Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ Mastery Details

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit comes to MTG Arena on August 11, 2026, and will include new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass reward tracks! The Set Mastery track allows you to earn MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs by playing MTG Arena. Mastery Orbs can be redeemed for avatars and card styles in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium.

The Mastery Pass is an upgrade that unlocks an additional reward track where you can earn a variety of rewards, including digital cards and packs, card styles, gold, gems, event tokens, cosmetics, and more!

For a more detailed breakdown of what items are available to earn from each track, keep reading. For complete details on Set Mastery and more, see the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article.

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery

21 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Pass

Avatars

Bilbo avatar

Cards and Packs

20 MTG Arena packs:

packs: 4 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs

| packs

4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs

packs

4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs

packs

4 Edge of Eternities packs

packs

4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs

10 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

| mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs) Level 46+: 1 Uncommon ICR

Card Sleeves

Bag End basic sleeve

Smaug the Magnificent exquisite sleeve

Card Styles

30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)

| Mastery Emporium) 15 Common card styles

10 Uncommon card styles

Event Tokens

1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)

Gold and Gems

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

Companions

3 Dwarf companions:

Dwarven Cook



Dwarven Smith



Thorin Oakenshield

How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery?

The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery goes up to Level 42. All players receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 45 and beyond!

Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium

Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium:

Card Styles

Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:

5 Common card styles

5 Uncommon card styles

10 Rare card styles

5 Mythic rare card styles

Avatars

Each avatar available for two (2) Mastery Orbs: