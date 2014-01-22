Compiled by Matt Tabak, with contributions from Laurie Cheers, Carsten Haese, Eli Shiffrin, Zoe Stephenson, and Thijs van Ommen

Document last modified December 10, 2013

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. If you can't find the answer you're looking for here, please contact us at https://magic-support.wizards.com/.

The "General Notes" section includes release information and explains the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" section contains answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" section include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

GENERAL NOTES

Release Information

The Born of the Gods set contains 165 cards (60 common, 60 uncommon, 35 rare, and 10 mythic rare).

Prerelease events: February 1–2, 2014

Launch Weekend: February 7–9, 2014

Game Day: March 1–2, 2014

The Born of the Gods set becomes legal for sanctioned Constructed play on its official release date: Friday, February 7, 2014. At that time, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Return to Ravnica, Gatecrash, Dragon's Maze, Magic 2014, Theros, and Born of the Gods.

Go to https://magic.wizards.com/en/formats for a complete list of formats and permitted card sets.

Go to Wizards.com/Locator to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword: Tribute

Some monsters demand respect from the denizens of Theros under the threat of terrible consequences. Tribute is a new keyword found on creatures that gives opponents an unfortunate choice: have the creature grow in size, or allow a powerful enters-the-battlefield ability to trigger.

Nessian Demolok

3GG

Creature — Beast

3/3

Tribute 3 (As this creature enters the battlefield, an opponent of your choice may place three +1/+1 counters on it.)

When Nessian Demolok enters the battlefield, if tribute wasn't paid, destroy target noncreature permanent.

The official rules for tribute are as follows:

702.103. Tribute

702.103a Tribute is a static ability that functions as the creature with tribute is entering the battlefield. "Tribute N" means "As this creature enters the battlefield, choose an opponent. That player may have this creature enter the battlefield with an additional N +1/+1 counters on it."

702.103b Objects with tribute have triggered abilities that check "if tribute wasn't paid." This condition is true if the opponent chosen as a result of the tribute ability didn't have the creature enter the battlefield with +1/+1 counters as specified by the creature's tribute ability.

If the opponent pays tribute, the creature will enter the battlefield with the specified number of +1/+1 counters on it. It won't enter the battlefield and then have the +1/+1 counters placed on it.

The choice of whether to pay tribute is made as the creature with tribute is entering the battlefield. At that point, it's too late to respond to the creature spell. For example, in a multiplayer game, opponents won't know whether tribute will be paid or which opponent will be chosen to pay tribute or not when deciding whether to counter the creature spell.

If the triggered ability has a target, that target will not be known while the creature spell with tribute is on the stack.

Players can't respond to the tribute decision before the creature enters the battlefield. That is, if the opponent doesn't pay tribute, the triggered ability will trigger before any player has a chance to remove the creature.

The triggered ability will resolve even if the creature with tribute isn't on the battlefield at that time.

New Ability Word: Inspired

With creations of the divine, the epic deeds of mortals, and terrifying monsters all around, inspiration is everywhere on Theros. Inspired is an ability word that appears in italics at the beginning of abilities that trigger whenever the creature with the inspired ability becomes untapped. (An ability word has no rules meaning.)

Aerie Worshippers

3U

Creature — Human Cleric

2/4

Inspired — Whenever Aerie Worshippers becomes untapped, you may pay 2U. If you do, put a 2/2 blue Bird enchantment creature token with flying onto the battlefield.

Inspired abilities trigger no matter how the creature becomes untapped: by the turn-based action at the beginning of the untap step or by a spell or ability.

If an inspired ability triggers during your untap step, the ability will be put on the stack at the beginning of your upkeep. If the ability creates one or more token creatures, those creatures won't be able to attack that turn (unless they gain haste).

Inspired abilities don't trigger when the creature enters the battlefield.

If the inspired ability includes an optional cost, you decide whether to pay that cost as the ability resolves. You can do this even if the creature leaves the battlefield in response to the ability.

Gods and Devotion to Two Colors

The five Gods that appear in the Born of the Gods set each have an ability that refers to your devotion to two colors.

Xenagos, God of Revels

3RG

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to red and green is less than seven, Xenagos isn't a creature.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gains haste and gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is that creature's power.

Your devotion to two colors is equal to the number of mana symbols that are the first color, the second color, or both colors among the mana costs of permanents you control. Specifically, a hybrid mana symbol counts only once toward your devotion to its two colors. For example, if the only nonland permanents you control are Xenagos, God of Revels and Rubblebelt Raiders (whose mana cost is 1(r/g)(r/g)(r/g)), your devotion to red and green is five.

Cycle: Archetypes

The Born of the Gods set includes a cycle of creatures that grant your creatures a keyword while making sure your opponents' creatures can't have that same keyword.

Archetype of Courage

1WW

Enchantment Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Creatures you control have first strike.

Creatures your opponents control lose first strike and can't have or gain first strike.

The Archetype's second ability applies to each creature controlled by any of your opponents, no matter when it entered the battlefield.

While you control an Archetype, continuous effects generated by the resolution of spells and abilities that would give the specified ability to creatures your opponents control aren't created. For example, if you control Archetype of Courage, a spell cast by an opponent that gives creatures he or she controls first strike wouldn't cause the creatures to have first strike, even if later in the turn Archetype of Courage left the battlefield. (If the spell has additional effects, such as raising the power of the creatures, those effects will apply as normal.)

