We're returning to the storied lands of Middle-earth and embarking on the journey of a lifetime with Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™! Travel from The Shire to The Lonely Mountain alongside one of fantasy's most beloved (and unexpected) heroes: Bilbo Baggins. There are many songs to sing, friends to cherish, and foes to outwit.

Our merry band of game designers and Tolkien aficionados showed off some of their favorite cards from this set at MagicCon: Las Vegas. If you missed the panel, don't worry. We've prepared a hearty meal of card reveals, important dates, and fun facts to help you prepare for this release. Welcome, friends, to this special first look at Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit!

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases worldwide on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Details

HOB Expansion Symbol HOC Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Code: HOB

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Eternal-Legal Set Code: HOC

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit (HOB) is legal in all formats.

| (HOB) is legal in all formats. The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Eternal-legal set (HOC) is legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

| Eternal-legal set (HOC) is legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters contain cards from HOB. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Card Image Gallery: Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Bundle: $69.99

Gift Bundle: $89.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Important Dates:

MagicCon: Amsterdam : July 17–19, 2026

: July 17–19, 2026 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit at Gen Con : July 30–August 2

: July 30–August 2 Prerelease Events : August 7–13

: August 7–13 Global Tabletop Release : August 14

: August 14 Standard Showdown : August 14–September 24

: August 14–September 24 Commander Party, Round 1 : August 21–27

: August 21–27 Magic Spotlight: The Hobbit in Brisbane : August 28–30

: August 28–30 Gift Bundle Release Date : September 4

: September 4 Magic Spotlight: The Hobbit in Dallas : September 4–6

: September 4–6 Magic Presents: Heart of the Mountain : September 4–10

: September 4–10 Commander Party, Round 2: September 18–24

Your Journey Begins on August 14

0029_MTGHOB_Main: An Unexpected Party

Relive the whimsy and wonder of The Hobbit through the lens of Magic: The Gathering! Each card pulls from the time-honored Tales of Middle-earth, bringing the adventures of Bilbo, Gandalf, and the Dwarves to your games of Magic. Every journey is made better with a friend, so set out with your companions when Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit arrives on August 14, 2026. Explore all the recently revealed cards in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery. The set releases on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

The Adventure Comes to Your Local Game Store

There's no better place to celebrate Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit than your local game store. Join the festivities and earn special promo cards while supplies last.

0004_MTGHOB_EventPrm: Wood Elves

Standard Showdown is your chance to show your Magic skills! The winner of each event will receive a traditional foil Wood Elves promo card with artwork by Ramza Psyru while supplies last.

0002_MTGHOB_EventPrm: Bilbo, Luckwearer

Commander Party events combine the fun of Commander with the captivating world of The Hobbit. For these events, participants will receive a Bilbo, Luckwearer promo card with artwork by Yigit Koroglu while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations.

0001_MTGHOB_EventPrm: An Unexpected Party

Embark on a quest for great treasures (and a stunning promo card) at Magic Presents: Heart of the Mountain. Participants will receive a traditional foil An Unexpected Party promo card with artwork by Tomas Duchek while supplies last.

As long as you aren't chipping glasses or smashing plates, you're sure to be a welcome guest at your local game store's Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit events. We'll share more about these events and other Middle-earth adventures in the future, so keep an eye on DailyMTG and Magic.gg for more details.

The Booster Fun of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

For those among you who seek treasures worthy of your collection, a hoard of Booster Fun treatments and dazzling cards awaits you in Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. We showed off a few of these treatments at MagicCon: Las Vegas, but we're keeping a few secrets beneath The Lonely Mountain until closer to the set's debut.

Gleaming Gold Smaug, the Magnificent

0249_MTGHOB_Headline: Smaug the Magnificent

Beneath The Lonely Mountain, the fearsome Dragon Smaug lords over his great hoard of treasures. Bring the most infamous of Middle-earth's Dragons to your collection with this gleaming gold Smaug, the Magnificent headliner card. This stunning collectible features a special foil treatment befitting of Dragon Smaug's grandeur.

There will be approximately 500 gleaming gold Smaug, the Magnificent headliner cards printed. This version of Smaug, the Magnificent appears only in Collector Boosters. Gleaming gold versions of Smaug, the Magnificent can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English.

Middle-earth Classic Artist Cards

0038_MTGHOB_MEClass: Tom Bombadil 0044_MTGHOB_MEClass: The One Ring

In 2023, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ took Magic: The Gathering to one of fantasy's most beloved settings for the first time. To celebrate our return to Tolkien's mythos, we're releasing 40 borderless Middle-earth classic artist cards. Each of these cards was originally part of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and features all-new borderless artwork by a beloved fantasy artist.

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Booster box and Collector Booster box includes a Box Topper that contains 1 traditional foil Middle-earth classic artist card. Non-foil and surge foil Middle-earth classic artist cards appear in Collector Boosters.

