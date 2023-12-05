Timeless Format
Why Play This Format?
- Play with any card on MTG: Arena!
- Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
- Format with the most Powerful cards on Arena.
- Use the rebalanced versions of all digital cards, but the original Tabletop printings of all non-digital cards.
Different Ways to Play
Play Rules/Modifiers
Timeless is MTG Arena’s largest Constructed format where every card is legal. It includes the most powerful cards throughout Magic history. This format makes use of a restricted list which limits the use of a card to a single copy allowed either in the sideboard or in the main deck. Timeless is a constructed format that does not allow your combined deck and sideboard to contain more than four of any individual card.