Conversely, continuous effects generated by static abilities (such as an Aura that granted the appropriate ability) would resume applying if the Archetype left the battlefield.

If you and an opponent each control the same Archetype, no creature controlled by any player will have the appropriate ability.

Returning Theros Themes and Mechanics

The Born of the Gods set features many mechanics, keywords, and rules introduced in the Theros set. For more information on enchantment creatures, the "Nyx" starry sky frame element, bestow, heroic, monstrosity and monstrous creatures, devotion, scry, and Gods, please see the Theros Release Notes at https://magic.wizards.com/en/rules.

Rule Change: The "Planeswalker Uniqueness Rule" and the "Legend Rule"

Two rule changes introduced with the Magic 2014 core set impact how cards in the Born of the Gods set function.

Under the previous rules, if there were two or more legendary permanents with the same name on the battlefield or two or more planeswalkers that share a subtype (such as "Jace") on the battlefield, they would all be put into their owners' graveyards as a state-based action. These rules have changed. The new rules are as follows:

704.5j If a player controls two or more planeswalkers that share a planeswalker type, that player chooses one of them, and the rest are put into their owners' graveyards. This is called the "planeswalker uniqueness rule."

704.5k If a player controls two or more legendary permanents with the same name, that player chooses one of them, and the rest are put into their owners' graveyards. This is called the "legend rule."

CARD-SPECIFIC NOTES

Acolyte's Reward

1W

Instant

Prevent the next X damage that would be dealt to target creature this turn, where X is your devotion to white. If damage is prevented this way, Acolyte's Reward deals that much damage to target creature or player. (Each W in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to white.)

Acolyte's Reward has two targets: the creature that would be dealt damage and the creature or player that Acolyte's Reward will deal damage to. These targets are chosen as you cast Acolyte's Reward.

The amount of damage the prevention shield will prevent is based on your devotion to white as Acolyte's Reward resolves. That amount won't change later in the turn, even if your devotion to white does.

You don't choose a source of damage. The prevention shield will apply to the next X damage that would be dealt to the first target, no matter where that damage comes from. It also doesn't matter whether the damage is dealt at the same time. For example, if the shield prevents the next 5 damage to the first target, and that creature would be dealt 3 damage by Lightning Strike , that 3 damage is prevented and Acolyte's Reward deals 3 damage to the second target. The prevention effect will still apply to the next 2 damage the first target would be dealt that turn.

, that 3 damage is prevented and Acolyte's Reward deals 3 damage to the second target. The prevention effect will still apply to the next 2 damage the first target would be dealt that turn. The effect of Acolyte's Reward isn't a redirection effect. If it prevents damage, Acolyte's Reward (not the source of that damage) deals damage to the second target as part of that prevention effect. Acolyte's Reward is the source of the new damage, so the characteristics of the original source (such as its color or whether it had lifelink) don't apply. The new damage isn't combat damage, even if the prevented damage was. Since you control the source of the new damage, if the second target is an opponent, you may have Acolyte's Reward deal its damage to a planeswalker that opponent controls.

As Acolyte's Reward tries to resolve, if only the first target is illegal, Acolyte's Reward won't prevent any damage that would be dealt to that creature and, because of this, Acolyte's Reward won't deal damage to the second target. If only the second target is illegal, damage that would be dealt to the first target will be prevented, but Acolyte's Reward won't deal damage. If both targets are illegal, Acolyte's Reward will be countered.

After Acolyte's Reward resolves, it no longer matters whether either target is still legal. For example, if the second target is a creature controlled by an opponent, and it gains hexproof after Acolyte's Reward resolves but before it prevents damage, Acolyte's Reward will still deal damage to that creature. If Acolyte's Reward can't deal damage to the second target (perhaps because it's a creature that has left the battlefield), Acolyte's Reward will still prevent damage; it just won't deal any damage itself.

If Acolyte's Reward prevents damage, it deals its damage immediately afterward as part of that same prevention effect. This happens before state-based actions are performed, and before any player can cast spells or activate abilities. If the source of the original damage was a spell or ability, this happens before that spell or ability resumes its resolution.

If the amount of damage that would be dealt to the first target is in excess of the amount of damage that Acolyte's Reward would prevent, the source deals its excess damage to the first target at the same time that the rest of it is prevented. Then Acolyte's Reward deals its damage.

The damage will be dealt by Acolyte's Reward as it existed on the stack, not as it exists when the damage is dealt. That is, it's an instant spell that's dealing the damage, in case an ability cares about that (such as Satyr Firedancer's, which includes the phrase "Whenever an instant or sorcery spell you control deals damage to an opponent").

If the first target would be dealt combat damage by multiple creatures, you choose which of that damage to prevent. (For example, if one of those creatures has deathtouch, you could choose to prevent the damage from that creature specifically.) You don't decide until the point at which the creatures would deal their damage.

Akroan Conscriptor

4R

Creature — Human Shaman

3/2

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Akroan Conscriptor, gain control of another target creature until end of turn. Untap that creature. It gains haste until end of turn.

The ability can target any creature except Akroan Conscriptor, including one that's untapped or one you already control.

Gaining control of a creature doesn't cause you to gain control of any Auras or Equipment attached to it. Notably, if that creature is enchanted by an Aura with bestow and dies while under your control, the Aura's controller will continue to control the creature that Aura becomes.

If you control a legendary creature and gain control of another legendary creature with the same name, you'll choose one to remain on the battlefield and put the other into its owner's graveyard.

