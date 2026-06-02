Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes unites two iconic franchises for the super-powered team-up of a lifetime. This set brings Earth's mightiest heroes (plus some of their most famous foes) to Magic. It's a celebration of gamma-powered scientists, mythological warriors, and beyond. Join the action when the set releases on June 26, 2026. Find the characters you adore and bring them into the game of Magic: The Gathering.

Now, it's time for you to continue your journey into the Marvel Universe with Magic's latest set. There's a path for every type of player, from the fresh-faced S.H.I.E.L.D. recruit to the ages-old Asgardian. If you're looking at the set's lineup of products and wondering where to start, we've got you covered. Here's a quick guide to continuing your Magic journey in the Marvel Universe—or finding the perfect gift for the Magic and Marvel fan in your life.

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is available for preorder now and releases on June 26, 2026. You can preorder all the products featured in this article from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Start Here If You're New to Magic

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is focused on ushering new players into Magic and welcoming returning players back into the game. It's a sample platter of the Marvel Universe's greatest characters, stories, and moments, which gives every prospective player something to latch onto.

Start Playing with the Beginner Box

Beginner Box

The Beginner Box is a learn-to-play experience in a single package. This offers a simple way to start learning and playing Magic. Designed and packaged like a board game, the Beginner Box is a great on-ramp for fans of board games and other trading card games who are looking to dive into Magic.

Inside, you'll find two ready-to-play tutorial half-decks; one is themed around Iron Man and the other is focused on Captain America. Pick your favorite Avenger and face off in an ordered tutorial experience. Just follow the booklet to begin playing Magic. Once you've played through the tutorial, you can also explore the eight other monocolor half-decks.

The Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Beginner Box has an MSRP of $34.99 USD. It contains 10 themed half-decks, 2 gameboard playmats, and all the tokens you need to start playing Magic.

Highlights

For new fans or players looking to teach their friends

Offers easy-to-understand and approachable gameplay

Highlights fan-favorite characters like Captain America and Iron Man

Explore the Marvel Universe with Jumpstart Boosters

Jumpstart Booster Box

What if you're looking for a wider array of characters featuring Marvel's most famous mutants, spellcasters, and crime-fighting pugilists? Grab two Jumpstart Boosters and shuffle them together for a chaotic mashup of the Marvel Universe! Each Jumpstart Booster contains 20 cards and has its own theme that highlights a section of the Marvel Universe.

0741_MTGMSH_JumpNew: The Fantastic Four

Simply shuffle two Jumpstart Boosters together and face off against your fellow Jumpstart-playing opponents. Each Jumpstart Booster's theme is designed to be easy to play and approachable while offering some deep cuts from Marvel's history.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Jumpstart Booster has an MSRP of $6.99 USD. Each Jumpstart Booster contains 20 cards fitting 1 of 51 different themes.

Highlights

Make a ready-to-play deck featuring Marvel characters

Learn powerful new strategies and expand your knowledge

Build your collection with cards designed for the Jumpstart experience

Assemble Your Game Night with the Marvel Universe

For players who've already wrapped their Magic origin story and are ready to explore everything our latest set has to offer, look no further. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes brings favorite characters straight to your game nights.

Experience Magic with Play Boosters, Bundles, and Draft Night

Play Booster Box Bundle Draft Night

Draft is a time-honored way to enjoy a new Magic set. You can start drafting Magic: The Gathering

| Marvel Super Heroes with Play Boosters and Draft Night! Each Draft Night has everything you need to host a draft, including 12 Play Boosters, a collection of basic lands, tokens, and a Collector Booster featuring the coolest cards from the set.

0207_MTGMSH_Main: Black Panther, Vanguard 0216_MTGMSH_Main: Iron Man, Master of Machines 0234_MTGMSH_Main: Thor Odinson

Play Boosters contain a wide array of cards from throughout the set. They're a great way to sample everything on display in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Each Play Booster also contains at least 1 rare or mythic rare card. Check out this article for more information on what you can find in Play Boosters.

0431_MTGMSH_BndPromo: The Scarlet Witch

For players looking to add cards to their collection and power up their decks, Bundles offer an exciting combination of collectability and convenience. Each Bundle includes 9 Play Boosters, making this a great way to get a taste of a new set. Bundles also contain a special traditional foil The Scarlet Witch promo card. It's a perfect present for the Wanda Maximoff fan in your life.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Draft Night has an MSRP of $119.99 USD. Each Draft Night includes 12 Play Boosters, 1 Collector Booster, 90 basic lands, and 10 non-foil double-sided tokens. Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Bundle has an MSRP of $69.99 USD and includes 9 Play Boosters, 30 basic lands, and a traditional foil The Scarlet Witch promo card. For more information on what you can find in Play Boosters, check out our guide to collecting Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Highlights

Host your own Magic event with Draft Night

event with Draft Night Share your love of Magic with Play Boosters

with Play Boosters Hone your skills in Draft and Sealed

Find Your Newest Commander Deck

Avengers Assemble

Commander Deck Wakanda Forever

Commander Deck The Fantastic Four

Commander Deck Doom Prevails

Commander Deck

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander decks bring the power of iconic Marvel characters to your games of multiplayer Magic! Each 100-card deck features a borderless traditional foil commander that leads a deck of thematic cards. Every single card has artwork set in the Marvel Universe, and there are plenty of new-to-Magic cards designed specifically for Commander.

0002_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Mister Fantastic 0005_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Captain America, Team Leader 0006_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: Doctor Doom, King of Latveria 0007_MTGMSH_CmdrFace: T'Challa, the Black Panther

Let's meet some of the commanders of these decks: Mister Fantastic leads a fitting four-color deck featuring Marvel's First Family. Captain America, Team Leader's deck is all about assembling a mass of Hero creatures. Doctor Doom, King of Latveria harnesses the power of villainy to connive its way to victory. Finally, T'Challa, the Black Panther accelerates you toward an army of artifacts and creature tokens.

