Compiled by Eliana Rabinowitz and Eric Levine

Document last modified June 12, 2026

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The Release Notes include information concerning the release of a new Magic: The Gathering set, as well as a collection of clarifications and rulings involving that set's cards. It's intended to make playing with the new cards more fun by clearing up the common misconceptions and confusion inevitably caused by new mechanics and interactions. As future sets are released, updates to the Magic rules may cause some of this information to become outdated. Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Rules to find the most up-to-date rules.

The "General Notes" section includes information about card legality and explains some of the mechanics and concepts in the set.

The "Card-Specific Notes" sections contain answers to the most important, most common, and most confusing questions players might ask about cards in the set. Items in the "Card-Specific Notes" sections include full card text for your reference. Not all cards in the set are listed.

General Notes

Card Legality

Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ cards with the HOB set code are permitted in the Standard, Pioneer, and Modern formats, as well as in Commander and other formats. At release, the following card sets will be permitted in the Standard format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations, Wilds of Eldraine, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, The Big Score, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror, Aetherdrift, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™, Edge of Eternities, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man, Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™, Lorwyn Eclipsed, Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Secrets of Strixhaven, Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes, and Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit.

New Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Commander cards with the HOC set code are permitted in the Commander, Legacy, and Vintage formats. Previously printed cards with the HOC set code are legal for play in any format where a card with the same name is permitted.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Formats for a complete list of formats and their permitted card sets and banned lists.

Go to Magic.Wizards.com/Commander for more information on the Commander variant.

Go to Locator.Wizards.com to find an event or store near you.

New Keyword Ability: Storied

Bilbo encounters many legendary characters, artifacts, and stories on his journey, and he later chronicles his journey through those fantastical tales. Storied is a new keyword ability that grants you the enduring story designation for the rest of the game once you control three or more permanents that are legendary, Sagas, and/or artifacts.

0165_MTGHOB_Main: Thorin Oakenshield

Thorin Oakenshield

{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Noble

3/2

Trample

Storied (If you control three or more artifacts, legendaries, and/or Sagas, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game.)

As long as you have an enduring story, artifacts and creatures you control have ward {1}.

Once you have an enduring story, you have it for the rest of the game, even if you lose control of some or all of your storied permanents. The enduring story designation is on the player and can't be removed by any effect.

A permanent is any object on the battlefield, including tokens and lands. Spells and emblems aren't permanents.

A single permanent can only count once toward the three legendary, Saga, and/or artifact permanents needed to get an enduring story, even if it has more than one of those qualities. If you control one permanent that is a legendary artifact and a second permanent that is a Saga, you will only have two of the three permanents required to get an enduring story.

If you control three legendary, Saga, and/or artifact permanents but don't control a permanent with storied, you don't get an enduring story. For example, if you controlled three artifacts, lost control of two, then cast Thorin Oakenshield, you won't have an enduring story.

If your third legendary, Saga, or artifact permanent enters the battlefield and then one of those permanents leaves the battlefield immediately afterwards (most likely due to the "legend rule" or due to being a creature with 0 toughness), you get an enduring story before it leaves the battlefield.

Storied isn't a triggered ability and doesn't use the stack. Players can respond to a spell that will give you your third legendary, Saga, and/or artifact permanent, but they can't respond to you getting an enduring story once you control that third permanent.

New Keyword Action: Recruit

To win a battle, you need to recruit allies to your side! Recruit is a new keyword action that means "Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card this way, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token."

0018_MTGHOB_Main: Lake-town Lookout

Lake-town Lookout

{W}

Creature — Human Scout

1/1

When this creature dies, recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

Once a spell or ability that causes you to recruit begins to resolve, no player may take any other actions until it's done. Any responses made to the spell or ability must be made before you draw, discard, and potentially create a token.

New Mechanic: Hone Counters

Honing your weapon makes it sharper and more effective in combat. Hone counters are a new kind of counter. Each hone counter on an Equipment grants +1/+0 to the creature that Equipment is attached to.

0154_MTGHOB_Main: Dwalin, Weaponmaster

Dwalin, Weaponmaster

{1}{R/W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Warrior

2/1

First strike

Whenever Dwalin enters or attacks, put a hone counter on each Equipment you control. (Each hone counter on an Equipment grants +1/+0 to equipped creature.)

A creature equipped by an Equipment with hone counters on it gets +1/+0 for each hone counter on that Equipment. This effect is from the counter itself rather than an ability on the Equipment, so even if the Equipment loses some of its abilities, each hone counter will still grant +1/+0 to the creature.

The power boost applies only while the Equipment with hone counters is attached to a creature. If an Equipment with hone counters on it becomes unattached from a creature, leaves the battlefield, or has its hone counters removed, the power of the creature changes immediately.

Hone counters can be put on any Equipment and each one will grant +1/+0 to that Equipment's equipped creature, even if the Equipment the hone counters are on doesn't reference hone counters or have an ability that puts them on itself.

Returning Mechanic: Adventurer Cards

With our return to Middle-earth, adventurer cards are back to represent the exciting journeys the characters experience (perhaps reluctantly in Bilbo's case). As always, adventurer cards are permanent cards, and each has a set of alternative characteristics in a subset frame on the left of its text box. You may cast the card as its Adventure—if you do, it will be exiled for you to cast later as a permanent.

0032_MTGHOB_Main: Bilbo, Luckwearer

Bilbo, Luckwearer

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Rogue

1/1

Bilbo can't be blocked.

Whenever Bilbo deals combat damage to a player, draw a card, then discard a card.

//ADV//

Burglar's Plot

{4}{U}

Sorcery — Adventure

Exchange control of two target nonland permanents that share a card type. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

An adventurer card is a permanent card in every zone except the stack, as well as while on the stack if not cast as an Adventure. Ignore its alternative characteristics in those cases. For example, while it's in your graveyard, Bilbo, Luckwearer is a blue creature card whose mana value is 2. It can't be put into your hand by the effect of Speak Secrets ("Mill four cards, then put an instant or sorcery card from among them into your hand.").

When casting a spell as an Adventure, use the alternative characteristics and ignore all of the card's normal characteristics. The spell's color, mana cost, mana value, and so on are determined by only those alternative characteristics. If the spell leaves the stack, it immediately resumes using its normal characteristics.

If you cast an adventurer card as an Adventure, use only its alternative characteristics to determine whether it's legal to cast that spell. For example, if you control Gandalf, Party Guest ("At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value X or less from your hand without paying its mana cost, where X is twice the number of legendary Wizards you control."), you could cast Burglar's Plot from your hand without paying its mana cost (provided you control enough legendary Wizards), but not Bilbo, Luckwearer.

If a spell is cast as an Adventure, its controller exiles it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard as it resolves. For as long as it remains exiled, that player may play it using its primary characteristics. If an Adventure spell leaves the stack in any way other than resolving (most likely by being countered or by failing to resolve because its targets have all become illegal), that card won't be exiled and the spell's controller won't be able to cast it as a permanent later.

If an adventurer card ends up in exile for any other reason than by exiling itself while resolving, it won't give you permission to cast it as a permanent spell.

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions for the permanent spell you cast from exile. Normally, you'll be able to cast it only during your main phase while the stack is empty.

If an effect copies an Adventure spell, that copy is exiled as it resolves. It ceases to exist as a state-based action; it's not possible to cast the copy as a permanent.

