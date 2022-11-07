Home to a rich variety of terrain—cold mountains, wide plains, jungles, deserts, islands—this plane boasts countless historic locations, from the volcanic continent of Shiv to the time-shattered isle of Tolaria to the wretched island of Urborg.

It's also the birthplace of brothers Urza and Mishra, master artificers who discovered ancient stones of power in the Caves of Koilos. In their lust for power, the brothers waged a savage war against each other, devastating Dominaria and plunging the plane into an ice age. At the end of this war, Urza discovered the dark plane of Phyrexia, a hell of flesh, metal, and grease, where the line between living and artificial was blurred.

Phyrexia nearly invaded Dominaria, were it not for the skyship Weatherlight and its crew. The famous flying vessel contained ancient magical technology that enabled the ship to planeswalk. The Weatherlight, its crew of heroes, and a collection of artifacts called the Legacy (including the Planeswalker, Karn) were all instrumental in thwarting the invasion.

Dominaria was also the epicenter of the temporal-planar fractures that threatened all the planes. A host of cataclysms, many caused by Planeswalkers, left Dominaria desolated, destabilizing the fabric of the Multiverse. The damage to time and space spread outward from Dominaria and started affecting other planes. A handful of powerful Planeswalkers intervened to mend the rifts, thus restabilizing all the planes.

Today, after generations of peaceful development, much of Dominaria has managed to rebuild the cultures of its past. Benalia, New Argive, the Tolarian Academies, and Femeref all thrive as primarily human societies, while the Vodalian Merfolk, the Llanowar Elves, and the treefolk of Yavimaya have all also flourished in recent decades.

However, as the cult of the Cabal grows in strength, now under the control of the Demonlord Belzenlok, Dominaria faces new threats…and looks to heroes both old and new to answer them.