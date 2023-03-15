Oathbreaker is a multiplayer format where each player builds around their favorite Planeswalker. Each player’s deck consists of 60 total cards as follows:

1 Oathbreaker (a Planeswalker card)

1 Signature Spell (an instant or sorcery card)

58 maindeck cards

Every card in a player’s deck, including their Signature Spell, must match the color identity of their Oathbreaker. With the exception of basic lands, players are only allowed one of each card in their deck. Cards from all sets in Magic’s history are legal.

COLOR IDENTITY

The colors of the symbols in the mana cost of your Oathbreaker, plus any mana symbols in its rule text, define your deck’s color identity. Every card in your deck, including your Signature Spell, must only use mana symbols that also appear on your Oathbreaker. Colorless cards are allowed as well.

COMMAND ZONE

You’ll have access to your Oathbreaker and Signature Spell from the beginning of each game. When you start a game of Oathbreaker, put your Oathbreaker and Signature Spell face up into the command zone.

You can cast your Oathbreaker from the command zone for its normal costs, plus an additional two mana for each previous time it’s been cast from the command zone this game. If your Oathbreaker would be put into your library, hand, graveyard, or exile from anywhere, you may return it to your command zone instead.

If your Oathbreaker is on the battlefield under your control, you can cast your Signature Spell for its normal costs, plus an additional two mana for each previous time you’ve cast your Signature Spell from the command zone this game. When your Signature Spell resolves, put it into the command zone instead of your graveyard. If your Signature Spell would go anywhere besides the command zone or the stack, you must put it into the command zone instead.

PLAY FREE-FOR-ALL MULTIPLAYER

Oathbreaker is usually played in free-for-all multiplayer games of three to five players.

Each player starts with 20 life. Before the game begins, players should sit randomly in a circle and place their Oathbreaker and Signature Spell face-up in their command zone. Turns progress one player at a time in clockwise order around the table.

During gameplay, a player may choose to attack any other player, regardless of their position on the table, and can also choose to attack multiple different players during their attack phase. Permanents, spells, and abilities can also target any player around the table (as long as they don't explicitly say they must be used on "you"). A player wins when all other players are eliminated from the game.

If you’re excited to find out what happens when your favorite Planeswalkers battle it out, or if you’re looking for a new and exciting deckbuilding challenge, Oathbreaker is the right format for you.

For more information about the Oathbreaker format, visit https://oathbreakermtg.org/.