Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
20 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Decks can include cards from all Magic sets!
  • Play with a more powerful card pool than other formats.
  • Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
  • Something for everyone!

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play  Magic  with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong!  Magic: The Gathering Online  allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers

As a constructed format, Legacy does not rotate and allows cards to be played from all Magic sets (with the exception of those from the banned card list). Your deck and sideboard is not allowed to hold more than four of any individual card in this format, except for basic lands.

  • Minimum deck size of 60 cards
  • Up to 15 cards in your sideboard (if used)

