Charming, deceitful, and unpredictable, Oko is a shapeshifter who bears a grudge against authority and embraces any excuse to sow chaos and undermine the established order. A trickster and master of deception, he can impersonate others, transform unwilling victims into beasts, and charm the weak willed into serving him. Though his past is a mystery, Oko has likely been causing mischief throughout the Multiverse for many years.