Welcome back to Middle-earth! Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ will take players back to one of fantasy's most beloved settings, where anyone, no matter how small, can become a hero—or at the very least a good burglar. Whether this is your first experience with Magic or your eleventy-first, this is your chance to experience the wonder and whimsy of Bilbo's quest like never before.

The celebrations kick off at MagicCon: Amsterdam on July 18, and attendees can experience the debut of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit live. We'll also stream the panel on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and share the recording on our social media channels, so you can enjoy the reveals from the comfort of your own Hobbit hole.

Once we venture beyond the set's debut, we'll continue the reveals with previews from our friends and fellow adventurers in the Magic community. If you're looking for all the previews in one place, we'll update the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Card Image Gallery every morning once previews begin, Monday through Friday. That means it will contain all the cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. The complete card image gallery will be available on July 31.

Your favorite moments from The Hobbit are coming to Magic! Our designers worked tirelessly to bring this story to life, and they can't wait to share it with you. Join us for the debut of Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit on July 18 and prepare your collection for the set's global tabletop release on August 14, 2026. Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit is available for preorder now from your local game store, TCGplayer, Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Previews

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Middle-earth Classic Artist Card Previews

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