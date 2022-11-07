Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

NARSET

"Our own selves are the greatest obstacles to enlightenment."

Now that Narset's Planeswalker spark has ignited, she has the ability to walk the Blind Eternities, the space between planes, and discover new worlds—but her devotion is to her home plane of Tarkir. Narset knows that the mysterious past might hold the key to long-lost magic, power that might not just benefit her clan, but the entire Plane. So she carefully and painstakingly continues her research. She will wait, ever patient, for her time.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)