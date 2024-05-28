Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway on MTG Arena MTG Arena May 28, 2024 Lee Sharpe

We're offering a new way to earn more rewards through play for sets that aren't legal in Standard or Alchemy, beginning with the release of Modern Horizons 3 on June 11! Introducing Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway! What Is Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway? Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway is a limited-time MTG Arena Store tab featuring special Modern Horizons 3 rewards like packs, avatars, sleeves, and more! You'll find it following the release of Modern Horizons 3 on June 11 in the tab to the right of the Cosmetics tab. You can unlock the entire Horizon Hideaway with the 2,800 gems entry and start redeeming Horizon Hideaway tickets for rewards. Earning Horizon Hideaway Tickets You can earn Horizon Hideaway tickets by completing quests and daily wins: How Earned Tickets Awarded Quest 45 1–5 Daily Wins 2 per win 6–10 Daily Wins 1 per win

Horizon Hideaway tickets are rewards given in addition to the gold and Mastery XP rewards earned through quests and daily wins. You can start earning Horizon Hideaway tickets after the release of Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena on June 11, but only until the release of Bloomburrow on July 30. During this period, you will earn Horizon Hideaway tickets even if you haven't yet paid for entry to Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway; you can always pay the entry later if you decide you want to shop after all—but only until July 30's Bloomburrow release.

Though you won't be able to earn new Horizon Hideaway tickets or purchase entry to Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway after the release of Bloomburrow, if you have paid for entry prior, you will be able to redeem unspent tickets until the release of Duskmourn: House of Horror (release date coming soon).

Redeeming Horizon Hideaway Tickets

You'll find your current count of Horizon Hideaway tickets in the Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway tab. You'll also find all the rewards available, and the number of tickets required for redemption of each reward. This means you get to choose which rewards you want to receive first!

What rewards will you find in the Horizon Hideaway? I'm glad you asked! Check out the table below for all the reward details. Also note the redemption limit for each item; when you hit the limit of a certain reward, it will no longer be available, and you'll need to use your remaining Horizon Hideaway tickets on another item. For items with a limit higher than one, the number of redemptions you have left will be shown.

Reward Tickets for Redemption Redemption Limit Ulamog avatar 85 1 Kaalia avatar 70 1 Ashling avatar 70 1 Grist avatar 70 1 Six avatar 70 1 Thief of Existence exquisite sleeve 100 1 Emrakul, the World Anew sleeve 55 1 Phelia, Exuberant Herder sleeve 55 1 Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain sleeve 55 1 Shilgender, Sire of Famine sleeve 55 1 Herigast, Erupting Nullkite sleeve 55 1 Eldramri, Korvecdal sleeve 55 1 Player Draft token 300 1 Modern Horizons 3 pack 95 8 Modern Horizons 3 mythic card 70 10 Mythic depth art card style

(6 different cards) 12 per style 1 per style Rare depth art card style

(13 different cards) 6 per style 1 per style Uncommon depth art card style

(16 different cards) 4 per style 1 per style Common depth art card style

(15 different cards) 2 per style 1 per style

Preorder Now

We hope Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway helps you enjoy Modern Horizons 3 even more! Don't forget that Modern Horizons 3 preorders are available now, and the set will be released on June 11!