Arbiter of the Ideal

4UU

Creature — Sphinx

4/5

Flying

Inspired — Whenever Arbiter of the Ideal becomes untapped, reveal the top card of your library. If it's an artifact, creature, or land card, you may put it onto the battlefield with a manifestation counter on it. That permanent is an enchantment in addition to its other types.

The manifestation counter is a memory aid only. The permanent will continue to be an enchantment in addition to its other types even if that counter is removed.

If you choose to not put the card onto the battlefield, or if the card isn't one of the listed types, it will remain on top of your library. (Note that revealing the card is not optional.)

Aspect of Hydra

G

Instant

Target creature gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is your devotion to green. (Each G in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to green.)

The value of X is calculated as Aspect of Hydra resolves. The bonus won't change later in the turn, even if your devotion to green does.

Astral Cornucopia

XXX

Artifact

Astral Cornucopia enters the battlefield with X charge counters on it.

T: Choose a color. Add one mana of that color to your mana pool for each charge counter on Astral Cornucopia.

If you choose 1 for the value of X, Astral Cornucopia will cost 3 to cast and enter the battlefield with one charge counter. If you choose 2 for the value of X, it will cost 6 to cast and enter the battlefield with two charge counters, and so on.

The last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Bile Blight

BB

Instant

Target creature and all other creatures with the same name as that creature get -3/-3 until end of turn.

Bile Blight has only one target. Other creatures with that name are not targeted. For example, a creature with hexproof will still get -3/-3 if it has the same name as the target creature.

If the target creature is an illegal target as Bile Blight tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No creature will get -3/-3.

The name of a creature token is the same as its creature types, unless the token is a copy of another creature or the effect that created the token specifically gives it a different name. For example, a 1/1 Cat Soldier creature token is named "Cat Soldier."

Black Oak of Odunos

2B

Creature — Zombie Treefolk

0/5

Defender

B, Tap another untapped creature you control: Black Oak of Odunos gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

You can tap a creature that hasn't been under your control since your most recent turn began to activate the last ability.

Brimaz, King of Oreskos

1WW

Legendary Creature — Cat Soldier

3/4

Vigilance

Whenever Brimaz, King of Oreskos attacks, put a 1/1 white Cat Soldier creature token with vigilance onto the battlefield attacking.

Whenever Brimaz blocks a creature, put a 1/1 white Cat Soldier creature token with vigilance onto the battlefield blocking that creature.

For the first triggered ability, you declare which player or planeswalker the token is attacking as you put it onto the battlefield. It doesn't have to be the same player or planeswalker Brimaz is attacking.

If Brimaz somehow blocks two or more creatures (note it can't naturally do this), its last ability will trigger that many times.

Although the tokens enter the battlefield attacking or blocking, they were never declared as attacking or blocking creatures. Abilities that trigger whenever a creature attacks or blocks won't trigger.

Champion of Stray Souls

4BB

Creature — Skeleton Warrior

4/4

3BB, T, Sacrifice X other creatures: Return X target creature cards from your graveyard to the battlefield.

5BB: Put Champion of Stray Souls on top of your library from your graveyard.

You choose the targets of the first ability as you activate that ability, before you pay any costs. You can't target any of the creatures you sacrifice.

The last ability can be activated only if Champion of Stray Souls is in your graveyard.

Courser of Kruphix

1GG

Enchantment Creature — Centaur

2/4

Play with the top card of your library revealed.

You may play the top card of your library if it's a land card.

Whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control, you gain 1 life.

Courser of Kruphix doesn't change when you can play lands. You can do so only during your main phase when you have priority and the stack is empty.

Playing a land with the second ability counts as your land play for the turn. If you play a land from your hand during your turn, you won't be able to play an additional land from the top of your library unless another effect allows you to.

The last ability triggers whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability (such as Rampant Growth ) causes you to put a land onto the battlefield under your control. It will even trigger when a spell or ability causes another player to put a land onto the battlefield under your control (as can happen with Yavimaya Dryad 's ability, for example).

) causes you to put a land onto the battlefield under your control. It will even trigger when a spell or ability causes another player to put a land onto the battlefield under your control (as can happen with 's ability, for example). While playing with the top card of your library revealed, if you draw multiple cards, reveal each one before you draw it.

Crypsis

1U

Instant

Target creature you control gains protection from creatures your opponents control until end of turn. Untap it.

Abilities of creature cards not on the battlefield owned by an opponent can't target that creature, and damage those cards would deal to the creature is prevented.

If another player gains control of the creature after Crypsis resolves, the creature will have protection from creatures controlled by opponents of its new controller.

Culling Mark

2G

Sorcery

Target creature blocks this turn if able.

The creature blocks only if it's able to do so as the declare blockers step begins. If, at that time, the creature is tapped, it's affected by a spell or ability that says it can't block, or no creatures are attacking its controller or a planeswalker controlled by that player, then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having the creature block, the player isn't forced to pay that cost. If that cost isn't paid, the creature won't block.

The controller of the creature chooses which attacking creature that creature blocks.

If there are multiple combat phases in a turn, the creature must block only in the first one in which it's able to.

Dawn to Dusk

2WW

Sorcery

Choose one or both — Return target enchantment card from your graveyard to your hand; and/or destroy target enchantment.

You choose which mode you're using—or that you're using both modes—as you're casting the spell. Once this choice is made, it can't be changed later while the spell is on the stack.

