Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ Mastery Details
Magic: The Gathering® | The Hobbit™ Mastery Details
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit comes to MTG Arena on August 11, 2026, and will include new Set Mastery and Mastery Pass reward tracks! The Set Mastery track allows you to earn MTG Arena packs and Mastery Orbs by playing MTG Arena. Mastery Orbs can be redeemed for avatars and card styles in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium.
The Mastery Pass is an upgrade that unlocks an additional reward track where you can earn a variety of rewards, including digital cards and packs, card styles, gold, gems, event tokens, cosmetics, and more!
For a more detailed breakdown of what items are available to earn from each track, keep reading. For complete details on Set Mastery and more, see the Reward Distribution and Drop Rate Information article.
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery
- 21 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs
- 5 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Pass
Avatars
- Bilbo avatar
Cards and Packs
- 20 MTG Arena packs:
- 4 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit packs
- 4 Secrets of Strixhaven packs
- 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs
- 4 Edge of Eternities packs
- 4 Tarkir: Dragonstorm packs
- 10 Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
- Level 46+: 1 Uncommon ICR
Card Sleeves
- Bag End basic sleeve
- Smaug the Magnificent exquisite sleeve
Card Styles
- 30 Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or sleeve in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium)
- 15 Common card styles
- 10 Uncommon card styles
Event Tokens
- 1 Player Draft token (redeemable for a Premier or Traditional Draft entry)
Gold and Gems
- 4,000 Gold
- 1,200 Gems
Companions
- 3 Dwarf companions:
- Dwarven Cook
- Dwarven Smith
- Thorin Oakenshield
How Many Levels Are in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery?
The Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Set Mastery goes up to Level 42. All players receive rewards through Level 42, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 45 and beyond!
Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium
Players can spend their Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Orbs on offers in the Magic: The Gathering | The Hobbit Mastery Emporium:
Card Styles
Each card style available for one (1) Mastery Orb:
- 5 Common card styles
- 5 Uncommon card styles
- 10 Rare card styles
- 5 Mythic rare card styles
Avatars
Each avatar available for two (2) Mastery Orbs:
- Bard avatar
- Gollum avatar
- Radagast avatar
- Smaug avatar
- Thorin Oakenshield avatar