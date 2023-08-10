"Don't sound so smug about it," Ruby chides.

"I guess I can spare two," Troyan finishes. "But you'll have to get here, first."

Ruby groans, and Kellan echoes her. Being a hero isn't all it's cracked up to be. But he has to admit, he's curious about just what those potions do.

He puts his all into it. Fifteen minutes of muscle-burning effort and he crests the leaf. Troyan is kind enough to help him up. He tosses Kellan the vial. With the cap removed, bubbles float onto his skin. One lands on his nose. When it bursts, he smells swamp water, and feels a slight buzzing in his throat. Kellan can no more keep from drinking it than a sheep could keep from grazing. He downs it in a thirsty instant.

His tongue is the first thing to change. Tingling gives way to a stretching sensation, and soon it rolls out of his mouth like a knight's unfurled banner. Next comes his skin, oozing and slick; then a sort of pent up energy in his legs. When he opens his mouth, all that comes out is a greasy croak. Kellan chuckles.

"Pretty cool, huh? Don't worry, it's only temporary," Troyan says. He gestures to the open air above them. "Go on. Jump. Just make sure to mind the landing."

Ruby's hand crests the leaf. Kellan helps her up. On seeing his now bulbous eyes, his lolling tongue, she starts. "What did you do to my friend?" she asks Troyan.

"Ruby, don't worry, I'm fine," Kellan says. He smiles to drive home the point. "I think maybe we can jump all the way up if we drink these."

Ruby squints at them both in turn. "You're asking me to believe a lot, there."

Kellan holds the other vial up. "He's got frogification in a bottle, I think we can trust him on this one," he says.

"If you're going to get up there, you need to get jumping," Troyan cuts in.

Ruby sighs. She glances at the vial, then shakes her head. "I'll hold onto you, Kellan. If these things are so hard to come by, then we'll be better off saving them. Turn around."

Kellan does as he's told. "Where'd you get this, anyway? Did a witch make them for you?" A pause as Ruby climbs on, piggyback style. "Wait. You aren't fae, are you?"

Troyan laughs. "No, no, not at all. Pay me a little more and perhaps I'll tell you how I found them."

"Skinflint," Ruby mutters.

"I heard that."

Kellan laughs. High up as they are, he isn't afraid to look down, not when he feels like this. Whether by lightning's grace or by some other unseen mechanism he feels alive. When was the last time he was around such friendly people? People who weren't his family?

"Ready?" he asks.

"Ready."

Kellan, farm boy from Orrinshire, leaps to the sky—and the sky lowers to meet him. Bubbles of swamp water spring from his feet, propelling them higher and higher. A ribbit hits his ears only after they've broken through the clouds. On the other side?

A moonlit castle awaits.

Hurtling toward the ground is less frightening when the ground's close by. Kellan lands with only the slightest of tumbles; he falls face first, but Ruby remains unscathed. She offers him a hand as she admires the castle's brutal, towering facade. "We're really here, huh?" she says. "Stormkeld."

"It's huge," Kellan says. It's hard to keep his mouth from hanging open at the sheer size of it. Giants are big, but until now, he'd never had any indication of just how big. He points to the great doors, each a tower's size on their own. "Look, we can probably walk in right beneath the doors."

"They must not get many human visitors," Ruby says. "We must be like mice to them, coming to steal all their food."

"Only if they catch us," Kellan says. "Coming at night was a good call. I bet everyone's asleep."

Ruby smiles and starts walking along the path. Each flagstone is the size of a horse, taking several steps to traverse. "Listening to me is always the right call, hero," she says.

He shuffles to keep up. "Shouldn't we wait for Troyan?"

"Let him break another record climbing up here if he wants to," Ruby scoffs. "It's what he deserves!"

It takes more than an hour's walk to clear the courtyard. Troyan catches up midway through. Sweaty and exhausted but nevertheless undaunted, the three continue on their way to the threshold.

Until the ground begins to quake beneath their feet.

Ruby squats down, Kellan hides his head. Only Troyan remains standing, raising his fingers, swinging them gently side to side. Ruby yanks him down by the sleeve. "I don't know if they have earthquakes up here, but if they do, you need to brace yourself!"

Troyan shakes his head with a smirk. "Try counting the quakes."

