary — Draw a card.

• Bloody Mary — Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

As you put Typhoid Mary's triggered ability on the stack, you choose a mode or one is chosen at random if you haven't discarded a card that turn. Players can respond to the ability knowing which mode was chosen.

0038_MTGMSH_CommNew: Valeria Richards, Precocious

Valeria Richards, Precocious

{3}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

3/3

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever you cast your first noncreature spell each turn, draw a card.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost (such as a miracle cost) you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Valeria Richards's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0119_MTGMSH_CommNew: Vision, Synthezoid Avenger

Vision, Synthezoid Avenger

{4}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Robot Hero

3/3

Flying

Whenever a player casts a spell, if it isn't that player's turn, choose one —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Vision.

• Vision phases out. (Treat him and anything attached to him as though they don't exist until your next turn.)

Phased-out permanents are treated as though they don't exist. They can't be the target of spells or abilities, their static abilities have no effect on the game, their triggered abilities can't trigger, they can't attack or block, and so on.

As Vision phases out, Auras and Equipment attached to him also phase out at the same time. Those Auras and Equipment will phase in at the same time Vision does, and they'll phase in still attached to Vision.

Permanents phase back in during their controller's untap step, immediately before that player untaps their permanents. Creatures that phase in this way are able to attack and pay a cost of {T} during that turn. If a permanent had counters on it when it phased out, it will have those counters when it phases back in.

An attacking or blocking creature that phases out is removed from combat.

Phasing out doesn't cause any "leaves the battlefield" abilities to trigger. Similarly, phasing in won't cause any "enters" abilities to trigger.

Any continuous effects with a "for as long as" duration ignore phased-out objects. If ignoring those objects causes the effect's conditions to no longer be met, the duration will expire.

If an opponent gains control of your Vision and chooses to phase him out and the duration of the control-change effect expires before Vision phases in, then Vision will phase in under your control as that opponent's next untap step begins. If they leave the game before their next untap step, Vision phases in as the next untap step begins after their turn would have begun.

0063_MTGMSH_CommNew: War Machine, Avenging Arsenal

War Machine, Avenging Arsenal

{4}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

3/5

Flying

Whenever War Machine attacks, attacking modified creatures you control gain double strike until end of turn. (Equipment, Auras you control, and counters are modifications.)

An Aura controlled by an opponent does not cause a creature you control to be modified.

A creature with a counter on it is considered modified no matter what kind of counter it is or which player put it on that creature.

A creature that is equipped is considered modified no matter who controls the Equipment that's attached to it.

0070_MTGMSH_CommNew: W'Kabi, Shield of the Nation

W'Kabi, Shield of the Nation

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

2/3

Vigilance

Whenever you attack with your commander, if you control an artifact with mana value 4 or greater, create a 4/4 green Rhino creature token with trample.

If an artifact on the battlefield has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value. If you don't control an artifact with mana value 4 or greater when you attack with your commander, W'Kabi's ability won't trigger. If you don't control one as the ability resolves, the ability will have no effect. It doesn't matter if the artifact with mana value 4 or greater you control as the ability resolves is the same as the one you controlled when it triggered.

0040_MTGMSH_CommNew: West Coast Expansion

West Coast Expansion

{X}{U}{U}

Sorcery

Draw X cards. If X is 5 or more, you may cast a Hero spell from your hand without paying its mana cost.

You choose whether to cast a Hero spell from your hand as West Coast Expansion resolves. You can't wait to cast one later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0072_MTGMSH_CommNew: Zuri, Warrior of Wakanda

Zuri, Warrior of Wakanda

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

2/2

Trample

Whenever you cast an artifact spell with mana value 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

If a spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X to determine its mana value.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Scene Box Cards Card-Specific Notes

0510_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Absorbing Man and Titania

Absorbing Man and Titania

{3}{R}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

4/5

Double all damage that creature sources you control would deal.

If another effect modifies how much damage your creature sources would deal, including preventing some of it, the player being dealt damage or the controller of the permanent being dealt damage chooses an order in which to apply those effects. If all of the damage is prevented, Absorbing Man and Titania's ability no longer applies.

