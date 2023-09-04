Last week, I started showing the vision design handoff document from Wilds of Eldraine written by Chris Mooney. It was long enough to break into two parts. Most of this article is the actual document as it was written by Chris, with my commentary in blue boxes below their text.

Bargain

Bargain is a workhorse mechanic that helps to tie into various other themes of "Netball." It's a simple mechanic (a subset of kicker) that rewards both Food and Role tokens in a way that also cleans up the board state.

Bargain is not essential to the "Netball" experience, but it has been enjoyed by vision and play designers so far for its simplicity, flexibility, and potential Constructed appeal. It is especially nice that it's a hidden information mechanic in a set that already has lots of mechanics that add information to the table (Adventures, Sagas, Roles, etc.).

The vision design handoff document usually always gives an honest assessment of each mechanic. For this set, Roles are crucial to the structure of the set. Remove them with great caution. Bargain does good work, but this is an easier thing to take out. Set Design has to build the set, so it's essential to have a good understanding of what each component is doing for the larger structure and its importance to the Vision Design team.

Another point Chris brings up here is "hidden information." If too much of your set is all public information, it makes the game computational. That is, you can plan out future turns in your head. The game gets extra Spike-y and slower because players must keep track of all the information. By having something hidden (usually in the hand), you are adding in an unknown element that allows players to react more in the moment, which, for most players, is more fun. We try to make sure that sets have some amount of hidden information, which Chris points out is a big advantage of bargain.