Two-Headed Giant

Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
4
Game Duration
120 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Multiplayer format where teams of friends battle 2v2!
  • Learn the game by pairing with experienced players.
  • Strategize and share information with your teammate as you play!

Play Rules/Modifiers

Play, plan, and battle as a team. In Two-Headed Giant, the life total is shared and starts at 30 life. In Two-Headed Giant, each two-player teams shares a starting 30 life and takes their turn simultaneously. The team does not share any other resources other than life. For instance, any reference to "you" on a card still applies to the individual holder.

Effects that read "each opponent" or "each player", however, affect each team member separately. Players can block any creature(s) that are attacking them, their teammates or Planeswalkers their team controls.

  • The team that goes first skips their first draw step.
  • Constructed: Only four copies of any non-basic land card are allowed to be shared between teammates. 60 card deck.
  • Limited: Players share a card pool. Players pool the cards they open and build decks together. 40 card deck.
  • Commander: 99 card deck + a Commander card.

