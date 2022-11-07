Liliana Vess is a master necromancer who commands the dead and manipulates the living to achieve her own ends. Ambitious, cunning, and supremely confident, she plays a dangerous game of shifting loyalties, aligning herself with whoever offers the surest path to fulfilling her desires.
LILIANA VESS
"When you find yourself teetering on the edge of oblivion, mine will be the hands taking pleasure in giving you the final push."
