Welcome, true believers, to the crossover of a lifetime: Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes. We've assembled decades of comic book history for the ultimate Magic and Marvel team-up that puts beloved characters, stories, and legends in your hands. The Marvel Universe arrives in full force when this set releases on June 26, 2026. Prepare your decks and your collections for powerful new mechanics, Booster Fun treatments, and more!

0080a_MTGMSH_Main: Tony Stark 0065_MTGMSH_Main: Loki, God of Mischief 0219a_MTGMSH_Main: King T'Challa

Our S.H.I.E.L.D. contacts recently declassified several new cards and treatments from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. They've prepared this dossier on the products and Booster Fun treatments you can find in the set. And if you're just looking for the highlights, we've got you covered. Here are the four most important things to know about collecting Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

1. Add The Mind Stone to Your Gauntlet and Harness Infinity

0385_MTGMSH_CsmcStn: The Mind Stone

*Digital render. Not actual card.

The Mind Stone always looks stunning, whether it's embedded in a synthezoid's forehead or shuffled into your deck. A new Infinity Stone arrives in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes with three versions of The Mind Stone that are worthy of a slot in your Gauntlet. The main set version features artwork by Volkan Baga. The borderless Gauntlet version depicts the Infinity Stone within Thanos's grasp. Finally, the cosmic foil, textless version of The Mind Stone is an ultra-limited Marvel collectible that looks as powerful as it feels to play.

See more information on collecting The Mind Stone here.

2. Characters Come to Life on Classic Comic Cards

0395_MTGMSH_Iconic: Elektra, Daughter of the Hand 0400_MTGMSH_Iconic: Thanos, the Mad Titan

The timeless legacy of Marvel's artwork comes to Magic! Our designers worked with Marvel's team to combine pieces of comic book artwork with new-to-Magic cards, resulting in these stunning borderless classic comic cards! Each card features well-known artwork from Marvel's history combined with the rules text, mana cost, and name of a legendary creature—perfect for helming your next Commander deck.

3. Combine Magic Reprints and Marvel's Art on Source Material Cards

0076_MTGMSH_Source: Defense of the Heart 0094_MTGMSH_Source: Storm, Force of Nature

We're combining your favorite cards from Magic's history with your favorite art from Marvel's history! Borderless source material cards bring the exciting artwork of esteemed Marvel artists—Jack Kirby, Alex Ross, and more—to Magic on exciting reprints, including the legendary creatures from Secret Lair's Marvel Superdrop.

4. Find Your Favorite Character's Logo Card

0368_MTGMSH_BoldLogo: The Scarlet Witch 0379_MTGMSH_BoldLogo: The Vision

Bold. Powerful. Awe-inspiring. Borderless logo cards evoke the iconic style of Marvel on legendary creatures from throughout the set. These cards feature stylized artwork of Marvel's characters on striking monocolor backgrounds with character logos. We're showcasing a wide variety of characters from all sides of the Marvel Universe, so keep an eye out for your favorites.

Bring the stories of the Marvel Universe to your battlefield for the team-up of a lifetime when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026! This set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Details

MSH Expansion Symbol MSC Expansion Symbol

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Set Code: MSH

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander Set Code: MSC

Source Material Cards Set Code: MAR

Legality:

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes (MSH) is legal in all formats.

| (MSH) is legal in all formats. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Eternal-legal sets (MSC and MAR) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

| Eternal-legal sets (MSC and MAR) are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters contain cards from MSH and MAR. These cards are playable in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft and Sealed when opened from Play Boosters.

