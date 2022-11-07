The story of the Multiverse spans countless planes and stretches back thousands of generations—and Tamiyo won’t rest until she’s documented it all. An intrepid researcher in search of deep truths and hidden secrets, she tries to avoid interfering in the history she studies. Yet despite her efforts to remain impartial, she has an uncanny knack for putting herself at the center of events that will define the Multiverse for generations to come.
TAMIYO
"True riches are found in the mazes of the mind."