An effect may refer to a card, spell, or permanent that "has an Adventure." This refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an adventurer card's set of alternative characteristics, even if they're not being used and even if that card was never cast as an Adventure.

If an effect refers to a card, spell, or permanent that has an Adventure, it won't find an instant or sorcery spell on the stack that's been cast as an Adventure.

If an object becomes a copy of an object that has an Adventure, the copy also has an Adventure. If it changes zones, it will either cease to exist (if it's a token) or cease to be a copy (if it's a nontoken permanent), and so you won't be able to cast it as an Adventure.

If an effect instructs you to choose a card name, you may choose the alternative Adventure name. Consider only the alternative characteristics to determine whether that is an appropriate name to choose.

Casting a card as an Adventure isn't casting it for an alternative cost. Effects that allow you to cast a spell for an alternative cost or without paying its mana cost may allow you to apply those to the Adventure.

Returning Keyword Action: Amass

Amass is back, this time representing the armies of Goblins standing in the way of Bilbo and Thorin's company of dwarves.

0105_MTGHOB_Main: Misty Mountains Raider

Misty Mountains Raider

{4}{R}

Creature — Goblin Soldier

4/4

Whenever you attack, amass Goblins 2. (Put two +1/+1 counters on an Army you control. It's also a Goblin. If you don't control an Army, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token first.)

To amass Goblins N, if you don't control an Army creature, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token. Then you choose an Army creature you control and put N +1/+1 counters on it. If that Army isn't already a Goblin, it becomes a Goblin in addition to its other types.

Amass Orcs works the same way, except you create a 0/0 black Orc Army creature token if you don't control an Army. And if the Army creature you chose isn't already an Orc, it becomes an Orc in addition to its other types. By combining cards with amass Orcs and amass Goblins, you can end up with a Goblin Orc Army.

In the rare case that you control multiple Army creatures (perhaps because you control a creature with changeling) while you amass Goblins, you choose which of your Army creatures to put the +1/+1 counters on. If that creature isn't a Goblin, it becomes a Goblin in addition to its other types.

If you don't control an Army, the Goblin Army token you create enters the battlefield as a 0/0 creature before receiving counters. Any abilities that trigger when a creature with a certain power enters the battlefield, such as that of Mentor of the Meek, will see the token enter as a 0/0 creature before it gets +1/+1 counters.

Some spells and abilities that amass Goblins may require targets. If each target chosen is an illegal target as that spell or ability tries to resolve, it won't resolve. You won't amass Goblins.

Some cards refer to the "amassed Army." That means the Army creature you chose to receive counters, even if no counters were placed on it for some reason.

Returning Ability Word: Landfall

The landfall ability word represents all the places Bilbo and the dwarves explore by rewarding you whenever a land you control enters.

0116_MTGHOB_Main: Attercop

Attercop

{1}{G}

Creature — Spider

2/1

Reach, deathtouch

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

A landfall ability triggers whenever a land you control enters for any reason. It triggers whenever you play a land, as well as whenever a spell or ability puts a land onto the battlefield under your control.

A landfall ability doesn't trigger if a permanent already on the battlefield becomes a land.

Whenever a land you control enters, each landfall ability of permanents you control will trigger. You can put them on the stack in any order. The last ability you put on the stack will be the first one to resolve (as a result, you can have those abilities resolve in the order of your choosing).

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Main Set Card-Specific Notes

0061_MTGHOB_Main: Azog, Moria's Ruin

Azog, Moria's Ruin

{2}{B}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Soldier

1/3

When Azog enters, destroy up to one other target creature. Its controller amasses Goblins X, where X is that creature's power. If you controlled that creature, draw a card. (To amass Goblins X, that player puts X +1/+1 counters on an Army they control. It's also a Goblin. If they don't control an Army, they create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token first.)

Use the power of the creature as it last existed on the battlefield to determine the value of X.

If no target is chosen for Azog's ability, "its controller" is undefined and no player amasses Goblins.

0087_MTGHOB_Main: Balin, Loremaster

Balin, Loremaster

{3}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Bard

4/4

Storied (If you control three or more artifacts, legendaries, and/or Sagas, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game.)

Whenever Balin or another Dwarf you control enters, you may discard your hand. Draw X cards, where X is the number of cards discarded this way. If you have an enduring story, Balin deals X damage to each opponent.

The decision to discard your hand is made during the resolution of the ability, so there is no opportunity for an opponent to respond between choosing to discard your hand and drawing cards.

You may choose to discard your hand even if your hand contains zero cards.

0144_MTGHOB_Main: Bard, King of Dale

Bard, King of Dale

{4}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble Archer

3/5

Reach, vigilance

If you would draw a card except the first one you draw in each of your draw steps, draw two cards instead.

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, twice that many of those tokens are created instead.

If two or more replacement effects would apply to a card-drawing event, the player drawing the card chooses the order in which to apply them.

For Bard's last ability, all of the tokens enter the battlefield simultaneously. They'll be created with the same name, color, type and subtype, abilities, power, toughness, and so on.

If the token you create has any "as [this permanent] enters" or "[this permanent] enters with" abilities, first determine how many tokens are being created, then apply those abilities individually for each one. For example, if a token with "You may have [this permanent] enter as a copy of any creature on the battlefield" would be created (such as an embalmed Vizier of Many Faces), the resulting two tokens can each copy a different creature.

If an effect creates more than one kind of token, it'll create twice as many of each kind. For example, if you control Bilbo, Fellow Conspirator and Bard, King of Dale and you create a Food token, you'll create two Food tokens and two Treasure tokens (regardless of the order you chose to apply the replacement effects).

If the effect creating the tokens instructs you to do something with those tokens at a later time, like exiling them at the end of combat, you'll do that for all the tokens.

Bard's last ability only applies to tokens that are created. Copies of permanent spells that resolve become tokens on the battlefield, but those tokens are not created and will not be doubled by Bard's ability.

Because Bard, King of Dale is legendary, it's unlikely that one player will control two. However, if that happens, cards drawn by that player will be multiplied by four. Three Bards will multiply by eight, and so on.

Similarly, the effect of the last ability on multiple Bard, King of Dale is cumulative. If you control two, you'll create four times the number of tokens.

If you control Bard, King of Dale and create an Army token because you amass and didn't already control an Army, you will create two Army tokens. However, since you can only put the counters on one of the tokens, the other remains a 0/0 creature and will be put into its owner's graveyard the next time state-based actions are checked.

0145_MTGHOB_Main: Bard the Bowman

Bard the Bowman

{1}{W}{U}

Legendary Creature — Human Archer

1/3

Reach

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature. It gains lifelink until end of turn.

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Bard the Bowman was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If he's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

If you draw your second card in a turn while recruiting, the Human Soldier you create can be chosen as the target of Bard the Bowman's ability.

0146_MTGHOB_Main: Bard's Company

Bard's Company

{2}{W}{U}

Creature — Human Citizen

2/3

You may cast this spell as though it had flash if you control a Human.

Other creatures you control get +1/+1.

Whenever this creature enters or attacks, recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

If you use the first ability of Bard's Company to cast it as though it had flash, you must control a Human only as you begin the casting process and put Bard's Company on the stack. Losing control of that Human while you're casting Bard's Company (perhaps because of sacrificing it to activate a mana ability) or in response to Bard's Company won't affect Bard's Company on the stack.