Dawn to Dusk won't affect any target that is illegal when it tries to resolve. If you chose to use both modes and both targets are illegal at that time, Dawn to Dusk will be countered.

Drown in Sorrow

1BB

Sorcery

All creatures get -2/-2 until end of turn. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

Only creatures on the battlefield when Drown in Sorrow resolves will get -2/-2. Creatures that enter the battlefield later in the turn will not.

Eidolon of Countless Battles

1WW

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

0/0

Bestow 2WW(If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached to a creature.)

Eidolon of Countless Battles and enchanted creature each get +1/+1 for each creature you control and +1/+1 for each Aura you control.

Eidolon of Countless Battles's last ability functions only on the battlefield. In other zones, it is a 0/0 enchantment creature card.

A permanent with bestow is either a creature or an Aura, not both (although it's an enchantment either way). It will contribute just +1/+1 toward the bonus given by Eidolon of Countless Battles.

Ephara's last ability checks at the beginning of each upkeep whether another creature entered the battlefield under your control last turn. If one did, it will trigger; otherwise, it won't. The ability will trigger only once no matter how many creatures entered the battlefield under your control that turn, as long as at least one did.

The last ability will trigger regardless of what has happened to the creature that entered the battlefield on the previous turn. It doesn't matter whether it's still under your control or whether it's still on the battlefield.

If a noncreature permanent you control (such as an Aura with bestow) becomes a creature, it will not cause Ephara's last ability to trigger the following turn. This is true even if that noncreature permanent became a creature the same turn it entered the battlefield.

Ephara, God of the Polis2WULegendary Enchantment Creature — God6/5IndestructibleAs long as your devotion to white and blue is less than seven, Ephara isn't a creature.At the beginning of each upkeep, if you had another creature enter the battlefield under your control last turn, draw a card.

Ephara's Enlightenment

1WU

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

When Ephara's Enlightenment enters the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on enchanted creature.

Enchanted creature has flying.

Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, you may return Ephara's Enlightenment to its owner's hand.

The last ability of Ephara's Enlightenment will trigger only if it's on the battlefield when the creature enters the battlefield under your control. You may return it to its owner's hand only if it's still on the battlefield when that ability resolves.

If Ephara's Enlightenment isn't on the battlefield when its enters-the-battlefield ability resolves, put a +1/+1 counter on the creature it was enchanting when it left the battlefield.

Everflame Eidolon

1R

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

1/1

Bestow 2R(If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached to a creature.)

R: Everflame Eidolon gets +1/+0 until end of turn. If it's an Aura, enchanted creature gets +1/+0 until end of turn instead.

Enchanted creature gets +1/+1.

As Everflame Eidolon's ability resolves, the bonus is applied to either Everflame Eidolon (if it's a creature) or to the enchanted creature (if it's an Aura). If the bonus is applied to the enchanted creature, that bonus won't apply to Everflame Eidolon, even if it becomes a creature later that turn.

Eye Gouge

B

Instant

Target creature gets -1/-1 until end of turn. If it's a Cyclops, destroy it.

If the target creature is a Cyclops, it will get -1/-1 before it's destroyed.

Fall of the Hammer

1R

Instant

Target creature you control deals damage equal to its power to another target creature.

As Fall of the Hammer tries to resolve, if only one of the targets is legal, Fall of the Hammer will still resolve but will have no effect: If the first target creature is illegal, it can't deal damage to anything. If the second target creature is illegal, it can't be dealt damage.

The amount of damage dealt is based on the first target creature's power as Fall of the Hammer resolves.

Fated Infatuation

UUU

Instant

Put a token onto the battlefield that's a copy of target creature you control. If it's your turn, scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom of your library and the rest on top in any order.)

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be zero.

If the copied creature is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is a Clone), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature is a token, the token created by Fated Infatuation copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

Fated Return

4BBB

Instant

Put target creature card from a graveyard onto the battlefield under your control. It gains indestructible. If it's your turn, scry 2. (Look at the top two cards of your library, then put any number of them on the bottom of your library and the rest on top in any order.)

The effect that causes the creature to gain indestructible doesn't have a duration. It lasts until the creature leaves the battlefield.

The indestructible granted by Fated Return isn't part of the creature's copiable values. If the creature is copied, the copy won't have indestructible (unless the creature otherwise has indestructible).

Fearsome Temper

2R

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has "2R: Target creature can't block this creature this turn."

The activated ability granted by Fearsome Temper can't change or undo a block that's already happened. For it to have an effect, you must activate it no later than the declare attackers step.

The target creature can still block other attacking creatures.

Felhide Brawler

1B

Creature — Minotaur

2/2

Felhide Brawler can't block unless you control another Minotaur.

Whether you control another Minotaur is checked only as you declare blockers. The other Minotaur doesn't have to block.

Felhide Spiritbinder

3R

Creature — Minotaur Shaman

3/4

Inspired — Whenever Felhide Spiritbinder becomes untapped, you may pay 1R. If you do, put a token onto the battlefield that's a copy of another target creature except it's an enchantment in addition to its other types. It gains haste. Exile it at the beginning of the next end step.

The token copies exactly what was printed on the original creature (except that the copy is also an enchantment) and nothing else (unless that permanent is copying something else or is a token; see below). It doesn't copy whether that creature is tapped or untapped, whether it has any counters on it or Auras and Equipment attached to it, or any non-copy effects that have changed its power, toughness, types, color, and so on.

