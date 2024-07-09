Commander Draft
Why Play This Format?
- Multiplayer format for drafting with four to eight players (play in groups of four).
- Amp-up your game by playing with as many copies of the same card as you want!
- Casual format that can be enjoyed by everyone.
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
Inspired by one of the most popular formats, this is a multiplayer fight to the finish! At the start of Commander Draft, each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts two cards into their card pool at a time. This play style is generally meant for increments of four players, and the seating arrangement should be at random. You may add multiples of the same card to your deck and each deck must have at least 60 cards.
- Each player starts at 40 life
- Players can attack multiple players at a time
- Last player standing wins
What sets are designed for Commander Draft?