If damage dealt by a creature source you control is being divided or assigned among multiple permanents and/or players, that damage is divided or assigned before doubling. For example, if you attack with a 5/5 creature with trample and your opponent blocks with a 2/2 creature, you can assign 2 damage to the blocker and 3 damage to the defending player. These amounts are then doubled to 4 and 6, respectively.

0506_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Hawkeye, Trick Shot

Hawkeye, Trick Shot

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer Hero

3/4

First strike, reach

Whenever Hawkeye or another Hero you control enters, it deals damage equal to the number of Heroes you control to any target.

Use the number of Heroes you control as Hawkeye's last ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.

0502_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Hulk, Always Angry

Hulk, Always Angry

{5}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Berserker Hero

9/9

Trample

When Hulk enters, destroy all artifacts.

Hulk attacks each combat if able.

If Hulk can't attack for any reason (such as being tapped or having come under your control that turn), then he doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having him attack, you're not forced to pay that cost, so he doesn't have to attack in that case either.

0501_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Iron Man, Futurist Paragon

Iron Man, Futurist Paragon

{4}{U}{U}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

5/5

Flying

At the beginning of combat on your turn, target artifact or creature becomes an artifact creature with base power and toughness 5/5 and gains flying.

Iron Man's last ability will overwrite any previous effects that set a permanent's power and toughness to specific numbers. Effects that otherwise modify its power and toughness will still apply no matter when they took effect. The same is true for +1/+1 counters.

If Iron Man's last ability causes a Vehicle to become an artifact creature, it doesn't count as "crewing" that Vehicle for any ability that would trigger from a Vehicle becoming crewed.

0512_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Loki, God of Lies

Loki, God of Lies

{1}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Sorcerer Villain

3/3

Whenever you cast a spell that targets only a single creature, gain control of that creature until end of turn. If it's your turn, untap that creature and it gains haste until end of turn.

If you cast a spell that has multiple targets but all of them are the same creature, Loki's ability will trigger.

If you cast a spell that has multiple targets and one of them is a creature and the others are all noncreatures, Loki's ability won't trigger.

0509_MTGMSH_SceneNew: M.O.D.O.K., Evil Intellect

M.O.D.O.K., Evil Intellect

{3}{B}{B}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Villain

3/5

Flying

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, target opponent sacrifices a nontoken creature of their choice.

M.O.D.O.K. doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his last ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0503_MTGMSH_SceneNew: Thor, Guardian of Midgard

Thor, Guardian of Midgard

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — God Warrior Hero

5/5

Flying

Whenever a source you control deals noncombat damage to an opponent, you may exile that many cards from the top of your library. You may play those cards this turn.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box Cards Card-Specific Notes

0530_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear

Blue Marvel, Adam Brashear

{3}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Scientist Hero

3/5

Flying (This creature can't be blocked except by creatures with flying or reach.)

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on Blue Marvel.

Blue Marvel doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his last ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0567_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Brawn, Amadeus Cho

Brawn, Amadeus Cho

{1}{G/U}

Legendary Creature — Gamma Scientist Hero

1/1

When Brawn enters, draw a card.

Power-up — {4}{G/U}: Put a +1/+1 counter on Brawn for each card in your hand. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by his mana cost if he entered this turn.)

Count the number of cards in your hand as Brawn's power-up ability resolves to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on him.

0836_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Captain's Defense

Captain's Defense

{W}

Instant

Target blocking creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Draw a card.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Captain's Defense tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. You won't draw a card.

0517_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Fall to Earth

Fall to Earth

{4}{W}

Instant

Exile target creature. Each player gains 3 life.

Basic landcycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a basic land card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

If the target creature is an illegal target as Fall to Earth tries to resolve, it won't resolve and none of its effects will happen. No player will gain life.

0561_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Flora Colossus

Flora Colossus

{5}{G}{G}

Creature — Treefolk

*/*

Hexproof (This creature can't be the target of spells or abilities your opponents control.)

Flora Colossus's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

The ability that sets Flora Colossus's power and toughness applies in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0562_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Gamma Grotesque

Gamma Grotesque

{2}{G}

Creature — Gamma Horror Villain

3/3

Vigilance (Attacking doesn't cause this creature to tap.)

Power-up — {4}{G}{G}: Put three +1/+1 counters on this creature. Then draw a card for each creature you control with a counter on it. (Activate each power-up ability only once. Reduce the cost by its mana cost if it entered this turn.)

