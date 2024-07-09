Two-Headed Giant
Why Play This Format?
- Multiplayer format where teams of friends battle 2v2!
- Learn the game by pairing with experienced players.
- Strategize and share information with your teammate as you play!
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Play Rules/Modifiers
Play, plan, and battle as a team. In Two-Headed Giant, the life total is shared and starts at 30 life. In Two-Headed Giant, each two-player teams shares a starting 30 life and takes their turn simultaneously. The team does not share any other resources other than life. For instance, any reference to "you" on a card still applies to the individual holder.
Effects that read "each opponent" or "each player", however, affect each team member separately. Players can block any creature(s) that are attacking them, their teammates or Planeswalkers their team controls.
- The team that goes first skips their first draw step.
- Constructed: Only four copies of any non-basic land card are allowed to be shared between teammates. 60 card deck.
- Limited: Players share a card pool. Players pool the cards they open and build decks together. 40 card deck.
- Commander: 99 card deck + a Commander card.