Website: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Card Image Gallery: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

MSRPs for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will be set as follows:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Jumpstart Booster: $6.99

Commander Deck: $74.99

Collector's Edition Commander Deck: $159.99

Bundle: $69.99

Gift Bundle: $89.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Scene Box: $41.99

Beginner Box: $34.99

Important Dates:

Summer Game Fest Play Event : June 5

: June 5 Commander Deck Reveals : June 8–11

: June 8–11 Full Card Image Gallery : June 12

: June 12 Avengers Academy : June 12–18

: June 12–18 Prerelease Events : June 19–25

: June 19–25 MTG Arena Release Date : June 23

: June 23 Tabletop Release Date : June 26

: June 26 Magic Academy : June 26–August 6

: June 26–August 6 Standard Showdown : June 26–August 6

: June 26–August 6 Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes in Las Vegas : June 26–28

: June 26–28 Commander Party, Round 1 : July 3–9

: July 3–9 MagicCon: Amsterdam and Pro Tour Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes : July 17–19

: July 17–19 Magic Presents: God of Mischief : July 17–23

: July 17–23 Magic Spotlight: Marvel Super Heroes in Brussels : July 24–26

: July 24–26 Commander Party, Round 2: July 31–August 6

Prepare for Marvel in Magic: The Gathering

0207_MTGMSH_Main: Black Panther, Vanguard 0210_MTGMSH_Main: Captain America, Living Legend 0216_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Man, Master of Machines

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes brings the full force of the Marvel Universe to your games of Magic. With Play Boosters, Collector Boosters, a full suite of Commander decks, and more, there's something for every single fan of Magic and Marvel. If you're curious where to start (or what to get for the diehard Marvel fan in your life) we've put together a guide to the products and paths to take with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

If you're curious about more of the set, check out the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery and our guide to the set's mechanics. Learn the ins and outs of being a Super Hero ahead of the set's release on June 26, 2026! Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

The Booster Fun of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

0017_MTGMSH_Main: Invisible Woman, Sue Storm 0066_MTGMSH_Main: Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards 0136_MTGMSH_Main: Human Torch, Johnny Storm 0190_MTGMSH_Main: The Thing, Ben Grimm

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is not only focused on Super Heroes but also their greatest foes and the stories that unite them. Magic's Booster Fun team brought the style of Marvel to Magic with treatments that bring comic book action to the set's coolest cards. You can find all the details down below and check out the cards in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery.

Collect the Infinity Stones: The Mind Stone

0021_MTGMSH_Main: The Mind Stone

Infinity Stones—some of the most powerful artifacts in the Marvel Universe—are the ultimate prize for any collector of Marvel memorabilia. Seek out a piece of great cosmic power: The Mind Stone, which has three distinct versions in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes that you'll want to add to your collection. The main set version features artwork by Volkan Baga, paying homage to Baga's most famous illustrations of artifacts. This version is available in non-foil and traditional foil in both Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

0386_MTGMSH_Gauntlet: The Mind Stone

The borderless Gauntlet version of The Mind Stone depicts the artifact within the grasp of Thanos. As long as he doesn't get his hands on the other five, the Marvel Universe should be safe. The borderless Gauntlet version of The Mind Stone appears only in traditional foil and only in Collector Boosters.

0385_MTGMSH_CsmcStn: The Mind Stone

And finally, the apex of collectibility in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is the cosmic foil, textless version of The Mind Stone. This stellar artifact features a special foil treatment that conjures the cosmic imagery of the Marvel Universe. This ultra-collectible version of The Mind Stone has fewer than 150 printings available and appears only in Collector Boosters of any language.

Borderless Classic Comic Cards

0392b_MTGMSH_Iconic: The Invincible Iron Man 0399b_MTGMSH_Iconic: Black Panther, Hope Enduring

*These are the back faces of Tony Stark and King T'Challa .

The legendary artwork of the Marvel Universe has captured the minds of generations. Now, we're bringing these illustrations to some of the set's coolest legendary creatures. Borderless classic comic cards combine timeless illustrations with the language of Magic cards.

There are 15 mythic rare classic comic cards, 4 of which are double-faced cards. Classic comic cards are available only in traditional foil and only in Collector Boosters. These cards can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the cards themselves are always in English.

Borderless Source Material Cards

0061_MTGMSH_Source: Simulacrum Synthesizer 0091_MTGMSH_Source: Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

Borderless source material cards combine popular Magic reprints with the captivating artwork of Marvel's comic books. Several fan-favorite Marvel artists are making their Magic debut, including Alex Ross, Dan Adkins, Tony S. Daniel, and more. In addition to reprints of some of Magic's most famous cards, this set features source material card versions of the legendary creatures from Secret Lair's Marvel Superdrop.