0033_MTGMSH_CommNew: Iron Man, Armored Avenger 0054_MTGMSH_CommNew: Lady Loki, Agent of Chaos 0081_MTGMSH_CommNew: Director Nick Fury

Longtime Commander players can continue to upgrade these decks with cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes and beyond or add their favorite new cards to their existing decks. Iron Man, Armored Avenger is a great addition to your Equipment, Aura, and counter-centric decks, and Lady Loki, Agent of Chaos will bring villainous power to your spellslinging Commander decks. If you're looking for an alternate take on the Avengers Assemble deck, trying swapping in the deck's featured commander, Director Nick Fury.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck has an MSRP of $74.99 USD and includes a ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck with a traditional foil borderless commander and 10 non-foil double-sided tokens.

Highlights

Play Magic 's most popular format: Commander

's most popular format: Commander Collect an entire Commander deck of Marvel-themed cards

Find your new favorite legendary creatures from this set

For Magic and Marvel Collectors

You've collected countless action figures of your favorite Marvel characters. Your long boxes of comic books chronicle decades of stories. Now, it's time to bring Magic: The Gathering to your Marvel collection! These products are for the players seeking the most dazzling versions of their favorite characters.

Find Your Favorite Super Heroes in Collector Boosters

Collector Booster Box Gift Bundle

Collector Boosters feature the most eye-catching cards in Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. These are packed with foil cards, Booster Fun cards, and powerful spells for your decks. Collector Boosters are available on their own and in Gift Bundles, which make for a great present for the Marvel fan in your life.

0316_MTGMSH_ScnBstr: Captain America, Super-Soldier 0303_MTGMSH_ShwPanel: Mjölnir, Hammer of Thor 0091_MTGMSH_Source: Iron Man, Titan of Innovation

Each Collector Booster includes multiple cards with special artwork, frames, and treatments. Borderless logo cards and showcase panel cards feature stylized artwork that captures the sensational stories of the Marvel Universe. You're also guaranteed to open at least one borderless source material card featuring artwork pulled directly from the pages and covers of Marvel comics.

0385_MTGMSH_CsmcStn: The Mind Stone

For the most discerning collectors, Collector Boosters are the only place you can find this set's headliner card. Borderless cosmic foil copies of The Mind Stone are available only in Collector Boosters. This card is designed to be the centerpiece of your Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes collection. It's awe-inspiring, powerful, and fits the legacy of the Infinity Stones.

0432_MTGMSH_BndPromo: Daredevil, Man Without Fear

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster has an MSRP of $37.99 USD. Each Gift Bundle has an MSRP of $89.99 and includes 1 Collector Booster, 9 Play Boosters, 30 basic lands, and a traditional foil Daredevil, Man Without Fear promo card. Gift Bundles release on July 17, 2026, and are available for preorder now.

Highlights

Showcase decades of Marvel artwork on source material cards

Find your new favorite treatments with Booster Fun cards

Collect ultra-powerful cards like The Mind Stone

Bring Stories to Life with Scene Boxes

Heroes United

Scene Box Villains Unleashed

Scene Box

For fans who love the astonishing tales of the Marvel Universe, Scene Boxes offer a collection of borderless cards that can be combined to tell a story of super-powered action. Each Scene Box includes 6 traditional foil borderless scene cards that form a continuous art piece.

The Heroes United Scene Box highlights the Avengers as they prepare to take on their foes. Speaking of those foes, the Villains Unleashed Scene Box puts the might of Thanos, Ultron, and more into your hands (and your decks)! Each Scene Box also includes 6 art cards and a display easel to show off the artwork while you play. You also get 3 Play Boosters to bolster your collection.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Scene Box has an MSRP of $41.99 USD and includes 6 traditional foil borderless scene cards, 6 art cards, 3 Play Boosters, and a display easel.

Highlights

See your favorite characters in action on scene cards

Add to your Marvel collectibles display with art cards

Enhance your collection with new-to-Magic cards

Bring the Power with Collector's Edition Commander Decks

Avengers Assemble

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck Wakanda Forever

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck The Fantastic Four

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck Doom Prevails

Collector's Edition

Commander Deck

Show off awe-inspiring cards at your next Commander night with these Collector's Edition Commander decks! Each Collector's Edition Commander deck includes the same list of cards as the normal Commander deck, but with a shiny twist: every card and token is in surge foil! Surge foil cards have a rippling sheen across their surface. And when your entire Commander deck consists of those cards, you're sure to strike fear (and admiration) in the hearts of your opponents.

0881_MTGMSH_FaceSrge: T'Challa, the Black Panther

These decks are a perfect pickup if you love the base deck but want it to stand out when you sit down for a game. They're also great presents for players who love their Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Commander deck. Does your friend adore their copy of the Wakanda Forever deck? Give them the Collector's Edition Commander deck! It's a gift worthy of Wakandan royalty.

Each Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector's Edition Commander deck has an MSRP of $159.99 USD. Each deck includes a 100-card Commander deck with 1 surge foil borderless face commander, 99 surge foil cards, and 10 double-sided surge foil tokens.

Highlights

For Commander players looking for the ultimate collectible

Great gift for longtime Magic players and collectors

players and collectors Upgrade your collection with surge foil cards

No matter what kind of player you are, there's a place for you in the Marvel Universe. You can find more information about the cards and treatments from this set in our guide to collecting Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Enter the Marvel Universe when Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes releases on June 26, 2026. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.