Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Oathbreaker Format

Formats Hub
Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
3 - 5
Game Duration
60 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Build around your favorite Planeswalker
  • Multi-player games with friends
  • Cards don’t rotate

Different Ways to Play

Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.

Play Rules/Modifiers

Oathbreaker is a multiplayer format where each player builds around their favorite Planeswalker. Each player’s deck consists of 60 total cards as follows:

  • 1 Oathbreaker (a Planeswalker card)

  • 1 Signature Spell (an instant or sorcery card)

  • 58 maindeck cards

Every card in a player’s deck, including their Signature Spell, must match the color identity of their Oathbreaker. With the exception of basic lands, players are only allowed one of each card in their deck. Cards from all sets in Magic’s history are legal.

COLOR IDENTITY

The colors of the symbols in the mana cost of your Oathbreaker, plus any mana symbols in its rule text, define your deck’s color identity. Every card in your deck, including your Signature Spell, must only use mana symbols that also appear on your Oathbreaker. Colorless cards are allowed as well.

COMMAND ZONE

You’ll have access to your Oathbreaker and Signature Spell from the beginning of each game. When you start a game of Oathbreaker, put your Oathbreaker and Signature Spell face up into the command zone.

You can cast your Oathbreaker from the command zone for its normal costs, plus an additional two mana for each previous time it’s been cast from the command zone this game. If your Oathbreaker would be put into your library, hand, graveyard, or exile from anywhere, you may return it to your command zone instead.

If your Oathbreaker is on the battlefield under your control, you can cast your Signature Spell for its normal costs, plus an additional two mana for each previous time you’ve cast your Signature Spell from the command zone this game. When your Signature Spell resolves, put it into the command zone instead of your graveyard. If your Signature Spell would go anywhere besides the command zone or the stack, you must put it into the command zone instead.

PLAY FREE-FOR-ALL MULTIPLAYER

Oathbreaker is usually played in free-for-all multiplayer games of three to five players.

Each player starts with 20 life. Before the game begins, players should sit randomly in a circle and place their Oathbreaker and Signature Spell face-up in their command zone. Turns progress one player at a time in clockwise order around the table.

During gameplay, a player may choose to attack any other player, regardless of their position on the table, and can also choose to attack multiple different players during their attack phase. Permanents, spells, and abilities can also target any player around the table (as long as they don't explicitly say they must be used on "you"). A player wins when all other players are eliminated from the game.

If you’re excited to find out what happens when your favorite Planeswalkers battle it out, or if you’re looking for a new and exciting deckbuilding challenge, Oathbreaker is the right format for you.

For more information about the Oathbreaker format, visit https://oathbreakermtg.org/.

Discover More MTG

Banned and Restricted List
Card Database
Formats Hub

Latest Products

February 10, 2023

Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Perfection will rise! Beauty and splendor are brought to the multiverse by a legion of biomechanical zealots, led by Magic's greatest villain: Elesh Norn. Take a knee, and embrace the power of Phyrexia once and for all.

Learn More
November 18, 2022

The Brothers' War

To save the future, journey back to The Brothers’ War, a brutal clash of mechanical armies from Magic’s storied past. Fight intense battles of titanic proportions through innovation and adaptation. Reinvent the past. Retake the future.

Learn More
October 7, 2022

Unfinity

Zero Gravity. Infinite Laughs. Punch your ticket to a space carnival too hilarious for this world ...with hilarious mechanics including stickers and attractions!

Learn More
September 9, 2022

Dominaria United

Kick-off Magic's 30th anniversary! Dominaria United returns to the plane that started it all with an immersive, year-long story. Four sets. One enemy. The Phyrexians are here, and the fate of the multiverse is at stake.

Learn More
July 8, 2022

Double Masters 2022

Elevate your play with Double Masters 2022! Build and battle with Magic: The Gathering reprints and collector favorites. Power-packed cards never looked so good!

Learn More
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)