Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
10 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Anything goes! This format allows all sets and cards.
  • Decks can contain any number of copies of a card.
  • No banned cards!

Different Ways to Play

MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers

A fun, anything goes, format! Freeform is a constructed MTG format that allows all sets and cards to be used. And that does mean ALL. Decks can include any number of copies of a card. Freeform games last standard length (about 10 minutes).

  • 40 card minimum for the main deck (up to 15 card sideboard)
  • 1v1 games
