PAUPER FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- Build decks using your favorite commons from throughout the history of Magic.
- Accessible, with card choices for deck building readily available.
- Powerful card combinations that pack a punch!
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
Build decks using cards that are readily available! In this Magic format, all cards must have been released at common rarity in a Magic set or product. Common promo cards are only legal if the card meets that qualification.
If a common version of a particular card was ever released in a Magic: The Gathering paper product or Magic: The Gathering Online, any version of that card is legal in this format. This includes land cards that were printed with both a common set symbol and the L rarity code.
- Minimum of 60 cards in the main deck (There is no maximum size for main decks)
- Up to 15 cards in your sideboard, if used
- No more than four of any individual card in the main deck and sideboard combined (with the exception of basic lands)