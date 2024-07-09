This format allows for cards to be played from all Magic card sets and includes cards from expansions and special sets (with the exception of cards on the banned list)! This format holds a restricted list which limits the use of a card to a single copy allowed either in the sideboard or in the main deck. Vintage is a constructed format does not allow your combined deck and sideboard to contain more than four of any individual card.

Minimum deck size of 60 cards

Up to 15 cards in your sideboard (if used)