Jace Beleren may be the most talented mind mage in the Multiverse. Able to read thoughts, erase memories, induce sleep, and immerse others within illusions, he is a strategic genius of exceptional intelligence and insatiable curiosity. For many years, Jace had no memory of his childhood. Although those memories are now restored, the search to discover his past left him with a fascination for mysteries and puzzles. It also made him cautious, guarded, and at times frustratingly cerebral. Jace could easily read the true intentions of those around him, but he recognizes that doing so would erode the trust of his friends and rob him of the genuine connection he desires.