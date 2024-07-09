This format, while being much like individual Sealed, challenges teams of three players to build three decks out of twelve boosters, one deck for each teammate.

Additionally, you may add as many basic lands (Plains, Islands, Swamps, Mountains, and Forests) as you’d like, even if they weren’t in the booster packs you opened. These games are then played 1v1 and when a team has two players win their individual matches, the whole team wins the match. .