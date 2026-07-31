One of fantasy's most enduring stories comes to Magic in Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™! We've captured several beloved moments from Bilbo and company's journey to The Lonely Mountain across the set's scene cards. Borderless scene cards feature artwork that is part of a larger, multi-card illustration. Our artists took great care in bringing these moments to life, so we wanted to highlight their work and show you all the scene cards in one place.

The Five Armies Clash!

Upon one side were the Goblins and the Wild Wolves, and upon the other were Elves and Men and Dwarves. This is how it fell out.

The Five Armies Clash! is a 9-card scene by Denman Rooke depicting the epic battle between five of Middle-earth's armies, each of which laid claim to the horde of Dragon Smaug.

Fight with the Great Goblin

It made no trouble whatever of cutting through the goblin-chains and setting all the prisoners free as quickly as possible. This sword's name was Glamdring the Foehammer, if you remember.

The 6-card Fight with the Great Goblin scene by Ted Nasmith depicts Gandalf the Grey bravely facing off against the leader of Goblin-town's forces.

Scene Boxes

Crack the Plates

Scene Box Treasures of Smaug

Scene Box

There are also two Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Scene Boxes. Each Scene Box includes 6 borderless scene cards that form a moment from Bilbo's tale.

Crack the Plates

Gandalf sat at the head of the party with the thirteen, dwarves all round: and Bilbo sat on a stool at the fireside, nibbling at a biscuit (his appetite was quite taken away), and trying to look as if this was all perfectly ordinary and not in the least an adventure.

The Crack the Plates scene by Dmitry Burmak depicts an early moment in The Hobbit where Bilbo is visited by some less-than-polite guests. Who knows what kind of adventure this could lead to?

Treasures of Smaug

Smaug certainly looked fast asleep, almost dead and dark, with scarcely a snore more than a whiff of unseen steam, when Bilbo peeped once more from the entrance.

Ah, that kind of adventure. The Treasures of Smaug scene by Marta Nael shows Bilbo confronting the Dragon Smaug. Only a true burglar could escape unscathed and unscorched!

Collect these scene cards and more when Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases on August 14, 2026! You can learn more about where to find these cards in our guide to Collecting Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.