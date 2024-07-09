Play, plan, and battle as a team. In Two-Headed Giant, the life total is shared and starts at 30 life. In Two-Headed Giant, each two-player teams shares a starting 30 life and takes their turn simultaneously. The team does not share any other resources other than life. For instance, any reference to "you" on a card still applies to the individual holder.

Effects that read "each opponent" or "each player", however, affect each team member separately. Players can block any creature(s) that are attacking them, their teammates or Planeswalkers their team controls.