0078_MTGMSH_Source: Heroic Intervention 0079_MTGMSH_Source: Heroic Intervention 0080_MTGMSH_Source: Heroic Intervention

A non-foil source material card appears every 1 in 24 Play Boosters. Each Collector Booster contains a non-foil or traditional foil source material card. There are 60 different source material cards, 3 of which are different versions of Heroic Intervention. Each source material card appears at the same rate.

Borderless Scene Cards

0316_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Captain America, Super-Soldier 0331a_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Bruce Banner

Assemble epic moments from the Marvel Universe with borderless scene cards. Each scene card is part of a larger piece of artwork. Put them together in a single deck, display them in a binder, or admire them on the battlefield!

0320_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards 0338_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Thor, God of Thunder

There are six different scenes that can be formed from cards found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters:

Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho illustrated a 4-card scene of the Fantastic Four.

Kev Walker illustrated a 4-card scene of Daredevil fighting his infamous foes in Hell's Kitchen.

Annie Wu illustrated a 6-card scene of Captain America battling HYDRA.

Adi Granov illustrated a 6-card scene of various gamma-infused characters facing off.

Johan Grenier illustrated a massive 18-card scene depicting various Super Heroes battling for control of a cosmic cube.

And finally, Chris Bachalo illustrated the front face of each double-sided scene card. These cards form a 5-card scene of Super Heroes sharing a meal together.

There are 3 common, 12 uncommon, 8 rare, and 15 mythic rare scene cards that can be found in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters. These cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

There are also two Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Scene Boxes. Each Scene Box contains 6 traditional foil new-to-Magic borderless scene cards. Non-foil versions of these scene cards appear in Collector Boosters.

Borderless Logo Cards

0362_MTGMSH_BoldLogo: Namor the Sub-Mariner 0369_MTGMSH_BoldLogo: Thor, God of Thunder

Show off your fandom for favorite Marvel characters with borderless logo cards! Each logo card depicts a prominent Marvel character on a monocolor background. These are perfect centerpieces for your character-focused collection. If you adore Atlantis (or just Merfolk), this version of Namor, the Sub-Mariner is perfect for leading your undersea allies into battle!

There are 15 rare and 13 mythic rare logo cards. These cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Showcase Panel Cards

0303_MTGMSH_ShwPanel: Mjölnir, Hammer of Thor 0305_MTGMSH_ShwPanel: Armor Wars

Showcase panel cards highlight objects of immense power like Mjölnir, stories like Armor Wars, and various moments from the history of the Marvel Universe. Each panel card features a stylized frame that looks like it was ripped straight out of a comic book! (Note: Do not rip pages out of your comic books.)

There are 11 rare and 6 mythic rare panel cards. These cards appear in non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Full-Art City Calm and City Chaos Basic Lands

0278_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Plains 0280_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Island 0282_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Swamp 0284_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Mountain 0286_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Forest

Aren't the sights and sounds of the city just wonderful? We're depicting Super Heroes in brief moments of respite on a cycle of full-art city calm basic lands.

0277_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Plains 0279_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Island 0281_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Swamp 0283_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Mountain 0285_MTGMSH_MbarLand: Forest

But that peace doesn't last forever. Full-art city chaos basic lands showcase cinematic action across various locales of the Marvel Universe.

These basic lands appear in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes products with the following treatments:

Play Boosters: Non-foil and traditional foil city calm and city chaos basic lands

Collector Boosters: Traditional foil city calm and city chaos basic lands

Jumpstart Boosters: 1 Non-foil city calm or city chaos basic land per Jumpstart Booster

Bundles: 1 Non-foil and 1 traditional foil city chaos basic land of each type

Gift Bundles: 1 Non-foil and 1 traditional foil city calm basic land of each type

Collector's Edition Commander decks: Surge foil city calm and city chaos basic lands

Beginner Boxes: Non-foil city calm and city chaos basic lands

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Product Details

Play Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Play Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster box includes 30 Play Boosters, each of which contains the following:

