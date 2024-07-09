Latest Events

The plane formerly known as Kaladesh has been reborn as Avishkar. The ruling Consulate has been overthrown in a popular, nearly bloodless revolution. The plane is now united under a new planar government called the Avishkar Assembly, who plan to resurrect the Ghirapur Grand Prix in honor of the plane’s new beginnings.

Avishkar – A Plane Ascendant

The plane of Avishkar owes its bright existence to the presence of aether. Aether is a raw magical energy that is a critical part of Avishkar’s ecosystem. This life-giving energy infuses the natural world, sculpts the earth and waterways, twists trees and plants into delicate patterns, and attracts wild creatures like a magnetic force.

Aether is inextricably woven into the plane's culture of inspired invention. The Consulate, Avishkar's former governing body, recognized the potential of aether as a source of both political and technological power. Their efforts led to a plane-wide renaissance—a time of hope, optimism, and boundless creativity. Now, clockwork automotons walk the streets, whirling thopters flit over the markets, and elegant gear-driven mechanisms manipulate the layout of the cities themselves.

Avishkar faced some of its greatest challenges on its path to revolution. Under the guise of benevolence, the Consulate acted as an oppressive force that strove to control aether technology and stifle innate magic. They announced the Inventors’ Fair, a month-long celebration to honor the myriad inventions of the plane’s artificers. In truth, the Fair was a deception—its true purpose was to gather Avishkar’s newest technologies so the Consulate could control them. Their plan was thwarted by a rebel group known as the Renegades, clearing a path for Avishkar’s new beginnings.