If the copied creature has X in its mana cost, X is considered to be zero.

If the copied creature is copying something else (for example, if the copied creature is a Clone), then the token enters the battlefield as whatever that creature copied.

If the copied creature is a token, the token created by Felhide Spiritbinder copies the original characteristics of that token as stated by the effect that put the token onto the battlefield.

Any enters-the-battlefield abilities of the copied creature will trigger when the token enters the battlefield. Any "as [this permanent] enters the battlefield" or "[this permanent] enters the battlefield with" abilities of the copied creature will also work.

If another creature becomes or enters the battlefield as a copy of the token, that creature won't have haste and you won't exile it. However, if Felhide Spiritbinder creates multiple tokens due to a replacement effect (like the one Doubling Season creates), each of those tokens will have haste and you'll exile each of them.

Floodtide Serpent

4U

Creature — Serpent

4/4

Floodtide Serpent can't attack unless you return an enchantment you control to its owner's hand. (This cost is paid as attackers are declared.)

You must return an enchantment you control to its owner's hand during each combat in which you attack with Floodtide Serpent.

Forgestoker Dragon

4RR

Creature — Dragon

5/4

Flying

1R: Forgestoker Dragon deals 1 damage to target creature. That creature can't block this combat. Activate this ability only if Forgestoker Dragon is attacking.

Forgestoker Dragon's activated ability can target any creature, not just creatures controlled by the defending player or ones that could block.

If you don't want the target creature to be able to block, Forgestoker Dragon's activated ability must be activated during the declare attackers step.

Gild

3B

Sorcery

Exile target creature. Put a colorless artifact token named Gold onto the battlefield. It has "Sacrifice this artifact: Add one mana of any color to your mana pool."

You will control the token, no matter who controls the target creature.

If the creature isn't a legal target as Gild tries to resolve, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No token will be created.

Glimpse the Sun God

XW

Instant

Tap X target creatures. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If you choose zero targets, you'll just scry 1 when the ability resolves. However, if you choose at least one target and all of Glimpse the Sun God's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't scry in that case.

Graverobber Spider

3G

Creature — Spider

2/4

Reach

3B: Graverobber Spider gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is the number of creature cards in your graveyard. Activate this ability only once each turn.

The number of creature cards in your graveyard is counted only as the ability resolves. Once the ability resolves, the bonus won't change, even if the number of creature cards in your graveyard changes later in the turn.

Herald of Torment

1BB

Enchantment Creature — Demon

3/3

Bestow 3BB(If you cast this card for its bestow cost, it's an Aura spell with enchant creature. It becomes a creature again if it's not attached to a creature.)

Flying

At the beginning of your upkeep, you lose 1 life.

Enchanted creature gets +3/+3 and has flying.

The triggered ability that causes you to lose life applies whether Herald of Torment is a creature or an Aura. The "you" in that ability refers to Herald of Torment's controller. If you control Herald of Torment as an Aura enchanting a creature another player controls, that ability will trigger at the beginning of your upkeep and cause you to lose 1 life.

Hero of Iroas

1W

Creature — Human Soldier

2/2

Aura spells you cast cost 1 less to cast.

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Hero of Iroas, put a +1/+1 counter on Hero of Iroas.

Hero of Iroas's first ability will apply if you cast a card for its bestow cost.

Hero of Leina Tower

G

Creature — Human Warrior

1/1

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Hero of Leina Tower, you may pay X. If you do, put X +1/+1 counters on Hero of Leina Tower.

You decide the value of X and choose whether to pay X as the heroic ability resolves.

Heroes' Podium

5

Legendary Artifact

Each legendary creature you control gets +1/+1 for each other legendary creature you control.

X, T: Look at the top X cards of your library. You may reveal a legendary creature card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

The bonus given by Heroes' Podium counts only legendary creatures. It won't count itself.

Heroes' Podium will give a bonus to each legendary creature you control, even if gaining control of one causes the "legend rule" to apply. For example, if you control Brimaz, King of Oreskos (a 3/4 legendary creature), and gain control of another one, they'll each be 4/5 when you put one into its owner's graveyard. Then the remaining one will return to being 3/4.

Impetuous Sunchaser

1R

Creature — Human Soldier

1/1

Flying, haste

Impetuous Sunchaser attacks each turn if able.

Impetuous Sunchaser attacks only if it's able to do so as the declare attackers step begins. If, at that time, it's tapped or affected by a spell or ability that says it can't attack, then it doesn't attack. If there's a cost associated with having it attack, you're not forced to pay that cost. If that cost isn't paid, Impetuous Sunchaser won't attack.

You choose which player or planeswalker Impetuous Sunchaser attacks.

Karametra, God of Harvests

3GW

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/7

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to green and white is less than seven, Karametra isn't a creature.

Whenever you cast a creature spell, you may search your library for a Forest or Plains card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle your library.

If you cast a creature card with bestow for its bestow cost, it becomes an Aura spell and not a creature spell. Karametra's last ability won't trigger.

You can use the last ability to put any land card with the subtype Forest or Plains onto the battlefield, not just ones named Forest or Plains.

Kiora, the Crashing Wave

2GU

Planeswalker — Kiora

2

+1: Until your next turn, prevent all damage that would be dealt to and dealt by target permanent an opponent controls.

-1: Draw a card. You may play an additional land this turn.