0004_MTGHOB_Main: Belladonna Took

Belladonna Took

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Citizen

2/2

Whenever a token you control enters, you gain 1 life if this is the first time this ability has resolved this turn. If it's the second time, draw a card. If it's the third time, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Belladonna Took's ability has no effect each time beyond the third it resolves in a turn.

0118_MTGHOB_Main: Beorn, Reluctant Host

Beorn, Reluctant Host

{4}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Bear Shapeshifter

5/5

Trample

//ADV//

Till and Tend

{1}{G}

Sorcery — Adventure

You may play an additional land this turn. (Then exile this card. You may cast the creature later from exile.)

The effect that allows you to play an additional land that turn is cumulative with other effects that do so.

0119_MTGHOB_Main: Beorn the Fierce

Beorn the Fierce

{3}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Bear Shapeshifter Warrior

6/6

Trample

Other Bears you control get +2/+2.

At the beginning of combat on your turn, put a trample counter on up to one target creature you control. It becomes a Bear in addition to its other types. Then if you control three or more Bears, draw two cards.

The type-changing effect of the triggered ability lasts indefinitely. It doesn't wear off during the cleanup step or when Beorn the Fierce leaves the battlefield. The creature couldn't bear not being a Bear!

0120_MTGHOB_Main: Beorn's Hospitality

Beorn's Hospitality

{1}{G}

Enchantment

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control.

{5}{G}{G}: This enchantment becomes a Bear creature in addition to its other types and gains "This creature's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control." (This effect doesn't end.)

The type-changing and ability-granting effects last indefinitely. They don't wear off during the cleanup step.

0147_MTGHOB_Main: Bifur, Melodic Rider

Bifur, Melodic Rider

{4}{R/W}{R/W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Bard

4/5

Storied (If you control three or more artifacts, legendaries, and/or Sagas, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game.)

Whenever Bifur enters or attacks, put a +1/+1 counter on target creature.

As long as you have an enduring story, if a triggered ability of a Dwarf you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Bifur's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If Bifur entering causes you to have an enduring story, his "enters or attacks" ability triggers an additional time.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used.

0033_MTGHOB_Main: Bilbo, Thief in the Night

Bilbo, Thief in the Night

{1}{U}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Rogue

2/2

Spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand cost {1} less to cast.

Whenever Bilbo attacks, you may cast an artifact, instant, or sorcery spell from your graveyard. If an instant or sorcery spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Bilbo, Thief in the Night). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast the spell was.

The cost reduction applies only to generic mana in the costs of spells you cast from anywhere other than your hand. It can't reduce requirements of a specific color of mana.

You can choose to cast an Adventure instant or sorcery spell from your graveyard as Bilbo's ability resolves. If that Adventure spell resolves, you can exile it using the replacement effect associated with the Adventure, and you can cast the permanent spell later from exile. If that Adventure spell fails to resolve (because it's countered or its targets become illegal), that card is exiled by the replacement effect created by Bilbo's ability; you can't cast the permanent spell later from exile.

0005_MTGHOB_Main: Bilbo's Gambit

Bilbo's Gambit

{1}{W}

Instant

Gift a Treasure (You may promise an opponent a gift as you cast this spell. If you do, they create a Treasure token before its other effects. It's an artifact with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

Return target spell to its owner's hand. If the gift was promised, players can't cast spells this turn.

As an additional cost to cast a spell with gift, you can promise the listed gift to an opponent. That opponent is chosen as part of that additional cost. The gift isn't given at this time; rather, it's given at a later time based on whether or not the spell is a permanent spell.

For instants and sorceries with gift, the gift is given to the appropriate opponent as part of the resolution of the spell. This happens before any of the spell's other effects would take place.

If a spell for which the gift was promised is countered, doesn't resolve (perhaps because all of its targets are illegal), or is otherwise removed from the stack, the gift won't be given. None of its other effects will happen either.

You can't pay a gift cost more than once.

If you copy a spell for which the gift was promised, the gift was also promised to the same player for the copy. If a card or token enters as a copy of a permanent that's already on the battlefield, the gift isn't promised for that new permanent, even if it was promised for the original.

"Gift a Treasure" causes the chosen opponent to create a Treasure token.

0148_MTGHOB_Main: Bolg of the North

Bolg of the North

{3}{B}{R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Soldier

5/5

When Bolg enters, you may sacrifice another creature. When you do, Bolg deals damage equal to that creature's power to another target creature. If excess damage was dealt this way, amass Goblins X, where X is that excess damage. (Put X +1/+1 counters on an Army you control. It's also a Goblin. If you don't control an Army, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token first.)

The sacrificed creature's last known existence on the battlefield is checked to determine its power.

You can't sacrifice multiple creatures to deal damage multiple times.

Bolg of the North has a reflexive triggered ability. When it enters the battlefield, its triggered ability goes on the stack without a target. While that ability is resolving, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, a second ability triggers and you pick a target that will be dealt damage. This is different from other abilities that say "If you do …" in that players may cast spells and activate abilities before a creature is sacrificed and then again after the creature is sacrificed but before damage is dealt.

Bolg of the North's damage-dealing ability triggers only when you sacrifice a creature as a result of the instruction of its triggered ability. It won't trigger if you sacrifice a creature for any other reason.

Excess damage has been dealt to a creature if the damage dealt to it is greater than lethal damage. Usually, this means damage greater than its toughness, although damage already marked on the creature is taken into account.

0122_MTGHOB_Main: Cantankerous Keepers

Cantankerous Keepers

{5}{G}

Creature — Elf Soldier

4/3

Affinity for Elves (This spell costs {1} less to cast for each Elf you control.)

When this creature enters, mill four cards, then put all Elf cards from among them into your hand.

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Cantankerous Keepers's first ability). The mana value of the spell is determined only by its mana cost, no matter what the total cost to cast that spell was.

Affinity for Elves reduces only the generic mana in the cost to cast Cantankerous Keepers. The colored mana must still be paid.

0007_MTGHOB_Main: Celebrate the Mountain-king

Celebrate the Mountain-king

{3}{W}

Enchantment

When this enchantment enters, for each opponent, exile up to one target nonland permanent that player controls until this enchantment leaves the battlefield.

When this enchantment enters, recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

If Celebrate the Mountain-king leaves the battlefield before its triggered ability resolves, no nonland permanents will be exiled.

Auras attached to exiled nonland permanents will be put into their owners' graveyards. Equipment attached to exiled creatures will become unattached and remain on the battlefield. Any counters on exiled nonland permanents will cease to exist.

If a token is exiled, it ceases to exist. It won't be returned to the battlefield.

The exiled cards return to the battlefield immediately after Celebrate the Mountain-king leaves the battlefield. Nothing happens between the two events, including state-based actions.

In a multiplayer game, if Celebrate the Mountain-king's owner leaves the game, the exiled cards will return to the battlefield. Because the one-shot effect that returns the cards isn't an ability that goes on the stack, it won't cease to exist along with the leaving player's spells and abilities on the stack.

0150_MTGHOB_Main: The Chief Warg

The Chief Warg

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Wolf

3/3

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Ferocious — Whenever you attack while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, you draw a card and lose 1 life.

