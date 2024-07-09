Inspired by one of the most popular formats, this is a multiplayer fight to the finish! At the start of Commander Draft, each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts two cards into their card pool at a time. This play style is generally meant for increments of four players, and the seating arrangement should be at random. You may add multiples of the same card to your deck and each deck must have at least 60 cards.

Each player starts at 40 life

Players can attack multiple players at a time

Last player standing wins