-5: You get an emblem with "At the beginning of your end step, put a 9/9 blue Kraken creature token onto the battlefield."

Kiora's first ability can target any permanent an opponent controls, not just one that can deal or be dealt damage.

Once the first ability resolves, the damage prevention continues to apply even if that permanent changes controllers.

Kiora's second ability allows you to play an additional land during your main phase. Doing so follows the normal timing rules for playing lands. In particular, you won't play a land as that ability resolves. The ability will fully resolve (and you'll draw a card, perhaps a land you'll play later) first.

The effect of the second ability is cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Rites of Flourishing .

. If Kiora leaves the battlefield after her second ability is activated but before it resolves, you'll still be able to play an additional land after the ability resolves.

Kraken of the Straits

5UU

Creature — Kraken

6/6

Creatures with power less than the number of Islands you control can't block Kraken of the Straits.

The number of Islands you control is counted as blockers are declared. Creatures with power less than that number at that time can't block Kraken of the Straits. Once blockers have been declared, the power of the blocking creatures and the number of Islands you control don't matter.

Loyal Pegasus

W

Creature — Pegasus

2/1

Flying

Loyal Pegasus can't attack or block alone.

Loyal Pegasus can be declared as an attacker only if another creature is declared as an attacker at the same time. Similarly, Loyal Pegasus can be declared as a blocker only if another creature is declared as a blocker at the same time.

If you control more than one Loyal Pegasus, they can both attack or block together, even if no other creatures attack or block.

Although Loyal Pegasus can't attack alone, other attacking creatures don't have to attack the same player or planeswalker. For example, Loyal Pegasus could attack an opponent and another creature could attack a planeswalker that opponent controls.

In a Two-Headed Giant game (or in another format using the shared team turns option), Loyal Pegasus can attack or block with a creature controlled by your teammate, even if no other creatures you control are attacking or blocking.

Marshmist Titan

6B

Creature — Giant

4/5

Marshmist Titan costs X less to cast, where X is your devotion to black. (Each B in the mana costs of permanents you control counts toward your devotion to black.)

Your devotion to black is calculated when you determine Marshmist Titan's total cost, and that cost is locked in before any costs are paid. For example, if you control a creature with black mana symbols in its mana cost that can be sacrificed for mana, those mana symbols will count toward your devotion to black. You can then sacrifice that creature for mana to pay the reduced total cost.

If your devotion to black is greater than six, Marshmist Titan will cost B to cast. The colored mana requirement isn't reduced.

Mindreaver

UU

Creature — Human Wizard

2/1

Heroic — Whenever you cast a spell that targets Mindreaver, exile the top three cards of target player's library.

UU, Sacrifice Mindreaver: Counter target spell with the same name as a card exiled with Mindreaver.

The cards are exiled face up. All players can look at them.

If Mindreaver leaves the battlefield, and later another Mindreaver enters the battlefield, it is a new object (even if the two were represented by the same card). The last ability of the second Mindreaver doesn't refer to any cards exiled with the first one.

Mogis, God of Slaughter

2BR

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

7/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to black and red is less than seven, Mogis isn't a creature.

At the beginning of each opponent's upkeep, Mogis deals 2 damage to that player unless he or she sacrifices a creature.

If the player can't sacrifice a creature (usually because he or she doesn't control one), Mogis will deal 2 damage to him or her.

Oracle of Bones

2RR

Creature — Minotaur Shaman

3/1

Haste

Tribute 2 (As this creature enters the battlefield, an opponent of your choice may place two +1/+1 counters on it.)

When Oracle of Bones enters the battlefield, if tribute wasn't paid, you may cast an instant or sorcery card from your hand without paying its mana cost.

If you want to cast a card this way, you cast it as part of the resolution of the triggered ability. Timing restrictions based on the card's type (such as sorcery) are ignored. Other casting restrictions (such as "Cast [this card] only before attackers are declared") are not.

If the card has X in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as its value.

If you cast a card "without paying its mana cost," you can't pay alternative costs such as overload costs. You can, however, pay additional costs such as kicker costs. If the card has mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If you choose to cast a split card with fuse without paying its mana cost, you may cast both halves.

Pain Seer

1B

Creature — Human Wizard

2/2

Inspired — Whenever Pain Seer becomes untapped, reveal the top card of your library and put that card into your hand. You lose life equal to that card's converted mana cost.

If the mana cost of the revealed card includes X, X is considered to be 0.

If the revealed card doesn't have a mana cost (because it's a land card, for example), its converted mana cost is 0.

Split cards in your library have two converted costs, one for each half. If you reveal a split card this way, you'll lose life equal to the sum of those converted mana costs.

Peregrination

3G

Sorcery

Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal those cards, and put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand. Shuffle your library, then scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

You can choose to search for only one basic land card with Peregrination. If you do, you'll put that card onto the battlefield tapped.

Perplexing Chimera

4U

Enchantment Creature — Chimera

3/3

Whenever an opponent casts a spell, you may exchange control of Perplexing Chimera and that spell. If you do, you may choose new targets for the spell. (If the spell becomes a permanent, you control that permanent.)

You may exchange control of Perplexing Chimera and any spell cast by an opponent, not just one with targets.

You make the decision whether to exchange control of Perplexing Chimera and the spell as the triggered ability resolves.

If Perplexing Chimera leaves the battlefield or the spell leaves the stack before the triggered ability resolves, you can't make the exchange.

