Ten guilds. Ten color pairs. Characters and story of Ravnica spanning 13 Magic sets across 16 years. Available in stores January 12, 2024, Ravnica Remastered brings amazing reprints and collectible favorites to a unique draft experience all its own!

Birds of Paradise
Retro Frame Steam Vents
Borderless Anime Massacre Girl
Ral Zarek Draft Booster packaging art

Longtime fans of Ravnica will find Ravnica Remastered filled with familiar faces and cards, while new players can enjoy collecting powerful reprints as they explore the history of the plane for the first time.

Tomik, Distinguished Advokist
Fblthp, the Lost
Massacre Girl
Krenko, Mob Boss
Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice
Niv-Mizzet, Parun
Of course, Ravnica is arguably most famous for the amazing shock lands played across Commander, Modern, and beyond. They're here waiting for you, too:

Blood Crypt
Breeding Pool
Godless Shrine
Hallowed Fountain
Overgrown Tomb
Sacred Foundry
Steam Vents
Stomping Ground
Temple Garden
Watery Grave
All these—and so much more—shape Ravnica Remastered Draft into a colorful dive through nostalgia and guilds. You can look forward to jumping into Ravnica Remastered at your local game store with Friday Night Magic and a release weekend filled with drafts when it launches on January 12, 2024!

The Stylish Side of Ravnica

If collecting the coolest versions of cards for your favorite (or next) deck is exciting, Ravnica Remastered won't disappoint: it's packed with eye-catching Booster Fun treatments plus the return of retro frame cards.

Massacre Girl retro frame
Krenko, Mob Boss retro frame
Birds of Paradise retro frame
Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice retro frame
Niv-Mizzet, Parun retro frame
Retro frame card are available in both Draft Boosters (at least one in each booster) and Collector Boosters (more than one in each booster) in both non-foil and traditional foil—including the shock lands!

Blood Crypt retro frame
Breeding Pool
Godless Shrine retro frame
Hallowed Fountain retro frame
Overgrown Tomb retro frame
Sacred Foundry retro frame
Steam Vents retro frame
Stomping Ground retro frame
Temple Garden retro frame
Watery Grave retro frame
If something with modern flair is to your tastes, Collector Boosters have you covered. Available only in Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters, borderless anime cards show off returning favorites from Ravnica with unique, anime-inspired looks.

Fblthp, the Lost borderless anime artwork by クロサワテツ/Tetsu Kurosawa
Fblthp, the Lost | Art by: クロサワテツ/Tetsu Kurosawa
Borderless anime Tomik, Distinguished Advokist
Borderless anime Fblthp, the Lost
Borderless anime Massacre Girl
Borderless anime Krenko, Mob Boss
Borderless anime Birds of Paradise
Finally, Collector Boosters pack one more treat for fans: available only in Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters are borderless versions of all ten shock lands.

Borderless Blood Crypt
Borderless Breeding Pool
Borderless Godless Shrine
Borderless Hallowed Fountain
Borderless Overgrown Tomb
Borderless Sacred Foundry
Borderless Steam Vents
Borderless Stomping Ground
Borderless Temple Garden
Borderless Watery Grave
We'll share more about the cool collectability and draft fun of Ravnica Remastered with reveals through WeeklyMTG on December 19.

Ravnica Remastered Details

Ravnica Remastered Set Logo
Ravnica Remastered
   

Ravnica Remastered Set Code: RVR

Website: Ravnica Remastered

Ravnica Remastered is available to preorder online at Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster Display
Ravnica Remastered Collector Booster Display
Ravnica Remastered Important Dates

  • WeeklyMTG Card Previews: December 19, 2023
  • Friday Night Magic and In-Store Play Events: January 12, 2023
  • Global Release: January 12, 2023