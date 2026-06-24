Remembering the Life and Artwork of Ron Spears
We are saddened by the recent passing of Ron Spears, one of Magic's most influential artists who contributed over 100 pieces of artwork to the game. Spears was a treasured part of Magic's artistic legacy, and he will be deeply missed.
Ron Spears's first piece of Magic artwork,
Employing a vivid traditional style, he helped define some of the most iconic characters from early Magic. Legends like
Spears would continue to contribute artwork to Magic over the coming years, including several competitive staples like
Ron Spears continued to illustrate Magic artwork for several years. In 2022, he gave new borderless artwork to all ten Ravnican bounce lands. In 2024, he contributed several new pieces to Modern Horizons 3. Most recently, he made a return to Magic this year in Lorwyn Eclipsed, lending his trademark, dreamlike style to the plane of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor.
We'd like to extend our condolences to Ron's friends and family. Magic would not be the game it is today without his artwork, and we want to take the time to celebrate his contributions. This is a difficult loss for the entire Magic community, and we will keep him and his loved ones in our thoughts as we mourn his passing.
We invite you to explore the artwork of Ron Spears on Gatherer or other Magic databases.