Gamma Grotesque's power-up ability doesn't target it. If it's not on the battlefield as that ability resolves, its other effect still happens. You'll draw a card for each creature you control with a counter on it.

Each creature you control with a counter on it will count for one card for Gamma Grotesque's power-up ability, no matter how many counters it has on it, what kinds of counters they are, or which player put the counters on that creature.

0531_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Graviton, Fundamental Force

Graviton, Fundamental Force

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Villain

3/3

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, choose one —

• Target creature gains flying until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by creatures with flying or reach.)

• Tap target creature.

Graviton doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for his ability to trigger. As long as you control him when you draw your second card in a turn, that ability will trigger.

0547_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: The Immortal Weapons

The Immortal Weapons

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Human Warrior Hero

4/4

When The Immortal Weapons enter, return target instant or sorcery card from your graveyard to your hand.

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, target creature gets +2/+0 and gains menace until end of turn. (It can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

The Immortal Weapons's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

Once a creature has been legally blocked by a single creature, causing it to gain menace won't make that block illegal.

0569_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Iron Lad, Young Avenger

Iron Lad, Young Avenger

{2}{U/R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Flying (This creature can't be blocked except by creatures with flying or reach.)

Noncreature spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0851_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Iron Man, Tony Stark

Iron Man, Tony Stark

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

3/3

Flying (This creature can't be blocked except by creatures with flying or reach.)

Attacking creatures you control get +1/+0.

Whenever you cast a red spell, create a 2/1 colorless Robot Hero artifact creature token with flying.

Iron Man's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0563_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Moon-Boy, Dino Rider

Moon-Boy, Dino Rider

{1}{G}

Legendary Creature — Ape Human

2/2

Dinosaur spells you cast cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever Moon-Boy attacks while you control a Dinosaur, Moon-Boy gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions. The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0523_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Peggy Carter, Secret Agent

Peggy Carter, Secret Agent

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Spy Hero

2/1

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, it gains indestructible until end of turn. (Damage and effects that say "destroy" don't destroy it.)

A creature attacks alone if it's the only creature declared as an attacker during the declare attackers step (including creatures controlled by your teammates, if applicable). For example, Peggy Carter's ability won't trigger if you attack with multiple creatures and all but one of them are removed from combat. Similarly, creatures that enter the battlefield attacking later in combat won't be considered when determining whether or not a creature attacked alone.

0857_MTGMSH_BgBoxNmb: Spider-Man, Hometown Hero

Spider-Man, Hometown Hero

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Spider Human Hero

5/4

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

When Spider-Man enters, target creature with power 2 or less can't be blocked this turn.

If the target creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after Spider-Man's last ability triggers but before it resolves, the ability doesn't resolve. However, if instead the creature's power is increased to 3 or greater after the ability resolves, it still can't be blocked that turn.

0533_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Stark's Ingenuity

Stark's Ingenuity

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature you control

When this Aura enters, you may pay {X}. If you do, draw X cards.

Whenever you draw a card, put a +1/+1 counter on enchanted creature.

You choose the value of X as the first triggered ability is resolving, then you may pay that much mana to draw that many cards.

0571_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Stature, Young Avenger

Stature, Young Avenger

{1}{R/G}

Legendary Creature — Human Hero

2/2

Reach (This creature can block creatures with flying.)

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Stature has base power and toughness 4/4 until end of turn.

Stature's last ability resolves before the spell that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

0564_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Thing Swing

Thing Swing

{3}{G}

Instant

This spell costs {2} less to cast if it targets a Hero you control.

Target creature you control deals damage equal to twice its power to target creature an opponent controls.

If either creature is an illegal target as Thing Swing tries to resolve, the creature you control won't deal damage.

0574_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Victor Mancha, Runaway

Victor Mancha, Runaway

{5}

Legendary Artifact Creature — Human Hero

4/4

When Victor Mancha enters, exile target card from your graveyard. You may play it for as long as you control Victor Mancha.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

0557_MTGMSH_BegBoxNw: Wiccan, Young Avenger

Wiccan, Young Avenger

{3}{R}

Legendary Creature — Mutant Warlock Hero

3/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, exile the top card of your library. Until your next end step, you may play that card.

You pay all costs and follow all normal timing rules for a card played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

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