Dwarven Language Cards

0095_MTGHOB_AltLang: Arcane Signet

We're bringing the Dwarven language of Middle-earth to a special selection of cards! Our team worked to faithfully transliterate 5 beloved Magic cards into Dwarvish. Each card captures a moment from The Hobbit, such as this Arcane Signet which depicts the mark carved into the door of Bilbo's home.

These cards appear only in Collector Boosters in non-foil and traditional foil and always in Dwarvish.

Book Cover Cards

0243_MTGHOB_BkCover: Thorin, Mountain-king 0247_MTGHOB_BkCover: The Arkenstone

Many readers first experienced The Hobbit through a well-loved copy of the novel, and we've brought the art and aesthetic of those classic books to life on borderless book cover cards. These cards feature stylized artwork and a new frame inspired by fantasy novels. Our artists reimagined 10 cards, ranging from stalwart heroes to artifacts of immense power, from Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit.

Non-foil and traditional foil book cover cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil book cover cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Dragon Hoard Frame Cards

0229_MTGHOB_Hoard: Smaug the Magnificent 0235_MTGHOB_Hoard: My Precious

Amass your own hoard of powerful relics with Dragon hoard frame cards. Each Dragon hoard frame card features a special frame inspired by the Dragon Smaug, complete with a missing scale in the red version of the frame.

There are 25 Dragon hoard frame cards in Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit. Non-foil and traditional foil Dragon hoard frame cards appear in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. Surge foil Dragon hoard frame cards appear only in Collector Boosters.

Middle-earth Journey Basic Lands

0194_MTGHOB_JrnyLand: Plains 0195_MTGHOB_JrnyLand: Island 0196_MTGHOB_JrnyLand: Swamp 0197_MTGHOB_JrnyLand: Mountain 0198_MTGHOB_JrnyLand: Forest

Follow Bilbo and his band of allies across these full-art Middle-earth journey basic lands. Each land features a stunning landscape from The Hobbit, complete with our merry band of adventurers trekking their way across Middle-earth.

Non-foil and traditional foil Middle-earth journey basic lands appear in Play Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains a traditional foil Middle-earth journey basic land.

Seasonal Hobbit Basic Lands

0313_MTGHOB_HbbtLand: Plains (Spring) 0314_MTGHOB_HbbtLand: Plains (Summer) 0315_MTGHOB_HbbtLand: Plains (Fall) 0316_MTGHOB_HbbtLand: Plains (Winter)

"Look at last on meadows green" and return to The Shire for some well-deserved rest. Full-art seasonal Hobbit basic lands depict The Shire throughout the seasons. There are 4 different seasonal Hobbit basic lands, each of which is a Plains. These lands are only available in Prerelease Packs, Bundles, and Gift Bundles.

Each Prerelease Pack contains 4 non-foil seasonal Hobbit basic lands. Each Bundle contains 4 traditional foil seasonal Hobbit basic lands. Each Gift Bundle contains 4 surge foil seasonal Hobbit basic lands. Each of these products includes 1 of each different seasonal Hobbit basic land.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Product Details

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Play Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Booster box contains 30 Play Boosters and 1 Box Topper featuring a traditional foil Middle-earth classic artist card. Each Play Booster contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Commons cards 3 Uncommon cards 1 Wildcard of any rarity 1 Rare or mythic rare card 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity 1 Land card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Collector Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster box contains 12 Collector Boosters and 1 Box Topper featuring a traditional foil Middle-earth classic artist card. Each Collector Booster contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 5 Traditional foil common cards 3 Traditional foil uncommon cards 1 Traditional foil or surge foil uncommon card 1 Traditional foil Middle-earth journey basic land card 2 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare cards 2 Non-foil Booster Fun cards 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card

cards 1 Non-foil double-sided token

Box Toppers

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Box Topper

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Box Topper contains 1 traditional foil Middle-earth classic artist card.

Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Bundle

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Bundle contains the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 4 Traditional foil full-art seasonal Hobbit basic lands

15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Middle-earth journey basic lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Middle-earth journey basic lands

1 Traditional foil promo card

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Gift Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Gift Bundle

The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Gift Bundle releases on September 4, 2026. Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Gift Bundle contains the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 4 Surge foil full-art seasonal Hobbit basic lands

15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Middle-earth journey basic lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art Middle-earth journey basic lands

1 Traditional foil promo card

2 Reference cards

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Draft Night

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Draft Night

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Draft Night contains the following:

12 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Scene Boxes

Crack the Plates

Scene Box Treasures of Smaug

Scene Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Scene Box contains the following:

3 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards

6 Art cards

1 Display Easel

Prerelease Packs

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit

Prerelease Pack

Each Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

4 Non-foil full-art seasonal Hobbit basic lands

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Arrives on August 14

Magic's Second Breakfast of Middle-earth adventures will arrive soon in Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit! You can explore all the recently revealed cards in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery. We'll share more about this set in the future—including the Battle of Five Armies Co-Op Kit planned for 2027—so keep an eye on DailyMTG and our social media pages.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit releases on August 14, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.