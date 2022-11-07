After some time away, Daretti returned to Fiora to reshape the power structures of Paliano that denied him his aspirations. His schemings were responsible for the disbanding of the Academy, and were instrumental in instigating the goblin riots, both to overturn Paliano's current leadership and to root out former members of the Academy who are now lying low in the city.
Daretti
DARETTI
"I can build it…. For the right price."
