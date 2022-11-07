Skip to main content
Vraska

"I have seen things that would reduce a weaker person to blubbering and raving. Want to hear about them?"

As a gorgon, Vraska has been an outcast for most of her life. The abuse and discrimination she faced in her youth shaped her into a revolutionary dedicated to overthrowing unjust systems and leveling the playing field for the downtrodden on her home plane of Ravnica. A formidable physical fighter capable of petrifying her enemies with a glance, she leads the Golgari guild toward a better future by whatever means necessary.

