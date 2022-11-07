As a human, Ob Nixilis was a warlord obsessed with conquest. In his pursuit of power, an ancient magical artifact transformed him into a demon. Although he initially sought to remove the curse, he eventually embraced his new form and the power it gave him. Although he has conquered many worlds over his long life, he grows bored quickly and is often seeking a new conquest. Ob Nixilis wields deadly magic that saps the life force of his enemies to enhance his own abilities—yet another way he claims dominion over others.