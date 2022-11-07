Now that Narset's Planeswalker spark has ignited, she has the ability to walk the Blind Eternities, the space between planes, and discover new worlds—but her devotion is to her home plane of Tarkir. Narset knows that the mysterious past might hold the key to long-lost magic, power that might not just benefit her clan, but the entire Plane. So she carefully and painstakingly continues her research. She will wait, ever patient, for her time.