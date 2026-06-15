Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes MTG Arena Event Schedule
Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes comes to MTG Arena on June 23, kicking off a huge schedule of new events that run into August. Keep reading for some brief notes on new and returning formats, noteworthy changes, and the full schedule of events! Unless stated otherwise, all Limited events below will feature Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
Competitive Brawl
As previously announced, we are adding a new Competitive Brawl format with its own rules and banned list. You can read the full announcement here and play the new format for yourself starting with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.
Premier Draft
Our most popular draft structure will be back, placing players in pods of eight to draft against one another. This will run for the duration of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes events.
Pick-Two Draft
Pick-Two Draft has become a staple for our set releases, as there is a clear group of players who enjoy the faster-paced draft experience. We plan to run Pick-Two Draft events for the duration of this set's release.
Jump In! with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
With over 50 Jumpstart themes, this Jump In! event is one of the biggest we have ever released. This Jump In! event also features a new event structure that rewards you based on your wins and losses, encouraging players to change up their decks and explore the large set of new cards together. Additionally, we have updated the rewards to give out more individual card rewards based on wins.
Entry Cost
- 1,000 Gold
- 200 Gems
- Jump In! token
Event Structure
- Play until 2 Wins or 3 losses
Rewards
- 0 Wins – 1 Rare card
- 1 Win – 2 Rare cards
- 2 Wins – 2 Rare cards + 1 uncommon card
Historic Pauper Challenge (New)
We have been delighted by the community excitement around our Midweek Magic Historic Pauper events since we updated the banned card list. We think this format is ready for steeper competition, so we have created a week-long, competitive-focused Historic Pauper Challenge event! This event will require paid entry and offer competitive gem and pack rewards like Premier Draft.
Traditional Draft
Best-of-Three Traditional Draft will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for the duration of this release. This matches how the set will be played in competitive tabletop tournaments.
Quick Draft
Focusing on Standard-legal sets, this untimed bot draft will rotate through Bloomburrow, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, Lorwyn Eclipsed, and Outlaws of Thunder Junction over the next seven weeks.
Sealed and Traditional Sealed
Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is not a factionalized set, so both Traditional and Best-of-One Sealed will return to their regular configurations.
Arena Direct (New Update)
With this release we are adding a new feature for Arena Direct events where they can "sell out" based on a limited number of entries. Once the event hits its entry limit, players will no longer be able to enter that event and its banner will move to the bottom of the event screen and indicate that the event has sold out. Players already entered in the event will still have until the end of the event's duration to finish their matches. This should greatly reduce the need for replacement event rewards.
We also have updated our terms and conditions around players using multiple MTG Arena accounts to enter Arena Direct events. Supporting multiple accounts has been a considerable challenge, and delays smooth prize fulfillment. Going forward, each player may enter Arena Direct events using only one Wizards Account. Entering one Arena Direct event across multiple accounts will be prohibited. Doing so constitutes a violation of the Direct Rules and may result in withholding all prizes. However, players will still be able to enter an event as many times as they would like using one Wizards Account.
Additionally, we are extending the duration of our Arena Direct events beginning with this release to provide more access to players whose schedules make it hard to participate on the weekends.
Contender Draft
Players surpassed our expectations for participation during the first-ever Contender Draft, so we are bringing it back for two separate weeks during Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Players will have another shot at obtaining the "Draft Contender" title in these high-stakes events.
A New Cube?
We have been tinkering with a new event for the Cube format that will arrive during the last three weeks of this set's release. We are not ready to fully announce all the details yet, but we can say the following:
- It reminisces about something old in order to do something new.
- This will be our largest cube ever while also being no bigger than any other cube.
- It features several mechanics and themes we've never embraced in other MTG Arena cubes.
Flashback Draft
During the last four weeks of the set's release, we will be bringing back the following draft formats for players to dive into. Each event will use the Premier Draft structure.
- Aetherdrift
- Duskmourn: House of Horror
- Edge of Eternities
- War of the Spark
Full Event Calendar
Premier Draft
- June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
Flashback Premier Draft
- June 23–July 1: Bloomburrow
- July 14–20: Aetherdrift
- July 21–27: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- July 28–August 3: Edge of Eternities
- August 4–10: War of the Spark
Sealed
- June 23–July 20: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-One
Traditional Draft
- June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-Three
Traditional Sealed
- June 23–August 6: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-Three
Pick-Two Draft
- June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
Quick Draft
- June 17–July 1: Bloomburrow
- July 2–11: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
- July 12–20: Lorwyn Eclipsed
- July 21–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- July 31–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
Arena Championship Qualifier Events
July Format: Sealed
- July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend
Arena Direct
- June 30–July 5: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster boxes (Limited Supply)
- July 17–26: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster boxes
- July 31–August 2: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Play Booster boxes
To Be Announced Cube
- July 21–August 10
Contender Draft
- July 7–13: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
- August 4–9: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
Metagame Challenge
- July 3–5: Pioneer Metagame Challenge
- July 17–19: Standard Metagame Challenge
- July 31–August 2: Historic Metagame Challenge
Midweek Magic
- June 23–24: Brawl
- June 30–July 1: Slow Start Standard
- July 7–8: Magic: The Gathering Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes
- July 14–15: Momir
- July 21–22: Brawl Builder Challenge
- July 28–29: Historic Pauper
- August 4–5: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Bot Draft
Other Events
- June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Jump In!
- July 14–20: Historic Pauper Challenge