A roll of the eye, a puff of air between her lips, Ruby protests but does as asked. All her frustrations fall away as she hears the first strains of distant music and realization sets in. "Huh."

Kellan, as yet uninitiated to the finer world, tries to follow in her footsteps with no success. The quakes stopped and started often—but why were they counting? His brows furrow as he tries to work it out.

Ruby covers his counting hand with her own. "They're dancing," she explains.

"Waltzing, to be specific," adds Troyan. "Which does, unfortunately, mean they're awake."

Waltzing? Kellan has no idea what that is, but he caught his mother and Ronald turning in wide steps around the house once. Maybe it's like that.

"If they're dancing, they won't notice us," he says. "We can still sneak in."

By now he knows what that hum from Ruby means—she's not sure, but she's not going to back down from the challenge. "Let's hope so," she says.

Further they walk, to the threshold itself, a great gate that opens only for the most miniature beings on the beanstalk. Beneath the wooden ceiling they pass. The world that awaits them on the other side would beggar any king of the Realm: beautiful marble arches higher than any parapet, a dome of morning sky overhead, boisterous music that thrums in their lungs, and gilded goblets holding wells full of wine. Most striking of all are the giants themselves. Whether clad in gambeson and mail or taffeta gowns, they make a handsome sight. And a strange one, if all the rumors of giants are to be believed.

"Shouldn't they be doing giant things?" Ruby asks. Though she's shouting, it's hard to hear her over the music.

"Maybe these are giant things," Kellan says. When the quakes come, he hops along with them. In the back of his mind he wonders if his father has wings—if he'll have them, too, when he gets older. He hopes so.

"The boy's right. I don't see why they can't enjoy a celebration every now and again. This place certainly needs it after what it's been through," Troyan says.

"Well, I didn't say—It's just that other people don't—" Ruby starts, but she ends in a huff. "Whatever. At least they haven't noticed us. Kellan, do you know where they might keep a mirror?"

Indeed, the giants have not noticed the adventurers, and this is all the worse for their part. While there is a pattern to dances, not all giants make graceful dancers. Their best predictions of where the next footfall will be sometimes go awry. More than once Ruby pulls Kellan out of doom's reach; more than once, Troyan does the same for her.

Kellan's heart is hammering again. This is dangerous. Of course it is. But with the music playing, and the laughter around him, it's sort of fun, too. Back home he's the smallest boy in the village—but here, they're all small, and his agility is a boon. He darts from step to step, his eyes full of wonder, looking for the gleam of silver. "I don't know. Maybe it's in somebody's room?"

"What, to ask it questions in the middle of the night?" Though Ruby's initially skeptical, a moment's thought changes her tune. "Actually, that's not a bad idea."

It's hard to determine where a room might be when everything's so large as this. When at last they find a stair, only Troyan can scale the slippery stone—and it takes him great effort to do so. Nevertheless, he drops a rope for the others, and they haul themselves up one by one. In this way they can climb the two dozen steps to a higher level which may not, all told, even contain a bedroom.

But halfway up the steps they have the displeasure of running into a goose.

Years on the farm have hardened Kellan's heart to these blasted creatures. He loves near everything and everyone that draws breath in the Realm—except geese. And with good reason. The local geese are the only things that trouble him as much as the local bullies. Perhaps the geese are worse.

And what's worse than a goose his size?

A goose the size of his family's market cart.

The goose, festooned in gold, waddles down the steps ahead of its owner—who, by her raiment, must be the lady of the house herself. And while the giants may not take notice of them, the goose does, honking a horrible honk, locking eyes with them as they crest another step.

Kellan knows in his heart the right answer to dealing with this abomination.

"Run!" he shouts. "Run for your lives!"

He takes off like a shot, his shoes failing to get any traction against the marble. Ruby's got better luck—she jumps off the step, landing in Troyan's awaiting arms. She stops and turns only to see Kellan land chest first on the marble, the goose's beak descending like an axe—

And two fingers pinching the back of his cloak.

He's lifted high into the air, his feet dangling beneath him. The goose nips at his heels. If he dares to look down he will have an unholy view of the goose's mouth, something that might stain his mind forever, but he is wise enough to avoid this fate. Instead, he fixes his eyes on the giant's scowl. Kellan holds up his hands and shrugs. "S-sorry for intruding."

