Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes
The might of the Marvel Universe is coming to Magic! Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes unites two massive worlds for one colossal crossover. The comic book action begins at your local game store and extends across the globe. If you're looking to start playing Magic in the Marvel Universe or continue your journey alongside your favorite Super Heroes, you've come to the right place!
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
Learn to Play with Avengers Academy
(June 12–18)
Start your path toward becoming a Super Hero at Avengers Academy! These events, held at participating local game stores in the US and Canada, are your first chance to play with cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. This new event is the perfect way to welcome your friends into the world of Magic with the power of the Marvel Universe.
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Avengers Academy is designed to help new players learn the ins and outs of Magic alongside an experienced teammate. Players will receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck and play in Two-Headed Giant matches alongside a teammate. You and your teammate will each play with one of your 30-card half-decks. After the event, you can combine your two half-decks together to assemble a two-color 60-card deck.
After you've completed your training at Avengers Academy, make sure to register for your local game store's Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event the following week. If you register for both events, you'll receive a pair of wearable Loki horns at your Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event (available while supplies last). Think of it as a thank you for joining in the mischief. If your store registered for Avengers Academy early, you'll also receive a drawstring bag and double-sided Hero // Villain token while supplies last.
Answer the call of the Earth's mightiest heroes and register for Avengers Academy today! Contact your local game store for more details on these events.
Prerelease Events
(June 19–25)
The excitement continues at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events! This is the perfect way to kick off a super-powered season of Magic. New players can look forward to casual games of Magic, while seasoned attendees can test out all the fresh cards and mechanics alongside their friends.
Prerelease Pack
At Prerelease events, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. You'll construct a 40-card sealed deck using the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:
- 6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters
- 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card
- 1 Deck box
- 1 Spindown die (in one of five colors)
For Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, local game stores can run traditional Prerelease events where each player plays against one other player per game, or they can run Two-Headed Giant Prerelease events. Two-Headed Giant is a special format where you and a teammate face off against another team of two players. It's a great way to teach a friend or learn to play, especially if you're coming from an Avengers Academy event.
Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026. Register for your local game store's Prerelease events today!
Learn to Play with Magic Academy
(June 26–August 6)
Become mighty at Magic with Magic Academy at your local game store. These are similar to Avengers Academy events, making them a solid introduction to Magic and its collaboration with Marvel.
There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting to play Magic. These events use the same Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks as Avengers Academy events. Additionally, select stores in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will receive copies of the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box to use during these events.
Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.
Enhance your knowledge of Magic and your collection with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events!
Standard Showdown
(June 26–August 6)
Join the action at your local game store with Standard Showdown events. Bring your favorite cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes to Standard and showcase the might of the Marvel Universe!
The winner of each Standard Showdown event (once they finish cackling maniacally after devastating their foes) will receive a traditional foil Dark Deed promo card with artwork by Jason Smith while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Standard Showdown events.
Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights
(June 26–August 6)
What's better than one Super Hero? Two Super Heroes, especially when they team up at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights! This is a great way to continue your heroic escapades with your teammate from Avengers Academy and Prerelease events.
There are two promo cards you can receive at these events: an Echo, Perceptive Prodigy promo card with art by Alessandra Pisano or a Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards promo card with art by Tyler Walpole. These promo cards are available while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Check with your local game store to see which promo card they'll be giving away.
Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes
(June 26–28 and July 24–26)
Earn promo cards, a stunning trophy, and invitations to the Pro Tour at Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes! The main event of Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes will feature Team Limited: a fan-favorite way to play. Assemble your team of three players and get ready, because the Spotlight Series is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 26–28 and Brussels, Belgium, on July 24–26!
Each Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes event features a $60,000 prize pool. Each member of each participating team will receive a non-foil Elektra, Daughter of the Hand promo card featuring artwork by Alessandra Pisano. The Top 48 teams will receive traditional foil copies of this promo card.
Beyond this sneaky and stunning promo card, players will also compete for some very special prizes. Each member of the Top 4 teams at each event will earn invitations to the first Pro Tour of 2027, for a total of twelve invitations awarded at each event. Finally, each member of the overall winning team will receive an Infinity Gauntlet winner's trophy produced by East Continental Gems. This nine-inch, collector-quality bronze trophy has an 18-karat gold bezel and five recessed bronze knuckles. Each trophy also features a stunning yellow oval citrine gemstone (10 by 8 millimeters)—hand-selected by master gem experts—of approximately 3 carats in weight representing the Mind Stone. We premiered this style of trophy at last year's Magic Spotlight: Spider-Man, and we look forward to seeing more Infinity Gauntlets in the hands of Magic's top players (and hopefully far, far away from any mad titans).
Commander Party
(July 3–9 and July 31–August 6)
We're throwing a party, and you and the Marvel Universe are invited! Commander Party events bring a flavorful set of rules to your games of Commander. Bring your favorite Commander deck, assemble your pod, and get ready to harness the power of the Infinity Stones.
