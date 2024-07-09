TEAM SEALED DECK FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- You don't need to bring your own pre-built deck.
- Boost the size of your card collection while playing the game.
- Play with friends who can help you build your decks!
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
Play Rules/Modifiers
This format, while being much like individual Sealed, challenges teams of three players to build three decks out of twelve boosters, one deck for each teammate.
Additionally, you may add as many basic lands (Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests) as you’d like, even if they weren’t in the booster packs you opened. These games are then played 1v1 and when a team has two players win their individual matches, the whole team wins the match. .
- A minimum deck size of 40 cards
- Sideboard for your deck is any of the cards you opened
- Format featured at prerelease events