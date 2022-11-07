Elspeth Tirel is a brave knight with a strong sense of duty and a mastery of powerful radiant magic. As a child, her plane was invaded by the horrifying Phyrexians. Taken captive, she escaped when her Spark ignited and has since searched for a new home. While she wants nothing more than to find peace, sometimes it seems all she can find is trouble. When an opportunity presents itself, she believes it is her moral responsibility to save the day—something she is quite adept at. Elspeth has literally been to hell and back and emerges from each conflict a greater hero than before.