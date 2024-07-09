FREEFORM FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- Anything goes! This format allows all sets and cards.
- Decks can contain any number of copies of a card.
- No banned cards!
Different Ways to Play
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
A fun, anything goes, format! Freeform is a constructed MTG format that allows all sets and cards to be used. And that does mean ALL. Decks can include any number of copies of a card. Freeform games last standard length (about 10 minutes).
- 40 card minimum for the main deck (up to 15 card sideboard)
- 1v1 games