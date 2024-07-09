Commander 1V1 Format
Why Play This Format?
- Casual format that can be enjoyed by everyone.
- Cards in this format do not rotate.
Different Ways to Play
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
Choose a legendary creature and get ready to face off against your opponent!
The Commander format is all about picking your hero and building a deck around them. In this casual format, you choose a legendary creature to serve as your commander and then create the rest of your deck around their color identity and unique abilities.
Players are only allowed one of each card in their deck, with the exception of basic lands, but they can use cards from throughout Magic's history.
- Deck sizes are 99 cards + 1 commander card
- Game duration about 40 minutes