Build decks using cards that are readily available! In this Magic format, all cards must have been released at common rarity in a Magic set or product. Common promo cards are only legal if the card meets that qualification.

If a common version of a particular card was ever released in a Magic: The Gathering paper product or Magic: The Gathering Online, any version of that card is legal in this format. This includes land cards that were printed with both a common set symbol and the L rarity code.