The Chief Warg's triggered ability will check when you attack to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It will not check again when it resolves, so the trigger will resolve even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0151_MTGHOB_Main: Chief Warg's Company

Chief Warg's Company

{1}{B}{G}

Creature — Wolf

5/3

Trample

This creature can't attack unless you control two or more other Wolves.

At the beginning of your upkeep, create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

Once Chief Warg's Company has attacked, it will remain an attacking creature even if you no longer control two or more other Wolves.

0008_MTGHOB_Main: Dáin, Lord of the Iron Hills

Dáin, Lord of the Iron Hills

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Noble

2/2

Vigilance

Storied (If you control three or more artifacts, legendaries, and/or Sagas, you have an enduring story for the rest of the game.)

As long as you have an enduring story, creatures can't attack you unless their controller pays {1} for each of those creatures.

While the effect of Dáin's last ability is applying, your opponents can choose not to attack with a creature that must attack if able as long as there is no other player, planeswalker, or battle for that creature to attack that wouldn't require a cost.

0123_MTGHOB_Main: Dancing from Dark to Dawn

Dancing from Dark to Dawn

{3}{G}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever you cast a creature spell, put X +1/+1 counters on target creature you control, where X is that spell's mana value.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, create a 2/2 green Bear creature token.

If the creature spell has in its mana cost, use the value chosen for X when calculating that spell's mana value.

0092_MTGHOB_Main: Desert Were-Worm

Desert Were-Worm

{4}{R}{R}

Creature — Dragon Wurm

0/5

This creature gets +2/+0 for each Mountain you control.

Whenever you attack with creatures with total power 12 or greater for the first time each turn, untap all attacking creatures. After this phase, there is an additional combat phase.

Desert Were-Worm's second ability will only trigger if creatures you attacked with had power 12 or greater at the time you attacked. Increases to the power of attacking creatures after they attack, such as from attack triggers, will not contribute to the 12 power needed for this ability to trigger.

0066_MTGHOB_Main: Dreaded Bat-Cloud

Dreaded Bat-Cloud

{4}{B}

Creature — Bat

4/2

This spell costs {3} less to cast if a creature died this turn.

Flying, deathtouch

In a multiplayer game, a player may lose the game at the same time that their creatures die. If so, Dreaded Bat-Cloud's cost reduction applies.

0155_MTGHOB_Main: Eagle's Rescue

Eagle's Rescue

{2}{W/U}{W/U}

Enchantment — Aura

Enchant creature

Enchanted creature gets +2/+2 and has flying.

{2}{W/U}{W/U}: Return this card from your graveyard to the battlefield attached to target creature you control with power 1 or less. Activate only as a sorcery.

If you activate the last ability of Eagle's Rescue and the target creature becomes an illegal target in response, the ability doesn't resolve and Eagle's Rescue remains in your graveyard.

0012_MTGHOB_Main: The Eagles Are Coming!

The Eagles Are Coming!

{1}{W}

Instant

Kicker {2}{W}{W} (You may pay an additional {2}{W}{W} as you cast this spell.)

Choose target creature you own. If this spell was kicked, instead choose any number of target creatures you own. Return each chosen creature to your hand. At the beginning of the next upkeep, create a 4/4 white Bird Soldier creature token with flying for each creature returned to your hand this way.

Any creature tokens that were returned to your hand are counted by the delayed triggered ability. You'll get a Bird Soldier token for each of them.

If a spell's kicker cost was paid, the spell is "kicked."

The kicker ability doesn't let you pay a kicker cost more than once.

If you copy a kicked spell on the stack, the copy is also kicked.

To determine a spell's total cost, start with the mana cost (or an alternative cost if another card's effect allows you to pay one instead), add any cost increases (such as kicker), then apply any cost reductions. The spell's mana value remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

0036_MTGHOB_Main: Elrond, Moon-Reader

Elrond, Moon-Reader

{2}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

3/3

Whenever you activate an ability of a creature, draw a card. This ability triggers only once each turn.

{5}{U}{U}: Exile up to two other target nonland permanents you control. Return those cards to the battlefield under their owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

An activated ability of a creature that's also a mana ability (such as " : Add ") can cause Elrond's first ability to trigger.

: Add ") can cause Elrond's first ability to trigger. If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and will not return to the battlefield.

After each permanent returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the permanent that was exiled. It won't be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any counters on it cease to exist; Auras attached to it are put into their owner's graveyards; and any Equipment will become unattached.

0181_MTGHOB_Main: Elven Passage

Elven Passage

Land

{T}, Pay 1 life, Sacrifice this land: Search your library for a basic land card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle. You may behold an Elf. If you do, untap that land. (To behold an Elf, choose an Elf you control or reveal an Elf card from your hand.)

If an effect refers to a "[subtype] card," it refers only to a card that has that subtype. For example, Elven Chorus is not an Elf, despite referencing elves in its name and featuring elves in its art.

Effects that say "If a [quality] was beheld" only care if a card of that quality was revealed or a permanent you control of that quality was chosen. No matter what happens to that card or permanent after that, it was still beheld, and any additional effects that depend on that card or permanent being beheld will still happen.

If a card in your hand is already revealed (perhaps because it was revealed to pay a cost of a spell that's still on the stack or due to the effect of a card like Telepathy), you may reveal it again to pay the cost of another spell or ability that requires you to reveal a card from your hand.

0038_MTGHOB_Main: Elvenking's Harper

Elvenking's Harper

{1}{U}

Creature — Elf Bard

2/2

{4}{U}: Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

Once a creature has been blocked, activating the ability of Elvenking's Harper won't cause that creature to become unblocked.

0013_MTGHOB_Main: Esgaroth Garrison

Esgaroth Garrison

{4}{W}

Creature — Human Soldier

*/5

Esgaroth Garrison's power is equal to the number of creatures you control.

When this creature enters, recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

The ability that defines Esgaroth Garrison's power works in all zones, not just the battlefield. As long as Esgaroth Garrison is on the battlefield (and still a creature), that ability will count Esgaroth Garrison itself.

0125_MTGHOB_Main: Galion, Elvenking's Butler

Galion, Elvenking's Butler

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Elf Advisor

4/4

Whenever Galion attacks, choose up to one other target creature you control. Its base power and toughness become equal to Galion's power and toughness until end of turn.

As Galion's ability resolves, the base power and toughness of the targeted creature are set to Galion's actual power and toughness, not its base power and toughness. If Galion's power or toughness changes later in the turn, the other creature isn't affected.

Galion's ability overwrites all previous effects that set a creature's power and toughness to specific values. Other effects that set its power or toughness to specific values that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite this effect.

Any effects that modify a creature's power and/or toughness without setting them to a specific value (i.e. ones that don't affect base power and/or toughness) will apply after its base power and toughness are set, regardless of the order those effects were created. The same is true for counters that modify its power and toughness.

0096_MTGHOB_Main: Gandalf, Goblins' Bane

Gandalf, Goblins' Bane

{2}{R}

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

2/3

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell, Gandalf gets +1/+1 until end of turn and deals 1 damage to each opponent.

//ADV//

Flameshape

{1}{R}

Sorcery — Adventure

Look at the top two cards of your library and exile them face down. For as long as they remain exiled, you may play them if you control a Wizard.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards exiled with Flameshape. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

You must control a Wizard to cast spells exiled by Flameshape, but losing control of your last Wizard while a spell is on the stack will not prevent the spells from resolving.

