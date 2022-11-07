Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Oko

Charming, deceitful, and unpredictable, Oko is a shapeshifter who bears a grudge against authority and embraces any excuse to sow chaos and undermine the established order. A trickster and master of deception, he can impersonate others, transform unwilling victims into beasts, and charm the weak willed into serving him. Though his past is a mystery, Oko has likely been causing mischief throughout the Multiverse for many years.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)