Tyvar Kell is the younger brother of of the king of the elves on Kaldheim. Always in his brother’s shadow, Tyvar swore to become a storied hero in his own right and traveled the realms seeking adventure, throwing himself into danger at every opportunity. Despite his overconfident and boastful nature, Tyvar has proven himself staunch ally worthy of respect and even renown. Since becoming a Planeswalker, Tyvar has seized on this unique opportunity to “write his legend across the stars” and aspires to become the greatest hero his people have ever known.