Ten guilds. Ten color pairs. Characters and story of Ravnica spanning 13 Magic sets across 16 years. Available in stores January 12, 2024, Ravnica Remastered brings amazing reprints and collectible favorites to a unique draft experience all its own!

Birds of Paradise Retro Frame Steam Vents Borderless Anime Massacre Girl

Longtime fans of Ravnica will find Ravnica Remastered filled with familiar faces and cards, while new players can enjoy collecting powerful reprints as they explore the history of the plane for the first time.

Tomik, Distinguished Advokist Fblthp, the Lost Massacre Girl

Krenko, Mob Boss Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice Niv-Mizzet, Parun

Of course, Ravnica is arguably most famous for the amazing shock lands played across Commander, Modern, and beyond. They're here waiting for you, too:

Blood Crypt Breeding Pool Godless Shrine

Hallowed Fountain Overgrown Tomb Sacred Foundry

Steam Vents Stomping Ground

Temple Garden Watery Grave

All these—and so much more—shape Ravnica Remastered Draft into a colorful dive through nostalgia and guilds. You can look forward to jumping into Ravnica Remastered at your local game store with Friday Night Magic and a release weekend filled with drafts when it launches on January 12, 2024!

The Stylish Side of Ravnica

If collecting the coolest versions of cards for your favorite (or next) deck is exciting, Ravnica Remastered won't disappoint: it's packed with eye-catching Booster Fun treatments plus the return of retro frame cards.

Retro Frame Massacre Girl Retro Frame Krenko, Mob Boss Retro Frame Birds of Paradise

Retro Frame Aurelia, Exemplar of Justice Retro Frame Niv-Mizzet, Parun

Retro frame card are available in both Draft Boosters (at least one in each booster) and Collector Boosters (more than one in each booster) in both non-foil and traditional foil—including the shock lands!

Retro Frame Blood Crypt Retro Frame Breeding Pool Retro Frame Godless Shrine

Retro Frame Hallowed Fountain Retro Frame Overgrown Tomb Retro Frame Sacred Foundry

Retro Frame Steam Vents Retro Frame Stomping Ground

Temple Garden retro frame Retro Frame Watery Grave

If something with modern flair is to your tastes, Collector Boosters have you covered. Available only in Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters, borderless anime cards show off returning favorites from Ravnica with unique, anime-inspired looks.

Borderless Anime Tomik, Distinguished Advokist Borderless Anime Fblthp, the Lost Borderless Anime Massacre Girl

Borderless Anime Krenko, Mob Boss Borderless Anime Birds of Paradise

Finally, Collector Boosters pack one more treat for fans: available only in Ravnica Remastered Collector Boosters are borderless versions of all ten shock lands.

Borderless Blood Crypt Borderless Breeding Pool Borderless Godless Shrine

Borderless Hallowed Fountain Borderless Overgrown Tomb Borderless Sacred Foundry

Borderless Steam Vents Borderless Stomping Ground

Borderless Temple Garden Borderless Watery Grave

We'll share more about the cool collectability and draft fun of Ravnica Remastered with reveals through WeeklyMTG on December 19.

Ravnica Remastered Details

Website: Ravnica Remastered

Ravnica Remastered is available to preorder online at Amazon, at your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Ravnica Remastered Draft Booster Display

Ravnica Remastered Collector Booster Display

