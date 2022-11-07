A 25,000-year-old dragon, Nicol Bolas poses a greater threat to the Multiverse than almost any other creature alive. In addition to his natural draconic strength, Bolas also possesses extensive magical abilities. Yet neither his physical might nor his magical prowess compare to the power of his intellect. A schemer of extraordinary depth, Bolas’ machinations have touched countless planes and the seeds of his elaborate plots sometimes lie dormant for decades before they come to fruition.