▲ Click to See Super Hero Cards
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For this round, players will select one of six Super Heroes. Each Super Hero gives you a special bonus that matches that character's powers. You'll start off with just some initial benefits, but things get cosmic after turn three.
Starting on the first player's third turn, each player rolls a six-sided die at the beginning of their end step. The result of that die roll triggers the corresponding Infinity Stone's ability (which is sometimes painful, as unfathomable power tends to be). Once you have three infinity counters on your Super Hero, you gain access to its infinity ability.
Commander Party participants will receive the Echo, Perceptive Prodigy or Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards promo card described above while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more details on their Commander Party events!
Magic Presents: God of Mischief
(July 17–23)
The scourge of Asgard has arrived to bring chaos, calamity, and Commander to your local game store at Magic Presents: God of Mischief! Assemble a team of three to take on one player, who will play the role of Loki.
Fitting the role of God of Mischief, the Loki player starts with 60 life and has access to "Loki's Tricks," a special suite of abilities to even the playing field against their opponents. The Loki player can activate one of these abilities per turn by placing a mischief counter on an ability without a mischief counter on it. How incredibly mischievous of them! The other three players will work together to take down Loki. They take a single, shared turn (similar to the Archenemy Commander format) and share a life total that starts at 60.
0006_MTGMSH_PlyPromo: Hellcat, Undying Vigilante
All participants, Loki or not, will receive a traditional foil Hellcat, Undying Vigilante promo card with art by David Talaski while supplies last. Join the mischief and register for Magic Presents: God of Mischief at your local game store.
MagicCon: Amsterdam and Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
(July 17–19)
MagicCon is returning to Europe, and it's bringing the might of the Marvel Universe with it! Join us for a weekend of Magic in RAI Amsterdam. Meet your favorite Magic creators and artists, play in special events, and witness the latest Magic news in person. There's no better place for a Magic super fan than MagicCon.
MagicCon: Amsterdam will also host Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, our third Pro Tour of the year! Qualified competitors from across the globe will battle for their share of the event's $500,000 prize pool. This event will feature Modern Constructed and Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Booster Draft. The Top 8 playoff on Sunday will feature Booster Draft, so look forward to watching the highest-stakes draft of the year!
In addition to the $500,000 prize pool, players will also compete for invitations to Magic World Championship 32 and the stunning Pro Tour trophy. As with each Pro Tour and World Championship in 2026, each competitor will receive a non-foil Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student promo card featuring art by Ampreh. But wait! A second promo card is speeding onto the scene, as competitors will also receive a non-foil Quicksilver, Brash Blur with art by Junggeun Yoon. The Top 32 players at this Pro Tour will also receive traditional foil copies of each of these promo cards.
Badges are available now! Secure your spot at MagicCon: Amsterdam and get ready to celebrate everything you adore about Magic.
CommandFests in the US, China, and Japan
(July 3–5 and July 11–12)
We recently announced the 2026 lineup of CommandFests! These are massive events held across the globe that celebrate everything players love about Commander. In addition to plenty of opportunities to play Commander, you'll also be able to meet artists and content creators, secure special promos, and more!
Non-foil and traditional foil Fyndhorn Elves promo cards with art by Julie Dillon will be available at 2026 CommandFests. These promo cards are available with the purchase of a badge while supplies last, so contact your event's organizer for more details. While CommandFests will be held throughout the year, we wanted to highlight the CommandFests that will be held during the release season of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. For more information on these events and other CommandFests, check out this article.
- July 3–5, 2026, in Tacoma, Washington—presented by Laughing Dragon
- July 11–12, 2026, in Shanghai, China—presented by Kadou
- July 12, 2026, in Osaka, Japan—presented by Hareruya
Upcoming Regional Championship Qualifiers
(Ends August 2)
The latest round of Regional Championship Qualifiers (RCQs) is coming to a close. All participating WPN stores and destination event organizers are running RCQs that feed into the upcoming round of Regional Championships for 2026–27 during this window. RCQs at local game stores will feature Limited or Modern Constructed, while larger "destination" RCQs may feature other formats.
All Regional Championship Qualifier participants during this round will receive a non-foil Ancient Stirrings promo card with art by SimzArt while supplies last. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card with art by Nathan Jurevicius. Players who qualify for a Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Sowing Mycospawn promo card while supplies last.
Promo card availability may differ by region and may change at Wizards of the Coast's discretion. Contact your RCQ's organizer for more details about their events and their promo cards. We'll also reveal more details about the next round of RCQs (like those sweet promo cards) in the near future, so stay tuned!
Assemble Your Decks and Join the Fight
No matter where you play Magic or how long you've been playing, there's space for every Super Hero at these events. We look forward to seeing you take on your foes and make new allies, all while experiencing the fun of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
Contact each event's organizer for more information on these events. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and Prerelease events begin on June 19. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.