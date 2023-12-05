Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Timeless Format

Formats Hub
Deck Size
60+
Number of Players
2
Game Duration
10 Minutes

Why Play This Format?

  • Play with any card on MTG: Arena!
  • Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
  • Format with the most Powerful cards on Arena.
  • Use the rebalanced versions of all digital cards, but the original Tabletop printings of all non-digital cards.

Different Ways to Play

MTG Arena
Try your hand at  Magic: The Gathering  through tutorials and a digital game you can take on the go.  MTG Arena  is free and available on mobile or desktop.  
Learn More

Play Rules/Modifiers

Timeless is MTG Arena’s largest Constructed format where every card is legal. It includes the most powerful cards throughout Magic history. This format makes use of a restricted list which limits the use of a card to a single copy allowed either in the sideboard or in the main deck. Timeless is a constructed format that does not allow your combined deck and sideboard to contain more than four of any individual card.

Discover More MTG

Banned and Restricted List
Card Database
Formats Hub

Latest Products

November 18, 2023

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Dig into Magic’s Mesoamerican inspired set with untold treasures beyond anything you’ve ever seen before. With massive dinosaurs, mysterious secrets, and adventure around every corner it's an adventure worth braving!

Learn More
September 8, 2023

Wilds of Eldraine

Wilds of Eldraine returns to the fan-favorite plane filled with fairy tales like you’ve never seen before. In this storybook world, Sleeping Beauty sword fights in her sleep, Little Red Riding Hood wields a crossbow, and there’s a giant eight-headed goose waiting atop the beanstalk. That’s Magic meets fairy tales.

Learn More
August 4,2023

Commander Masters

Get ultimate power right out of the box! Upgrade your favorite decks or build something new with all the power and collectability players expect from the Masters name. This is the set Commander players and collectors have been dreaming about.

Learn More
May 12, 2023

March of the Machine: The Aftermath

The battle may be won, but the Multiverse will never be the same again. Many surviving heroes have lost their powers. Lead the rebuilding effort with regular and Showcase versions of all 50 cards in March of the Machine: The Aftermath.

Learn More
April 21, 2023

March of the Machine

It takes a Multiverse to battle the forces of evil! Band together with legendary heroes for an epic team-up in March of the Machine!

Learn More
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)