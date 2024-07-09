VINTAGE FORMAT
Why Play This Format?
- Vast card selection available from all Magic sets!
- Cards do not rotate as new Standard sets are released.
- Format with the biggest card pool and highest power levels.
- Extensive card combo possibilities!
Different Ways to Play
Tabletop
Gather with friends and play in person! Tabletop is your chance to see physical card treatments like exclusive art, foils, and thematic frames up close.
SpellTable
Use your webcam to play Magic with friends in a private game, or match against players around the world! Now available with state-of-the-art card scanning technology.
MTGO
Celebrating twenty years strong! Magic: The Gathering Online allows you to collect cards, build decks, and duel other players with the widest array of cards and formats available.
Play Rules/Modifiers
This format allows for cards to be played from all Magic card sets and includes cards from expansions and special sets (with the exception of cards on the banned list)! This format holds a restricted list which limits the use of a card to a single copy allowed either in the sideboard or in the main deck. Vintage is a constructed format does not allow your combined deck and sideboard to contain more than four of any individual card.
- Minimum deck size of 60 cards
- Up to 15 cards in your sideboard (if used)