0097_MTGHOB_Main: Gandalf, Spark Starter

Gandalf, Spark Starter

{4}{R}{R}

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

4/3

Reach

When Gandalf enters, he deals 3 damage divided as you choose among one, two, or three targets.

You choose how many targets Gandalf's triggered ability has and how the damage is divided as you put the ability on the stack. Each target must receive at least 1 damage.

If some of the targets are illegal targets as Gandalf's triggered ability tries to resolve, the original division of damage still applies but no damage is dealt to the illegal targets. If all targets are illegal, Gandalf's triggered ability doesn't resolve.

0174_MTGHOB_Main: Glamdring, Foe-hammer

Glamdring, Foe-hammer

{2}

Legendary Artifact — Equipment

Instant and sorcery spells you cast cost {X} less to cast, where X is equipped creature's power.

Equip {2}

//ADV//

Gleam of Death

{3}{U}

Sorcery — Adventure

Mill six cards, then put all instant and sorcery cards from among them into your hand. (Then exile this card. You may cast the artifact later from exile.)

To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of Glamdring, Foe-hammer). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

Glamdring, Foe-hammer's cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in the spell's cost. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once you announce that you're casting a spell, no player may take actions until the spell has been paid for. Notably, opponents can't try to change how much Glamdring will reduce costs by lowering the power of the equipped creature.

0015_MTGHOB_Main: Gleaming Splendor

Gleaming Splendor

{1}{W}

Enchantment

Whenever an opponent draws their second card each turn, you create a Treasure token.

{2}{W}: Two target players each draw a card.

Gleaming Splendor doesn't need to have been under your control when the first card is drawn for its ability to trigger. As long as you control it when an opponent draws their second card in a turn, that ability will trigger. The ability can trigger only once each turn for each opponent.

Gleaming Splendor's activated ability requires two different target players. You cannot target the same player twice with a single activation of the ability.

0072_MTGHOB_Main: Gollum the Abandoned

Gollum the Abandoned

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Horror

2/2

Gollum can't block.

When Gollum enters, exile up to one target card from an opponent's graveyard. Each opponent loses 2 life.

{2}, Sacrifice an artifact or creature: Return this card from your graveyard to your hand. Activate only as a sorcery.

You don't have to choose a target for Gollum's second ability. However, if you do and that target becomes illegal by the time the ability tries to resolve, it will not resolve. Each opponent will not lose 2 life.

0070_MTGHOB_Main: Gollum, Riddle Master

Gollum, Riddle Master

{1}{B}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Horror

3/1

As Gollum enters, choose odd or even. (Zero is even.)

Whenever an opponent casts a spell with mana value of the chosen quality, choose one that hasn't been chosen —

• Put a +1/+1 counter on Gollum.

• Each opponent loses 2 life and you gain 2 life.

• Draw a card.

If all three modes have been chosen, Gollum's triggered ability is removed from the stack with no effect, but Gollum remains on the battlefield.

0073_MTGHOB_Main: Great Fierce Bee

Great Fierce Bee

{2}{B}

Creature — Insect

2/2

Flying

Whenever one or more other creatures die, scry 1. (Look at the top card of your library. You may put that card on the bottom.)

If Great Fierce Bee dies at the same time as one or more other creatures, Great Fierce Bee's ability still triggers.

0042_MTGHOB_Main: Great Gilded Boat

Great Gilded Boat

{2}{U}

Artifact — Vehicle

4/4

Whenever you attack, recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

Crew 2 (Tap any number of creatures you control with total power 2 or more: This Vehicle becomes an artifact creature until end of turn.)

Attacking with any creatures will cause Great Gilded Boat's ability to trigger. Great Gilded Boat doesn't have to be among them.

0158_MTGHOB_Main: The Great Goblin

The Great Goblin

{1}{B/R}{B/R}

Legendary Creature — Goblin Noble

3/2

Whenever you put one or more counters on a Goblin, Orc, or Army you control, The Great Goblin deals 2 damage to target opponent.

Whenever another Goblin, Orc, or Army you control dies, exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0075_MTGHOB_Main: Head of the Hunt

Head of the Hunt

{2}{B}{B}

Creature — Wolf

4/3

Flash

If a creature an opponent controls would die, exile it instead. When you do, create a 2/2 green Wolf creature token.

While Head of the Hunt is on the battlefield, creatures your opponents control are exiled instead of dying, and abilities that would trigger when those creatures die won't trigger.

If Head of the Hunt would leave the battlefield at the same time as one or more creatures an opponent controls would die, those creatures will still be exiled.

Cards that would go to your opponent's graveyard for reasons other than dying, such as being discarded or milled, will still go to the graveyard and will not be exiled instead.

0076_MTGHOB_Main: Inside Information

Inside Information

{X}{B}{B}

Sorcery

Exile the top X cards of target opponent's library. You may play those cards this turn. If you cast a spell this way, pay life equal to its mana value rather than pay its mana cost.

You must follow all normal timing rules when playing a land or casting a spell for cards exiled with Inside Information. For example, if an exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

If a spell has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost. If you cast a spell for another cost "rather than pay its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs. If a spell has any mandatory additional costs, such as that of Stir Up Trouble, those must be paid for it.

0175_MTGHOB_Main: Key to the Side-Door

Key to the Side-Door

{1}

Artifact

{2}, {T}: Target creature can't be blocked this turn.

{1}, {T}, Discard a legendary card with the same name as a legendary permanent you control: Draw two cards.

Activating the first ability of Key to the Side-Door after a creature has become blocked won't cause that creature to become unblocked.

0043_MTGHOB_Main: Lakeshore Apothecary

Lakeshore Apothecary

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Cleric

1/2

Vigilance

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Lakeshore Apothecary was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

0044_MTGHOB_Main: Lake-town Mariners

Lake-town Mariners

{4}{U}{U}

Creature — Human Citizen

6/5

Vigilance

Ward {2} (Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, counter it unless that player pays {2}.)

//ADV//

Gone Fishing

{3}{U}

Instant — Adventure

Exile two target creatures and/or lands you control, then return them to the battlefield under their owner's control.

After each permanent returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the permanent that was exiled. It won't be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had before it was exiled. Any counters on it cease to exist; Auras attached to it are put into their owner's graveyards; and any Equipment will become unattached.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and won't return to the battlefield.

0103_MTGHOB_Main: Last Light of Durin's Day

Last Light of Durin's Day

{1}{R}

Enchantment

Whenever a Mountain you control enters, put a quest counter on this enchantment. If it has six or more quest counters on it, sacrifice it. If you do, search your hand and/or library for a Dragon card and put it onto the battlefield. If you search your library this way, shuffle.

Mountaincycling {2} ({2}, Discard this card: Search your library for a Mountain card, reveal it, put it into your hand, then shuffle.)

Only a Dragon permanent card can be put onto the battlefield this way.

0046_MTGHOB_Main: The Lord of the Eagles

The Lord of the Eagles

{7}{U}{U}

Legendary Creature — Bird Noble

8/8

Flash

This spell costs {X} less to cast, where X is the total power of creatures you control with flying.

Flying

The total cost to cast The Lord of the Eagles is locked in before you pay that cost. For example, if you control three flying creatures, each with power 2, including one you can sacrifice to add , the total cost of The Lord of the Eagles is . Then you can sacrifice the creature as you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost.

