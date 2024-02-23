Powerful new cards to shake up the metagame. Returning favorites from Magic's past to join the Modern era. Amazing reprints to build, customize, and expand your collection. All of this—and more—awaits players with Modern Horizons 3.

Emrakul, the World Anew Polluted Delta

Modern Horizons 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor releases, bringing new-to-Magic cards to Modern alongside exciting reprints, including new-to-Modern additions and popular Modern cards from across Magic's history.

With a skill-testing Draft format (coming to MTG Arena—we'll share more details later) and cards ready to leap into Modern, Commander, and beyond, Modern Horizons 3 has plenty for every dedicated Magic fan.

Bloodstained Mire Flooded Strand Polluted Delta

Windswept Heath Wooded Foothills

Among the most exiting returning cards are the ally fetch lands, key components to cutting-edge mana bases for your most powerful (and colorful) decks. But what sets Modern Horizons 3 apart are the cards you've never seen before.

Flare of Cultivation Psychic Frog Scurry of Gremlins

More Eldrazi? The return of energy? Intriguing graveyard tools? Modern Horizons 3 has them! Plus, fans of iconic Planeswalkers (and Magic Origins) get to see how even more of them sparked to begin their journey throughout the Multiverse and Magic story:

Turn Over Ajani, Nacatl Pariah //

Ajani, Nacatl Avenger

There are two sides to every story, and the two faces to these—and many more—cards in Modern Horizons 3 are something you'll need to wait to see.

Like Modern Horizons releases preceding it, Modern Horizons 3 has returning cards from Magic's history to join Modern. Each Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster includes one, giving Draft even more to explore again and again.

Laelia, the Blade Reforged Priest of Titania

Packed with powerful cards for Modern and more, Modern Horizons 3 will delight longtime and fresh fans alike.

Modern Horizons 3 Booster Fun

In Play Boosters and Collector Boosters, amazing treatments and cool versions of all these cards await—plus some very special full-art lands:

Plains (Full-Art Eldrazi Land) Island (Full-Art Eldrazi Land) Swamp (Full-Art Eldrazi Land)

Mountain (Full-Art Eldrazi Land) Forest (Full-Art Eldrazi Land)

The Eldrazi are here in full force and looking cooler than ever. Whether it's in a foil-etched or borderless concept card, Emrakul is the star of the show in these Collector Booster–exclusive treatments.

Emrakul, the World Anew

(Borderless Concept) Emrakul, the World Anew

(Foil Etched)

The borderless concept Eldrazi only feature on three legendary Eldrazi and even come in serialized versions, each out of 250 copies. Serialized cards are found in English only in all languages of Modern Horizons 3 Collector Boosters.

Emrakul, the World Anew

(Serialized Borderless Concept)

Textured foils also return in Collector Boosters featured on a variety of cards, including double-faced planeswalkers.

Turn Over Ajani, Nacatl Pariah //

Ajani, Nacatl Avenger (Textured Foil)

The frame break treatment returns as well, giving some of the set's hottest cards a striking look.

Flare of Cultivation (Frame Break) Psychic Frog (Frame Break)

Fans of the Commander Masters borderless profile treatment will be delighted to see it return with faces across the set.

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

(Borderless Profile)

For the nostalgic among us, many cards also feature with the retro frame treatment.

Emrakul, the World Anew

(Retro Frame) Priest of Titania

(Retro Frame) Psychic Frog

(Retro Frame)

And those ally fetch lands? You can find them in many returning treatments, too!

Bloodstained Mire (Borderless) Flooded Strand (Retro Frame) Polluted Delta (Extended Art)

All of this—the power, the style, and more—awaits you with Modern Horizons 3. You can check out all the combinations of treatments and cards previewed now with the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery!

Modern Horizons 3 Key Details

MH3 Expansion Symbol

MC3 Expansion Symbol MC3 Expansion Symbol

SPG Expansion Symbol SPG Expansion Symbol

Modern Horizons 3 Set Code: MH3

Modern Horizons 3 Commander Set Code: M3C

Special Guests Set Code: SPG

Website: Modern Horizons 3

Modern Horizons 3 Preview Events

Debut and Previews Begin on WeeklyMTG : May 21

: May 21 Card Image Gallery and Previews Complete : May 31

: May 31 Global Tabletop Launch: June 14

Modern Horizons 3 Play Events

Prerelease Events Begin at Your Local Game Store : June 7

: June 7 MTG Arena Global Launch : June 11

: June 11 Open House Weekend : June 14

: June 14 Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 at MagicCon: Amsterdam: June 28–30

Modern Horizons 3 Play Booster Display

Modern Horizons 3 Collector Booster Display

Modern Horizons 3 Prerelease Pack

Modern Horizons 3 Bundle

Modern Horizons 3 Bundle: Gift Edition

Graveyard Overdrive Graveyard Overdrive Collector's Edition

Tricky Terrain Tricky Terrain Collector's Edition

Creative Energy Creative Energy Collector's Edition

Eldrazi Incursion Eldrazi Incursion Collector's Edition

As a special treat for Commander fans, each Modern Horizons 3 Commander deck also has a Collector's Edition featuring the entire deck in a new foil treatment. We're not ready to show it off today, but stay tuned for all the details when previews for Modern Horizons 3 kick off on May 21!