Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Tyvar Kell

Tyvar Kell is the younger brother of of the king of the elves on Kaldheim. Always in his brother’s shadow, Tyvar swore to become a storied hero in his own right and traveled the realms seeking adventure, throwing himself into danger at every opportunity. Despite his overconfident and boastful nature, Tyvar has proven himself staunch ally worthy of respect and even renown. Since becoming a Planeswalker, Tyvar has seized on this unique opportunity to “write his legend across the stars” and aspires to become the greatest hero his people have ever known.

EXPLORE THE LORE

Take off on your next adventure with stories from across the Magic multiverse!

MAGIC STORY
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)