"Who are you?" she asks. The force of her speech sends him swaying. "What are you doing at my party?"

"I've come on a quest!" Kellan says. Difficult to strike a heroic pose here, but he gives it all he can. "I seek the magic mirror—"

The giant's lip curls in a sneer. "No."

"Honored Lady," shouts Ruby. She's cupped her hands over her mouth; she must be shouting at the top of her lungs. "We don't mean any harm! We just want to ask the mirror a question!"

"Do you think it's the first time I've heard that lie?" the giant answers. "Smallfolk like nothing more than deception. How dare you come into my home on the night of my birthday and demand such a thing from me?"

"Happy birthday!" Kellan blurts.

"I don't need to hear it from you," she replies.

Kellan hears a deep sigh from behind them. "Beluna, don't tell me you're causing trouble."

Their unwilling host—Beluna—turns. Over her shoulder, Kellan sees a crowned man, his cup already half empty, his cheeks ruddy. Despite the finery he wears, he's only half Beluna's size, his beard bushy and green. Beluna curtseys at the sight of him—which nearly drops Kellan into the goose's waiting gullet. "Lord Yorvo," she says. "I'm only dealing with some pests."

"Pests you're speaking to."

"Aye, my lord," says Beluna. She holds Kellan up toward the other man. Looking at him now, he's fairly sure that beard really is made of plants. And if he's smaller, but Beluna's listening to him ... could that be the Giant King? Kellan doesn't even know his name, only that he vanished from Garenbrig during the invasion. What's he doing all the way over here? He's not like these Giants. Maybe he's paying them a visit for the birthday party? Kellan really, really hopes he's in a good mood, or else ... the goose awaits.

"That looks rather like a young man," says the king. "You aren't planning to feed any smallfolk to your goose on your birthday, are you? You can't be that in need of golden eggs."

"He means to steal the mirror," she protests. "And as it is my birthday, I think it right I decide what to do with him."

The king turns his attention to Kellan. "Young man. Why are you here?"

"I've been given a quest by the fae lord," Kellan says. He hopes mentioning Talion will smooth matters over. Lords respected each other, didn't they? "I and my friends mean to find and defeat two witches, but we don't know where to go. We were hoping to ask the mirror for assistance."

The king nods, stroking his beard. "Consider you and yours my guests at this party."

Kellan grins. "Of course!" he says.

"Beluna, I don't think there's any harm in showing them the mirror. There's no way they could possibly move it with only three of them, and ... well, they are guests, now." The King offers them a conspiratorial wink. "Give the Kindly Lord my regards, will you? Back now from that long trip of theirs."

He does not hear Beluna groan, but he can feel it. "You're stretching hospitality, Lord Yorvo," she says. "But ... I see your point."

The king passes, patting the goose's head as he goes. Beluna sets Kellan down in the palm of her hand. She carefully picks up the others and sets them there, too, then starts walking with nary a word. Her gait is so wide that they reach their destination in mere moments.

It is, indeed, a bedroom.

She sets them down in front of the mirror, then crosses her arms. "Make this quick," she says. "You're lucky Albiorix won't be eating you tonight."

"Who names a goose Albiorix?" Ruby mutters.

Kellan stifles a shudder and approaches the mirror. The boy he sees there—cloaked, already a little leaner from travel—seems larger than the boy he was only a few weeks ago. More like a hero.

"Oh great mirror," he says. "Where can I find the witch Hylda?"

Nothing happens.

Kellan frowns.

"You have to tell it something it doesn't know, manling," Beluna says. "The mirror doesn't just spit out valuable information for free."

"Hm. Something it's never heard before," Troyan repeats. He sets a hand on Kellan's shoulder. "Mirror of Indrelon, my name is Troyan, and I wasn't born here in Eldraine."

"What?" Ruby says—but already the magic is starting to work.

Winter's own breath fogs the silvery surface. Kellan feels compelled to reach forward and wipe it away. Beneath the condensation, he sees a castle of ice, faceted and glittering, resting atop a rocky cliff.

"Wait ... I think I know that place. Loch Larent. My brother used to take me fishing there," Ruby says. She frowns. "But there wasn't any ice there when we went before the war. How'd she build something like that so fast?"

"I don't know," says Kellan. "But if you'll lead the way, then maybe we can find out."