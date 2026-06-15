Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel Super Heroes comes to MTG Arena on June 23, kicking off a huge schedule of new events that run into August. Keep reading for some brief notes on new and returning formats, noteworthy changes, and the full schedule of events! Unless stated otherwise, all Limited events below will feature Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Competitive Brawl

As previously announced, we are adding a new Competitive Brawl format with its own rules and banned list. You can read the full announcement here and play the new format for yourself starting with the release of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

Premier Draft

Our most popular draft structure will be back, placing players in pods of eight to draft against one another. This will run for the duration of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes events.

Pick-Two Draft

Pick-Two Draft has become a staple for our set releases, as there is a clear group of players who enjoy the faster-paced draft experience. We plan to run Pick-Two Draft events for the duration of this set's release.

Jump In! with Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

With over 50 Jumpstart themes, this Jump In! event is one of the biggest we have ever released. This Jump In! event also features a new event structure that rewards you based on your wins and losses, encouraging players to change up their decks and explore the large set of new cards together. Additionally, we have updated the rewards to give out more individual card rewards based on wins.

Entry Cost

1,000 Gold

200 Gems

Jump In! token

Event Structure

Play until 2 Wins or 3 losses

Rewards

0 Wins – 1 Rare card

1 Win – 2 Rare cards

2 Wins – 2 Rare cards + 1 uncommon card

Historic Pauper Challenge (New)

We have been delighted by the community excitement around our Midweek Magic Historic Pauper events since we updated the banned card list. We think this format is ready for steeper competition, so we have created a week-long, competitive-focused Historic Pauper Challenge event! This event will require paid entry and offer competitive gem and pack rewards like Premier Draft.

Traditional Draft

Best-of-Three Traditional Draft will use an eight-player, pick-one structure for the duration of this release. This matches how the set will be played in competitive tabletop tournaments.

Quick Draft

Focusing on Standard-legal sets, this untimed bot draft will rotate through Bloomburrow, Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, Lorwyn Eclipsed, and Outlaws of Thunder Junction over the next seven weeks.

Sealed and Traditional Sealed

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is not a factionalized set, so both Traditional and Best-of-One Sealed will return to their regular configurations.

Arena Direct (New Update)

With this release we are adding a new feature for Arena Direct events where they can "sell out" based on a limited number of entries. Once the event hits its entry limit, players will no longer be able to enter that event and its banner will move to the bottom of the event screen and indicate that the event has sold out. Players already entered in the event will still have until the end of the event's duration to finish their matches. This should greatly reduce the need for replacement event rewards.

We also have updated our terms and conditions around players using multiple MTG Arena accounts to enter Arena Direct events. Supporting multiple accounts has been a considerable challenge, and delays smooth prize fulfillment. Going forward, each player may enter Arena Direct events using only one Wizards Account. Entering one Arena Direct event across multiple accounts will be prohibited. Doing so constitutes a violation of the Direct Rules and may result in withholding all prizes. However, players will still be able to enter an event as many times as they would like using one Wizards Account.

Additionally, we are extending the duration of our Arena Direct events beginning with this release to provide more access to players whose schedules make it hard to participate on the weekends.

Contender Draft

Players surpassed our expectations for participation during the first-ever Contender Draft, so we are bringing it back for two separate weeks during Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes. Players will have another shot at obtaining the "Draft Contender" title in these high-stakes events.

A New Cube?

We have been tinkering with a new event for the Cube format that will arrive during the last three weeks of this set's release. We are not ready to fully announce all the details yet, but we can say the following:

It reminisces about something old in order to do something new.

This will be our largest cube ever while also being no bigger than any other cube.

It features several mechanics and themes we've never embraced in other MTG Arena cubes.

Flashback Draft

During the last four weeks of the set's release, we will be bringing back the following draft formats for players to dive into. Each event will use the Premier Draft structure.

Aetherdrift

Duskmourn: House of Horror

Edge of Eternities

War of the Spark

Full Event Calendar

Premier Draft

June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Flashback Premier Draft

June 23–July 1: Bloomburrow

July 14–20: Aetherdrift

July 21–27: Duskmourn: House of Horror

July 28–August 3: Edge of Eternities

August 4–10: War of the Spark

Sealed

June 23–July 20: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-One

Traditional Draft

June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-Three

Traditional Sealed

June 23–August 6: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Best-of-Three

Pick-Two Draft

June 23–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Quick Draft

June 17–July 1: Bloomburrow

July 2–11: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

July 12–20: Lorwyn Eclipsed

July 21–30: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

July 31–August 10: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Arena Championship Qualifier Events

July Format: Sealed

July 4: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 10: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 11–12: Qualifier Weekend

Arena Direct

June 30–July 5: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Collector Booster boxes (Limited Supply)

Collector Booster boxes (Limited Supply) July 17–26: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Play Booster boxes

| Play Booster boxes July 31–August 2: Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Play Booster boxes

To Be Announced Cube

July 21–August 10

Contender Draft

July 7–13: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

August 4–9: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

Metagame Challenge

July 3–5: Pioneer Metagame Challenge

July 17–19: Standard Metagame Challenge

July 31–August 2: Historic Metagame Challenge

Midweek Magic

June 23–24: Brawl

June 30–July 1: Slow Start Standard

July 7–8: Magic: The Gathering Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes

+ | July 14–15: Momir

July 21–22: Brawl Builder Challenge

July 28–29: Historic Pauper

August 4–5: Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Bot Draft

Other Events