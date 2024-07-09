Build your deck on the fly with this draft format, with a twist! Find special cards like Conspiracy and Hidden Agenda cards that can quite literally change the game.

Each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts one card into their card pool. Then each player passes the remaining cards face down to the next player. This continues until all cards have been selected. Some cards may have effects that happen during the draft (example: a player can select multiple cards from the booster pack). These cards can be identified by the special frame they share.

Players will also choose which cards with the type "Conspiracy" will start the game in their command zone. The command zone is a special area set apart from the battlefield. Conspiracy cards aren't permanents, and nothing can affect them once the game begins. These cards may have the ability to affect their holder, opponents, or decks!