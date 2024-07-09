Skip to main content
Deck Size
100
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
50 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Casual format that can be enjoyed by everyone.
  • Cards in this format do not rotate.

Different Ways to Play

MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers

Choose a legendary creature and get ready to face off against your opponent!

The Commander format is all about picking your hero and building a deck around them. In this casual format, you choose a legendary creature to serve as your commander and then create the rest of your deck around their color identity and unique abilities.

Players are only allowed one of each card in their deck, with the exception of basic lands, but they can use cards from throughout Magic's history.

  • Deck sizes are 99 cards + 1 commander card
  • Game duration about 40 minutes