14 Magic: The Gathering cards 7 Commons There are 81 common cards from the main set that can be found in these slots. There are 3 scene cards that can be found in these slots (8.6%). In 1 out of 24 Play Boosters, 1 of 60 non-foil source material cards will replace a common. 3 Uncommons There are 100 uncommon cards from the main set that can be found in these slots. There are 12 scene cards that can be found in these slots (12%). 1 Wildcard of any rarity A common (12.4%), uncommon (64%), rare (16.8%), or mythic rare (2.1%) card from the main set A common (less than 1%), uncommon (2.7%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) scene card A rare (less than1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) logo card A rare (less than 1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) panel card A rare borderless land (1%) 1 Rare or mythic rare card A rare (76.1%) or mythic rare (16.6%) card from the main set A rare (1%) or mythic rare (0.8%) scene card A rare (2.4%) or mythic rare (0.7%) logo card A rare (1.9%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) panel card 1 Traditional foil card of any rarity A common (59.9%), uncommon (29.6%), rare (5.9%), or mythic rare (1.2%) card from the main set A common (less than 1%), uncommon (1.2%), rare (less than 1%), or mythic rare (less than 1%) scene card A rare (less than 1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) logo card A rare (less than 1%) or mythic rare (less than 1%) panel card A rare borderless land (less than 1%) 1 Non-foil or traditional foil land card A non-foil (40%) or traditional foil (10%) common dual land A non-foil (20%) or traditional foil (5%) default frame basic land A non-foil (10%) or traditional foil (2.5%) city calm basic land A non-foil (10%) or traditional foil (2.5%) city chaos basic land

cards 1 Non-foil helper card (8.5%) or double-sided token (91.5%)

Note: Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Collector Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster box includes 12 Collector Boosters, each of which contains the following:

15 Magic: The Gathering cards 3 Traditional foil common cards There are 81 common cards (89%) and 10 common dual lands (11%) from the main set that can be found in these slots. 2 Traditional foil uncommon cards There are 100 uncommon cards from the main set that can be found in these slots. 2 Traditional foil common MSC cards A reprint card from Jumpstart Boosters (50%) A new-to- Magic card from Jumpstart Boosters (40.5%) A new-to- Magic card from the Welcome Decks (9.5%) 1 Traditional foil uncommon MSC cards A reprint card from Jumpstart Boosters (18.6%) A new-to- Magic card from Jumpstart Boosters (77.9%) A new-to- Magic card from the Welcome Decks (3.5%) 1 Traditional foil common (20%) or uncommon (80%) scene card 1 Traditional foil city calm (50%) or city chaos (50%) basic land 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card A rare (45%) or mythic rare (9.4%) card from the main set A double-faced mythic rare (1.4%) scene card A double-faced mythic rare (1.4%) logo card A rare (33.8%) or mythic rare (4.1%) new-to- Magic card from Jumpstart Boosters A rare reprint card from Jumpstart Boosters (3%) A mythic rare new-to- Magic card from Welcome Decks (1.9%) 1 Non-foil Booster Fun card from the Commander decks 203 Extended-art rare cards (93.6%) Includes 92 reprints and 111 new-to- Magic cards 7 Extended-art mythic rare cards (3.2%) Includes 4 reprints and 3 new-to- Magic cards 7 Borderless face commanders (3.2%) 1 Non-foil rare or mythic rare Booster Fun card An extended-art rare (27.8%) or mythic rare (2.3%) card from the main set A rare (6.4%) or mythic rare (4.9%) scene card A rare (15.1%) or mythic rare (4.6%) logo card A rare (12.1%) or mythic rare (2.6%) panel card A borderless card from the Scene Boxes (13.9%) A borderless rare land (5.8%) A borderless source material card (4.5%) 1 Non-foil (75%) or traditional foil (25%) source material card 1 Foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare card A traditional foil extended-art rare (31.8%) or mythic rare (2.7%) card from the main set A traditional foil rare (7.3%) or mythic rare (4%) scene card Double-faced scene cards do not appear in this slot. A traditional foil rare (17.2%) or mythic rare (3.6%) logo card Double-faced logo cards do not appear in this slot. A traditional foil rare (13.9%) or mythic rare (3%) panel card A traditional foil borderless rare land card (6.6%) A traditional foil classic comic card (9.9%) Classic comic cards are always in English and can appear in Collector Boosters of any language. A traditional foil borderless Gauntlet version of The Mind Stone appears in less than 1% of Collector Boosters in this slot. A textless, cosmic foil version of The Mind Stone appears in an extremely low quantity of Collector Boosters. This card is always in English and can appear in Collector Boosters of any language.

