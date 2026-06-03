The might of the Marvel Universe is coming to Magic! Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes unites two massive worlds for one colossal crossover. The comic book action begins at your local game store and extends across the globe. If you're looking to start playing Magic in the Marvel Universe or continue your journey alongside your favorite Super Heroes, you've come to the right place!

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Learn to Play with Avengers Academy

(June 12–18)

Start your path toward becoming a Super Hero at Avengers Academy! These events, held at participating local game stores in the US and Canada, are your first chance to play with cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. This new event is the perfect way to welcome your friends into the world of Magic with the power of the Marvel Universe.

Welcome Deck

(White) Welcome Deck

(Blue) Welcome Deck

(Black) Welcome Deck

(Red) Welcome Deck

(Green)

Avengers Academy is designed to help new players learn the ins and outs of Magic alongside an experienced teammate. Players will receive a Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Deck and play in Two-Headed Giant matches alongside a teammate. You and your teammate will each play with one of your 30-card half-decks. After the event, you can combine your two half-decks together to assemble a two-color 60-card deck.

After you've completed your training at Avengers Academy, make sure to register for your local game store's Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event the following week. If you register for both events, you'll receive a pair of wearable Loki horns at your Two-Headed Giant Prerelease event (available while supplies last). Think of it as a thank you for joining in the mischief. If your store registered for Avengers Academy early, you'll also receive a drawstring bag and double-sided Hero // Villain token while supplies last.

Answer the call of the Earth's mightiest heroes and register for Avengers Academy today! Contact your local game store for more details on these events.

Prerelease Events

(June 19–25)

The excitement continues at Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease events! This is the perfect way to kick off a super-powered season of Magic. New players can look forward to casual games of Magic, while seasoned attendees can test out all the fresh cards and mechanics alongside their friends.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Prerelease Pack

At Prerelease events, you'll receive a Prerelease Pack. You'll construct a 40-card sealed deck using the contents of your Prerelease Pack and any number of basic lands. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die (in one of five colors)

For Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, local game stores can run traditional Prerelease events where each player plays against one other player per game, or they can run Two-Headed Giant Prerelease events. Two-Headed Giant is a special format where you and a teammate face off against another team of two players. It's a great way to teach a friend or learn to play, especially if you're coming from an Avengers Academy event.

Prerelease events begin on June 19, 2026. Register for your local game store's Prerelease events today!

Learn to Play with Magic Academy

(June 26–August 6)

Become mighty at Magic with Magic Academy at your local game store. These are similar to Avengers Academy events, making them a solid introduction to Magic and its collaboration with Marvel.

There are two types of Magic Academy events. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting to play Magic. These events use the same Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Welcome Decks as Avengers Academy events. Additionally, select stores in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will receive copies of the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box to use during these events.

Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.

Enhance your knowledge of Magic and your collection with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy events!

Standard Showdown

(June 26–August 6)

Join the action at your local game store with Standard Showdown events. Bring your favorite cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes to Standard and showcase the might of the Marvel Universe!

0003_MTGMSH_PlyPromo: Dark Deed

The winner of each Standard Showdown event (once they finish cackling maniacally after devastating their foes) will receive a traditional foil Dark Deed promo card with artwork by Jason Smith while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more information on their Standard Showdown events.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights

(June 26–August 6)

What's better than one Super Hero? Two Super Heroes, especially when they team up at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights! This is a great way to continue your heroic escapades with your teammate from Avengers Academy and Prerelease events.

0001_MTGMSH_PlyPromo: Echo, Perceptive Prodigy 0002_MTGMSH_PlyPromo: Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards

There are two promo cards you can receive at these events: an Echo, Perceptive Prodigy promo card with art by Alessandra Pisano or a Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards promo card with art by Tyler Walpole. These promo cards are available while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. Check with your local game store to see which promo card they'll be giving away.

Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes

(June 26–28 and July 24–26)

Earn promo cards, a stunning trophy, and invitations to the Pro Tour at Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes! The main event of Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes will feature Team Limited: a fan-favorite way to play. Assemble your team of three players and get ready, because the Spotlight Series is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 26–28 and Brussels, Belgium, on July 24–26!

0004_MTGMSH_PlyPromo: Elektra, Daughter of the Hand

Each Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes event features a $60,000 prize pool. Each member of each participating team will receive a non-foil Elektra, Daughter of the Hand promo card featuring artwork by Alessandra Pisano. The Top 48 teams will receive traditional foil copies of this promo card.

Beyond this sneaky and stunning promo card, players will also compete for some very special prizes. Each member of the Top 4 teams at each event will earn invitations to the first Pro Tour of 2027, for a total of twelve invitations awarded at each event. Finally, each member of the overall winning team will receive an Infinity Gauntlet winner's trophy produced by East Continental Gems. This nine-inch, collector-quality bronze trophy has an 18-karat gold bezel and five recessed bronze knuckles. Each trophy also features a stunning yellow oval citrine gemstone (10 by 8 millimeters)—hand-selected by master gem experts—of approximately 3 carats in weight representing the Mind Stone. We premiered this style of trophy at last year's Magic Spotlight: Spider-Man, and we look forward to seeing more Infinity Gauntlets in the hands of Magic's top players (and hopefully far, far away from any mad titans).

Commander Party

(July 3–9 and July 31–August 6)

We're throwing a party, and you and the Marvel Universe are invited! Commander Party events bring a flavorful set of rules to your games of Commander. Bring your favorite Commander deck, assemble your pod, and get ready to harness the power of the Infinity Stones.