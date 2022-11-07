Skip to main content
AJANI GOLDMANE

"Duty, honor, and valor are either in your heart or they are not. You will never know for certain until you are tested."

Ajani is a leonin warrior who aids his allies with potent healing and protective powers. Known across the Multiverse as a noble hero and compassionate friend, Ajani devotes himself to protecting the weak and fighting against those who seek to oppress others. As a member of the Gatewatch, Ajani often provides mentorship to his fellow Planeswalkers, seeking to help them master their gifts and grow into their best selves.