cards 1 Art card or traditional foil double-sided token A traditional foil double-sided token appears in 64% of Collector Boosters. 1 of 54 Art cards appears in 32% of Collector Boosters. An additional 4% of Collector Boosters feature art cards with a gold-stamped artist signature or Planeswalker symbol.



Note: Percentages may not sum to 100 due to rounding.

Jumpstart Boosters

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Jumpstart Booster Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart Booster box includes 24 Jumpstart Boosters, each of which contains the following:

20 Magic: The Gathering cards 51 Possible themes At least 1 new-to- Magic MSC card 1 Full-art city calm or city chaos basic land

cards 1 Theme insert

Commander Decks

Avengers Assemble

Commander Deck Wakanda Forever

Commander Deck The Fantastic Four

Commander Deck Doom Prevails

Commander Deck

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Commander decks include the following: 1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art 99 Non-foil cards, including 29 new-to- Magic cards The Fantastic Four Commander deck includes the following: 4 Traditional foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Non-foil cards, including 26 new-to- Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Collector's Edition Commander Decks

Avengers Assemble

Collector's Edition Wakanda Forever

Collector's Edition The Fantastic Four

Collector's Edition Doom Prevails

Collector's Edition

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following:

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck Avengers Assemble, Wakanda Forever, and Doom Prevails Collector's Edition Commander decks include the following: 1 Surge foil face commander with borderless art 99 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 29 new-to- Magic cards The Fantastic Four Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the following: 4 Surge foil face commanders with borderless art 96 Surge foil cards, including full-art basic lands and 26 new-to- Magic cards 10 Double-sided tokens These tokens are surge foil on one side and non-foil on the other side. 1 Reference card 1 Deck box



Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Bundle

0431_MTGMSH_BndPromo: The Scarlet Witch

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art city chaos basic lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art city chaos basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Traditional foil The Scarlet Witch promo card

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Gift Bundles

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Gift Bundle

0432_MTGMSH_BndPromo: Daredevil, Man Without Fear

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Gift Bundle includes the following:

9 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 15 Traditional foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art city calm basic lands

15 Non-foil basic lands Includes 5 full-art city calm basic lands

2 Reference cards

1 Traditional foil Daredevil, Man Without Fear promo card

1 Oversized spindown life counter

1 Card-storage box

Draft Night

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Draft Night

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft Night includes the following:

12 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster

| Collector Booster 90 Non-foil basic lands

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Draft insert

Scene Boxes

Heroes United

Scene Box Villains Unleashed

Scene Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Scene Box includes the following:

3 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 6 Traditional foil borderless scene cards

6 Art cards

1 Display Easel

Beginner Boxes

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Beginner Box

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box includes the following:

10 Themed Jumpstart half-decks Two (2) of these Jumpstart half-decks are tutorial decks and are designed to be played against each other. Each half-deck includes 20 cards. Shuffle two together and play!

half-decks 5 Non-foil tokens

2 Gameboard playmats

2 "How to Play" guides

2 Reference cards

2 Spindown dice

1 Reference guide booklet

Prerelease Packs

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Prerelease Pack

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Prerelease Pack includes the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare card

1 Deck box

1 Spindown die

Assemble for the Ultimate Magic Crossover

Two worlds collide in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes! Gear up for epic adventures with some of your favorite Marvel characters who are arriving in Magic! See all the recently revealed cards in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Card Image Gallery and prepare your collection for this monumental Magic collaboration.

Answer the call when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.