Neither Perplexing Chimera nor the spell changes zones. Only control of them is exchanged.

After the ability resolves, you control the spell. Any instance of "you" in that spell's text now refers to you, "an opponent" refers to one of your opponents, and so on. The change of control happens before new targets are chosen, so any targeting restrictions such as "target opponent" or "target creature you control" are now made in reference to you, not the spell's original controller. You may change those targets to be legal in reference to you, or, if those are the spell's only targets, the spell will be countered on resolution for having illegal targets. When the spell resolves, any illegal targets are unaffected by it and you make all decisions the spell's effect calls for.

You may change any of the spell's targets. If you change a target, you must choose a legal target for the spell. If you can't, you must leave the target the same (even if that target is now illegal).

Gaining control of a spell and changing its targets won't cause any heroic abilities of the new targets to trigger.

If you gain control of an instant or sorcery spell, it will be put into its owner's graveyard as it resolves or is countered.

In some unusual cases, you may not control Perplexing Chimera when its triggered ability resolves (perhaps because the triggered ability triggered again and resolved while the original ability was on the stack). In these cases, you can exchange control of Perplexing Chimera and the spell that causes the ability to trigger, even if you control neither of them. If you do, you'll be able to change targets of the spell, not the spell's new controller.

Phenax, God of Deception

3UB

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

4/7

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to blue and black is less than seven, Phenax isn't a creature.

Creatures you control have "T: Target player puts the top X cards of his or her library into his or her graveyard, where X is this creature's toughness."

If you activate the ability Phenax grants to creatures you control, the toughness of the creature is calculated as the ability resolves. If the creature is no longer on the battlefield at that time, use its toughness when it was last on the battlefield.

If Phenax is a creature, it will grant itself the activated ability.

If you tap Phenax to activate the ability it grants itself, and Phenax is no longer a creature but still on the battlefield as that ability resolves, no cards will be put into the target player's graveyard. Similarly, if Phenax isn't on the battlefield as the ability resolves and wasn't a creature when it left the battlefield, no cards will be put into the graveyard.

Pillar of War

3

Artifact Creature — Golem

3/3

Defender

As long as Pillar of War is enchanted, it can attack as though it didn't have defender.

Defender only matters when Pillar of War could be declared as an attacking creature. If Pillar of War is already attacking, it becoming not enchanted doesn't cause it to be removed from combat.

Pinnacle of Rage

4RR

Sorcery

Pinnacle of Rage deals 3 damage to each of two target creatures and/or players.

You must choose two legal targets to cast Pinnacle of Rage.

If one of the targets is a player, you can redirect the damage dealt by Pinnacle of Rage to a planeswalker that player controls. However, Pinnacle of Rage can't be used to deal damage to both a player and a planeswalker he or she controls.

Ragemonger

1BR

Creature — Minotaur Shaman

2/3

Minotaur spells you cast cost BR less to cast. This effect reduces only the amount of colored mana you pay. (For example, if you cast a Minotaur spell with mana cost 2R, it costs 2 to cast.)

If you control more than one Ragemonger, the cost reduction is cumulative.

You apply cost reduction effects after other cost modifiers, so Ragemonger can reduce additional costs or alternative costs of Minotaur spells if they include B and/or R.

If a spell has hybrid mana symbols in its mana cost, you choose which half you will be paying before determining the total cost. If you choose to pay such a cost with B or R, Ragemonger can reduce that part of the cost.

Reap What Is Sown

1GW

Instant

Put a +1/+1 counter on each of up to three target creatures.

Reap What Is Sown can't target the same creature multiple times. It will put only one +1/+1 counter on each of its targets.

Scourge of Skola Vale

2G

Creature — Hydra

0/0

Trample

Scourge of Skola Vale enters the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters on it.

T, Sacrifice another creature: Put a number of +1/+1 counters on Scourge of Skola Vale equal to the sacrificed creature's toughness.

Use the toughness of the sacrificed creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many +1/+1 counters to put on Scourge of Skola Vale.

Searing Blood

RR

Instant

Searing Blood deals 2 damage to target creature. When that creature dies this turn, Searing Blood deals 3 damage to the creature's controller.

If the target creature dies that turn, Searing Blood will deal 3 damage to whoever controls the creature when it dies, who isn't necessarily the player who controlled it when Searing Blood resolved. It doesn't matter what causes the creature to die.

Servant of Tymaret

2B

Creature — Zombie

1/3

Inspired — Whenever Servant of Tymaret becomes untapped, each opponent loses 1 life. You gain life equal to the life lost this way.

2B: Regenerate Servant of Tymaret.

A creature taps when its regeneration shield is used, not when the shield is created. Notably, you won't be able to use Servant of Tymaret's last ability to tap it so that its inspired ability will trigger unless Servant of Tymaret would be destroyed.

Shrike Harpy

3BB

Creature — Harpy

2/2

Flying

Tribute 2 (As this creature enters the battlefield, an opponent of your choice may place two +1/+1 counters on it.)

When Shrike Harpy enters the battlefield, if tribute wasn't paid, target opponent sacrifices a creature.

The opponent you target with the triggered ability doesn't have to be the same opponent you chose to pay tribute or not.

Silent Sentinel

5WW

Creature — Archon

4/6

Flying

Whenever Silent Sentinel attacks, you may return target enchantment card from your graveyard to the battlefield.

If you return an enchantment creature card with bestow to the battlefield, you can't pay its bestow cost. It won't be an Aura and can't be attached to a creature.

