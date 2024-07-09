Skip to main content
Deck Size
40+
Number of Players
3 - 9
Game Duration
120 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Draft! Build your deck on the spot!
  • Great for larger groups of players.
  • 1v1 or free-for-all multiplayer games
  • Fun Conspiracy cards can affect their holder, opponents, or decks!

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Play Rules/Modifiers

Build your deck on the fly with this draft format, with a twist! Find special cards like Conspiracy and Hidden Agenda cards that can quite literally change the game.

Each player opens one of three booster packs and drafts one card into their card pool. Then each player passes the remaining cards face down to the next player. This continues until all cards have been selected. Some cards may have effects that happen during the draft (example: a player can select multiple cards from the booster pack). These cards can be identified by the special frame they share.

Players will also choose which cards with the type "Conspiracy" will start the game in their command zone. The command zone is a special area set apart from the battlefield. Conspiracy cards aren't permanents, and nothing can affect them once the game begins. These cards may have the ability to affect their holder, opponents, or decks!

  • Players may attack, use permanents, spell cast etc. on multiple players during their attack phase (as long as the cards don't explicitly say to be used on "you").
  • Minimum deck size 40 cards (Conspiracy cards don't count as part of the player's 40-card deck)
  • 1v1 or free-for-all multiplayer games