, the total cost of The Lord of the Eagles is . Then you can sacrifice the creature as you activate mana abilities just before paying the cost. To determine the total cost of a spell, start with the mana cost or alternative cost you're paying, add any cost increases, then apply any cost reductions (such as that of The Lord of the Eagles). The mana value of the spell remains unchanged, no matter what the total cost to cast it was.

The cost reduction ability reduces only the generic mana in the cost to cast The Lord of the Eagles. The colored mana must still be paid.

Once a player has announced that they are casting The Lord of the Eagles, no player may take actions to try and change the power of creatures its controller controls before that spell's cost is locked in.

0077_MTGHOB_Main: The Master of Lake-town

The Master of Lake-town

{1}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Human Advisor

3/2

Deathtouch

Whenever a player loses life, that player mills that many cards. (Damage causes loss of life.)

When The Master of Lake-town dies, draw a card for each graveyard with seven or more cards in it.

The Master of Lake-town will usually be in a graveyard as its last ability resolves.

If The Master of Lake-town dies at the same time that a player loses life (for example, if it dies in combat and another creature dealt combat damage to a player), you choose the order for The Master of Lake-town's two triggered abilities. If the mill effect resolves first, those cards—and also The Master of Lake-town—will be in graveyards before you determine how many cards to draw with its last ability.

0047_MTGHOB_Main: Master's Councillors

Master's Councillors

{1}{U}

Creature — Human Advisor

1/3

Vigilance

This creature gets +2/+0 for each graveyard with seven or more cards in it.

Whenever you draw your second card each turn, target player mills three cards. (They put the top three cards of their library into their graveyard.)

The triggered ability can trigger only once each turn. It doesn't matter whether Master's Councillors was on the battlefield when the first card was drawn. If it's not on the battlefield when the second card is drawn, the ability can't trigger at all that turn. It won't trigger when the third or fourth card is drawn.

0048_MTGHOB_Main: Mirkwood Meditator

Mirkwood Meditator

{2}{U}

Creature — Elf Druid

2/4

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, you may have this creature's base power and toughness become 4/2 until end of turn.

The ability of Mirkwood Meditator overwrites any previous effects that set its power and/or toughness to specific values. Other effects that set these characteristics to specific values that start to apply after the ability resolves will overwrite that part of the effect.

Effects that modify the power or toughness of Mirkwood Meditator without setting it will apply to its new base power and toughness no matter when they started to take effect. The same is true for counters that change its power and toughness.

Because damage remains marked on a creature until the damage is removed as the turn ends, nonlethal damage dealt to Mirkwood Meditator may become lethal if you change its base toughness during that turn.

0129_MTGHOB_Main: Mirkwood Pathmaker

Mirkwood Pathmaker

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Ranger

*/*

Mirkwood Pathmaker's power and toughness are each equal to the number of lands you control.

The ability that defines Mirkwood Pathmaker's power and toughness works in all zones, not just the battlefield.

0021_MTGHOB_Main: Moment of Glory

Moment of Glory

{W}

Sorcery

Put a +1/+1 counter on target creature you control. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, also put a +1/+1 counter on each other creature you control.

Flashback {4}{W} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0130_MTGHOB_Main: Nasty Little Rabbit

Nasty Little Rabbit

{G}

Creature — Rabbit

1/2

Ferocious — At the beginning of combat on your turn, if you control a creature with power 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on this creature.

Nasty Little Rabbit's ability will check at the start of your beginning of combat step to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. If it does trigger, the ability will check again as it tries to resolve. If you don't control a creature with power 4 or greater at that time, the ability won't resolve.

0078_MTGHOB_Main: Nighthowl Pursuer

Nighthowl Pursuer

{B}

Creature — Wolf

1/1

Menace (This creature can't be blocked except by two or more creatures.)

Ferocious — Whenever this creature attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, this creature gets +2/+2 until end of turn.

Nighthowl Pursuer's triggered ability will check when it attacks to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It will not check again when it resolves, so the ability will resolve even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0132_MTGHOB_Main: Old Fat Spider

Old Fat Spider

{4}{G}{G}

Creature — Spider

6/7

Reach

This creature can't be blocked by creatures with power 2 or less.

Whenever this creature becomes the target of a spell or ability an opponent controls, draw a card.

Old Fat Spider's last ability resolves before the spell or ability that caused it to trigger. It resolves even if that spell or ability is countered or otherwise leaves the stack without resolving.

If a spell or ability targets Old Fat Spider more than once, its last ability still triggers only once.

0134_MTGHOB_Main: Part in Friendship

Part in Friendship

{4}{G}

Enchantment

Whenever a nontoken creature you control dies, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a creature card. If its mana value is less than or equal to the number of lands you control, put it onto the battlefield. Otherwise, put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order. This ability triggers only once each turn.

If the revealed creature card has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purposes of determining its mana value.

0051_MTGHOB_Main: Plunder the Trollshaws

Plunder the Trollshaws

{1}{U}

Instant

Draw a card. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, draw two cards instead.

Flashback {3}{U} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0024_MTGHOB_Main: The Queen of Dale

The Queen of Dale

{1}{W}

Legendary Creature — Human Noble

2/1

Whenever an opponent casts their first noncreature spell each turn, you recruit. (Draw a card, then discard a card. If you discarded a nonland card, create a 1/1 white Human Soldier creature token.)

If a noncreature spell was already cast by an opponent the turn The Queen of Dale enters, that opponent already cast their first noncreature spell this turn, and The Queen of Dale's ability won't trigger for that opponent that turn.

0136_MTGHOB_Main: Radagast of Rhosgobel

Radagast of Rhosgobel

{2}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

2/5

The first creature spell you cast each turn costs {2} less to cast and can be cast as though it had flash.

Radagast of Rhosgobel's ability doesn't change the mana cost or mana value of any spell. It changes only the total cost you actually pay.

Radagast of Rhosgobel's ability will look at the entire turn, even if Radagast wasn't on the battlefield for some of it. Notably, if you cast Radagast of Rhosgobel in a turn, then no other creature spell you cast that turn can be your first.

Radagast's ability can't reduce the amount of colored mana you pay for a spell. It reduces only the generic component of that cost.

The first creature spell you cast each turn doesn't necessarily have to be the first spell you cast. You could cast a sorcery spell and then cast a creature spell that would get the discount.

If there are additional costs to cast a spell, or if the cost to cast a spell is increased by an effect, apply those increases before applying cost reductions.

The cost reduction can apply to alternative costs.

If the first creature spell you cast in a turn has in its mana cost, you choose the value of X before calculating the spell's total cost. For example, if the first creature spell you cast in a turn has a mana cost of , you could choose 2 as the value of X and pay to cast the spell.

0080_MTGHOB_Main: Ravening Warg

Ravening Warg

{1}{B}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

Deathtouch

Ferocious — Whenever this creature attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, you gain 2 life.

Ravening Warg's triggered ability will check when it attacks to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It will not check again when it resolves, so the ability will resolve even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0082_MTGHOB_Main: Rhovanion Rampager

Rhovanion Rampager

{2}{B}

Creature — Wolf

3/2

Whenever this creature attacks, you may sacrifice another creature. If you do, put a number of +1/+1 counters on this creature equal to the sacrificed creature's power.

