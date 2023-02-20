Oversized cards and a planar die add just the right amount of random fun to any multiplayer game of Magic!

Shared planar deck: Start a multiplayer game and reveal the top card of the shared planar deck. That is the plane that everybody is on, and its effects apply to all players. During each player's main phase, they may roll the six-sided planar die for a chance to take an action: If it lands on the planeswalker symbol the players must planeswalk and move on to the next plane - put the current plane on the bottom of the planar deck and reveal the next one.

If it lands on the Chaos symbol, that player must trigger the Chaos ability of the plane. The first roll each turn is free, but if the player wants to roll the planar die more than once, they must pay (1) additional for each dice roll - the second roll each turn costs (1), the third roll costs (2), and so on.

Individual planar deck: The first player gets to reveal the first plane from their own deck, and when anybody rolls the planeswalker symbol, they move on to the top plane of their own Planar deck. All other rules remain the same.