If the enchantment card is an Aura, you choose a legal player or object for that Aura to enchant as it enters the battlefield. This doesn't target the player or object, so it's possible to enchant an opposing creature with hexproof this way, for example. If there's no player or object the Aura can legally enchant, it stays in the graveyard.

Spirit of the Labyrinth

1W

Enchantment Creature — Spirit

3/1

Each player can't draw more than one card each turn.

You can draw a maximum of one card on each player's turn. Subsequent card draws are ignored.

If you haven't drawn any cards in a turn, and a spell or ability would cause you to draw multiple cards, you'll just draw one card.

If you draw a card, and then Spirit of the Labyrinth enters the battlefield, you won't be able to draw more cards that turn.

If a replacement effect would try to replace a card that you can't draw, that effect can't apply.

Springleaf Drum

1

Artifact

T, Tap an untapped creature you control: Add one mana of any color to your mana pool.

You can tap a creature that hasn't been under your control since your most recent turn began to activate the ability.

Sudden Storm

3U

Instant

Tap up to two target creatures. Those creatures don't untap during their controllers' next untap steps. Scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom of your library.)

If a creature affected by Sudden Storm changes controllers before its old controller's next untap step, Sudden Storm will prevent it from becoming untapped during its new controller's next untap step.

This spell can target tapped creatures. If a targeted creature is already tapped when the spell resolves, that creature remains tapped and doesn't untap during its controller's next untap step.

If you chose two targets and one is an illegal target when Sudden Storm resolves, that creature won't become tapped and it won't be stopped from untapping during its controller's next untap step. It won't be affected by Sudden Storm in any way.

If you choose zero targets, you'll just scry 1 when the ability resolves. However, if you choose at least one target and all of Sudden Storm's targets are illegal as it tries to resolve, the spell will be countered and none of its effects will happen. You won't scry in that case.

Sunbond

3W

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature has "Whenever you gain life, put that many +1/+1 counters on this creature."

In some unusual cases, you can gain life even though your life total actually decreases. For example, if you are being attacked by two 3/3 creatures and you block one with a 2/2 creature with lifelink, your life total will decrease by 1 even though you've gained 2 life. You'll put two +1/+1 counters on the enchanted creature.

In a Two-Headed Giant game, life gained by your teammate won't cause the ability to trigger, even though it causes your team's life total to increase.

Tromokratis

5UU

Legendary Creature — Kraken

8/8

Tromokratis has hexproof unless it's attacking or blocking.

Tromokratis can't be blocked unless all creatures defending player controls block it. (If any creature that player controls doesn't block this creature, it can't be blocked.)

The defending player may block Tromokratis with each creature he or she controls. If that player can't, perhaps because one of those creatures is tapped, or chooses not to, Tromokratis can't be blocked.

Tromokratis (like all attacking and blocking creatures) remains an attacking or blocking creature until the end of combat step is over. Notably, it will still be an attacking or blocking creature during the combat damage step, so any abilities an opponent controls that trigger when a creature dies as a result of combat damage could target Tromokratis.

Unravel the Æther

1G

Instant

Choose target artifact or enchantment. Its owner shuffles it into his or her library.

If the artifact or enchantment is an illegal target as Unravel the Æther tries to resolve, it will be countered and none of its effects will happen. No library will be shuffled.

If the artifact or enchantment is a token, it will be shuffled into its owner's library when Unravel the Æther resolves, then will cease to exist. For practical purposes, whatever item is representing the token should not actually be put into the library, though the library is still shuffled.

Vortex Elemental

U

Creature — Elemental

0/1

U: Put Vortex Elemental and each creature blocking or blocked by it on top of their owners' libraries, then those players shuffle their libraries.

3UU: Target creature blocks Vortex Elemental this turn if able.

If no creature is blocking or being blocked by Vortex Elemental as its first ability resolves, it alone will be put on top of its owner's library, and that library will be shuffled. You can activate the first ability outside of combat.

If Vortex Elemental isn't on the battlefield when its first ability resolves, any creatures blocking or blocked by it when it left the battlefield will be put on top of their owners' libraries and those libraries will be shuffled.

The creature blocks Vortex Elemental only if it's able to do so as the declare blockers step begins. If, at that time, the creature is tapped, it's affected by a spell or ability that says it can't block, or Vortex Elemental isn't attacking its controller or a planeswalker controlled by that player, then it doesn't block. If there's a cost associated with having the creature block, the player isn't forced to pay that cost. If that cost isn't paid, the creature won't block.

Whims of the Fates

5R

Sorcery

Starting with you, each player separates all permanents he or she controls into three piles. Then each player chooses one of his or her piles at random and sacrifices those permanents. (Piles can be empty.)

To choose a pile at random, each pile must have an equal chance of being chosen. There are many ways to do this, including assigning each pile a number and rolling a die.

You may put Auras or Equipment into one pile and the creatures they were attached to into a different pile.

If you put all permanents you control into one pile, you'll have a two-thirds chance of not having to sacrifice any permanents, but a one-third chance of having to sacrifice all of them.

Xenagos, God of Revels

3RG

Legendary Enchantment Creature — God

6/5

Indestructible

As long as your devotion to red and green is less than seven, Xenagos isn't a creature.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, another target creature you control gains haste and gets +X/+X until end of turn, where X is that creature's power.

The value of X is calculated only once, as the ability resolves.

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