When this creature dies, amass Goblins X, where X is this creature's power. (Put X +1/+1 counters on an Army you control. It's also a Goblin. If you don't control an Army, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token first.)

Use the sacrificed creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many counters Rhovanion Rampager gets.

0053_MTGHOB_Main: Riddles in the Dark

Riddles in the Dark

{2}{U}

Instant

Look at the top four cards of your library and separate them into a face-down pile and a face-up pile. An opponent chooses one of the piles. Put that pile into your hand and the other into your graveyard.

You don't have to reveal the cards in the face-down pile if you put it into your hand.

You may split the cards into one pile of four and one pile of zero. The pile of four cards could be the face-up pile or the face-down pile. Which pile to choose won't be much of riddle for your opponent if you do that!

0054_MTGHOB_Main: Roll-Roll-Roll-Roll

Roll-Roll-Roll-Roll

{2}{U}

Enchantment — Saga

(As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter. Sacrifice after IV.)

I, II, III, IV — Exile up to one target creature or land you control. If you do, return it to the battlefield under its owner's control at the beginning of the next end step.

If a token is exiled this way, it will cease to exist and will not return to the battlefield.

After each permanent returns to the battlefield, it will be a new object with no connection to the permanent that was exiled. It won't be in combat or have any additional abilities it may have had when it was exiled. Any counters on it cease to exist; Auras attached to it are put into their owner's graveyards; and any Equipment will become unattached.

0026_MTGHOB_Main: Settle the Wreckage

Settle the Wreckage

{2}{W}{W}

Instant

Exile all attacking creatures target player controls. That player may search their library for that many basic land cards, put those cards onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffle.

Settle the Wreckage targets only the player. Attacking creatures with hexproof that player controls will be exiled as this spell resolves.

That player can find fewer basic land cards than the number of exiled creatures, whether because they want to or because they don't have that many basic land cards left.

The number of lands that player may find is the number of attacking creatures that were exiled, even if some of those creatures were tokens, weren't creature cards, or didn't end up in exile (most likely because one was that player's commander in the Commander variant).

0112_MTGHOB_Main: Snowslope Hunter

Snowslope Hunter

{2}{R}

Creature — Goblin Ranger

2/3

Sacrifice another creature or artifact: Exile the top card of your library. You may play it until the end of your next turn. Activate only during your turn and only once each turn.

You pay all costs and follow all timing rules for cards played this way. For example, if the exiled card is a land card, you may play it only during your main phase while the stack is empty and only if you have an available land play remaining.

0086_MTGHOB_Main: Supper for Spiders

Supper for Spiders

{1}{B}

Instant

Put onto the battlefield under your control all creature cards in your opponents' graveyards that were put there from the battlefield this turn. They are Food artifacts with "{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this artifact: You gain 3 life." (They lose all other types and subtypes.)

The effect making the permanents Food artifacts lasts indefinitely. It doesn't expire during the cleanup step.

The returned cards lose any other subtypes and card types and will be only Food artifacts. They retain their name, mana cost, mana value, and abilities. If any of them are legendary, they remain legendary.

Whatever you do, don't eat your opponents' delicious cards.

0167_MTGHOB_Main: Thranduil, the Elvenking

Thranduil, the Elvenking

{2}{B}{G}{U}

Legendary Creature — Elf Noble

5/6

Thranduil has all activated abilities of all Elf cards in your graveyard.

Whenever another legendary Elf you control enters, draw two cards, then discard a card.

Activated abilities contain a colon. They're generally written "[Cost]: [Effect]." Some keyword abilities are activated abilities and will have colons in their reminder text.

If an activated ability of an Elf card in your graveyard references the card it's printed on by name, treat Thranduil, the Elvenking's instance of that ability as though it referenced Thranduil by name instead.

If Thranduil, the Elvenking gains a set of linked activated abilities (for example, one ability that exiles a card and another that refers to the card "exiled with" the object), that link only lasts for as long as Thranduil has those abilities. If it loses the abilities and then regains them, the link is lost.

0168_MTGHOB_Main: Thranduil's Company

Thranduil's Company

{2}{G}{U}

Creature — Elf Soldier

3/4

As long as you control another Elf, you may play an additional land on each of your turns.

Landfall — Whenever a land you control enters, put two +1/+1 counters on target creature you control. It gains vigilance until end of turn.

Thranduil's Company's first ability is cumulative with other effects that let you play additional lands, such as the one from Exploration.

0056_MTGHOB_Main: Thranduil's Decree

Thranduil's Decree

{4}{U}{U}

Instant

Counter target spell. If a permanent spell is countered this way, exile it instead of putting it into its owner's graveyard. You may cast that card without paying its mana cost for as long as it remains exiled.

Because you're already casting the card using an alternative cost (by casting it without paying its mana cost), you can't pay any other alternative costs for the card, including casting it face down using the morph ability. You can pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, you must pay those.

If the card has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value for X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value for X when casting it without paying its mana cost. You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type.

0115_MTGHOB_Main: Tidings of War

Tidings of War

{R}

Sorcery

Amass Goblins 1. If this spell was cast from a graveyard, amass Goblins 3 instead. (To amass Goblins X, put X +1/+1 counters on an Army you control. It's also a Goblin. If you don't control an Army, create a 0/0 black Goblin Army creature token first.)

Flashback {3}{R} (You may cast this card from your graveyard for its flashback cost. Then exile it.)

"Flashback [cost]" means "You may cast this card from your graveyard by paying [cost] rather than paying its mana cost" and "If the flashback cost was paid, exile this card instead of putting it anywhere else any time it would leave the stack."

You must still follow any timing restrictions and permissions, including those based on the card's type. For instance, you can cast a sorcery using flashback only when you could normally cast a sorcery.

A spell cast using flashback will always be exiled afterward, whether it resolves, is countered, or leaves the stack in some other way.

If a card with flashback is put into your graveyard during your turn, you can cast it if it's legal to do so before any other player can take any actions.

0169_MTGHOB_Main: Tom, Bert, and William

Tom, Bert, and William

{3}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Troll

5/5

{1}, Sacrifice another creature: Draw cards equal to the sacrificed creature's power, then discard a card.

When Tom, Bert, and William die, if they were a creature, return them to the battlefield. They're an artifact. (They're no longer a creature.)

Use the sacrificed creature's power as it last existed on the battlefield to determine how many cards you draw.

0003_MTGHOB_Main: Troop of Ponies

Troop of Ponies

{2}

Creature — Horse

2/1

{2}, {T}, Sacrifice this creature: Search your library for up to two basic land cards, reveal them, put one onto the battlefield tapped and the other into your hand, then shuffle.

If you choose to find only one basic land card, you put it onto the battlefield tapped.

0058_MTGHOB_Main: Uneasy Partings

Uneasy Partings

{3}{U}

Instant

This spell costs {1} less to cast if it targets an attacking nontoken creature.

Target creature's owner puts it on their choice of the top or bottom of their library.

The creature's owner chooses whether to put it on the top or bottom of their library. If multiple cards are put into the library this way (such as when the spell targets a melded creature), that creature's owner puts all the cards on top or all the cards on the bottom. They put them in whatever order they wish, and do not need to reveal the order.

0029_MTGHOB_Main: An Unexpected Party

An Unexpected Party

{2}{W}{W}

Enchantment

As this enchantment enters, choose a creature type.

