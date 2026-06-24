We are saddened by the recent passing of Ron Spears, one of Magic's most influential artists who contributed over 100 pieces of artwork to the game. Spears was a treasured part of Magic's artistic legacy, and he will be deeply missed.

Ron Spears's first piece of Magic artwork, Veiled Sentry , was printed in Urza's Saga in 1998. He swiftly became one of the most recognizable artists of that era, lending his talents to iconic cards and breathing life into Dominaria and beyond. Following his Magic debut, he would serve as a Magic art director at Wizards of the Coast from 1998 to 2001, guiding Magic's visual style while making several contributions of his own.

Employing a vivid traditional style, he helped define some of the most iconic characters from early Magic. Legends like Akroma, Angel of Wrath and Atogatog were all defined by Spears's artwork. It's no exaggeration to say that his artwork left an undeniable mark on the game, so much so that the artwork for Phage, the Untouchable was used on boosters of Legions.

Spears would continue to contribute artwork to Magic over the coming years, including several competitive staples like Mystical Teachings , Dark Confidant , and Engineered Explosives . Every table, from casual to competitive, likely featured Ron Spears's art in some capacity. Any Magic player from this era can name a piece of Spears's artwork that they remember fondly—whether it sparked their love of planes like Mirrodin or took them to the Top 8 of a Pro Tour.

Ron Spears continued to illustrate Magic artwork for several years. In 2022, he gave new borderless artwork to all ten Ravnican bounce lands. In 2024, he contributed several new pieces to Modern Horizons 3. Most recently, he made a return to Magic this year in Lorwyn Eclipsed, lending his trademark, dreamlike style to the plane of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor.

We'd like to extend our condolences to Ron's friends and family. Magic would not be the game it is today without his artwork, and we want to take the time to celebrate his contributions. This is a difficult loss for the entire Magic community, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts as we mourn his passing.

We invite you to explore the artwork of Ron Spears on Gatherer or other Magic databases.