Creatures you control of the chosen type get +2/+2.

//ADV//

At the Door

{X}{2}{W}

Sorcery — Adventure

Create X 2/2 red Dwarf creature tokens. (Then exile this card. You may cast the enchantment later from exile.)

The choice of creature type is made as An Unexpected Party enters. Players can't take any actions between the time the choice is made and the time the appropriate creatures begin to get +2/+2.

You must choose an existing creature type, such as Dwarf or Warrior. Card types such as artifact and supertypes such as legendary can't be chosen.

0140_MTGHOB_Main: Wargling

Wargling

{1}{G}

Creature — Wolf

2/2

Ferocious — Whenever this creature attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, until end of turn, this creature gets +1/+0 and creatures you control gain trample.

Wargling's triggered ability will check when it attacks to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It will not check again when it resolves, so the ability will resolve even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0141_MTGHOB_Main: Wilderland Scrounger

Wilderland Scrounger

{4}{G}

Creature — Wolf

3/6

Ferocious — Whenever this creature attacks while you control a creature with power 4 or greater, put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control.

Wilderland Scrounger's triggered ability will check when it attacks to see if you control a creature with power 4 or greater. If you don't, the ability won't trigger at all. It will not check again when it resolves, so the trigger will resolve even if you no longer control a creature with power 4 or greater.

0059_MTGHOB_Main: Wizard's Staff

Wizard's Staff

{1}{U}

Artifact — Equipment

Equipped creature has prowess. (Whenever its controller casts a noncreature spell, that creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.)

If a triggered ability of equipped creature triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Equip Wizard {1}

Equip {3}

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at the beginning of" in their reminder text.

Replacement effects are unaffected by Wizard's Staff's second ability.

The second ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used.

0142_MTGHOB_Main: Wood Elves

Wood Elves

{2}{G}

Creature — Elf Scout

1/1

When this creature enters, search your library for a Forest card, put that card onto the battlefield, then shuffle.

Because the "search" requires you to find a card with certain characteristics, you don't have to find the card if you don't want to.

0143_MTGHOB_Main: Woodland Weavemaster

Woodland Weavemaster

{1}{G}

Creature — Elf Druid

1/2

Vigilance

Whenever another Elf you control enters, this creature gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

{T}: Add X mana of any one color, where X is this creature's power. Spend this mana only to cast Elf spells and activate abilities of Elf sources.

Woodland Weavemaster's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Commander Extended-Art Card-Specific Notes

0098_MTGHOB_5AExt: Bilbo, Unexpected Adventurer

Bilbo, Unexpected Adventurer

{3}{W}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Rogue

2/2

Bilbo can't be blocked by creatures with power 3 or greater.

Whenever Bilbo deals combat damage to a player or battle, put up to one target nonland permanent card with mana value 3 or less from a graveyard onto the battlefield under its owner's control.

Once Bilbo has been blocked, increasing the power of a creature blocking him to 3 or greater won't cause him to become unblocked.

If a card in a graveyard has in its mana cost, X is 0 for the purpose of determining its mana value.

0103_MTGHOB_5AExt: Chief of the Wilds

Chief of the Wilds

{2}{B}{G}

Legendary Creature — Wolf

4/4

Menace

Whenever another Wolf you control enters, put two +1/+1 counters on Chief of the Wilds.

If a triggered ability of another Wolf or battle you control triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.

Triggered abilities use the word "when," "whenever," or "at." They're often written as "[Trigger condition], [effect]." Some keyword abilities are triggered abilities and will have "when," "whenever," or "at" in their reminder text.

Chief of the Wilds's last ability doesn't copy the triggered ability; it just causes the ability to trigger an additional time. Any choices made as you put the ability onto the stack, such as modes and targets, are made separately for each instance of the ability. Any choices made on resolution, such as whether to put counters on a permanent, are also made individually.

If a triggered ability is linked to a second ability, additional instances of that triggered ability are also linked to that second ability. If the second ability refers to "the exiled card," it refers to all cards exiled by instances of the triggered ability.

In some cases involving linked abilities, an ability requires information about "the exiled card." When this happens, the ability gets multiple answers. If these answers are being used to determine the value of a variable, the sum is used.

0104_MTGHOB_5AExt: Dáin of the Ancient Halls

Dáin of the Ancient Halls

{3}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Noble

4/5

Vigilance, haste

Whenever Dáin attacks, he deals damage equal to the number of Dwarves you control to each opponent.

Use the number of Dwarves you control as Dáin's last ability resolves to determine how much damage is dealt.

0100_MTGHOB_5AExt: Thorin, Company's Leader

Thorin, Company's Leader

{4}{R}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Warrior

4/5

Whenever a Dwarf you control deals combat damage to a player or battle, create two Treasure tokens. (They're artifacts with "{T}, Sacrifice this token: Add one mana of any color.")

{10}: Creatures you control gain double strike until end of turn.

If multiple Dwarves you control deal combat damage to players and/or battles at the same time, Thorin's first ability will trigger once for each of those Dwarves.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Scene Box Card-Specific Notes

0005_MTGHOB_SceneNew: Bag End Banquet

Bag End Banquet

{6}

Artifact

When this artifact enters, create three Food tokens.

{T}: Add {C} for each Food you control.

Bag End Banquet's last ability is a mana ability. It doesn't use the stack and can't be responded to.

0004_MTGHOB_SceneNew: Bilbo, Fellow Conspirator

Bilbo, Fellow Conspirator

{2}{G}

Legendary Creature — Halfling Citizen

2/3

If you would create a Food token, instead create a Food token and a Treasure token.

If you control Bilbo and would create some number of Food tokens, you will instead create that many Food tokens and that many Treasure tokens.

If you somehow control two Bilbo, Fellow Conspirators and would create some number of Food tokens, you will instead create that many Food tokens and twice that many Treasure tokens. Three Bilbos means that many Food tokens and three times that many Treasure tokens, and so on.

0002_MTGHOB_SceneNew: Gandalf, Party Guest

Gandalf, Party Guest

{1}{U}{R}{W}

Legendary Creature — Avatar Wizard

3/4

At the beginning of combat on your turn, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value X or less from your hand without paying its mana cost, where X is twice the number of legendary Wizards you control.

You choose whether to cast a spell from your hand as Gandalf's triggered ability resolves. You can't wait to cast it later in the turn. Timing restrictions based on the card's types are ignored.

If you cast a spell "without paying its mana cost," you can't choose to cast it for any alternative costs. You can, however, pay additional costs, such as kicker costs. If the card has any mandatory additional costs, those must be paid to cast the spell.

If a spell you cast has in its mana cost, you must choose 0 as the value of X when casting it without paying its mana cost.

0006_MTGHOB_SceneNew: Ori, Plate Stacker

Ori, Plate Stacker

{5}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Dwarf Bard

3/3

When Ori enters, destroy all artifacts and enchantments your opponents control. You gain 1 life for each permanent destroyed this way.

Artifacts and enchantments destroyed this way count toward the life gained even if they're put into a zone other than a graveyard.

You won't gain life for an artifact or enchantment that isn't actually destroyed (for example, if it has indestructible).

Magic: The Gathering, Magic, Eldraine, Ixalan, Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn, Tarkir, and Lorwyn are property of Wizards of the Coast LLC in the USA and other countries. ©2026 Wizards. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

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